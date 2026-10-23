Bruno Lafont, yug rau lub Rau Hli 8, 1956 hauv Boulogne-Billancourt, tau mob siab rau nws txoj haujlwm tag nrho rau ib pawg: Lafarge, uas nws tau nce qib los ntawm txoj haujlwm rau peb caug xyoo ua ntej los ua CEO hauv xyoo 2006, tom qab ntawd ua tus thawj coj ntawm kev sib koom ua ke nrog lub tuam txhab Swiss Holcim hauv xyoo 2015. Nws txoj haujlwm tau xaus rau lub Plaub Hlis 2026 nrog rau kev raug kaw hauv tsev loj cuj rau xyoo hauv rooj plaub ntawm kev pab nyiaj txiag rau cov pab pawg neeg ua phem hauv Syria - ib rooj plaub tshwj xeeb rau CEO ntawm lub tuam txhab CAC 40.
Kev Kawm: HEC ces ENA
Tom qab kawm tiav Lycée Saint-Louis-de-Gonzague, Bruno Lafont tau koom nrog HEC Paris, kawm tiav xyoo 1977, thiab tom qab ntawd kawm tiav École Nationale d'Administration (chav kawm xyoo 1982). Daim ntawv qhia txog tus thawj coj laus uas muaj lub hom phiaj ua lag luam no yog nws txoj haujlwm tag nrho: kev ua haujlwm nyiaj txiag, kev nyiam ua haujlwm thoob ntiaj teb, thiab kev ncaj ncees rau ib lub koom haum.
Peb caug xyoo ntawm kev nce qib ntawm Lafarge
Nws pib nws txoj haujlwm ntawm Lafarge xyoo 1983 ua tus neeg tshuaj xyuas sab hauv hauv lub chaw haujlwm nyiaj txiag. Nws txoj haujlwm tom qab ntawd coj nws mus rau lub luag haujlwm thoob ntiaj teb: tus thawj coj kev tswj hwm thiab nyiaj txiag ntawm lub chaw haujlwm huv hauv lub tebchaws Yelemees, tus thawj coj nyiaj txiag thiab tom qab ntawd tus thawj coj ntawm kev txhim kho thoob ntiaj teb nyob hauv lub tebchaws Yelemees, thiab tus thawj coj ntawm kev ua haujlwm cement rau Turkey thiab Eastern Mediterranean xyoo 1990. Xyoo 1995, nws tau koom nrog pawg thawj coj ua tus lwm thawj coj nyiaj txiag; xyoo 1998, nws tau los ua tus thawj tswj hwm ntawm kev lag luam plaster, tom qab ntawd tau ua tus thawj coj ua ke ntawm kev lag luam cement, ua kom nws txoj kev loj hlob sai hauv Asia - tshwj xeeb tshaj yog los ntawm kev koom tes nrog Shui On hauv Suav teb. Txij xyoo 2003 txog thaum kawg ntawm xyoo 2005, nws tau ua tus lwm thawj coj ntawm pawg.
CEO ntawm Lafarge (2006-2015): lub sijhawm ntawm kev yuav khoom loj
Thaum Lub Ib Hlis 1, 2006, Bruno Lafont tau los ua CEO ntawm Lafarge thiab tau tshaj tawm txoj kev npaj "Excellence 2008". Ob txoj haujlwm tseem ceeb tau cim nws lub sijhawm ua haujlwm: kev yuav cov tswv cuab tsawg hauv Lafarge North America thiab, qhov tseem ceeb tshaj plaws, kev yuav khoom ntawmOrascom Cement Thaum Lub Kaum Ob Hlis Ntuj xyoo 2007, rau € 8,8 billion, Lafarge tau los ua tus thawj coj tsim cov cement hauv Middle East thiab cov lag luam tshiab. Thaum Lub Tsib Hlis 3, 2007, nws tau ntxiv tus thawj coj ntawm pawg thawj coj rau nws txoj haujlwm ua CEO. Cov haujlwm divestment no tau piav qhia meej ntawm peb nplooj ntawv txog nws cov nyiaj hli ntawm Lafarge, ua rau nws yog ib tus thawj coj uas tau nyiaj ntau tshaj plaws hauv SBF 120.
