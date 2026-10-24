Online Broker: Compare the Best Platforms (2026)

What Is an Online Broker?

An online broker is a financial intermediary that lets you buy and sell securities — stocks, ETFs, bonds, sometimes contracts and currencies — from an internet platform, without going through a bank branch. The old online broker vs stockbroker debate settles quickly: the stockbroker is the professional or firm who executes your trades, while the online broker is the platform that does the same job through your screen — the word changes, the function remains. The broker routes your orders to the market, holds your securities in a dedicated account (a PEA — the French equity savings plan — or a standard securities account), applies French tax rules and charges you commissions under a published fee schedule.

In twenty years, it has replaced the obligatory bank advisor for millions of retail investors: accounts opened online, orders placed in a few clicks, fees cut to a fraction of what traditional banks charge.

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In French, the term courtier en ligne also covers other professions — mortgage brokers, insurance brokers, energy brokers — which negotiate contracts rather than securities. This page deals with the stock market online broker: the one that opens the financial markets to you. For active trading in currencies and CFDs, a specialised variant exists: the trading broker, compared in our dedicated page on the kummerċ ta' sensar.

Online Broker or Bank: Which Should You Choose for Investing?

The question comes up before every first stock purchase. The traditional bank offers the comfort of the one-stop shop — current account, card, advisor — but its share dealing stays expensive: per-order commissions often five to ten times those charged by online brokers, annual custody fees on portfolios, and an offering sometimes limited to the main markets.

The online broker flips the balance: minimal fees on Euronext and the world’s major exchanges, zero custody fees at most providers, access to ETFs and fractional shares — in exchange for human service reduced to an FAQ and a chat. Many investors settle on a compromise: keep the bank for everyday banking, open a PEA with an online broker for stock market investing.

The tax wrappers — detailed in our guides to the PEA u l- kont tat-titoli — stay identical whichever intermediary you choose, and competition works in the banks’ favour too: some have aligned part of their brokerage fees with those of the specialised brokers, worth checking offer by offer before you decide.

How to Choose an Online Broker: The 8 Criteria

Fees on your real usage : per-order commission on the markets you will actually use (Euronext first), currency conversion fees on foreign shares, any custody fee. Compare in annual euros on your own order frequency, not in isolated percentages.

: per-order commission on the markets you will actually use (Euronext first), currency conversion fees on foreign shares, any custody fee. Compare in annual euros on your own order frequency, not in isolated percentages. The accounts on offer : PEA, securities account, PEA-PME — and the ability to transfer an existing plan free of charge.

: PEA, securities account, PEA-PME — and the ability to transfer an existing plan free of charge. Swieq aċċessibbli : the Paris stock exchange covers the essentials when you are starting out; access to US, German or London exchanges matters as soon as you diversify.

: the Paris stock exchange covers the essentials when you are starting out; access to US, German or London exchanges matters as soon as you diversify. The tax treatment applied : the broker must automatically report your transactions to the French tax authorities (annual IFU form) — check this point before opening.

: the broker must automatically report your transactions to the French tax authorities (annual IFU form) — check this point before opening. The licence and protection of your securities : an intermediary regulated by the AMF (France’s financial regulator) and ACPR or a European equivalent, with securities held in your name at an identified custodian.

: an intermediary regulated by the AMF (France’s financial regulator) and ACPR or a European equivalent, with securities held in your name at an identified custodian. Il-pjattaforma tal-kummerċ : simple order placement to get started, full order types (limit, stop) to go further — our guide to ordnijiet tas-suq tal-ishma details these mechanisms.

: simple order placement to get started, full order types (limit, stop) to go further — our guide to ordnijiet tas-suq tal-ishma details these mechanisms. Servizzi addizzjonali : interest-bearing cash accounts, scheduled orders, automated investing, performance reporting.

: interest-bearing cash accounts, scheduled orders, automated investing, performance reporting. Customer servizz: in French, reachable without an endless wait — test it before the first problem.

Comparison Table of the Best Online Brokers in 2026

Our selection cross-checks the real fee schedules, the range of tax wrappers, market access and platform quality, all tested in our detailed reviews. Every investor profile finds its intermediary there.

