Cryptocurrency: Beginner’s Guide to Crypto (2026)

A cryptocurrency (also called a crypto-asset) is a digital currency that runs without a central bank or intermediary, powered by a public register secured by cryptography: the blockchain. Since Bitcoin was created in 2009, thousands of cryptocurrencies have appeared, with very different uses. This guide brings together live prices for the main cryptocurrencies and explains how they work, the major families of assets, and their advantages and risks. It also covers how to buy cryptocurrency, how to store it and how to declare it in France.

What Is Cryptocurrency? The Simple Definition

A cryptocurrency is a assi diġitali that lets two people exchange value directly over the Internet without going through a bank. Three characteristics set it apart from traditional money:

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Hija deċentralizzata : no central bank and no government issues or controls it. The issuance rules are written into the network’s computer code.

: no central bank and no government issues or controls it. The issuance rules are written into the network’s computer code. It runs on a blockchain : every transaction is recorded in a public register copied across thousands of computers and practically impossible to tamper with.

: every transaction is recorded in a public register copied across thousands of computers and practically impossible to tamper with. It is secured by cryptography: each user holds a secret private key that alone allows them to spend their funds.

In France, the law refers to assi diġitali, while the European Union uses the term kripto-assi. They are not legal tender: a merchant is not obliged to accept them, and their value is guaranteed by no institution. It depends solely on supply and demand.

A Brief History: From Bitcoin to Thousands of Cryptocurrencies

On October 31, 2008, a person or group using the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto published a white paper describing a “peer-to-peer electronic cash system”. The first block of the Bitcoin network was created on January 3, 2009. The idea was to enable online payments without a trusted third party, in the wake of a financial crisis that had shaken confidence in banks.

Other projects followed. The most significant, Ethereum, launched in 2015, introduced smart contracts: programs that execute automatically on the blockchain. They paved the way for decentralized finance, NFTs and thousands of new tokens. The term altcoins covers all cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin.

Prezzijiet tal-Kriptomunita ħajjin

The table below shows the price and 24-hour change of the main cryptocurrencies, ranked by market capitalization. The data updates automatically: it reflects the latest available price, not a value frozen at the time of writing.

Bitcoin 80 723,0000 $ 1.19% Ethereum 2 371,3200 $ 1.44% irbit 0,999101 $ 0.02% BNB 734,4600 $ 1.45% XRP 1,2800 $ 3.2% USDC 0,9997 $ 0.02% Solana 102,0300 $ 2.42% Tron 0,329595 $ 0.03% Lido Stakes Ether 2 265,0500 $ 3.46% Figura Heloc 1,0210 $ 0.66% Zcash 1 166,0800 $ 5.23% Iperlikwidu 76,1700 $ 3.07% Dogecoin 0,077789 $ 2.72% Monero 589,0400 $ 4.3% USD 1,0000 $ 0% WhiteBITCoin 78,3200 $ 1.26% STETH imgeżwer 2 779,6700 $ 3.22% Chainlink 11,6800 $ 4.01% Token LEO 9,0100 $ 0.28% Bitcoin imgeżwer 76 243,0000 $ 3.12% Cardano 0,208414 $ 3.52% Binance Bridged USDT (BNB Smart Chain) 0,998762 $ 0.02% Stellar 0,170654 $ 3.78% Beacon imgeżwer ETH 2 466,9300 $ 3.47% Protokoll NEWRO 4,5600 $ 7.84% xita 0,00811 $ 5.03% Bitcoin Cash 276,4700 $ 3.57% Imgeżwer eETH 2 465,3100 $ 3.39% Ethena USDe 0,999456 $ 0.02% sUSDS 1,0830 $ 0.16% Dai 1,0000 $ 0.01% Litecoin 56,7000 $ 4.59% Uniswap 6,8600 $ 5.06% Township 0,103591 $ 0.64% Coinbase Wrapped BTC 76 366,0000 $ 3.12% Valanga 8,9400 $ 3.66% USD1 0,998901 $ 0.01% Blockchain tal-USD 0,932324 $ 0.31% sui 0,949138 $ 4.6% WETH 2 268,3700 $ 3.4% Gram (qabel Toncoin) 1,2400 $ 6.01% header 0,076978 $ 3.8% Irbokk id-Deheb 3 991,5900 $ 0.59% USDT0 0,998824 $ 0.03% Dollaru Globali 1,0000 $ 0.01% Paypal USD 1,0000 $ 0.01% Shiba inu 0,000005 $ 2.56% Bittensor 251,1100 $ 4.11% Cronos 0,054959 $ 3.66% Quant 180,3900 $ 3.95%

