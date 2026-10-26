Futures Trading: Contracts, Margin & Strategies

Futures trading, also known as trading futures contracts, is a common practice in the financial markets. Futures are standardized contracts that obligate both parties to buy or sell an asset at a predetermined price on a future date. But how do you trade these contracts, and why choose this method of trading? This guide walks you through the basics of futures trading and explains why so many traders choose this route.

What Is Futures Trading?

Futures, or futures contracts, are agreements between two parties to buy or sell a specific asset at a price set in advance, on a predetermined future date. These futures contracts are used to speculate on the direction of prices or to hedge against price fluctuations in the underlying assets.

How to Trade Futures?

Choose a reliable broker: To trade futures, select a trading platform that specializes in futures contracts, such as AvaFutures. Open a trading account: Fill in the registration form and provide the required documents. Deposit funds: Add money to your trading account to start buying futures contracts. Choose your market: Select the futures market you want to trade, such as indices, commodities or currencies. Analyze the market: Use technical and fundamental analysis tools to forecast price movements. Place your order: Buy or sell futures contracts based on your analysis. Manage your positions: Monitor your trades and adjust them as the market fluctuates. Close your positions: Close your positions before the contract expires, or let them expire if that works in your favor.

Why Trade Futures Contracts?

Leverage : Futures allow you to amplify your potential gains with a smaller initial investment thanks to leverage.

: Futures allow you to amplify your potential gains with a smaller initial investment thanks to leverage. Hedging : Futures can be used to hedge existing positions in other markets and reduce the overall risk of your portfolio.

: Futures can be used to hedge existing positions in other markets and reduce the overall risk of your portfolio. Diversification : Futures offer a wide variety of contracts across different assets, allowing you to diversify your investments.

: Futures offer a wide variety of contracts across different assets, allowing you to diversify your investments. Speculating on rising and falling markets : Futures let you profit from price movements in both directions, whether markets go up or down.

: Futures let you profit from price movements in both directions, whether markets go up or down. Extended trading hours: Most futures markets are open 24 hours out of 24, 5 days out of 7, offering great flexibility for trading.

What Is the Best Futures Broker?

To trade futures, choosing a reliable, reputable broker is crucial. AvaFutures is one of the best platforms available for trading futures contracts. This trading platform offers a wide range of markets, advanced trading tools, and quality customer support. On top of that, AvaFutures is well regulated and secure, which makes it a trusted choice for beginner and experienced traders alike.

Which Markets Can You Trade with Futures?

Indices : National and international stock indices (CAC 40, DAX, S&P 500, Nasdaq, etc.)

: National and international stock indices (CAC 40, DAX, S&P 500, Nasdaq, etc.) Commodities : Gold, silver, oil (WTI, Brent), natural gas, etc.

: Gold, silver, oil (WTI, Brent), natural gas, etc. Forex : International currencies (EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, etc.)

: International currencies (EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, etc.) Bonds : Government and corporate debt

: Government and corporate debt Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum and other popular cryptocurrencies

Futures Trading Strategies

Speculating on Rising and Falling Markets

One of the main motivations for futures trading is the ability to speculate on the future direction of an asset’s price. Traders can take long positions (buying) when they expect prices to rise, or short positions (selling) when they expect prices to fall.

Hedging

Futures trading can also be used for hedging, in other words to protect an existing portfolio against adverse price movements. For example, a commodity producer can use futures contracts to protect itself against a fall in the price of its output.

How Do Futures Work?

Expiry dates: Futures contracts have specific expiry dates, by the end of which the contract must be settled. Traders can choose to close their position before expiry or let the contract expire. Contract rollover: Contract rollover, or “rollover”, is the process of closing a futures position that is nearing expiration and opening a new position with a later expiry date. Trading hours: Futures are traded on dedicated platforms with defined trading hours, which can vary depending on the underlying asset and the exchange. Futures margin: Margin is the initial deposit required to open a futures position. It covers part of the risk associated with the position. Futures margin requirements vary depending on volatility and the underlying asset.

Futures vs CFDs

Futures and contracts for difference (CFDs) are two derivative instruments that allow traders to speculate on the price movements of underlying assets. However, there are key differences between the two:

Similarities

Speculation : Both instruments allow you to speculate on rising or falling prices.

: Both instruments allow you to speculate on rising or falling prices. Leverage : Both instruments allow you to amplify potential gains with a smaller initial investment.

: Both instruments allow you to amplify potential gains with a smaller initial investment. Trading hours: Both instruments offer extended trading hours.

Differences

Settlement : Futures contracts are legally binding agreements that require delivery of the underlying asset at expiry, while CFDs are usually settled in cash.

: Futures contracts are legally binding agreements that require delivery of the underlying asset at expiry, while CFDs are usually settled in cash. Margin : The margin required for futures contracts is generally higher than for CFDs.

: The margin required for futures contracts is generally higher than for CFDs. Exchanges: Futures contracts are traded on regulated exchanges, while CFDs can be traded over the counter (OTC) on trading platforms.

Futures vs Options

Futures and options are two derivative instruments that give traders the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell an underlying asset at a predefined price and date. However, there are important differences between the two:

Similarities

Derivatives : Both instruments are derivative contracts that derive their value from the underlying asset.

: Both instruments are derivative contracts that derive their value from the underlying asset. Strike price : Both instruments have a strike price, which is the price at which the underlying asset can be bought or sold.

: Both instruments have a strike price, which is the price at which the underlying asset can be bought or sold. Expiry date: Both instruments have an expiry date on which the contract expires.

Differences

Right vs obligation : Futures contracts obligate the trader to buy or sell the underlying asset at expiry, while options give the right, but not the obligation, to do so.

: Futures contracts obligate the trader to buy or sell the underlying asset at expiry, while options give the right, but not the obligation, to do so. Premium : Options have a premium, which is the price paid to buy the contract. Futures contracts have no premium.

: Options have a premium, which is the price paid to buy the contract. Futures contracts have no premium. Risk: The maximum risk for an options trader is limited to the premium paid, while the risk for a futures trader is potentially unlimited.

The choice between futures contracts and options depends on your trading strategy and your goals as an investor.

See also: Underlying Assets Explained and Euro Dollar Futures

Futures Trading – Conclusion

In summary, futures trading gives traders a variety of strategies for speculating on rising and falling markets, diversifying their investments, and protecting their portfolios against price fluctuations. Whether you are interested in futures trading to speculate or to hedge your positions, it is essential to understand how futures contracts work and to choose a reliable broker to maximize your chances of success.

This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Leveraged derivative products carry a high risk of capital loss.