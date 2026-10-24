Copy Trading: How It Works, Risks & Platforms (2026)

Kopja tal-kummerċ promises effortless investing: you pick a high-performing trader, the platform reproduces every one of their trades on your account, and you collect — in theory — the same returns they do. The reality is more nuanced: the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), France’s financial regulator, has shown that a large majority of accounts that copy end up losing money. This guide explains what copy trading is, how it works, how to choose who to copy, which risks you accept, and what regulation has changed.

Aġġornat l-aħħar: Ottubru 23, 2026

Kummerċ ma' Vantage Swieq Sensar regolat · Kont demo bla ħlas · Eżekuzzjoni veloċi Is-CFDs huma strumenti kumplessi u jiġu b'riskju għoli ta' telf rapidu ta' kapital. Iftaħ kont b'xejn →

X'inhu Copy Trading?

Copy trading is a service that automatically reproduces the trades of another investor on your account. When the copied trader buys, your account buys; when they sell, your account sells; when they adjust their protective stop, yours adjusts too. Everything is scaled proportionally to the amount you have committed.

The concept emerged in the late 2000s with the investment social networks — eToro is the best-known name — which made members’ portfolios and track records visible so that others could replicate them in one click. Since then, the principle has spread across most trading platforms through dedicated services such as ZuluTrade or Myfxbook AutoTrade.

Copy trading differs from two related practices that should not be confused with it:

Kummerċ soċjali : you follow other investors’ discussions and ideas, but you decide on every trade yourself.

: you follow other investors’ discussions and ideas, but you decide on every trade yourself. Robot-driven automated trading: you execute a predefined algorithm, not a human being’s decisions — our page on kummerċ awtomatizzati explains the mechanics in detail.

How Do Copy Trading Platforms Work?

The mechanics look simple, and they deserve to be understood precisely:

You open an account with a broker offering the service, and you deposit funds. You choose a trader to copy from the platform’s leaderboard, based on their published statistics. You set the allocated amount and, on most platforms, a global protection stop that halts the copy if losses exceed a set threshold. Replication begins: every trade the trader makes is reproduced on your account, pro rata to your allocation — if they commit 5% of their capital, your account commits 5% of yours. You can stop at any time: positions already open are either closed or kept, at your discretion, depending on the platform.

One important technical detail: only trades made wara the copy begins are replicated. You do not benefit from the trader’s past gains — you inherit their future, good trades and bad alike.

Copy Trading Platforms: Where to Copy Trade

Compare the best copy trading platforms and you will find the market organized around two models. Integrated social platforms - eToro foremost among them — combine brokerage and a copy network: the copied trader is a member of the community, paid by the platform according to the followers who track them. Servizzi speċjalizzati — ZuluTrade, Myfxbook AutoTrade, DupliTrade — plug into several brokers: you keep your account with your broker, and the third-party service executes the copy there.

Some brokers, including Vantage, rely on these partner services to offer copy trading to their clients — check the list of available services and the terms (fees, instruments, minimum deposit) before you commit; our paragun tas-sensar makes it easy to line the offers up side by side.

A point worth watching: execution quality varies from one broker to the next. Copying is never instantaneous — a few seconds of delay are enough, in fast markets, to turn a good entry price into a bad one. This “copy slippage” is one of the invisible costs of the system.

Is Copy Trading Profitable? What the AMF Found

This is the question that matters, and the regulators’ answer is blunt. In a study published in 2021, the AMF analyzed the accounts of copy trading clients: a large majority were losing money over the periods observed — up to roughly nine accounts in ten in the red over the longest horizons, results consistent with those published by other European regulators on leveraged products.

Three mechanisms explain the gap between the displayed performance of the traders being copied and the actual losses of the people copying them:

Preġudizzju għas-sopravivenza : leaderboards show those who have won so far — the many who dropped out along the way appear nowhere at all.

: leaderboards show those who have won so far — the many who dropped out along the way appear nowhere at all. Ingranaġġ : traders who look spectacular on paper often run high leverage, which produces equally spectacular losses when the wind turns — and the wind always turns.