The crypto market is open sigħat 24 kuljum, ġranet 7 fil-ġimgħa, with no closing bell. Prices can therefore move sharply overnight or at weekends. They also differ slightly from one platform to another, as each crypto exchange maintains its own order book. To follow a specific coin, see our page dedicated to prezzijiet cryptocurrency.

How Does Cryptocurrency Work for Beginners?

The Blockchain: A Shared, Tamper-Proof Register

A blockchain is a database that records transactions in batches called blokki. Each block contains a cryptographic fingerprint of the previous block, forming a chain. Altering an old transaction would require recalculating every subsequent block, on the majority of the network’s computers at the same time. In practice, this is unachievable on a large blockchain.

This register is not stored on one company’s servers: it is copied across thousands of independent computers, the lymph. Each one checks that new transactions respect the protocol’s rules. There is therefore no central point of failure: if a node goes down, the network keeps running.

Public Keys, Private Keys and Addresses

Every user holds a pair of keys. The Ċavetta pubblika, from which an address is derived, works like an account number you can share to receive funds. The ċavetta privata is the secret used to sign, and therefore authorize, a spend. Whoever holds the private key controls the funds: lose it and you lose access to your crypto; have it stolen and your crypto is stolen. There is no customer service desk to reverse a transaction.

Consensus: Proof of Work or Proof of Stake

So that all nodes can agree on the order of transactions without a central authority, every blockchain uses a mekkaniżmu ta ’kunsens. The two main ones are:

Prova tax-Xogħol , used by Bitcoin. Minaturi commit vast computing power to solving a mathematical problem. The first to solve it adds the next block and receives a reward in newly created crypto, plus the transaction fees. This system is extremely secure, but it consumes a great deal of electricity.

, used by Bitcoin. commit vast computing power to solving a mathematical problem. The first to solve it adds the next block and receives a reward in newly created crypto, plus the transaction fees. This system is extremely secure, but it consumes a great deal of electricity. Prova ta 'Interess, used by Ethereum since September 2022, as well as by Solana and Cardano. Validaturi lock up (“stake”) crypto as collateral to earn the right to validate blocks. If they cheat, part of their stake is confiscated. This system consumes a fraction of the energy of Proof of Work.

Programmed Issuance: The Example of the Halving

The amount of currency created is fixed by the protocol. Bitcoin is capped at 21 miljun unità. The miner reward is halved roughly every four years, every 210,000 blocks: this is the tnaqqas bin-nofs. The last one took place in April 2024 and the next is expected around 2028. This programmed scarcity is why some compare Bitcoin to “digital gold”.

The Main Types of Cryptocurrency

Behind the word “crypto” lie assets with very different functions. Knowing them helps you avoid comparing things that cannot be compared.

Payment Cryptos and Stores of Value

Built to transfer value, like Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC) or Bitcoin Cash (BCH). Bitcoin today is seen more as a store of value than as an everyday means of payment. To find out more, see our guide on how to jixtru Bitcoin.

Smart Contract Blockchains

These are platforms on which developers build decentralized applications: Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), Avalanche (AVAX) and BNB Chain. Their native token pays transaction fees (the “gas”) and, under Proof of Stake, secures the network. Our guide to investiment f'Ethereum explains in detail how the largest of them works.

