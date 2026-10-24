Economic Calendar: Key Events & How to Trade Them

X'inhu Kalendarju Ekonomiku?

The economic calendar brings together all the statistical releases and macroeconomic announcements likely to have an impact on the various markets: stock indices, equities, commodities, bonds and currency pairs.

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Economic announcements that deal with statistics have a stronger impact on stock indices and equity markets. Announcements from central banks trigger moves in currencies — hence the term forex economic calendar. All of these announcements are released on dates known in advance: the calendar lets you anticipate them rather than suffer them.

Aġġornat l-aħħar: Ottubru 23, 2026

Kif Taqra Kalendarju Ekonomiku

All calendars — whether provided by brokers, financial websites or trading platforms — display the same columns, and reading them correctly changes everything:

The release time : the exact moment the statistic is made public, Paris time included. Volatility is concentrated around that very minute.

: the exact moment the statistic is made public, Paris time included. Volatility is concentrated around that very minute. The country or region : every currency and every market reacts first to news from its own economy — US employment moves the dollar and US indices, European inflation is what stirs the European Central Bank (ECB).

: every currency and every market reacts first to news from its own economy — US employment moves the dollar and US indices, European inflation is what stirs the European Central Bank (ECB). The importance of the announcement : most calendars symbolize it with bulls or stars. Three symbols = a major release, with high volatility; one symbol = a secondary statistic.

: most calendars symbolize it with bulls or stars. Three symbols = a major release, with high volatility; one symbol = a secondary statistic. The previous value, the consensus and the actual figure: the market has already priced in the expected value — it is the gap between the consensus and the released figure that triggers the reaction, not the figure itself.

The golden rule boils down to one sentence: the market does not react to the news, it reacts to the surprise. An inflation rise announced well in advance has no effect; an increase two tenths above the consensus can move an index by several percent in minutes.

Key Economic Releases That Move Markets

Twelve events dominate the market year. Knowing them means knowing when volatility will show up:

L-inflazzjoni : US and European CPI, released monthly. This is the statistic that has gained the most weight since 2021 — it directly shapes rate decisions.

: US and European CPI, released monthly. This is the statistic that has gained the most weight since 2021 — it directly shapes rate decisions. Impjieg fl-Istati Uniti : the monthly US employment and unemployment report (“Non-Farm Payrolls”), out on the first Friday of every month — one of the most volatile sessions of the year for the dollar.

: the monthly US employment and unemployment report (“Non-Farm Payrolls”), out on the first Friday of every month — one of the most volatile sessions of the year for the dollar. PGD : quarterly growth, released in three versions (advance estimate, second, final) — the first one surprises the most.

: quarterly growth, released in three versions (advance estimate, second, final) — the first one surprises the most. Deċiżjonijiet tal-bank ċentrali : the Fed, the ECB and the Bank of England, every six to eight weeks, each followed by a press conference that often moves markets more than the decision itself.

: the Fed, the ECB and the Bank of England, every six to eight weeks, each followed by a press conference that often moves markets more than the decision itself. The PMIs : business activity indices for manufacturing and services, running several months ahead of the economic cycle.

: business activity indices for manufacturing and services, running several months ahead of the economic cycle. Consumer confidence and spending : in the United States as in Europe, they signal the strength or weakness of future demand.

: in the United States as in Europe, they signal the strength or weakness of future demand. Weekly US jobless claims: the high-frequency barometer of the US economy, out every Thursday.

Add to these the quarterly releases from major companies — earnings and guidance — which fall under corporate news rather than the macro calendar, but concentrate volatility on known dates all the same.

The Economic Events That Structure the Year

Beyond the monthly releases, a few cycles set the rhythm of the market year. Staġun tal-qligħ, four times a year (January, April, July, October), when major companies publish their quarterly accounts — each individual release can move a stock by ten percent. The Laqgħat tal-Fed, eight a year, some of them accompanied by economic projections and the famous “dot plot” that reveals the rate intentions of every member.

deċiżjonijiet tal-BĊE follow the same rhythm, with a press conference that often has more impact than the statement itself.

