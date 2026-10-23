Grégoire Olivier, ib tug kawm tiav ntawm École Polytechnique thiab ib tug kws ua haujlwm hauv mining yug hauv Algiers xyoo 1960, tau siv kaum tsib xyoos hauv pawg thawj coj ntawm PSA Peugeot Citroën—rau ntawm lawv nyob hauv Asia—tom qab tau ua tus thawj coj ntawm Sagem thiab luv luv Faurecia. Nws cov nyiaj hli ua ib tug tswv cuab ntawm pawg thawj coj ntawm ib lub tuam txhab uas tau teev npe yog pej xeem: € 1,362,820 rau xyoo 2010 thiab € 929,172 rau xyoo 2012. Cov ntsiab lus ntawm nws txoj haujlwm thiab cov lej, nrog rau lawv cov peev txheej, ua raws li.

Cov lej pov thawj tau lees paub: € 1,36 lab (2010) thiab € 929,172 (2012)

Ua ib tug tswv cuab ntawm pawg thawj coj ntawm PSA Peugeot Citroën, Grégoire Olivier yog ib tug ntawm cov thawj coj uas tau muab cov nyiaj hli tshaj tawm txhua xyoo hauv daim ntawv pov thawj ntawm pawg, uas tau xa mus rau kev pov npav ntawm lub rooj sib tham ntawm cov tswv cuab. Ob xyoos tau sau tseg rau pej xeem: €1,362,820 rau xyoo nyiaj txiag xyoo 2010 (Daim ntawv siv rau PSA 2010) thiab €929,172 tag nrho cov nyiaj them rau xyoo 2012Xyoo no yog ib xyoos uas pawg neeg tsim tsheb muaj teeb meem thiab Carlos Tavares tuaj txog. Qhov kev txo qis ntawm ob xyoos nyiaj txiag qhia txog qhov sib txawv ntawm cov nyiaj them no, uas tau muab tso rau hauv pawg cov txiaj ntsig.

Ua lag luam nrog Vantage Ciaj uas muag Tus neeg ua lag luam uas raug tswj hwm · Tus account sim dawb · Kev ua tiav sai CFDs yog cov cuab yeej nyuaj thiab muaj kev pheej hmoo siab ntawm kev poob peev sai. Qhib ib tus account pub dawb →

Grégoire Olivier yog leej twg?

Xyoo 1979, nws tau mus kawm ntawv École Polytechnique thiab tau qib siab tshaj plaws hauv nws chav kawm, thiab xyoo 1982 nws kawm tiav qib peb hauv École des Mines de Paris thiab tau txais daim ntawv pov thawj MBA los ntawm University of Chicago. Nws pib ua haujlwm ntawm Ministry of Industry thiab tom qab ntawd ua tus kws pab tswv yim rau Michel Rocard ntawm Matignon (1990-1991). Jean-Martin Folz tau ntiav nws thaum PechineyNws tau ua tus thawj coj ntawm Aluminium de Grèce, tom qab ntawd mus rau Memphis ua tus thawj coj rau American National Can, thiab thaum kawg nws tau los ua tus lwm thawj coj ntawm lub tswv yim. Xyoo 1998, nws tau los ua tus thawj coj ntawm Saft, Alcatel lub chaw faib roj teeb.

Sagem, Safran, Faurecia: cov lus txib ntawm kev tswj hwm

Xyoo 2001, pawg thawj coj saib xyuas ntawm Sagem Nws tau raug xaiv los ua tus thawj coj ntawm pawg thawj coj los hloov Pierre Faurre, uas tau tas sim neej sai sai. Nws tau rov tsom mus rau pawg thawj coj (muag lub lag luam tsheb rau Johnson Controls) thiab nce cov nyiaj tau los ntawm € 2,6 billion mus rau € 3,18 billion ntawm xyoo 2001 thiab 2003. Sagem tau koom nrog Safran hauv xyoo 2005: nws tau koom nrog pawg thawj coj, uas nws tau tawm hauv lub Yim Hli 2006. Thaum lub Cuaj Hlis 2006, Jean-Martin Folz tau coj nws rov qab los ua tus thawj coj ntawm Kausau (tus Forvia tam sim no), uas nws tus CEO nyuam qhuav tawm haujlwm hauv kev dag ntxias txog kev noj nyiaj txiag - nws tsuas yog nyob ntawd rau rau lub hlis xwb.