Stablecoins

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency whose value is pegged to a reference asset, most often the dollar or the euro. USDT (Tether), USDC and EURC are examples. Most are backed by reserves of currency and government securities held by the issuer.

They serve as a “trading currency” on exchanges and as a temporary refuge from volatility. Their stability, however, depends on the quality and transparency of those reserves. Algorithmic stablecoins, which hold no real reserves, have already suffered spectacular collapses, such as TerraUSD in May 2022.

Utility Tokens and Governance Tokens

Tokens ta 'utilità grant access to a service: for example Chainlink (LINK), which pays external data providers for smart contracts. Token ta 'governanza, such as UNI (Uniswap) or AAVE, confer a voting right on how a decentralized protocol evolves.

Tokens tal-Finanzi Deċentralizzati (DeFi).

DeFi recreates financial services without banks: trading, lending, borrowing and yield-bearing products, all run by smart contracts. Advertised returns can be high, but so are the risks: code flaws, hacks, and token value collapses.

NFTs

NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are unique tokens that certify ownership of a digital item: a work of art, a video game object, a ticket or a certificate. Unlike one bitcoin, which equals any other, each NFT is unique and non-interchangeable.

Privacy Cryptos

Monero (XMR) and Zcash (ZEC) conceal the amounts and participants in transactions. For anti-money-laundering reasons, they have been delisted from many regulated platforms.

Memecoins and Shitcoins

memecoins, like Dogecoin (DOGE) or Shiba Inu (SHIB), were born of jokes or internet phenomena. Their value rests almost entirely on the community and speculation. Tokens with no real utility, often created to enrich their founders, are known as shitcoins: they are prime territory for rug pull scams, in which the creators disappear with the funds.

The Largest Cryptocurrencies by Market Capitalization

A crypto’s kapitalizzazzjoni tas-suq is its price multiplied by the number of units in circulation. It gives a sense of its weight in the market. The ranking changes regularly; here are some of the leading cryptocurrencies, with their market cap updated automatically:

Bitcoin (BTC) : the first and largest cryptocurrency, often called digital gold. Current market cap: 7 182 $

: the first and largest cryptocurrency, often called digital gold. Current market cap: Ethereum (ETH) : the leading smart contract blockchain, the backbone of DeFi and NFTs. Current market cap: 2 110 213 $

: the leading smart contract blockchain, the backbone of DeFi and NFTs. Current market cap: BNB (BNB) : the token of the Binance ecosystem and the BNB Chain. Current market cap: 96 584 420 426 $

: the token of the Binance ecosystem and the BNB Chain. Current market cap: Xellug (XELLUG) : a fast, low-fee blockchain widely used for DeFi and memecoins. Current market cap: 1 685 395 $

: a fast, low-fee blockchain widely used for DeFi and memecoins. Current market cap: XRP (XRP) : a network geared to fast international payments. Current market cap: 192 843 $

: a network geared to fast international payments. Current market cap: Cardano (ADA): a Proof of Stake blockchain developed with an academic approach. Current market cap: 7 828 630 719 $

The major stablecoins, USDT and USDC, also rank among the largest market caps, but their role is different: they aim for stability, not performance. A large market cap is no guarantee: several cryptos once in the top 10 have all but disappeared.

Il-Vantaġġi tal-Cryptocurrency

Transfers without intermediaries : you can send value anywhere in the world, at any time, without a bank. This is especially useful for international transfers or in countries with a failing banking system.

: you can send value anywhere in the world, at any time, without a bank. This is especially useful for international transfers or in countries with a failing banking system. Transparent, programmed supply : issuance rules are public and do not depend on any political decision. Bitcoin’s cap protects it from unlimited money creation.

: issuance rules are public and do not depend on any political decision. Bitcoin’s cap protects it from unlimited money creation. Control over your funds : with a personal wallet, the user holds their own assets without depending on an institution.

