Phau ntawv keeb kwm ntawm Bernard Michel, los ntawm Crédit Agricole mus rau tus thawj coj ntawm Gecina

Bernard Michel yog ib tug ntawm cov thawj coj uas nws lub npe tsis paub dav, tab sis nws lub sijhawm ua haujlwm tau cim lub npe Fabkis cov nyiaj txiag thiab vaj tse rau ntau tshaj peb caug xyoo. Nws yog tus thawj coj ntawm GecinaNws yog tus thawj coj ntawm pawg thawj coj ntawm lub tuam txhab muag vaj tse uas tau teev npe hauv thaj tsam La Défense txij xyoo 2010 txog 2018 thiab tau ua tus thawj coj ib ntus txij lub Kaum Hli Ntuj xyoo 2011 txog rau Lub Rau Hli Ntuj xyoo 2013. Nws kuj yog tus thawj coj. Viparis, tus neeg ua haujlwm hauv chaw sib tham. Tsab xov xwm no taug qab nws txoj haujlwm, nws cov luag haujlwm thiab cov lus qhia uas tus tswv cuab tuaj yeem kawm tau los ntawm lawv.
Bernard Michel yog leej twg?
Yug rau lub Ob Hlis 25, 1948, hauv Metz, Bernard Michel yog ib tug thawj coj ua lag luam Fabkis, tus thawj coj ntawm pawg thawj coj ntawm Gecina txij xyoo 2010 txog 2018, thiab tom qab ntawd yog tus thawj coj ntawm Viparis thiab Real Estate Europe. Nws tau raug tsa ua tus thawj coj ntawm National Order of Merit hauv xyoo 2019.
Keeb kwm los ntawm Lorraine, nws tuav daim ntawv kawm tiav qib siab hauv kev lag luam thiab yog ib tug kawm tiav ntawm ...Tsev Kawm Ntawv Se Hauv TebchawsQhov kev cob qhia txog kev lag luam thiab kev tswj hwm no tau cim thawj ntu ntawm nws txoj haujlwm, uas yog lub hauv paus tseem ceeb hauv kev tswj hwm thiab kev cai lij choj ua ntej nws hloov mus rau cov tuam txhab ntiag tug.
Kev Kawm: Tsev Kawm Ntawv Qib Siab ntawm Kev Them Se thiab Kev Tshuaj Xyuas Nyiaj Txiag
Bernard Michel pib nws txoj haujlwm ntawm Lub Chaw Haujlwm Saib Xyuas Se, qhov chaw uas nws ua haujlwm txij xyoo 1970 txog 1983 ua tus neeg soj ntsuam se. Tom qab ntawd nws tau koom nrog Ministry of Economy thiab Finance ua Tus Neeg Saib Xyuas Nyiaj Txiag txij xyoo 1983 txog 1987, lub sijhawm uas nws tau ua haujlwm tshuaj xyuas thiab tswj hwm.
Daim ntawv qhia txog tus neeg soj ntsuam no yog ib qho ntawm cov tub ceev xwm Fabkis cov thawj coj: tom qab ntawd nws ua rau muaj cov haujlwm tswj hwm dav dav hauv cov pab pawg loj, tshwj xeeb tshaj yog cov tsev txhab nyiaj, uas nrhiav kev paub txog se thiab nyiaj txiag zoo.
Los ntawm GAN mus rau Crédit Agricole
Xyoo 1987, Bernard Michel tau koom nrog pawg neeg GANqhov chaw uas nws tau los ua Tus Lwm Thawj Coj ntawm Kev Pov Hwm Fabkis.
Tom qab ntawd nws koom nrog pawg neeg Crédit Agricole Xyoo 1996, nws tau koom nrog pawg thawj coj ntawm Crédit Agricole SA. Tom qab ntawd nws tau tuav ntau txoj haujlwm tseem ceeb hauv qhov ntawd:
- tus lwm thawj coj ntawm pawg thawj coj;
- Tus Thawj Coj ntawm cov txheej txheem ua haujlwm txij li xyoo 1999, nrog rau kev tsim lub tuam txhab PROGICA (PROgiciels Crédit Agricole) yog tus saib xyuas kev tswj cov khoom muaj nqis ntawm cov software pob ntawm pawg neeg;
- tus thawj tswj hwm ntawm Agricole Immobilier: XNUMX Lab tus kiv cua tos koj rau Webtalk! ;
- tus thawj coj ntawm Predica, lub tuam txhab peev ntawm pawg neeg;
- tus thawj coj ntawm Kev Pov Hwm Crédit Agricole.
Nws kuj tau ua tus thawj coj ntawm Sopra Group (uas tau los ua Sopra Steria Group) txij thaum kawg ntawm xyoo 2003. Nws yog tus muaj lub luag haujlwm tseem ceeb rau kev coj ua kev hloov kho dua tshiab ntawm Crédit Agricole regional bank hauv Corsica.
Qhov kev paub no hauv kev pov hwm lub neej thiab kev tswj hwm cov cuab tam tsis yog qhov tsis tseem ceeb rau tus nyeem ntawv Edubourse: nws muab lawv txoj kev xav txog cov khoom lag luam nyiaj txiag muag khoom ib qho kev xav sab hauv.
Gecina: Txij Li Kev Tswj Xyuas Mus Rau Kev Ua Tus Thawj Coj (2010-2018)
Bernard Michel koom nrog Gecina xyoo 2010 ua tus thawj coj ntawm pawg thawj coj. Gecina yog ib lub tuam txhab peev txheej vaj tse (SIIC) uas teev nyob rau hauv Euronext Paris, tshwj xeeb hauv kev lag luam vaj tse hauv cheeb tsam Île-de-France.