Każ ta' użu Broker Qawwiet Reviżjoni tagħna PEA and banking offer Fortuna Competitive PEA, complete online bank Reviżjoni ta' Fortuneo L-inqas tariffi ROTAZZJONI Low commissions, global exchanges DEGIRO review Direct access to the Paris market Bourse Direct Euronext, PEA and CTO, per-order pricing Bourse Direct tirrevedi Aċċess globali Brokers Interactive 150 markets, advanced orders, low costs IBKR review Iffrankar awtomatizzat Trade Republic Monthly plans, fractional shares Trade Republic tirrevedi Simplicity and social trading eToro Copy trading, intuitive interface eToro tirrevedi Ishma u CFDs XTB xStation, real stocks with no commission* XTB tirrevedi

*Within the limits of the broker’s published conditions in force. For an overview including multi-asset trading, see our general comparison of sensara; for your first steps into shares, our guide to ix-xiri ta 'ħażniet completes this table step by step.

The Three Families of Online Brokers

The French offering splits between three models with different cultures. The online bank with a brokerage arm (Fortuneo, Boursorama Banque, BNP with Hello bank!) combines current account, savings and stock market investing under one roof: maximum convenience, mid-range fees, advice on hand — the choice of those who want to manage everything in one place.

il pure broker (DEGIRO, Interactive Brokers, Bourse Direct) concentrates on execution: some of the lowest fees on the market, access to dozens of stock exchanges, functional no-frills platforms — the choice of the self-directed investor who counts every euro. The neobroker (Trade Republic and its peers) bets everything on mobile: fractional shares, monthly investment plans, a stripped-back interface — the choice for first deposits and automated saving, with narrower market coverage.

No model dominates the others: yours depends on the time you want to devote to it, and on the place of stock market investing in your overall wealth.

Transferring Your PEA or Securities Account Between Brokers

Transferring a wrapper is the blind spot of many comparisons — and a genuine selection criterion. Transferring a PEA from one institution to another does not close it: the tax seniority (the famous five years) is preserved, and the securities move in kind from the outgoing custodian to the incoming one.

The operation generally costs between €50 and €150 depending on the portfolio’s value and number of holdings, and some incoming brokers cover it fully or partly to win the file — a common practice worth claiming before you sign. On timing, allow two to six weeks between the request, the transfer of cash and securities, and the reactivation of the account.

Two precautions: place no orders during the transfer window, and check the portfolio statement line by line on receipt. For an ordinary securities account, the mechanism is identical, with no seniority at stake.

Currency Conversion Fees: The Hidden Cost of US Stocks

Ix-xiri ta ' Apple or Nvidia share from euros triggers an implicit conversion: the broker exchanges your euros for dollars at the prevailing rate, for a conversion fee — typically between 0.10% and 0.50% of the order. The line item looks minor; it is not. A saver who invests €200 every month in US ETFs pays this fee twelve times a year: grouping your purchases into quarterly ones cuts the bill by three, for the same amount invested.

Regular investors in currency-denominated markets turn to a kont multi-munita — offered by international brokers such as Interactive Brokers — which holds the dollars from a sale until the next purchase without going back through euros. Our Brokers Interactive review details how it works.

The Online Broker and Taxation: What the Broker Does for You

A broker established in France — or operating there under the European passport with the corresponding obligations — considerably lightens your tax paperwork. Every year, it prepares the unique tax form (IFU) summarising dividends, capital gains and taxable transactions, sent to the tax authorities and available in your client area: all that remains is to copy the boxes.

Kontribuzzjonijiet tas-sigurtà soċjali are withheld at source on dividends; the balance of tax is settled the following year under the regime you choose — the flat-rate levy of 30% or the progressive income tax scale with the dividend allowance. Since withholding at source came into force for capital gains, the advance payment is settled as you go for certain profiles.

The point of vigilance: brokers based exclusively abroad, outside the automatic information-exchange framework, may leave you to file the declaration yourself — a real burden that a fee comparison does not show.

How Much Does an Online Broker Cost?

The cost of an online broker breaks down into four items, and the bill depends less on the headline rate than on your pace. Order commissions range from zero (promotional offers, certain markets) to a few euros on Euronext, more on foreign exchanges — an investor placing two orders a month pays little whatever the schedule; a monthly active investor must count every cent. Miżati għall-konverżjoni tal-munita (0.1% to 0.5% per transaction) only concern securities in foreign currency.

Drittijiet ta' kustodja have all but disappeared at online brokers. Ħlasijiet ta' inattività hit dormant accounts at some providers: check if you trade little. A concrete example: four monthly orders of €500 on French stocks cost between €0 and €60 a year at the brokers cited above, against several hundred euros at a traditional bank — the difference over ten years funds a holiday.