: with a personal wallet, the user holds their own assets without depending on an institution. An ecosystem of innovation : smart contracts, decentralized finance, tokenization of real assets and programmable payments.

: smart contracts, decentralized finance, tokenization of real assets and programmable payments. A diversification asset: for a small share of a portfolio, some investors see cryptocurrency as a diversifier. Correlations with equities have nevertheless risen in recent years.

The Drawbacks and Risks of Cryptocurrency

France’s financial regulator, the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), and the Banque de France regularly warn that crypto-assets are riskju għoli ħafna investments. The main risks are:

Volatilità estrema : drawdowns of 50% to 80% have occurred repeatedly, including in Bitcoin, and smaller cryptos can lose nearly all of their value.

: drawdowns of 50% to 80% have occurred repeatedly, including in Bitcoin, and smaller cryptos can lose nearly all of their value. No guaranteed value : most cryptos are backed by no earnings and no real assets. Their price rests on confidence and adoption.

: most cryptos are backed by no earnings and no real assets. Their price rests on confidence and adoption. Riskju tal-pjattaforma : high-profile bankruptcies, such as FTX in November 2022, cost millions of customers their funds.

: high-profile bankruptcies, such as FTX in November 2022, cost millions of customers their funds. Hacks and mistakes : a stolen private key or a mistyped address means a permanent loss, with no recourse.

: a stolen private key or a mistyped address means a permanent loss, with no recourse. Scams : fake investment sites, promises of guaranteed returns, impersonation of public figures. The AMF publishes a blacklist of unauthorized sites.

: fake investment sites, promises of guaranteed returns, impersonation of public figures. The AMF publishes a blacklist of unauthorized sites. L-impatt ambjentali of Proof of Work, a regular target of criticism.

of Proof of Work, a regular target of criticism. Inċertezza regolatorja, particularly outside the European Union.

Why Are Cryptocurrency Prices So Volatile?

The crypto market is young, open around the clock and dominated by retail, speculative players. Regulatory announcements, bankruptcies, central bank decisions or a single social media post can move prices by tens of percent. The leverage offered by many platforms amplifies the swings: in a downturn, cascading liquidations accelerate the fall. For the investor, the lesson is to invest only what you are prepared to lose entirely.

Is Cryptocurrency a Good Investment? Ways to Invest

There are several ways to gain exposure to crypto, with different levels of risk and complexity. Whether cryptocurrency is a good investment depends on your goals, time horizon and risk tolerance: it remains a highly speculative asset class. For a detailed strategy, see our guide to investing in cryptocurrency.

Buy crypto directly on a crypto exchange or through a broker, then keep it on the platform or in a personal wallet.

on a crypto exchange or through a broker, then keep it on the platform or in a personal wallet. Use exchange-listed products : ETNs or ETPs backed by Bitcoin or Ethereum, available from a securities account. You capture price movements without managing private keys, but you pay management fees.

: ETNs or ETPs backed by Bitcoin or Ethereum, available from a securities account. You capture price movements without managing private keys, but you pay management fees. Invest in companies tied to the sector : listed exchanges, miners or companies holding Bitcoin. You then also carry the company’s own risk.

: listed exchanges, miners or companies holding Bitcoin. You then also carry the company’s own risk. Derivattivi (CFDs, futures): reserved for experienced investors, as leverage can produce fast, heavy losses.

A Few Rules of Prudence

Commit only a Sehem żgħir of your savings to crypto, once you have built an emergency fund. Invest progressivament, for example through monthly recurring purchases, to smooth your entry price. Favor the most established cryptos and beware of tokens promising quick gains. Never share your recovery phrase, and never invest on the advice of a stranger who contacts you on social media. Keep a record of every purchase and every sale for your tax return.

How to Buy Cryptocurrency in France

Choose a Licensed Crypto Exchange

Since the European Union’s MiCA regulation (Markets in Crypto-Assets) came into application on December 30, 2024, crypto-asset service providers have had to obtain a Crypto-Asset Service Provider license (CASP). This license allows them to operate across the entire European Union.