Txij lub Kaum Hli Ntuj xyoo 2011 txog rau lub Rau Hli Ntuj xyoo 2013, tom qab Christophe Clamageran tawm mus thiab tos txog Philippe Depoux tuaj txog, nws tau tuav ob lub luag haujlwm ntawm tus thawj tswj hwm thiab CEONws tau raug lees paub ua tus thawj coj ntawm pawg thawj coj hauv xyoo 2013, nws lub sijhawm ua tus thawj coj tau rov ua dua thaum Lub Plaub Hlis 2014 thiab nws tau raug xaiv dua ua tus thawj coj ntawm Gecina, txoj haujlwm uas nws tau tuav txog xyoo 2018.
Lwm cov lus txib: Viparis, MEDEF Paris thiab CCI
Sib nrug ntawm Gecina, Bernard Michel yog tus thawj coj Viparis, ib tus thawj coj ua haujlwm hauv chaw sib tham hauv Fabkis, thiab tuav lub luag haujlwm ntawm cov neeg sawv cev thiab tus tswv haujlwm: tus thawj coj ntawm pawg thawj coj ntawm MEDEF Paris Txij li xyoo 2015, nws yog tus thawj coj ntawm Real Estate Europe, thiab tom qab ntawd yog tus sawv cev rau tus thawj tswj hwm ntawm Paris Île-de-France regional Chamber of Commerce and Industry rau kev nthuav qhia kev lag luam, kev nthuav qhia thiab kev ncig xyuas kev lag luam, thiab yog tus thawj tswj hwm ntawm PROMOSALONS.
Nws txoj kev taug kev qhia dab tsi rau tus neeg nqis peev
Bernard Michel txoj haujlwm qhia txog peb lub ntsiab lus tseem ceeb thaum taug qab ib lub tsev lossis khoom muaj nqis nyiaj txiag:
Kev tswj hwm yog ib qho cim qhia. Ib tug thawj coj ntawm lub tuam txhab muag vaj tse uas los ntawm kev pov hwm thiab kev tswj hwm sab hauv coj kev coj noj coj ua ntawm kev pheej hmoo thiab kev them rov qab, cov teeb meem tseem ceeb hauv ib qho kev lag luam uas tau siv los ua cov vaj tse teev npe.
Cov haujlwm sib xyaw ua ke yog ib txwm muaj tab sis yuav tsum tau saib xyuas. Ua tus thawj coj thiab CEO tau yuav luag ob xyoos (2011-2013) ua rau kev txiav txim siab yooj yim dua tab sis tshem tawm qhov kev kuaj xyuas lub hwj chim ntawm tus thawj coj uas tsis yog tus thawj coj. Kev sib cais ntawm lub luag haujlwm tam sim no yog tus qauv pom zoo los ntawm cov cai tswjfwm.
Kev paub txog cov khoom lag luam nyiaj txiag muag khoom tseem ceeb heev. Kev ua haujlwm hauv Predica thiab Crédit Agricole Assurance muab kev nkag siab meej txog yam uas cov neeg txuag nyiaj tau ris.
Bernard Michel hauv cov hnub tseem ceeb
|Xyoo
|Kev tshwm sim
|1948
|Yug rau lub Ob Hlis 25th hauv Metz
|1970-1983
|Tus Neeg Soj Ntsuam Se ntawm Lub Chaw Haujlwm Saib Xyuas Se
|1983-1987
|Tus Neeg Saib Xyuas Nyiaj Txiag
|1987
|Koom nrog GAN, Tus Lwm Thawj Coj, Kev Pov Hwm Fabkis
|1996
|Ib tug tswv cuab ntawm pawg thawj coj ntawm Crédit Agricole SA
|2008
|Thawj Tswj Hwm ntawm Viparis
|2010
|Tus Thawj Coj ntawm Pawg Thawj Coj ntawm Gecina
|2011-2013
|Tus Thawj Coj Ib Ntus thiab CEO ntawm Gecina
|2015
|Tus Thawj Coj ntawm Pawg Thawj Coj ntawm MEDEF Paris
|2018
|Qhov kawg ntawm Gecina txoj kev ua thawj coj
|2019
|Tus thawj coj ntawm National Order of Merit
FAQ
Bernard Michel yog leej twg hauv ntiaj teb kev nyiaj txiag?
Bernard Michel yog ib tug thawj coj ua lag luam Fabkis, tus thawj coj ntawm pawg thawj coj ntawm lub tuam txhab muag vaj tse Gecina txij xyoo 2010 txog 2018, tom qab ua haujlwm ntawm lub koom haum them se Fabkis, GAN thiab Crédit Agricole. Nws yog tus thawj coj ntawm Viparis.
Puas yog Bernard Michel tswj hwm Gecina?
Yog, ib ntus xwb. Txij lub Cuaj Hli/Lub Kaum Hli 2011 txog rau Lub Rau Hli 2013, nws tau ua tus Thawj Coj thiab CEO ntawm Gecina, thaum tseem yog Tus Thawj Coj ntawm Pawg Thawj Coj mus txog rau xyoo 2018.
Qhov txuas ntawm Bernard Michel thiab Crédit Agricole yog dab tsi?
Nws tau koom nrog pawg neeg hauv xyoo 1996 ua ib tug tswv cuab ntawm pawg thawj coj ntawm Crédit Agricole SA thiab tau tuav ntau txoj haujlwm tswj hwm dav dav, suav nrog Predica thiab Crédit Agricole Assurance.
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