Two annual events complete the picture: the Simpożju Jackson Hole in late August, where central bankers sketch out their policy stance for the autumn, and budgets and finance bills, which move the stocks sensitive to taxation. Finally, watch out for month-end Thursdays and Fridays: options expiries and fund rebalancing add a volatility that sits not in the macro calendar, but in the market calendar.

How to Anticipate a Central Bank Decision

Rate decisions never land out of the blue: markets assign them probabilities in advance, based on policymakers’ speeches and the latest statistics. These aspettattivi tas-suq, published by data providers, are the true benchmark — a fully expected rate hike moves nothing; a surprising hold can trigger a rally.

The ritual of a Fed meeting unfolds in three stages: the policy statement, at 8 p.m. Paris time; the economic projections and the dot plot, thirty minutes later; then the Chair’s press conference. Experience shows that the largest moves are often born in the press conference — one word, one shift in tone, and the market rewinds its entire reading. For the investor, the lesson is pragmatic: judge a meeting not by its decision, but by the gap between that decision and what the market expected.

A Real Example: A US Jobs Day, Minute by Minute

To understand the mechanics, let’s follow a typical first Friday of the month (all times Paris time). 2: p.m. 25: traders trim their positions, spreads start to widen; the most cautious are already in cash. 2: p.m. 29: last orders in, the market holds its breath. 2: p.m. 30: the report drops — jobs created, unemployment, wages. Three figures, three possible readings: strong jobs numbers with accelerating wages stoke inflation worries and can send stocks lower as rates rise.

2: p.m. 31: raw reaction — the dollar and the indices bolt in one move, stops are triggered in a cascade. 2: p.m. 35: the first swing back, as the algorithms arbitrage the details of the report. 3: p.m. 00 and beyond: the underlying trend of the session is decided — sometimes with the initial move, sometimes in full reversal. This timeline shows why “trading the news” without experience is expensive: the most profitable window is also the most heavily trapped.

The Checklist Before a Major Release

Xiex : which release, and how important (one, two or three bulls)?

: which release, and how important (one, two or three bulls)? Meta : the exact release time, in Paris time — not “sometime in the morning”.

: the exact release time, in Paris time — not “sometime in the morning”. What the market expects : the consensus, and the expectations for central bank announcements.

: the consensus, and the expectations for central bank announcements. Which positions are exposed : the stocks, indices and currencies affected — directly or indirectly.

: the stocks, indices and currencies affected — directly or indirectly. What exit rule: position size trimmed in advance, widened stops, or sitting in cash during the release window.

Five questions, two minutes of checking — and almost every nasty release-day surprise avoided. The rest is discipline.

Trading the Economic Calendar: How to Use It

For the trader and the active investor alike, the calendar serves three purposes:

Avoiding nasty surprises: no stop-loss fully protects against a release gap — knowing a major announcement lands at 2:30 p.m. means you can size your positions before, not after. Identifying volatility windows: the minutes after a major release produce ranges the rest of the day never reaches; that is where news trading strategies play out, and where beginners get trapped. Understanding unexplained moves: an abrupt reversal at 2:30 p.m., a spike at 8 p.m. — nine times out of ten, the answer is in the calendar.

Our introduction to kummerċ puts these economic events back into the broader market picture, and our guide to CFDs explains why leverage makes managing announcements even more critical.

Major Releases: The Traps to Know

Major releases temporarily change market conditions, in four ways you should know about before you run into them:

Il-firxiet jitwessgħu : the gap between the buy and sell price can multiply by five or ten around an announcement — an order placed at the worst possible moment costs more than expected.

: the gap between the buy and sell price can multiply by five or ten around an announcement — an order placed at the worst possible moment costs more than expected. Żliq : execution takes place at a different price from the one requested; stops sometimes jump several dozen points.

: execution takes place at a different price from the one requested; stops sometimes jump several dozen points. The false initial move : the first reaction is often reversed in the minutes that follow, as the market digests the detail of the release.

: the first reaction is often reversed in the minutes that follow, as the market digests the detail of the release. Asymmetric liquidity: in the seconds after the announcement, buyers or sellers can vanish for an instant — prices run away in one direction, then snap back.