In France, platforms previously registered as PSAN with the AMF, France’s financial regulator, benefited from a transition period until mid-2026. Before opening an account, check that the platform appears on the list of authorized providers published by the AMF or in the register of the European Securities and Markets Authority.

The Steps of a First Purchase

Iftaħ kont and verify your identity: identity document and proof of address. This step is mandatory on regulated platforms. Deposit euros by SEPA transfer or bank card. Choose the crypto and the amount, comparing fees: commission, the gap between buy and sell prices (the “spread”) and withdrawal fees. Poġġi l-ordni, at the market price or at a limit price. Decide on storage: leave the crypto on the platform or transfer it to your own wallet.

Our comparison of the best crypto exchanges to buy cryptocurrency reviews the platforms and the selection criteria in detail.

How to Store Cryptocurrency Safely: Choosing a Crypto Wallet

A kripto kartiera does not hold the cryptocurrencies themselves, which remain on the blockchain, but the keys that allow them to be spent. There are three main types:

Custodial (exchange) wallets : the platform keeps the keys for you. This is simple, but you depend on its solvency. Hence the saying: “not your keys, not your coins”.

: the platform keeps the keys for you. This is simple, but you depend on its solvency. Hence the saying: “not your keys, not your coins”. Software wallets (hot wallets) : mobile apps or browser extensions in which you hold the keys. They are convenient, but connected to the Internet.

: mobile apps or browser extensions in which you hold the keys. They are convenient, but connected to the Internet. Hardware wallets (cold wallets): physical devices that keep the keys offline. This is the safest solution for large amounts.

When you create a personal wallet, a frażi ta' rkupru of 12 or 24 words is generated. It restores access to your funds. Write it down on paper, keep it offline in a safe place, and never share it with anyone. No legitimate support team will ever ask you for it.

Cryptocurrency, Stocks or Gold: What Are the Differences?

Cryptocurrencies are often compared with traditional investments. Their nature is nevertheless very different:

kriterju Cryptocurrency istokk deheb What you hold A digital token on a blockchain A share of a company A physical metal or a backed security Source of value Adoption, scarcity, usage of the network The company’s earnings and dividends Scarcity, industrial demand and safe-haven status Ħinijiet ta 'negozjar 24/7 Weekday exchange sessions A near-continuous global market Volatilità Għoli ħafna Medju għal għoli Moderat Ir-Regolament Recent (MiCA in Europe) Long-standing and strict Supervised depending on the instrument Protection if the intermediary fails No public guarantee of assets Segregated assets and a compensation scheme Depends on the holding method

A stock entitles you to a share of a company’s profits, which makes it possible to value it from its results. Most cryptocurrencies produce no income. Their price depends on what other buyers will be willing to pay tomorrow. That is what makes their valuation so difficult and their prices so unstable.

Żbalji Komuni tal-Bidu

Buying in a wave of euphoria : entering after a heavily publicized rally, then selling in a panic during the next correction.

: entering after a heavily publicized rally, then selling in a panic during the next correction. Betting everything on one small crypto in the hope of a spectacular gain. Most tokens launched in previous cycles lost the bulk of their value.

in the hope of a spectacular gain. Most tokens launched in previous cycles lost the bulk of their value. Using leverage without understanding how it works : a move of a few percent can be enough to liquidate a position.

: a move of a few percent can be enough to liquidate a position. Traskurar tas-sigurtà : a reused password, no two-factor authentication, a recovery phrase stored as a photo on your phone.

: a reused password, no two-factor authentication, a recovery phrase stored as a photo on your phone. Trusting an “advisor” met online who promises guaranteed returns. This is the classic pattern of the scams reported to the AMF.

who promises guaranteed returns. This is the classic pattern of the scams reported to the AMF. Ignoring taxes: failing to keep your transaction history or to declare your foreign accounts exposes you to tax reassessments and penalties.