2015: Kev sib koom ua ke ntawm Lafarge-Holcim thiab kev tawm sai sai
Xyoo 2015, nws tau coj kev sib koom ua ke ntawm cov neeg sib npaug nrog lub tuam txhab Swiss Holcim, uas tau ua rau muaj LafargeHolcim, lub tuam txhab ua khoom siv hauv tsev thoob ntiaj teb. Kev siv tau luv luv xwb: raws li cov lus cog tseg ntawm cov tswv cuab, nws tau tawm haujlwm ua tus thawj coj ua ke thaum lub Plaub Hlis 2017, thaum pab pawg tswj hwm los ntawm Holcim tau los ua tus thawj coj hauv kev koom ua ke. Nws tseem yog tus lwm thawj coj ntawm pawg thawj coj kom txog thaum ntawd. Tib lub sijhawm, nws tau ua haujlwm hauv pawg thawj coj ntawm ArcelorMittal thiab EDF, ua tus thawj coj ntawm Pawg Neeg Txhim Kho Kev Ruaj Ntseg ntawm Medef (Fabkis Kev Lag Luam Koom Tes) kom txog thaum nws tawm haujlwm thaum Lub Ib Hlis 2018, thiab tau ua tus thawj coj ntawm WBCSD (Kev Tsim Kho Lub Ntiaj Teb thiab Kev Txhim Kho Kev Ruaj Ntseg) ua haujlwm rau kev siv hluav taws xob hauv tsev.
Qhov teeb meem Syria thiab kev txiav txim siab xyoo 2026
Qhov xwm txheej uas tau hloov nws txoj haujlwm kev cai lij choj: kom nws lub Hoobkas hauv Syria ua haujlwm txawm tias muaj kev ua tsov rog, lub tuam txhab me Lafarge Cement Syria tau them kwv yees li € 5,6 lab ntawm xyoo 2012 thiab 2014 rau cov pab pawg tub rog, suav nrog Islamic State, raws li daim ntawv tshaj tawm sab hauv uas pawg neeg tau txib. Bruno Lafont raug foob thaum Lub Kaum Ob Hlis 2017 rau "kev pab nyiaj txiag rau lub koom haum ua phem" thiab "ua rau lwm tus neeg lub neej muaj kev phom sij," tau tshwm sim hauv tsev hais plaub rau kev txiav txim siab thaum Lub Kaum Ib Hlis-Lub Kaum Ob Hlis 2025. Thaum Lub Plaub Hlis 13, 2026, Lub Tsev Hais Plaub Txhaum Cai Paris tau pom tias nws muaj txim thiab txiav txim rau nws rau raug kaw rau xyoo nrog rau daim ntawv foob kom ntes tam sim ntawd thiab raug nplua 225,000 euros Lafarge raug nplua nyiaj ntau tshaj plaws ntawm € 1,125 lab. Lub tuam txhab tau thov rov hais dua, thov kom tso tawm - yog li ntawd cov txheej txheem tseem tab tom ua mus ntxiv thaum lub sijhawm sau ntawv.
Cov ntsiab lus tseem ceeb
Bruno Lafont piav qhia txog ob zaj lus qhia: kev vam meej tag nrho ntawm txoj haujlwm hauv pawg (los ntawm tus neeg tshuaj xyuas mus rau CEO ntawm tus thawj coj thoob ntiaj teb) thiab qhov teeb meem kev cai lij choj hnyav tshaj plaws uas tus thawj coj yav dhau los ntawm CAC 40 lub tuam txhab tau ntsib. Rau lwm txoj haujlwm ntawm cov neeg tsim pawg hauv kev tsim kho thiab kev lag luam, saib Biography ntawm Jean-Louis Beffa (Saint-Gobain) los yog peb ntu keeb kwm ntawm tus kheej.
Qhov chaw
Tsab xov xwm Wikipedia "Bruno Lafont" (nkag mus rau 23/10/2026), nrog rau cov ntaub ntawv tseem ceeb: Lafarge cov ntawv xov xwm (2006-2015), Le Monde (20/11/2025, 16/12/2025 thiab 13/04/2026), Le HuffPost (13/04/2026), RTS (13/04/2026), Cov Kev Sib Tw. Kev txiav txim siab ntawm lub tsev hais plaub yuav hloov pauv thaum thov rov hais dua.
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