The retail investor’s defense comes down to one simple tactic: reduce the size of exposed positions before a major release, or even stay in cash during the release window. Broker data on retail accounts shows that most rapid losses cluster around these events.

The Calendar for Your Market

Not all markets watch the same announcements:

Forex : rate decisions, inflation, employment — each pair reacts to the interplay of the two economies involved; our page on euro-dollar trading shows how the world’s most traded pair is read through US and European statistics.

: rate decisions, inflation, employment — each pair reacts to the interplay of the two economies involved; our page on euro-dollar trading shows how the world’s most traded pair is read through US and European statistics. Stocks and indices : quarterly earnings, inflation, GDP — indices like the CAC 40 and individual stocks are sensitive to both sides of the Atlantic.

: quarterly earnings, inflation, GDP — indices like the CAC 40 and individual stocks are sensitive to both sides of the Atlantic. Komoditajiet : weekly US oil inventories (Wednesday), agricultural reports, OPEC+ decisions for crude.

: weekly US oil inventories (Wednesday), agricultural reports, OPEC+ decisions for crude. Bonds: debt auctions, inflation, rate decisions — the bond market is the one most directly tied to the calendar.

Where to Find a Reliable Economic Calendar

Free calendars abound — online brokers, financial websites, charting platforms. Three criteria separate them: kompletezza (every region, every release), accuracy of the times (down to the time zone), and how quickly the actual figure is displayed — professional providers publish to the millisecond, free ones with a delay of a few seconds, which matters in news trading.

Calendars built into trading platforms have one advantage: they display the impact directly on the charts, and some let you create alerts ahead of every major release. That is the case with the leading brokers featured in our paragun tas-sensar; for trading short-term news, the Vantage platform also includes an economic calendar in its offering — check the terms and the availability of instruments.

Simple Strategies Around the Calendar

Three classic approaches, by increasing level of involvement:

Passive prudence : investing through funds or diversified ETFs — as presented in our guides to investiment fil-Borża — and ignoring the calendar, the long horizon smoothing out the events. This is the answer of the majority of savers.

: investing through funds or diversified ETFs — as presented in our guides to investiment fil-Borża — and ignoring the calendar, the long horizon smoothing out the events. This is the answer of the majority of savers. Ippjanar : investing on fixed dates but avoiding opening leveraged positions in the hour before a major release; simple and effective.

: investing on fixed dates but avoiding opening leveraged positions in the hour before a major release; simple and effective. Kummerċ tal-aħbarijiet: taking a position on the release surprise — a specialty of experienced traders that demands fast execution, strict exit rules and full awareness of the traps described above. Broker statistics on retail accounts advise beginners against this approach.

Frequently Asked Questions About the Economic Calendar

X'inhu kalendarju ekonomiku? The economic calendar lists, on dates and times known in advance, all the statistical releases and official announcements that influence the markets: inflation, employment, GDP, central bank decisions. For each announcement it shows the importance, the analyst consensus and the figure actually released.

What are the most important announcements on the calendar? US and European inflation, the US jobs report on the first Friday of the month, Fed and ECB rate decisions, GDP and the PMIs. These key economic releases concentrate most of the volatility: swings of several percent in minutes on indices and currencies.

Why does the market sometimes react in the opposite direction to good news? Because the market has already priced in the expected value. If a statistic is good but less good than the consensus, disappointment can push prices down; conversely, bad news that was fully expected can come as a relief. The reaction goes to the surprise, not to the figure.

Should you trade during major releases? With caution, or not at all for a beginner. Spreads widen, execution slips and the false initial move is frequent. The simplest tactic: reduce the size of your positions before a major release, or wait for volatility to subside.

What time do US statistics come out? Most major US releases come out at 8:30 a.m. US Eastern Time — that is 2:30 p.m. in Paris, 3:30 p.m. during daylight saving time. Fed decisions land at 2 p.m. Eastern time, i.e. 8 p.m. in Paris.

Is the economic calendar useful for long-term investors? Little for deciding, more for understanding. A saver holding diversified ETFs can ignore the daily releases; on the other hand, the calendar explains the sharp drops in their portfolio and helps them avoid panicking during an announced event.

The Takeaways Ewlenin