Tassazzjoni tal-kripto-munita fi Franza

For an individual investing occasionally, the regime for capital gains on digital assets (Article 150 VH bis of the French General Tax Code) rests on a few principles:

Only disposals for legal tender (euros, dollars) or against a good or a service are taxable. Swapping one crypto for another crypto is not taxed at the time of the exchange.

(euros, dollars) or against a good or a service are taxable. Swapping one crypto for another crypto is not taxed at the time of the exchange. The capital gain is subject to the flat tax (prélèvement forfaitaire unique) : 12.8% income tax, plus social contributions, a total of 30%. Electing for the progressive income tax scale is possible.

: 12.8% income tax, plus social contributions, a total of 30%. Electing for the progressive income tax scale is possible. Disposals whose total annual amount does not exceed €305 huma eżenti.

huma eżenti. Capital gains are declared on form 2086, and accounts held on foreign platforms must be declared every year (form 3916-bis), on pain of a fine.

Mining, staking or habitual trading activity may fall under other regimes. Rules and rates change with finance acts: check the regime in force on impots.gouv.fr before filing, and get professional support if your situation is complex.

Key Concepts: Fork, Stablecoin, Miner or Developer

X'inhu furketta?

A furketta is a modification of a blockchain’s rules. If it is backward compatible (a “soft fork”), the network remains one. If it is not (a “hard fork”) and part of the community refuses the change, the chain splits into two distinct cryptocurrencies. Ethereum Classic was born this way in 2016, after the hack of The DAO project. Bitcoin Cash came into being in 2017, following a disagreement over Bitcoin’s block size.

Miner, Validator or Developer: What Are the Differences?

il minatur (under Proof of Work) or the validatur (under Proof of Stake) keeps the network running: they verify transactions, produce blocks and receive rewards. The iżviluppatur writes and improves the protocol software or the applications built on top of it. No change is imposed: node operators choose whether to adopt a new version, which is both the strength and the slowness of decentralized governance.

The Uses and Future of Cryptocurrency

Beyond speculation, the technology has found several concrete uses: payments and international transfers, stablecoins used in commerce and finance, decentralized finance, tokenization of real assets such as bonds, funds or real estate, and traceability in logistics. Major asset managers now offer listed funds backed by Bitcoin and Ethereum, and the European Union has a harmonized regulatory framework with MiCA.

Several questions remain open. Which cryptos will survive in the long term? How much room will central bank digital currencies, such as the digital euro project, leave for private stablecoins? How will regulations evolve outside Europe? The sector’s history shows cycles of euphoria and crash following one another: prudence and diversification remain the investor’s best allies.

Prices and market caps displayed are updated automatically. This article is for educational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. Crypto-assets are very high-risk investments: you can lose your entire stake.

What is cryptocurrency used for? A cryptocurrency lets two people exchange value directly over the Internet, without a bank. Depending on the project, it serves as a means of payment, a store of value, a token to use a decentralized application, or a voting right over a protocol. It is also widely used as a speculative asset.

Kif taħdem il-munita kripto? Transactions are recorded on a blockchain, a public register copied across thousands of computers. A consensus mechanism, Proof of Work or Proof of Stake, allows participants to agree on valid transactions without any central authority. Each user controls their funds with a private key.

What is the price of a cryptocurrency? There is no fixed price: each crypto has a market price that changes continuously with supply and demand, 24 hours a day. The table at the top of this page displays prices updated automatically. Stablecoins, by contrast, aim for a stable value, for example 1 dollar.

Which cryptocurrency should a beginner buy? No crypto is risk-free. Beginners generally favor the most established and most liquid cryptocurrencies, committing only a small share of their savings and investing progressively. Avoid tokens promising quick gains and check that the platform is licensed.

Are cryptocurrencies legal in France? Yes. It is legal to buy, hold and sell crypto-assets in France. Platforms must hold a MiCA license, and both capital gains and accounts held abroad must be declared.