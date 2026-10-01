EduBourse » EduBourse News » Biography of Éric Trappier, CEO of Dassault Aviation and architect of Rafale sales

Eric Trappier has led Dassault Aviation since January 2013. Born on June 1, 1960, he joined the group at the age of 24 and spent most of his career selling fighter jets for export before taking the helm. Under his leadership, the FlurryLong considered unsellable outside of France, it has become a global commercial success. In January 2025, he also assumed the chairmanship of the Marcel Dassault Industrial Group (GIMD). A portrait of a discreet leader whose decisions matter to all those who uphold defense values.

Training and beginnings

Éric Trappier is a graduate engineer from Télécom SudParis. He completed his military service as an officer in the French Navy in 1983 and 1984, then joined Dassault Aviation in 1984. He is now a reserve naval captain. Married in 1983, he is the father of three children.

Thirty years in the service of export

His career at Dassault Aviation has been almost entirely focused on international affairs:

1984-1987 : design office and weapons systems management.

: design office and weapons systems management. 1987-1991 : international technical management, responsible for negotiations with South Korea, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Chile and Germany. He is involved in the sale of the Atlantic maritime patrol aircraft.

: international technical management, responsible for negotiations with South Korea, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Chile and Germany. He is involved in the sale of the Atlantic maritime patrol aircraft. 1991-1995 : responsible for sales in Asia, including the Mirage contract with India.

: responsible for sales in Asia, including the Mirage contract with India. 1995-2000 : responsible for sales in the United Arab Emirates, where he manages the Mirage 2000-9 contract.

: responsible for sales in the United Arab Emirates, where he manages the Mirage 2000-9 contract. 2000-2005 : director of Middle East and Africa regions, then director of military exports.

: director of Middle East and Africa regions, then director of military exports. 2006 : International general manager.

He also negotiates the industrial agreements for the combat drone demonstrator. nEUROnled by Dassault Aviation with Saab (Sweden), Alenia (Italy), RUAG (Switzerland), HAI (Greece) and EADS (Spain). This European program served as a laboratory for stealth and autonomous piloting technologies.

2013: The youngest CEO in the history of Dassault Aviation

Co-opted as a director on December 18, 2012, Éric Trappier was appointed president and CEO on 8th January 2013succeeding Charles Edelstenne. At 52, he becomes the fifth CEO of the company since its creation in 1929, and the youngest to hold this position.

He inherited a paradoxical situation: the Rafale was technically recognized, but no foreign customer had yet purchased it, and the aircraft was supported only by orders from the French government. The challenge of the decade was therefore to transform a national program into an export success.

The major sales of the Rafale under his leadership

The following decade proved him right. Key contracts signed since 2015:

Year Country Control 2015 Egypt 24 Rafale (first export customer), supplemented by a second order in 2021 2015 Qatar 24 Rafale, later increased to 36 2016 India 36 Rafale aircraft for the French Air Force 2021 Greece New and used Rafale aircraft 2021 Croatia 12 used Rafale 2021 United Arab Emirates 80 Rafale aircraft, the largest export order in the history of the program 2022 Indonesia 42 Rafale aircraft, in several batches 2024 Serbia 12 Rafales 2025 India 26 Rafale Marine aircraft for the Indian Navy

These successes have profoundly changed the face of Dassault Aviation: a multi-year order book, a ramp-up in production, and unprecedented visibility in the military sector. They also benefit the program's major partners, Thales for electronics and Safran for the M88 engines. Investors interested in this value chain can consult our analyses of the...Dassault Aviation stock, Thales action and Safran stock.

Sensitive files: SCAF and Falcon

It's not all that simple. The European program of future air combat system (SCAF)The project, launched with Germany and Spain, was marked by repeated industrial disagreements over the division of tasks between Dassault Aviation and Airbus. Éric Trappier publicly defended the need for a clearly identified prime contractor for the fighter jet, a position that regularly fueled tensions with the partners.

On the civilian side, the range of business jets Falcon The Falcon 6X experienced delays, particularly related to engines, before entering service and the Falcon 10X was developed. The Falcon business remains more sensitive to economic conditions than the military business.

President of the GIMD and a leading figure in industrial employers

On January 9, 2025, Éric Trappier succeeded Charles Edelstenne as president of the Marcel Dassault Industrial Group (GIMD)The Dassault family holding company, which notably controls Dassault Aviation and holds a significant stake in Dassault Systèmes, is itself the majority shareholder of Thales. He remains CEO of Dassault Aviation.

He also holds several representative positions:

President of the European Aerospace and Defence Industries Association (ASD), elected in May 2017;

President of GIFAS (French Aerospace Industries Association), elected on June 8, 2017;

President of CIDEF (French Defence Industries Council) from March 2021 to January 2023;

President of the UIMM (Union of Metallurgical Industries and Trades), elected on April 15, 2021.

He has been a Commander of the Legion of Honour since January 2025 and a recipient of the Aeronautics Medal (2023).

European defense in 2026: why its role matters to the investor

Since 2022, the increase in military budgets in Europe has made defense stocks one of the most closely watched themes on the stock market. In this context, several points deserve attention:

The order book : it provides visibility over several years, but profitability depends on the ability to deliver on time, therefore on the subcontracting chain.

: it provides visibility over several years, but profitability depends on the ability to deliver on time, therefore on the subcontracting chain. The control structure Dassault Aviation is majority-owned by GIMD, with Airbus as a significant minority shareholder. The free float is therefore limited, which can amplify share price movements.

Dassault Aviation is majority-owned by GIMD, with Airbus as a significant minority shareholder. The free float is therefore limited, which can amplify share price movements. Export contracts : they depend on political decisions, funding and sometimes technology transfers, with an often uncertain implementation schedule.

: they depend on political decisions, funding and sometimes technology transfers, with an often uncertain implementation schedule. ESG criteria : some funds exclude weapons, others have reintegrated them since 2022. This influences the demand for these securities.

To invest in this sector, most individuals use a PEA (for French and European stocks) or a securities account with an online broker; to trade defense stocks in the short term via CFDs, our opinion on Vantage This article details the fees and regulations of this broker (leveraged products, high risk). This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice.

FAQ

Since when has Eric Trappier been in charge of Dassault Aviation?

He has been Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation since January 8, 2013.

What was Eric Trappier's role in the sales of the Rafale?

Former international managing director, he led the export strategy which enabled the first contracts (Egypt and Qatar in 2015, India in 2016), then the record order of 80 Rafale by the United Arab Emirates in 2021.

What is the GIMD chaired by Éric Trappier?

The Marcel Dassault Industrial Group is the family holding company that controls Dassault Aviation. Éric Trappier became its chairman on January 9, 2025.

Is Éric Trappier the president of the UIMM?

Yes, he was elected president of the Union of Metallurgical Industries and Trades on April 15, 2021.