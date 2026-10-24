Jérôme Kerviel: The Trader Behind the Société Générale Loss

Jerome Kerviel is the former Société Générale trader at the heart of the biggest trading loss ever recorded by a bank as the result of a single employee’s actions: 4.9 billion euros, uncovered in January 2008. His journey, from Finistère to the trading floors of La Défense, then from the courtrooms to public life, has become a worldwide reference for discussing operational risk, internal controls and the figure of the “rogue trader”. This biography retraces the verified, dated facts of the case.

Who Is Jérôme Kerviel? His Early Years

Jérôme Kerviel was born on January 11, 1977 in Pont-l’Abbé, in the Finistère department of Brittany. His mother ran a hairdressing salon; his father, a blacksmith craftsman who had become a master instructor at a boilermaking apprenticeship centre, died in 2006. He earned his baccalaureate in economics and social sciences in 1995 at the Laënnec secondary school, then a DEUG in economics at Quimper, where he discovered a taste for numbers.

Kummerċ ma' Vantage Swieq Sensar regolat · Kont demo bla ħlas · Eżekuzzjoni veloċi Is-CFDs huma strumenti kumplessi u jiġu b'riskju għoli ta' telf rapidu ta' kapital. Iftaħ kont b'xejn →

He went on to complete a maîtrise (bachelor’s-level degree) in banking and finance at the University of Nantes, then a master’s in market operations management at Lyon-II University, obtained in 2000 with an “assez bien” honours mention, on a work-study basis — including six months at BNP Arbitrage. A detail often noted since: this education prepared him more for the trade of operations control than for that of a trader.

Jérôme Kerviel, Société Générale Trader (2000-2008)

Société Générale hired him in August 2000, aged 23, within its investment banking and financing division at La Défense. He spent five years in the uffiċċju tan-nofs, the department that monitors traders’ operations: data entry, tracking, limit verification. This intimate knowledge of control procedures would play a central role in the affair to come.

In 2005, he moved to the front office, on the desk arbitrating stock index futures contracts — Eurostoxx 50, DAX, FTSE 100. His mission was not to bet on the direction of markets, but to exploit micro-gaps between related products, a normally low-risk activity governed by strict position limits.

January 2008: The Discovery of the Case

On January 18, 2008, a control check flagged a suspicious transaction. Digging deeper, the bank discovered massive positions concealed for months, representing total exposure of around 50 biljun ewro — more than the bank’s own capital. The trader was suspended as a precautionary measure on January 20.

On January 24, at the annual results announcement, CEO Daniel Bouton revealed the affair to the public. The bank stated that the trader had taken long positions far beyond his limits and concealed them by entering fictitious offsetting trades into the systems, which cancelled out the real ones in the eyes of the controls.

The Jérôme Kerviel Case Explained: How the Fraud Worked

The mechanism rested on three levers. First, fictitious orders: transactions entered then cancelled or backdated, which made the real exposure disappear from the control screens. Next, precise knowledge of procedures: having come through the middle office, Kerviel knew when and how the controls took place, which supporting documents were checked and how to answer them. Finally, gradual normalisation: according to the investigation’s findings, the breaches had begun as early as 2005-2006, in small amounts, before growing out of all proportion.

One point sets this case apart from classic frauds: according to the statements of the bank and the Paris prosecutor’s office at the time, no personal enrichment was established. The gains as well as the losses were the bank’s own; the stated goal was professional recognition and the bonus that comes with it. By late 2007, however, the concealed position showed a latent gain of about 1.4 billion euros, invisibly accumulated over the year.

The Jérôme Kerviel Trading Loss: From Latent Gain to a 4.9 Billion Loss

After the discovery, the bank chose to unwind the positions in haste and discretion, from January 21 to 23, 2008. Unfortunately for it, those days coincided with a very bearish week for global markets — and January 21 was Martin Luther King Day, a public holiday in the United States, when liquidity is reduced. The sales of contracts, about 60 billion euros in three days, took place in unfavourable conditions.

The result: a gross loss of 6.3 billion euros on the unwinding. After subtracting the latent gain of 1.4 billion accumulated in 2007, the published net loss reached 4.9 biljun ewro, in a financial year 2007 that was expected to produce about 7 billion in profit. The bank would then face questions about its own controls: how could such an exposure go unnoticed for months?

Il-Proċess u l-Kundanna

Société Générale filed a complaint on January 24, 2008. The investigation, led by examining magistrates Renaud Van Ruymbeke and Françoise Desset, led to a first-instance trial in June 2010: Jérôme Kerviel was convicted of breach of trust, forgery and use of forgeries, and fraudulent introduction of data into an IT system, and sentenced to five years in prison, three of them custodial, along with joint liability for the losses — a civil ruling of 4.9 billion euros that caused astonishment and debate.

The Versailles Court of Appeal upheld the criminal sentence in June 2012. But on March 19, 2014, the Qorti tal-Kassazzjoni (France’s highest appeal court) partially overturned the ruling on the civil side: it held that responsibility for the losses was shared between the trader and his bank, whose controls had failed, and struck out the 4.9 billion claimed in damages. It was a major break from the initial prosecution case.

The Rome-Paris Walk and Detention

On February 19, 2014, in Rome, Jérôme Kerviel met Pope Francis at the end of an audience in St Peter’s Square. He then began a highly publicised walk back to France, in the company of Father Patrice Gourrier. Arrested at the Franco-Italian border on May 19, 2014, he was jailed at the Santé prison in Paris.

