Jean Louis Beffa He led Saint-Gobain for over two decades, from 1986 to 2007, before serving as Chairman of the Board until 2010. Born on August 11, 1941, in Nice, a graduate of the Corps des Mines engineering school, he embodies a generation of leading French business executives trained in the upper echelons of the civil service and convinced of the strategic role of industry. Beyond Saint-Gobain, he influenced public debate through his reports and books on industrial policy. A look back at a career that continues to inform the choices of CAC 40 industrial groups.

Education: Polytechnique, Mines and Sciences Po

The son of an engineer and a teacher, Jean-Louis Beffa prepared for competitive exams at the Lycée Masséna in Nice and was accepted into the...polytechnic school in 1960. He became an engineer of Corps of Mines In 1963, he also studied at the École nationale supérieure du pétrole et des moteurs and obtained a diploma from the Institut d'études politiques de Paris (1966, Economics-Finance section).

Beginnings in energy administration

He began his career as a mining engineer in Clermont-Ferrand, then from 1967 to 1974 joined the fuels department of the Ministry of Industry, where he became head of the "refining and utilization" service and then deputy director. This experience gave him in-depth knowledge of energy and the relationship between the State and industry, two themes that would run throughout his career.

1974-1986: The Rise at Saint-Gobain

In 1974, Jean-Louis Beffa joined Saint-Gobain as director of planning. He then took over as director general, then as president of Pont-à-Mousson, a subsidiary specializing in cast iron pipes, while also managing the group's "pipes and mechanics" branch from 1979 to 1982. In March 1982, the year of Saint-Gobain's nationalization, he became its managing director.

In January 1986, he succeeded Roger Fauroux as president and CEOAppointed under the presidency of François Mitterrand and confirmed by Jacques Chirac, then Prime Minister, he led the privatization of Saint-Gobain, the first major privatization of the cohabitation government, at the end of 1986.

1986-2007: Twenty years at the head of Saint-Gobain

Under his leadership, Saint-Gobain underwent a profound transformation. The group, historically focused on glass, expanded its presence in construction materials and materials distribution, and became highly internationalized. Key milestones during this period included the acquisition of the American company Norton in 1990, which made the group a world leader in abrasives, followed by the acquisition of the British company BPB, a specialist in plasterboard, in 2005.

This strategy has made Saint-Gobain one of the world's leading specialists in housing and construction, a positioning that his successors have continued and strengthened. Jean-Louis Beffa remained CEO until June 2007, then Chairman of the Board until 2010; Pierre-André de Chalendar succeeded him as CEO. Since July 2021, the group has been led by Benoit Bazin.

For investors, the history of Saint-Gobain under Beffa shows how a century-old industrial company can reinvent itself through successive acquisitions. Our analysis of theSaint-Gobain stock details its current profile, which is focused on sustainable construction and energy-efficient renovation.

The debate on pay and asbestos

Like other executives of his generation, Jean-Louis Beffa faced criticism on several fronts. In 2007, he was among the highest-paid French CEOs, with an estimated compensation of €10,2 million according to press rankings that year. Furthermore, during his tenure at the helm of Pont-à-Mousson, he was targeted by opponents of asbestos use, amidst controversies that plagued the entire materials industry. The asbestos issue had a lasting negative impact on the group's image and legal standing, particularly in the United States.

A thinker on industrial policy

Jean-Louis Beffa has established himself as an influential voice on the future of French industry:

In 2004, Jacques Chirac entrusted him with a mission to revitalize industrial policy. His report of January 2005, Towards a new industrial policy, led to the creation of the Industrial Innovation Agency , of which he has chaired the supervisory board since September 2005;

, of which he has chaired the supervisory board since September 2005; In 2002, he founded with Nobel Prize winner in economics Robert Solow the Saint-Gobain center for research in economics, which became the Cournot center, then the Cournot Foundation (2010), which they co-chair;

He published several essays with Seuil: France must choose (2012) France must act (2013) The Keys to Power (2015) et Transform or die: large corporations versus start-ups (2017).

His central thesis: faced with the US-China duo, a country's power rests on its export industry, its technologies, its energy, and its military capabilities. He advocates for a coherent industrial strategy led by the state and criticizes the deindustrialization of France. Some of these ideas have resonated widely since the health crisis, with debates on industrial sovereignty and reshoring.

Lazard, Engie, Le Monde: a second career as a board member

After Saint-Gobain, Jean-Louis Beffa became senior advisor to the bank LazardHe served on the boards of GDF Suez and then Engie from 2008 to 2015, where he chaired the nominations and remuneration committee, on the supervisory board of Siemens (2008-2013), on the board of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (2001-2013), and on the supervisory board of Caisse des Dépôts (2014-2019). He also served as a director of BNP Paribas and Gaz de France. He has been a member of the group's supervisory board since 1994. Le MondeHe became its president on October 5, 2017.

His role at Engie brings him closer to major energy issues, a sector we analyze in particular in our fact sheet on the...Engie action.

Awards

Jean-Louis Beffa is a Grand Officer of the Legion of Honour (2007), a Grand Cross of the National Order of Merit (2016), and a Commander of the Order of Arts and Letters (2005). He has received numerous foreign distinctions, including the Order of the Rising Sun (Japan). An opera enthusiast, he chaired the association for the promotion of the Paris National Opera.

What his journey teaches the investor

Industrial groups are reinventing themselves in stages. Saint-Gobain has changed its center of gravity without changing its name: you have to look at the breakdown of revenue by business line to understand its value.

Saint-Gobain has changed its center of gravity without changing its name: you have to look at the breakdown of revenue by business line to understand its value. Major acquisitions are gambles. They create value if the integration is successful, but weigh on short-term debt.

They create value if the integration is successful, but weigh on short-term debt. The political context matters. Nationalization, privatization, industrial policy: public decisions have profoundly influenced the trajectory of Saint-Gobain.

Saint-Gobain and Engie are eligible for PEAThe standard tax-advantaged investment vehicle for long-term investment in French equities. This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice.

FAQ

How long did Jean-Louis Beffa lead Saint-Gobain?

He was its president and CEO from January 1986 to June 2007, then chairman of the board until 2010.

What books did Jean-Louis Beffa write?

Especially France must choose (2012) France must act (2013) The Keys to Power (2015) et Transform or die (2017), all published by Seuil.

What is the Industrial Innovation Agency?

A public body created in 2005 following his report on industrial policy, intended to support major research and innovation projects. He chaired its supervisory board.