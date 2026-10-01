André Citroën (1878-1935) is one of the great names in French industry. A graduate of the École Polytechnique, he didn't invent the automobile, but he was one of the first in Europe to mass-produce it, sell it as a mass-market product, and use it as a marketing tool. His life is also a lesson in economics: a spectacular industrial success, financed by mounting debt, which ended in bankruptcy and the company's takeover by Michelin. In 2026, his name resurfaced in the news with the campaign for his interment in the Panthéon.

Early life: the son of immigrants with a passion for technology

André Citroën was born on February 5, 1878, in Paris, at 44 rue Laffitte, in the 9th arrondissement. He was the fifth and last child of Levie Citroen, a Dutch Jewish diamond merchant who had settled in Paris in 1873, and Amalia Kleinmann, originally from Warsaw. The family name comes from an ancestor who was a citrus merchant in the Netherlands ("citroen" means lemon in Dutch); it was André who adopted the diaeresis on the "e".

His childhood was marked by tragedy: in 1884, his father committed suicide after a disastrous investment in a diamond mine in South Africa. A brilliant student at the Lycée Condorcet, fascinated by Jules Verne and the construction of the Eiffel Tower, André entered thepolytechnic school in 1898.

Herringbone gears: the birth of a logo

In 1900, during a trip to Poland, he discovered a manufacturing process for V-groove gears. These gears, quieter and capable of transmitting high power, required high machining precision. André Citroën bought the license and developed an industrial production process using steel. In 1901, he and two high school friends founded a gear manufacturing company in the Faubourg Saint-Denis district of Paris.

This double chevron would later become the emblem of the car brand: one of the most recognizable logos in the global industry originated from a mechanical part.

Mors, America, and the Discovery of Mass Production

From 1906 onwards, he was called in to assist the automobile manufacturer Bits, which was then in difficulty. He reorganized its management and product range: production increased from 300 cars in 1908 to 800 in 1913. In 1912, a trip to the United States profoundly affected him: he visited the Ford factory and discovered assembly line production. His ambition became to become a "European Henry Ford".

1915-1918: The shell factory on the Quai de Javel

Mobilized in 1914 as an artillery officer, he observed the shortage of ammunition. In January 1915, he proposed to the Ministry of War the construction, within a few months, of a factory capable of producing 75mm shells at an unprecedented rate. On the grounds of Javel dockIn Paris, he built an ultramodern factory employing up to 13,000 women. It produced a total of approximately 23 million shells. The factory is also noted for its social services, which were rare at the time: a canteen, an infirmary, and a nursery.

1919: The Type A and the first mass-produced European car

Immediately after the armistice, the factory lost its military orders. André Citroën anticipated this: he converted the site into a car factory within a few months. In January 1919, he announced to the press a car priced at 7,250 francs, roughly half the price of the cheapest on the market. The campaign generated over 16,000 inquiries in two weeks.

La Citroën Type AThe Citroën 2CV, designed by engineer Jules Salomon, was released the same year. It was presented as the first European car manufactured in large series, with a target of 30 cars per day. In 1929, Citroën produced 102,891 automobiles, nearly a third of French production, and employed approximately 32,000 workers in its factories in Javel, Suresnes, Clichy, Saint-Ouen, and Grenelle.

A marketing genius ahead of his time

André Citroën understood before others that advertising sells:

On October 4, 1922, an airplane wrote "Citroën" in smoke letters above the Arc de Triomphe during the Motor Show;

From 1925 to 1933, a gigantic illuminated sign made of Eiffel Tower a giant advertising billboard;

a giant advertising billboard; The Kégresse half-track expeditions made a strong impression on public opinion: crossing the Sahara (1922-1923), Black Cruise in Africa (1924), Yellow Cruise in Asia (1931);

in Africa (1924), in Asia (1931); It also innovates in after-sales: driver's manual, dealer network, guaranteed original spare parts.

The Traction Avant and the bankruptcy of 1934

In 1933, to remain competitive against Louis Renault, André Citroën had the Javel factory rebuilt in just a few months, transforming it into one of the most modern in Europe. He hired the engineer André Lefebvre, who designed the... in a year. Traction Avant, presented on March 24, 1934. The car is revolutionary, but the company is financially exhausted: a report from the Bank of France published in May 1934 reports losses of 200 million francs.

The banks refuse to continue supporting him, and the government does not wish to intervene. 21th December 1934The Citroën company has been placed in judicial liquidation. The main creditor, MichelinHe took over the company. In January 1935, André Citroën sold his shares; Pierre Michelin replaced him as president in July. Ill, André Citroën died on July 3, 1935, in Paris, at the age of 57.

The legacy: from Michelin to Stellantis

The brand survived and thrived under Michelin's ownership, with iconic models like the 2CV (1948) and the DS (1955). In 1976, Peugeot acquired Citroën, giving rise to the group PSA Peugeot CitroënIn January 2021, the merger of PSA and Fiat Chrysler created Stellantisof which Citroën is one of the fourteen brands.

In Paris, the Quai de Javel was renamed Quai André-Citroën in 1958, and the former factory was replaced by the Parc André-Citroën. For several years, the family, particularly his grandson Henri-Jacques Citroën, has been advocating for his interment in the Panthéon. On August 26, 2026, the president of the Medef (French Business Confederation), Patrick Martin, publicly endorsed this candidacy at the organization's summer school.

What the story of André Citroën teaches the investor

Citroën's trajectory offers lessons that are still relevant for analyzing listed car manufacturers:

The volume is not enough. Citroën sold a lot, but at very low prices to conquer the market. Without sufficient margins, debt-financed growth became fragile. On the stock market, you look at operating margin and cash flow, not just sales. The automotive industry is very capital-intensive. Rebuilding a factory or launching a revolutionary model costs considerable sums. This is true in 2026 with the transition to electric vehicles, which is putting a strain on the finances of all manufacturers. The financial partner matters. Michelin, the creditor, became the owner. The links between manufacturers and suppliers remain close; our analysis of theMichelin stock shows how the tire manufacturer has since diversified.

To follow the current heir to the chevron brand, consult our profile on theStellantis stockand to compare with Citroën's great historical rival, the one on theRenault stockThese analyses are for informational purposes only and do not constitute investment advice.

Year Event 1878 Born in Paris (February 5) 1898 Entry to the École Polytechnique 1901 Establishment of a herringbone gear company 1906 Takes the lead in the Mors recovery 1915 Construction of the Javel quay shell factory 1919 Launch of the Citroën Type A 1924 Black Cruise 1934 Traction Avant (March), judicial liquidation (December 21) 1935 Taken over by Michelin; died on July 3rd 1976 Birth of PSA Peugeot Citroën 2021 Citroën becomes a Stellantis brand

FAQ

Why does the Citroën logo have two chevrons?

It is reminiscent of the V-shaped (herringbone) gears that André Citroën manufactured at the beginning of his career, before venturing into the automobile industry.

Why did Citroën go bankrupt in 1934?

The company had taken on significant debt to finance its growth, the reconstruction of the Javel factory, and the development of the Traction Avant, while its low selling prices limited its profit margins. The banks refused to support it, and it was placed into receivership on December 21, 1934.

Who owns Citroën today?

Citroën is a brand of the Stellantis group, created in 2021 from the merger between PSA and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.