After about five months in detention, his sentence was adjusted to release under an electronic tag, then to a suspension of the remaining penalty. He therefore did not serve the whole custodial part of his conviction in prison, another much-commented episode.

The Legal Aftermath: A Three-Act Saga

The case did not end with the criminal courts. Before the Paris labour tribunal (prud’hommes) on June 7, 2016, Société Générale was found liable for dismissal without real and serious cause and ordered to pay its former employee 455,000 euros — a decision the Paris Court of Appeal would overturn in December 2018. On September 23, 2016, the Versailles Court of Appeal, rehearing the civil claims, ordered Kerviel to pay 1 miljun ewro in damages to the bank: far short of the original 4.9 billion.

In February 2019, a judicial investigation into concussion — extortion by public officials — was opened following his accusations about the conditions of his 2008 interrogation. And in December 2024, appearing as a guest on the programme “C l’hebdo”, he announced that he held “new evidence” and was studying a request for a proċess mill-ġdid. The judicial story was therefore not necessarily closed, seventeen years after the events.

A Case That Became a Media and Cultural Phenomenon

From January 2008, Kerviel’s name became one of the most searched on the Internet in France. A Figaro poll in late January 2008 summed up the public’s ambivalent feeling: only 13% of respondents considered him primarily responsible, against half who blamed the bank’s management. The trader became a popular figure in spite of himself, caught between media fascination and distrust of finance.

The case inspired a prolific body of work. Kerviel published his memoirs as early as 2010, “L’Engrenage, mémoires d’un trader”, with Flammarion.

A play drew on the story in 2009, and a film, “L’Outsider” by Olivier Assayas, was released in 2016 with Arthur Dupont in the title role. In November 2024, the documentary series “Kerviel, un trader, 50 milliards”, broadcast on Max, brought together the main protagonists, including Kerviel himself and Daniel Bouton. Since his conviction, Jérôme Kerviel has reinvented himself as a conference speaker and writer, regularly invited to discuss banking risk — a paradoxical authority born of his own fault.

What the Case Changed for Banks

Beyond one man’s destiny, the Kerviel case became a textbook example of riskju operattiv. It showed that a lone employee, with no personal enrichment, could jeopardise a major bank simply by circumventing controls he knew perfectly. The practical consequences were major: strengthened front office / middle office separation, cross-checks on order cancellations, automatic alerts on volumes, reviews of access rights and of the “know your employee” principle.

It also durably fuelled the French debate on traders’ bonuses and banking risk culture, two years before the 2008 financial crisis that partly eclipsed it. To understand these professions and their excesses, our pages on the trader profession u fuq kummerċ detail how trading floors really work, far from the legends.

The Case in Key Figures

Metriċi ammont Kuntest Concealed exposure ≈ €50 biljun Greater than the bank’s own capital Unwinding (January 21-23, 2008) ≈ €60 billion sold Three trading days, including the US holiday on the 21st Gross loss on the unwinding € 6.3 biljun Very unfavourable market conditions Latent gain accumulated in 2007 € 1.4 biljun Deducted from the gross loss Published net loss € 4.9 biljun Against an expected annual profit of about 7 billion Sentence (2010, upheld 2012) 5 years, 3 custodial Breach of trust, forgery, IT fraud Damages (2016) € 1 miljun After the 4.9 billion claim was overturned Labour tribunal (2016, overturned 2018) €455,000 Dismissal without real and serious cause

Why does this case still fascinate? Because it condenses all the tensions of modern finance into a single man: an ordinary employee, trained to control risks rather than to take them, a banking machine hungry for results, controls believed to be impassable, and an outcome in which the trader ends up appearing both guilty and a symbol. Every generation of bankers rediscovers his story as a warning.

FAQ: Your Questions About Jérôme Kerviel

What Trading Loss Did Jérôme Kerviel Cause?

Société Générale recorded a net loss of 4.9 billion euros in January 2008, after the forced unwinding of concealed positions representing about 50 billion euros of exposure.

Did Jérôme Kerviel Personally Make Money?

No. Neither the bank nor the prosecution established any personal enrichment: the gains and losses were those of Société Générale. His stated aim was recognition and the bonus, not outright theft.

What Sentence Did He Serve?

Sentenced to five years in prison, three of them custodial, he was jailed in May 2014 at the Santé, then placed under an electronic tag after about five months, before a sentence adjustment.

Did He Have to Repay the 4.9 Billion?

No. The Cour de cassation struck out this claim in 2014, sharing responsibility between him and the bank. In 2016, the Versailles Court of Appeal ordered him to pay 1 million euros in damages.

Why Was the Bank Also Criticised?

Because its internal controls failed for months to detect an exposure greater than the establishment’s own capital, and because bonus culture encouraged risk-taking. Half of the French people polled in 2008 held management primarily responsible.

Where Is Jérôme Kerviel Now?

Now a conference speaker, writer and screenwriter, he regularly speaks on banking risk and finance. In late 2024, he mentioned new evidence and a possible retrial, seventeen years after the events of January 2008.

Biography compiled from verified, dated public facts (news reports, court proceedings, Wikipedia). Living person: the elements are presented without value judgement. This article has an educational purpose and does not constitute investment advice.