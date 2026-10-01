Jean-Cyril Spinetta He is one of the few French senior civil servants to have successfully launched a second career at the helm of major corporations. Born on October 4, 1943, in the 15th arrondissement of Paris, he chaired Air Inter, then Air France for over eleven years, led the company's partial privatization and its merger with KLM in 2004, before chairing the supervisory board of Areva. In 2018, his name resurfaced in the news with the "Spinetta Report" on the future of rail transport. Here is his career path, his key decisions, and what they still mean for investors in the aviation sector.

Origins and formation

Jean-Cyril Spinetta grew up in a family deeply committed to socialism. His grandfather, Cyrille Spinetta, an engineer from the Arts et Métiers school, managed the Albi Workers' Glassworks from 1911 and was close to Jean Jaurès. His mother, Antoinette Brignoli, a schoolteacher originally from Corsica, and his father, Adrien Spinetta, a civil engineer, settled in Paris, where Jean-Cyril was born.

A student at the Lycée Hoche in Versailles, he obtained a postgraduate degree in public law from the Faculty of Law in Paris, graduated from Sciences Po Paris, and then entered the ENA (National School of Administration) in the Charles de Gaulle class. He was a member of the Socialist Party until 1977.

A career as a senior civil servant (1969-1990)

His administrative career is extensive and varied. After working as a teaching assistant, he successively held positions at the Ministry of National Education (head of the investment and planning office, then director of colleges), at the Council of State as an auditor, at the General Secretariat of the Government and at the Prime Minister's information service.

He then moved closer to the transport sector, twice becoming chief of staff to Michel Delebarre, notably when the latter was Minister of Transport and Maritime Affairs, and later Minister of Infrastructure. This experience gave him an intimate knowledge of civil aviation and its regulatory challenges.

Air Inter then Air France: restructuring and opening up the capital

From 1990 to 1993, he was president and CEO ofAir Inter, the French domestic airline, at a time when preparations were underway for the opening of European airspace to competition. After a mission with President François Mitterrand and a stint at the European Commission, he was appointed head ofAir France the 22 September 1997.

His roadmap was twofold: to continue the recovery of a company emerging from years of losses, and to prepare its opening to the market. In 1999, he led the partial privatization of Air France, with the company's initial public offering. During this period, Air France also joined the SkyTeam alliance, founded in 2000 with Delta, Aeromexico and Korean Air.

2004: the creation of Air France-KLM

The most significant operation of his career was the merger with the Dutch company. KLMThe merger, completed in 2004, was the first major cross-border merger in European air transport. The chosen structure preserved two airlines and two brands, with two hubs (Paris-Charles-de-Gaulle and Amsterdam-Schiphol), under a jointly held, publicly traded company. The operation also led to the privatization of Air France, with the French state's stake falling below the majority threshold.

Jean-Cyril Spinetta remained CEO of the group until December 31, 2008, then became Chairman of the Board of Directors of Air France-KLM and Air France from January 1, 2009, with Pierre-Henri Gourgeon taking over as CEO. On October 17, 2011, following Gourgeon's departure, Spinetta resumed the role of CEO until 2013, when Alexandre de Juniac succeeded him.

The dual-headed model conceived in 2004 has often been discussed, particularly during the tensions between Paris and The Hague in 2019, when the Dutch state acquired a stake in the company. To understand how this legacy still weighs on the group's valuation, our analysis of theAir France-KLM stock reviews the capital structure and fleet issues.

Areva, Alcatel-Lucent, Saint-Gobain: an administrator wanted

In parallel, Jean-Cyril Spinetta sits on numerous boards. He chairs the Areva supervisory board From April 2009 to June 2013, a period marked by difficulties with the EPR reactor and a questioning of the nuclear group's strategy (which became Orano for the fuel cycle). He also serves as a director of Alcatel-Lucent, Alitalia, La Poste, Saint-Gobain (from 2005), Unilever, and GDF Suez.

His presence on the Saint-Gobain board placed him alongside figures like Jean-Louis Beffa; those interested in the materials group can consult our profile on theSaint-Gobain stock.

A legal case closed without prosecution.

In July 2006, Jean-Cyril Spinetta was summoned by the courts as part of an investigation targeting a former Air France subcontractor specializing in aviation security. He was ultimately questioned as an assisted witness and was not formally charged. He has always maintained his innocence in this case.

2018: The Spinetta report on the future of rail

On February 15, 2018, he submitted a report on "the future of rail transport" to Prime Minister Édouard Philippe. His most discussed recommendations concerned ending the practice of hiring new employees under the railway worker status, transforming the SNCF into a public limited company, preparing for the opening of the rail network to competition, and reducing the number of branch lines. Some of these proposals were incorporated into the law for a new rail pact adopted in 2018, following a lengthy strike movement.

He also chaired, from October 2013, the National Education-Economy Council, tasked with bringing schools and the business world closer together.

Awards

Jean-Cyril Spinetta is a Commander of the Legion of Honour and the National Order of Merit, and an Officer of the Academic Palms. He was elected "Manager of the Year" by The New Economist in 2003 and received the Icare Prize from the Association of Professional Aeronautics and Space Journalists in 2004.

What his journey teaches the investor

The airline sector is one of the most cyclical on the stock market. Jean-Cyril Spinetta's career illustrates several of these factors:

Consolidation is the primary source of value creation. Air France-KLM, then IAG (British Airways-Iberia) and the Lufthansa Group were built through mergers. The market values ​​groups capable of streamlining their networks.

Air France-KLM, then IAG (British Airways-Iberia) and the Lufthansa Group were built through mergers. The market values ​​groups capable of streamlining their networks. The presence of the state changes everything. The French and Dutch states remain shareholders of Air France-KLM; this provides support in times of crisis, such as in 2020, but also limits strategic freedom and can lead to dilutions during recapitalizations.

The French and Dutch states remain shareholders of Air France-KLM; this provides support in times of crisis, such as in 2020, but also limits strategic freedom and can lead to dilutions during recapitalizations. The companies are dependent on the manufacturers. Delivery delays and engine availability are impacting capacity. Many investors prefer to gain exposure to the sector through manufacturers, as shown in our analysis of the...Airbus stock.

Pour investir sur ces valeurs, un PEA ou un compte-titres chez un courtier en ligne suffit ; pour trader la volatilité du secteur aérien via des CFD, notre opinion on Vantage détaille les conditions de ce courtier régulé (produits à effet de levier, à risque élevé). Cet article est informatif et ne constitue pas un conseil en investissement.

Year Stage 1943 Born in Paris (October 4) 1990-1993 CEO of Air Inter 1997 Appointed CEO of Air France (September 22) 1999 Partial privatization and listing of Air France 2004 Closer ties with KLM, birth of Air France-KLM 2009 Chairman of the board of Air France-KLM and of the supervisory board of Areva 2011-2013 He resumes his duties as CEO of Air France-KLM 2018 Report on the future of rail transport

FAQ

What did Jean-Cyril Spinetta do at Air France?

He led Air France from 1997 to 2008, conducted its partial privatization in 1999 and orchestrated the merger with KLM in 2004, which gave birth to the Air France-KLM group.

What is the Spinetta report?

A report submitted to the government in February 2018 on the future of rail transport, which inspired the SNCF reform adopted the same year.

Did Jean-Cyril Spinetta chair Areva?

Yes, he chaired Areva's supervisory board from April 2009 to June 2013.