: traders who look spectacular on paper often run high leverage, which produces equally spectacular losses when the wind turns — and the wind always turns. Delay and fees: copy lag, spreads and commissions nibble at every trade — all the more so on highly active strategies.

Add a fourth, human factor: copiers tend to arrive wara a winning streak, at the precise moment the copied trader’s luck reverses. Rankings by past performance are a notoriously unreliable indicator of future performance — the platforms themselves are required to say so.

How to Choose a Trader to Copy

If you decide to go ahead anyway, selecting the trader is the one part of the game that belongs entirely to you. A few concrete criteria, in order of importance:

Length of track record : twelve months at minimum, ideally two to three years — a short history proves nothing, however spectacular it may look.

: twelve months at minimum, ideally two to three years — a short history proves nothing, however spectacular it may look. Ġbid ta 'kreditu massimu : the largest decline the account has suffered. This is the number that tells you what you would have endured — not the displayed return.

: the largest decline the account has suffered. This is the number that tells you what you would have endured — not the displayed return. Consistency of strategy : the same markets, the same style, the same risk management from one month to the next — erratic performance often hides gambles.

: the same markets, the same style, the same risk management from one month to the next — erratic performance often hides gambles. Leverage used : a trader who doubles the account in six months on heavy leverage can cut it to a third in one bad week.

: a trader who doubles the account in six months on heavy leverage can cut it to a third in one bad week. Number of copiers and assets under management: neither too few (an unproven strategy) nor too many (large orders that execute poorly).

And one management rule worth more than all the criteria combined: allocate only a small fraction of your capital to copy trading — money you can accept losing in full — and diversify across two or three traders with different styles, rather than betting on a single champion.

The Real Costs of Copy Trading

The bill for a copy is read across four lines. Spejjeż tat-transazzjoni first: spreads and commissions apply to every replicated order — and active strategies multiply orders. Ħlasijiet tas-servizz next: some platforms take a percentage of your gains, others charge for access to the leaderboards. And finally, the copied trader’s compensation: platforms pay them according to the number of copiers or the volume generated — a scheme that rewards visibility at least as much as durable performance.

Then there is a cost that comes with no invoice: riskju tal-munita. Most copied strategies trade dollar-denominated currency pairs; for an account held in euros, every gross gain can be trimmed or amplified by exchange-rate movements — a variable rarely displayed in the leaderboards.

How to Manage Risk in Copy Trading, Step by Step

For those who accept the risk, setup comes down to five measured moves. wieħed: verify the platform’s authorization in the official register. Żewġ: allocate only a limited fraction of your capital — a sum whose total loss would remain bearable. Tliet: spread it across two or three traders with different styles.

Erba: set the global protection stop and your exit rule from the outset — at what level of loss do I stop, and at what horizon do I review. Ħames: review quarterly, not daily — constant monitoring invites rushed exits at the worst possible moment.

This discipline does not turn copy trading into a good investment; it merely reduces the odds of turning it into a catastrophe. That distinction deserves to be spelled out in black and white before the first deposit.

The Risks of Copy Trading

Riskju tas-suq : copying protects you from nothing; the copied trader’s losses are your losses, in proportion.

: copying protects you from nothing; the copied trader’s losses are your losses, in proportion. Riskju ta 'ingranaġġ : most copied strategies involve CFDs or leveraged currency products — products on which the majority of retail investors lose money, as every broker is required to display.

: most copied strategies involve CFDs or leveraged currency products — products on which the majority of retail investors lose money, as every broker is required to display. Deferred underperformance risk : you copy an invisible track record and inherit the difficult months that follow your arrival.

: you copy an invisible track record and inherit the difficult months that follow your arrival. Riskju operattiv : copy delays, slippage, service outages, allocation bugs.

: copy delays, slippage, service outages, allocation bugs. Riskju ta' frodi: the AMF regularly publishes warnings against unauthorized copy trading platforms; check your intermediary’s authorization in the official register before any deposit.

No protection stop, and no diversification across traders, turns copy trading into a guaranteed investment: these tools limit the damage — they do not remove the risk.

