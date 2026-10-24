Buy Bitcoin (BTC): How, Where & Safety Guide (2026)

Live Bitcoin Price (BTC)

80 723,0000 $ Bitcoin (BTC) 1h 0.06% 24h 1.19% USD EUR GBP

The bitcoin price displayed above updates automatically, along with market capitalization and trading volumes — there is no need to look elsewhere for today’s price: this page is the source. Before you buy bitcoin, keep in mind that it trades 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, across hundreds of platforms worldwide; its price reflects the constant balance between buyers and sellers, with no closing session and no official fixing. It is this around-the-clock availability that makes it the most closely watched asset in the world — and one of the most volatile.

Live Bitcoin Market Statistics

Bitcoin (BTC)

Rank: 1 80 723,0000 $ Prezz (BTC) Ƀ1.00000000 Kap tas-suq 1 622 553 231 398 $ volum 22 452 347 709 $ 24h Bidla 1.19% Provvista Totali 20 BTC



These figures — market capitalization, volumes, circulating supply, market dominance — refresh automatically: they reflect the market as it stands at this very moment, not at the time of writing. That is the whole point of a live page: the numbers you read here are today’s, and they will still be tomorrow’s.

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Convert Bitcoin to Euros

BTC AED AFN KOLLHA AMD ANG AOA ARS AUD AWG AZN BAM BBD BDT BGN BHD BIF BMD BND BOB BRL BSD BTC BTN BWP BYN BYR BZD CAD CDF CHF CFL CLP CNH CNY COP CRC CUC CUP CVE CZK DJF DKK DOP DZD EGP ERN ETB EUR FJD FKP GBP GBX ĠEL GGP GHS GIP GMD GNF GTQ GYD HKD HNL HRK HTG HUF S ILS IL IMP INR IQD IRR ISK JEP JMD JOD JPY KES KGS KHR KMF KPW KRW KWD KYD KZT LAK LBP LKR LRD LSL LTL LVL LYD MAD MDL MGA MKD MMK MNT MOP MRU MUR MVR MWK MXN MXV MYR MZN NAD NGN NIO NOK NPR NZD OMR PAB PEN PGK PHP F'PKR PLN PYG QAR RON RSD Togħrokx RWF SAR SBD SCR SDG SEK SGD SHP SLE SLL SOS SRD SSP STD STN SVC SYP SZL THB TJS TMT TND TOP TRY TTD TWD TZS UAH UGX USD USX UYU UZS VES VND VUV WST XAF XAG XAU XCD XCG XDR XOF XPF IVA ZAR Ħsad ZMK ZMW ZWL:

The converter below instantly translates any amount of BTC into the major currencies — handy for sizing up an investment, tracking the value of a portfolio or simply getting a feel for the order of magnitude before a first purchase.

What Is Bitcoin? Understanding It in Five Minutes

Bitcoin is a digital currency created in 2009 by an anonymous figure known under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto, a few weeks after the publication of its founding white paper. What sets it apart fits in one simple and revolutionary idea: making it possible to send value from one person to another, anywhere in the world, without a bank or intermediary. To achieve this, every transaction is recorded in a shared public ledger — the blockchain — kept up to date by a network of thousands of independent computers that check one another.

Three properties follow from this architecture. Programmed scarcity: the protocol caps the supply at 21 million bitcoins, of which about 19.9 million have already been issued — no one can “print” additional bitcoin, unlike fiat currencies. Reżistenza taċ-ċensura: no entity can block a valid transaction or confiscate properly secured bitcoins. And trasparenza: every transaction since 2009 is visible to everyone, inscribed in a tamper-proof ledger. It is this combination that turned a computer science experiment into a financial asset worth several trillion dollars.

How the Bitcoin Blockchain Works in Practice

The blockchain is a chain of blocks — literally. About every ten minutes, pending transactions are gathered into a block, validated by minaturi: operators who put colossal computing power in competition to solve a cryptographic puzzle. The winner adds the block to the chain and receives the reward — newly issued bitcoins plus the fees of the transactions included. Each block references the previous one through its cryptographic fingerprint: altering an old block would require recomputing all subsequent blocks faster than the entire network — an energy absurdity that protects the ledger.

Dan il-mekkaniżmu, magħruf bħala prova tax-xogħol, is what secures the network without any central authority. Mining diffikultà adjusts automatically every two weeks so that the pace of one block every ten minutes remains stable, whatever the number of miners. And a transaction is only considered permanently recorded after several confirmations — the industry standard counts six, about an hour: beyond that, undoing it is practically impossible.