PSA ces Stellantis: cov kev pab cuam, Tuam Tshoj, cov chaw khaws ntaub ntawv dav dav

Thaum Lub Ob Hlis Ntuj xyoo 2007, nws tau koom nrog pawg thawj coj ntawm PSA Peugeot Citroën ua Tus Thawj Coj ntawm Cov Kev Pabcuam. Thaum Lub Rau Hli Ntuj xyoo 2010, nws tau los ua thawj tus tswv cuab tas mus li ntawm pawg thawj coj uas tau raug xaiv mus tas li rau Tuam Tshoj, ua Tus Thawj Coj ntawm Kev Ua Haujlwm Es Xias - txoj haujlwm tseem ceeb thaum lub sijhawm uas pawg neeg tau tsim nws cov kev koom tes nrog Dongfeng thiab Changan. Thaum Lub Xya Hli Ntuj xyoo 2016, nws tau tawm hauv pawg thawj coj mus ua Tus Thawj Coj ntawm Kev Pabcuam Kev Mus Los, tom qab ntawd tau los ua Tus Tuav Ntaub Ntawv ntawm PSA Group thaum Lub Ob Hlis 2018Tom qab kev sib koom ua ke uas tsim Stellantis hauv xyoo 2021, nws tau raug tsa ua Tus Thawj Coj Ua Haujlwm hauv Suav teb rau pawg tshiab. Txoj haujlwm no sib tshuam nrog lwm tus thawj coj tseem ceeb uas tau ua haujlwm yav dhau los ntawm PSA, raws li lub sijhawm hauv peb ... Guillaume Faury biography (Tus tswv cuab ntawm pawg thawj coj ntawm PSA xyoo 2009-2013, tam sim no yog tus thawj coj ntawm Airbus).

Ib yam li cov thawj coj ntawm lub tuam txhab Fabkis uas muaj npe, cov nyiaj hli suav nrog cov nyiaj hli ruaj khov, cov khoom sib txawv txhua xyoo txuas nrog cov hom phiaj nyiaj txiag thiab kev ua haujlwm, thiab cov phiaj xwm ua haujlwm mus sij hawm ntev - txhua yam piav qhia txhua xyoo hauv daim ntawv sau npe thiab xa mus rau cov tswv cuab pov npav. Rau lwm cov piv txwv sau tseg los ntawm daim duab, saib Bruno Lafont's (Lafarge) nyiaj hli los yog ntawm Xavier Huillard (Vinci), thiab peb cov ntu nyiaj hli.

hnub nyoog xws

Grégoire Olivier yog ib tug Knight of the Legion of Honour (2010) thiab ib tug Knight of the National Order of Merit (2002). Nws tau txais qhov khoom plig Eurostar "Emerging Market Leader" hauv xyoo 2014 rau nws txoj haujlwm hauv Asia.

Qhov chaw

Wikipedia nkag rau "Grégoire Olivier" (nkag mus rau 23/10/2026), nrog rau cov ntaub ntawv tseem ceeb: PSA Peugeot Citroën 2010 daim ntawv siv (kev them nyiaj €1,362,820), Les Échos (10/06/2010), Le Point (07/10/2004), Groupe PSA tsab ntawv xov xwm ntawm 28/07/2016, Legifrance (kho kom zoo nkauj). Cov nqi rau lwm xyoo nyiaj txiag tau teev nyob rau hauv PSA cov ntaub ntawv siv txhua xyoo.