Regulation: What Has Changed

Copy trading long operated in a gray area: who is responsible when one individual has their decisions executed across hundreds of accounts? European regulation has settled the question: copy trading constitutes ġestjoni tal-portafoll within the meaning of the MiFID II directive — the service must therefore be provided by an authorized firm, with the disclosure, client-suitability and best-execution obligations that come with it.

For the individual investor, two practical consequences follow. First, compliant platforms display detailed loss warnings — reading them is part of your due diligence. Second, unauthorized services are easier to spot: if the platform does not appear in the AMF’s register of authorized firms, there is nothing to negotiate — you walk away.

Copy Trading and Taxes in France

Copy trading runs on ordinary securities accounts, most often through CFDs or currencies — instruments that are not eligible for the PEA, France’s tax-advantaged equity savings plan. Any gains therefore fall under the flat 30% tax on securities accounts, or under the progressive scale with an allowance if you elect for it.

Losses, for their part, are not lost for tax purposes: realized capital losses can be offset against capital gains over the following ten tax years. On a service that is statistically loss-making, this tax angle is far from trivial — document every trade for your tax return.

Classic Copier Mistakes

Copying the month’s champion : rankings by recent performance are a catalogue of lucky streaks — two years of consistency beats a six-week sprint.

: rankings by recent performance are a catalogue of lucky streaks — two years of consistency beats a six-week sprint. Allocating everything to a single trader : concentration replicates exactly the risk that diversification was supposed to reduce.

: concentration replicates exactly the risk that diversification was supposed to reduce. Stopping the copy after a rough patch, then returning after the rebound : the copier pays for the losses and misses the recoveries.

: the copier pays for the losses and misses the recoveries. Forgetting the protection stop : without an exit threshold defined cold, emotion will decide — always too late.

: without an exit threshold defined cold, emotion will decide — always too late. Not declaring your losses: realized capital losses remain offsettable for ten years; documenting them from the start avoids a straight tax loss.

Copy Trading or Traditional Investing?

Copy trading answers a real desire — benefiting from someone else’s expertise without spending your own time on it — but an honest weighing of the advantages and disadvantages of copy trading shows it serves that desire poorly: the loss figures speak for themselves. For most savers, the answer to “who can manage my money better than I can?” is not an unknown trader paid on follower volume: it is diversified index investing — global ETFs such as the MSCI World — whose minimal fees and maximum diversification eliminate precisely the risk of depending on a single individual.

If the pull of the markets is still the stronger, you are better off learning the basics of trading yourself: our guide to how trading works u l-ħarsa ġenerali tagħna ta' CFDs lay the foundations that copy trading claims it can spare you — wrongly, for the majority of accounts.

Frequently Asked Questions About Copy Trading

X'inhu l-kummerċ tal-kopja? Copy trading is a service that automatically reproduces the trades of a chosen trader on your account: every buy, sell or protective adjustment is replicated in proportion to your allocation. You only copy future trades — never the trader's past gains.

Is copy trading profitable? For the majority of accounts, no. The study published by the AMF in 2021 shows that a large majority of copy trading clients lost money over the observed period — up to roughly nine accounts in ten over the longest horizons. The past performance of copied traders is no guide to your own results.

What is the difference between copy trading and social trading? In social trading, you draw on other investors' ideas and discussions but decide on every trade yourself. In copy trading, replication is automatic: the copied trader makes the decisions, and your account executes them without your intervention.

Is copy trading authorized in France? Yes, when it is provided by an authorized firm. European regulation treats copy trading as portfolio management: the service requires authorization and carries disclosure obligations. Always check the platform's authorization in the AMF's official register before any deposit.

Can you do copy trading in a PEA? No. Copy trading runs on ordinary securities accounts, usually through CFDs or currencies, which are not eligible for the PEA. Gains fall under the flat 30% tax; realized capital losses can be offset against capital gains over the following ten years.

How much do you need to start copy trading? Minimum deposits vary from one platform to the next, from a few hundred to a few thousand euros. The real question is not the minimum but the reasonable maximum: allocate only what you can accept losing in full, and diversify across several traders rather than one.

Il Bottom Line