The Bitcoin Halving: The Four-Year Event That Shapes Supply

Every 210,000 blocks — roughly every four years — the miners’ reward is maqtugħa min-nofs: this is the halving, the most closely watched event on the Bitcoin calendar. The new supply of bitcoins reaching the market is mechanically reduced, and every historical halving has preceded a major bull phase in the cycles that followed.

Tnaqqis bin-nofs data Reward after halving 1st Novembru 28, 2012 25 → 12.5 BTC per block 2nd Lulju 9, 2016 12.5 → 6.25 BTC 3rd Jista 11, 2020 6.25 → 3.125 BTC 4th 20 ta' April, 2024 3.125 → 1.5625 BTC 5th expected in early 2028 1.5625 → 0.78125 BTC

The cumulative result: bitcoin’s inflation has dropped below 1% a year — lower than that of most major currencies — and trends toward zero as the final 21 million draws closer, expected around 2140. Understanding the halving means understanding why investors talk about four-year cycles on this asset.

How to Buy Bitcoin in France: The Practical Guide

Buying bitcoin goes through an exchange platform — a specialized broker that converts your euros into BTC. The sequence is always the same: toħloq kont (email, proof of identity — European regulation requires it), fund it in euros by bank transfer or card, then place the buy order. Two broad families of platforms exist: retail brokers, simple and fast but with higher fees, and professional exchange platforms, more complete and more economical but requiring a little technical know-how. The best place to buy bitcoin depends on your profile: our crypto platform comparison details the offerings of the French market.

Three principles structure a successful first purchase. Ibda żgħir: bitcoin can move by several tens of percent within a few weeks — only invest what you can watch fall without panicking. Practice DCA (dollar cost averaging), that is, regular purchases of a fixed amount every month: you smooth your entry price across a full cycle instead of betting on one perfect moment. And secure your holdings: beyond small amounts, move your bitcoins off the platform into your own wallet — the next section is devoted to that. Finally, watch the tax framework: crypto capital gains are taxable in France under the digital assets regime (a 30% flat tax, with an option to file on actual gains for small sellers) — keep the history of your purchases from the very first euro.

Bitcoin Wallet Guide: Where to Store Your Coins Safely

The golden rule of crypto can be stated in one sentence: “not your keys, not your bitcoins”. As long as your bitcoins remain on a platform, they depend on its security and its solvency — spectacular bankruptcies have been a reminder of this. Serious holders use a kartiera, a piece of software or hardware that holds the private key giving access to the funds. Kartieri sħan (mobile or desktop applications) are convenient for small amounts and frequent use; kartieri kesħin — small specialized USB devices — keep the keys offline, immune to computer hacks, and are the standard for significant amounts.

Backup matters as much as the tool: at initialization, the wallet displays a frażi ta' rkupru of 12 or 24 words — the only way to find your funds again if the device is lost. Write it down on paper (never as a photo, never in the cloud), store it away from water and fire, and share it with no one: whoever holds this phrase holds the bitcoins. These few habits, ordinary as they appear, are what separate serene holders from the industry’s horror stories.

Bitcoin Price History: Four Cycles, One Trajectory

Rereading bitcoin’s history means reading the story of an asset that created its own investment class. From the famous pizza bought for 10,000 BTC in 2010 to the first billion in market capitalization, the early years read like a legend — but the following cycles have established a grammar that every investor now knows: a phase of euphoria, a peak, a brutal drawdown of 70 to 85%, patient accumulation, then a new cycle carried by an innovation — successive halvings, decentralized finance, institutional adoption.

Cycle Peak approached Following low Engine of the cycle 2013 ≈ $1,100 ≈ $200 (2015) First media wave and China 2017 ≈ $20,000 ≈ $3,200 (2018) ICOs and retail speculation 2021 ≈ $69,000 ≈ $16,000 (2022) Post-Covid liquidity, decentralized finance 2024-2025 record territory - April 2024 halving and institutional ETFs

Two readings coexist on this trajectory. For supporters, each cycle raises the floor and confirms progressive adoption — each cycle’s low landing above the previous one’s peak. For skeptics, the volatility of the drawdowns disqualifies the asset as a store of value. The only honest position: bitcoin has already survived four proclamations of death and thousands of percent of cumulative volatility — size your exposure according to your ability to get through the full cycle, not to bet on the next quarter.

