How much did he earn? Emmanuel Faber At the helm of Danone? The question comes up frequently, as the former head of the food group distinguished himself from his CAC 40 peers through several public concessions: a supplementary pension, a severance package, and a voluntary reduction in his fixed salary during the Covid-19 crisis. This page compiles the available figures, always including the year and source, places his compensation in the context of his career, and explains what a shareholder can take away from it in 2026.

Who is Emmanuel Faber?

Born on January 22, 1964 in Grenoble, Emmanuel Faber graduated from HEC Paris (1986). He started at Bain & Company, moved to Barings bank, then joined Legris Industries in 1993 as administrative and financial director, before becoming its managing director in 1996.

He joined Danone in 1997 as Director of Finance, Strategy and Information Systems, became Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Executive Committee in 2000, then Vice President of the Asia-Pacific region in 2005. From 2008 to September 2014, he was Deputy Chief Executive Officer, then succeeded Franck Riboud as General manager in October 2014. In 2017, he held multiple positions and became president and CEOHe left the group in March 2021.

His career is inextricably linked to the social economy: he launched the Grameen Danone Foods joint venture in Bangladesh with Muhammad Yunus (2006), oversaw the creation of the Danone Communities investment fund, and in 2020, spearheaded Danone's adoption of the status of a social enterprise.corporate missionapproved by more than 99% of shareholders.

Emmanuel Faber's salary: figures by year

The figures below are taken from information published at Danone's general meetings and reported by the business press and Wikipedia. For official details (fixed salary, annual variable salary, performance shares), please refer to Danone's Universal Registration Document for the relevant year.

Exercise Function Reported remuneration Source 2016 General Manager €4,82 million (approximately 170 times the average salary of group employees) Economic press, cited by Wikipedia 2018 CEO €2,8 million, approved by 98% of the AGM on April 25, 2019 Danone General Assembly 2019 2020 CEO Fixed rate reduced by 30% for the remainder of the year, at his request Board of Directors decision, May 2020

Two points should be noted. First, the amounts from one year to the next are not directly comparable: the variable component and the valuation of performance shares depend on results and the stock market. Second, the decrease between 2016 and 2018 does not signify a decrease in base salary, but rather a change in variable and long-term elements.

The renunciations that have caused a stir

Supplementary pension and severance pay (2019)

At the general meeting on April 25, 2019, Emmanuel Faber announced that he was resigning from his forced departure compensation and at its defined benefit supplementary pensionThis supplementary pension, estimated at €1,2 million per year, is a significant benefit. He has indicated that he only intends to receive the standard pension plan for group employees. This move contrasts sharply with the controversies surrounding other CAC 40 executives at the same time.

30% reduction in fixed costs during the health crisis (2020)

In May 2020, the board of directors accepted his proposal to reduce his fixed remuneration by 30% for the rest of the year, in solidarity with employees and in a context where Danone was suffering the impact of lockdowns, particularly on its mineral waters sold outside the home.

The March 2021 departure: when the Stock Market catches up with the mission

At the end of 2020, the activist fund Bluebell Capital acquires a stake in the company and criticizes the group's "disappointing" stock market performance. In February 2021, Artisan PartnersThe third-largest shareholder, with approximately 3% of the capital, is also calling for the CEO's resignation. The figures are fueling the debate: between December 1, 2017, and December 31, 2020, Danone's share price fell by nearly 23%, while the CAC 40 index rose by 4,5% over the same period. Conversely, his supporters point out that the stock reached an all-time high in September 2019, up 58% since his appointment as CEO in 2014.

On March 1, 2021, the board decided to separate the roles of chairman and CEO. On March 14, 2021, it terminated Emmanuel Faber's employment with immediate effect. Gilles Schnepp, former CEO of Legrand, assumed the chairmanship; Antoine de Saint-Affrique became CEO in September 2021. Having waived his severance pay two years earlier, Emmanuel Faber did not receive a "golden parachute" upon his departure.

This case has become a studied example in business schools: it shows that a leader can be appreciated for their social and environmental vision, while still being penalized by shareholders who deem the value creation insufficient compared to competitors like Nestlé or Unilever. To compare these trajectories, you can consult our fact sheets on...Danone shares and on theNestlé stock.

After Danone: Venture capital and extra-financial standards

In October 2021, Emmanuel Faber became a partner for Europe atAstanor Ventures, a venture capital fund specializing in agriculture and food. In December 2021, he was appointed chairman of theISSB The International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB), the body created by the IFRS Foundation to define global sustainability reporting standards, published its first two standards, IFRS S1 and IFRS S2 (climate), in June 2023. These standards serve as a benchmark for many jurisdictions.

For the investor, this is not a minor detail: these standards determine the quality of the ESG data published by listed companies, and therefore the ability to compare companies on extra-financial criteria.

The Faber case offers a useful analytical framework, applicable to any CAC 40 company:

Distinguishing between fixed, variable, and long-term. The fixed amount says little; it is the variable criteria (growth, margin, cash flow, ESG criteria) that reveal the board's priorities.

The fixed amount says little; it is the variable criteria (growth, margin, cash flow, ESG criteria) that reveal the board's priorities. Look at the equity ratio. Since the 2019 Pacte law, listed companies have been publishing the ratio between the remuneration of the manager and the average and median remuneration of employees.

Since the 2019 Pacte law, listed companies have been publishing the ratio between the remuneration of the manager and the average and median remuneration of employees. Follow the votes in the assembly. A "say on pay" vote below 80% is a sign of distrust that should be taken seriously. In 2019, Emmanuel Faber's compensation was approved by 98%, which did not prevent his departure two years later: consensus on salary does not guarantee consensus on strategy.

A "say on pay" vote below 80% is a sign of distrust that should be taken seriously. In 2019, Emmanuel Faber's compensation was approved by 98%, which did not prevent his departure two years later: consensus on salary does not guarantee consensus on strategy. Identify deferred commitments. Supplementary pensions, severance packages and non-compete clauses can weigh more heavily than annual salary.

To follow these issues closely and vote at the general meeting, you need to hold the shares directly. PEA reste l’enveloppe fiscale la plus adaptée pour les actions européennes comme Danone ; les courtiers en ligne proposant des CFD, comme celui présenté dans notre opinion on Vantage, permettent de se positionner sur le cours avec des frais réduits, mais sans détenir les titres, sans droit de vote et avec un risque élevé lié à l’effet de levier. Cet article est informatif et ne constitue pas un conseil en investissement.

FAQ

What was Emmanuel Faber's salary at Danone?

His total reported compensation amounted to €4,82 million for 2016 and €2,8 million for 2018 (amount approved by 98% of the shareholders at the AGM in April 2019). These amounts include fixed, variable and long-term components.

Did Emmanuel Faber receive a severance payment?

No. He had waived his forced departure compensation and his supplementary pension, estimated at €1,2 million per year, in April 2019.

Why did Emmanuel Faber leave Danone?

Under pressure from activist funds (Bluebell Capital, Artisan Partners) who considered the stock market performance insufficient, the board of directors decided on his departure on March 14, 2021.

What is Emmanuel Faber doing today?

After Danone, he joined the Astanor Ventures fund (2021) and was appointed chairman of the ISSB in December 2021, the body that develops international standards for sustainability reporting.