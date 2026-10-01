EduBourse » EduBourse News » Biography of Philippe Crouzet, from Saint-Gobain to the presidency of Vallourec

Philippe Crouzet chaired the board of VallourecThe French specialist in seamless tubes, from 2009 to 2020. Born on October 18, 1956, in Neuilly-sur-Seine, he graduated top of his class from the ENA (National School of Administration), worked at the Council of State, and then spent over twenty years at Saint-Gobain. He took the helm of Vallourec at the peak of an oil boom, before navigating one of the worst crises in the group's history. His career is a textbook case for understanding cyclical stocks and the risks associated with debt.

Education: Sciences Po, ENA and the Council of State

A student at the Lycée Pasteur in Neuilly-sur-Seine, Philippe Crouzet graduated from Sciences Po Paris (1976, Public Service section). He then entered theÉcole nationale d'administrationfrom which he emerges top of his class in 1981. He began his career at Council of state, as an auditor and then as a master of requests.

In 1983, he married Sylvie Hubac, a senior civil servant who would notably be chief of staff to President François Hollande from 2012 to 2015.

Twenty-two years at Saint-Gobain (1986-2008)

In 1986, Philippe Crouzet joined Saint-Gobain, then headed by Jean-Louis Beffa, as director of the plan. He held various positions there, both operational and financial:

1989-1992 : general manager of the Condat paper mills;

: general manager of the Condat paper mills; 1992-1996 : general delegate for Spain and Portugal;

: general delegate for Spain and Portugal; from 1996 : director of the industrial ceramics division;

: director of the industrial ceramics division; from 2000 : Deputy general manager in charge of finance, purchasing and IT, then of the Building Distribution division.

This career path has given him comprehensive experience in global industrial groups: factory management, financial oversight, and distribution. To better understand the company that trained him, see our analysis of...Saint-Gobain stock.

2009: Taking up a position at Vallourec

In April 2008, Philippe Crouzet joined the supervisory board of Vallourec; a year later, in 2009He was appointed chairman of the board. His term was renewed for four years in March 2012. He also served as an EDF director from 2009 for five years, and chaired the committee monitoring nuclear commitments.

Vallourec was then at its peak. The group manufactured seamless steel tubes, used primarily for oil and gas drilling (so-called OCTG tubes), but also for power plants and industry. With oil prices remaining consistently high, demand was strong and the stock was among the leading shares on the Paris Stock Exchange.

2009-2014: Investing for Growth

The strategy for this period is to strengthen Vallourec's presence in areas of strong hydrocarbon production growth: Brazil (with a new steel plant and rolling mill built in partnership with Japan's Sumitomo), the United States (where the shale gas and oil boom is supporting demand), and the Middle East. These investments are increasing the group's capacity and debt, based on the assumption that demand will remain strong.

In 2010, his remuneration was estimated at 2,73 million euros, an amount criticized by some shareholders, according to the press at the time, who considered the strategy too ambitious.

2014-2020: The oil crisis and the stock market's descent into hell

The sharp drop in oil prices from the second half of 2014 changed everything. Oil companies drastically reduced their drilling investments, pipe volumes and prices plummeted, and Vallourec, burdened with fixed costs and debt, suffered a string of losses. The group launched cost-cutting and capacity reduction plans, particularly in Europe.

In 2016, Vallourec carried out a capital increase of approximately one billion euros, with the entry of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal and the support of Bpifrance, a public shareholder. This operation allowed the company to overcome its challenges, at the cost of significant dilution for existing shareholders.

The period was also marked by the steelworks case.Ascoval, in Saint-Saulve (Nord), of which Vallourec was a shareholder and customer. The group's role in attempts to take over the site has been heavily criticized, notably in the documentary Ascoval, the battle for steel by Éric Guéret.

Philippe Crouzet leaves the board in 2020Édouard Guinotte succeeded him.

After Crouzet: restructuring and a new beginning

In 2021, Vallourec underwent a major financial restructuring: a large portion of its debt was converted into equity, and creditors, including the Apollo fund, became the majority shareholders. The existing shareholders' stakes were significantly diluted. Under the leadership of Philippe Guillemot, appointed in 2022, the group closed its German plants, refocused on its most profitable sites (Brazil, United States), and drastically reduced its debt. In 2025, ArcelorMittal announced the acquisition of the approximately 28% stake held by Apollo.

To follow the group's current situation, its results and outlook, see our analysis of theVallourec stock.

Lessons for the investor

Vallourec's performance during Philippe Crouzet's tenure is one of the most studied examples on the Paris Stock Exchange. Four key takeaways:

A cyclical stock is judged over the complete cycle. Record profits at the peak of a cycle are not sustainable. Valuing a group like Vallourec based on its 2008 or 2013 results was to forget that the price of oil could fall. Debt amplifies everything. In a boom phase, it fuels growth; in a slump, it threatens survival. The net debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) ratio is a key indicator to monitor. Capital increases and debt conversions dilute. A shareholder who retains their shares during a restructuring may lose most of their investment, even if the company survives. Governance matters. A management board controlled by a supervisory board, with a public shareholder in the capital, does not protect against strategic errors.

Pour investir sur des valeurs cycliques, mieux vaut diversifier et éviter la concentration. Les particuliers utilisent généralement un PEA ou un compte-titres chez un courtier en ligne ; ceux qui veulent jouer les cycles à la hausse comme à la baisse via des CFD trouveront dans notre opinion on Vantage les frais et le fonctionnement de ce courtier ; l’effet de levier amplifie les gains comme les pertes. Cet article est informatif et ne constitue pas un conseil en investissement.

Year Stage 1956 Born in Neuilly-sur-Seine (October 18) 1981 Graduated from ENA, top of his class; joined the Council of State 1986 Joining Saint-Gobain 2000 Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Saint-Gobain 2008 Member of the supervisory board of Vallourec 2009 Chairman of the board of Vallourec; director of EDF 2012 Mandate renewed for four years 2016 Capital increase with Nippon Steel and Bpifrance 2020 He is leaving the chairmanship of the board

FAQ

When did Philippe Crouzet manage Vallourec?

He chaired the management board of Vallourec from 2009 to 2020, after having served on its supervisory board from April 2008.

Why did Vallourec's stock price fall during his tenure?

Primarily due to the collapse in oil prices from 2014 onwards, which reduced demand for drilling tubing, while the group was heavily indebted after its growth investments.

What was Philippe Crouzet's career path before Vallourec?

Graduating top of his class from ENA in 1981, he started at the Council of State before spending more than twenty years at Saint-Gobain, eventually becoming deputy managing director.