Bitcoin ETFs: What Has Changed for French Investors

January 2024 will remain the institutional turning point: the approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs in the United States, followed by Europe, made it possible to buy “bitcoin” the way you buy a stock — through a simple securities account (compte-titres) at a traditional broker, with no crypto platform, no wallet, no recovery phrase. These funds hold the bitcoins physically and track their price, in exchange for annual fees in the range of one to two percent for the main European listings quoted in euros.

For the investor, the trade-off comes down to this. Pjattaformi kripto remain the direct route: lower fees, the option of holding your own keys, access to the full ecosystem — at the price of managing your own security. ETFs in a securities account offer comfort and oversight: consolidation with your other holdings, no personal custody risk, securities taxation — at the price of management fees and the impossibility of withdrawing the bitcoins. The two approaches are not aimed at the same investors, and many combine them: the core through ETFs, the experimentation through platforms. In every case, the sizing rule remains the one from the previous section.

Is Bitcoin a Good Investment in 2026? Strengths and Risks

The case for Bitcoin has become considerably more institutional. The arrival of spot ETFs — first in the United States in early 2024, then in Europe — opened the door to pension funds, asset managers and individuals who did not want to handle private keys: exposure to bitcoin has become as simple as buying a stock through a traditional broker. To programmed scarcity add a network that has never been hacked in seventeen years of existence, growing adoption as a store of value by states and companies, and liquidity that has become comparable to the major asset classes.

The risks remain real and specific. Volatilità first: drawdowns of 50 to 80% have punctuated every cycle — Bitcoin rewards horizons of several years and punishes leverage and impatience. The pajsaġġ regolatorju next: legal frameworks evolve fast, and French as well as European taxation can change net returns. Kustodja finally: the industry’s history is strewn with collapsed platforms — hence the importance of the wallet section above. In a nutshell: Bitcoin is an asymmetric bet on a global digital currency, to be sized as the riskiest pocket of a portfolio — a few percent — never as a core holding.

Bitcoin: Strengths and Limits, Without the Sugar-Coating

The real strengths: a payment network that runs without intermediaries or permission, transaction fees independent of the amounts transferred, settlement finality in about an hour anywhere on Earth, a capped supply auditable by anyone, and total accessibility — anyone with a smartphone can hold bitcoin, bank account or not.

The limits to know: a volatility that makes it unsuitable for short-term savings, a throughput limited by design (the network processes base payments, volumes travel through additional layers such as Lightning), a real energy consumption from mining — accompanied by an open debate on its renewable share — and a landscape of intermediaries (platforms, lenders) of uneven quality. Honesty requires saying it: on these points, the criticisms of Bitcoin are not all unfounded, and the clear-eyed investor factors them in.

Frequently Asked Questions About Bitcoin

What Is the Bitcoin Price Today?

It is displayed live at the top of this page, updated automatically along with market capitalization and volumes — since Bitcoin trades 24/7, there is no official “closing price”, only the market price at the present moment.

Can You Buy Bitcoin in a PEA?

No: the PEA — France’s tax-advantaged equity savings plan — only accepts eligible financial securities. However, certain Bitcoin ETFs listed in Europe are bought in a securities account (compte-titres) at traditional brokers — “stock-market” exposure to bitcoin without a crypto platform.

How Is Bitcoin Taxed in France?

Sales of crypto assets are taxed at the 30% flat tax (17.2% social contributions plus 12.8% income tax) on the capital gain, with an exemption regime for modest annual sales — check the rule in force at the time of the sale and keep your purchase histories.

What Is the Difference Between Bitcoin and Blockchain?

The blockchain is the technology — a shared, tamper-proof ledger; Bitcoin is the first application of this technology, the currency that rewards those who secure its ledger. Many other blockchains exist, but Bitcoin remains the oldest and the most secure.

Can You Still Mine Bitcoin Yourself?

Technically yes, practically no longer for an individual: mining today requires industrial installations of specialized machines and cheap electricity. For individuals, exposure goes through straightforward buying or an ETF.

Can You Buy Bitcoin with PayPal?

Yes, via platforms that accept PayPal as a payment method — but the fees there are markedly higher than a simple SEPA transfer, and some services then limit the withdrawal of funds. For significant amounts, the bank transfer remains the most economical route.

How Many Bitcoins Are Left to Be Created?

Of the 21 million programmed, about 19.9 million have already been issued. The balance will be distributed through decreasing mining rewards until around 2140 — supply is known in advance with clockwork precision.