The Free Online Broker: What Lies Behind the Promise

“Free online broker” features in many searches — and in many adverts. The reality is more nuanced: the per-order commission can be zero on some exchanges or subject to conditions (minimum amount, first order of the month), but the intermediary earns elsewhere — a slightly wider spread on foreign shares, currency conversion fees, premium services, even payment for order flow (regulated in Europe).

A broker with no source of income does not exist: the right question is not “is it free?” but “where is the remuneration, and is it compatible with my interests?”. The complete fee schedules, which must be published, answer it in ten minutes of reading.

How to Open an Account with an Online Broker: The Steps

The process fits into five steps and half an hour. Fill in the opening form with your details and situation; upload scanned documents — identity document, proof of address, bank details; answer the experience questionnaire that determines access to products; activate the account and fund it by bank transfer (often a €100 to €500 minimum, sometimes none); place the first order from the platform.

Two standard precautions: check the broker’s licence in the AMF register before the transfer, and keep the trade confirmation of every transaction — it is your proof of ownership. Our guide to the kont tal-kummerċ details these steps and their pitfalls.

Which Are the Best Online Brokers for Beginners?

The best broker cannot rescue a poor starting sequence. The path that avoids the classic mistakes takes four steps. First, build your emergency savings outside the stock market — at least three months of expenses — so you are never forced to sell at the worst possible moment. Next, open a PEA with your chosen broker and fund it with scheduled payments: regularity beats timing, and the five-year tax seniority starts running from the moment the plan opens.

Imbagħad, start with simple instruments — a broad-market PEA-eligible ETF — before selecting individual stocks, with the help of our guide to ix-xiri ta 'ishma. Fl-aħħarnett, broaden gradually: a securities account for international exposure, then finer allocation management. Each step stands on its own; the one before it funds the one that follows. The discipline of this path weighs more on the final result than the exact ranking of brokers.

Safety: Where Are Your Securities and Your Money?

The question frightens beginners — and reassures as soon as you know the mechanism. At a regulated broker, your securities are not “at the broker’s”: they are registered in your name with a depożitarju ċentrali (Euroclear France for most Paris-listed stocks), and the broker has no claim on them.

Your cash, for its part, rests in a segregated account separate from the company’s own funds, at a custodian bank: should the broker fail, it is not used to pay creditors. Then comes the guarantee of assets: in France, the Fonds de garantie des dépôts et de résolution (the French deposit guarantee and resolution fund) covers cash up to €100,000 per client and per institution; securities remain your property and return to the portfolio in the event of liquidation.

The mechanism proved itself during real failures in the sector: regulatory protection is not theoretical. Hence, once again, the importance of a verifiable licence before the first transfer.

FAQ: Your Questions About Online Brokers

What is the best online broker?

The best online broker depends on your profile: Fortuneo for a PEA backed by an online bank, DEGIRO or Interactive Brokers for low fees and global access, Bourse Direct for the Paris stock exchange, Trade Republic for automated monthly saving. Our comparison table above matches each use case to the right intermediary.

X'inhu sensar online?

A licensed financial intermediary that executes your buy and sell orders from an internet platform, in a PEA or a securities account. It holds your securities, applies French taxation and earns its remuneration through commissions or published spreads.

How much does an online broker cost?

Between zero and a few euros per order on French stocks, plus currency conversion fees for foreign-currency securities — typically a few tens of euros a year for moderate monthly investing. Custody fees have all but disappeared; only dormant accounts can trigger inactivity fees at some providers.

What is the best trading platform?

The best platform is the one you understand in ten minutes: clear order placement, readable portfolio tracking, simple alerts. Neobroker apps, excellent for getting started, give way with experience to the more complete DEGIRO or Interactive Brokers interfaces, richer in order types.

Is an online broker safe?

Yes, if three conditions are met: a verifiable licence (AMF/ACPR or European equivalent), segregation of client funds, and an identified custodian for your securities. Every broker in our comparison meets these criteria; the AMF’s official register lets you check any other player in a few minutes.

Do you need a PEA or a securities account with your broker?

The PEA for European stocks and ETFs — tax exemption after five years — and the securities account for international markets, notably US stocks. Many investors combine the two at the same institution; starting with the PEA is the most common reflex for a beginner who is a French resident.