PER Obligatoire (PERO): France’s Company Retirement Plan

The world of work is changing fast. Employees no longer look for an attractive salary alone: they now place growing importance on employee benefits, quality of life at work and long-term financial security. In this context, the PER Obligatoire (PERO) stands out as one of the most compelling schemes for companies that want to strengthen their appeal while helping their teams prepare for retirement.

Kummerċ ma' Vantage Swieq Sensar regolat · Kont demo bla ħlas · Eżekuzzjoni veloċi Is-CFDs huma strumenti kumplessi u jiġu b'riskju għoli ta' telf rapidu ta' kapital. Iftaħ kont b'xejn →

As pension reforms keep coming and doubts about the future level of state pensions grow, more and more employers are choosing to set up a mandatory company retirement savings plan. This scheme lets employees progressively build savings dedicated to their retirement, with financial support from their company.

But beyond its role as a retirement savings vehicle, the PER Obligatoire has become a genuine human-resources management tool, a talent-retention lever and a way to strengthen employer branding.

What Is the PER Obligatoire?

The Plan d’Épargne Retraite Obligatoire, often called PERO, is a collective retirement savings scheme set up by a company for the benefit of its employees or of an objectively defined category of staff.

Created under the PACTE law, it replaces the old “Article 83” contracts while offering more flexibility and more management options.

Its defining feature is that it is mandatory: when an employee belongs to the category covered by the scheme, joining is compulsory. This requirement guarantees uniform coverage and encourages long-term retirement savings.

The main goal of the PER Obligatoire is to give beneficiaries, when they retire, an additional source of income on top of the pensions paid by the compulsory state schemes.

Why retirement planning is becoming a priority

For a long time, retirement was seen as a distant topic. Many employees assumed the compulsory state schemes would be enough to maintain their standard of living.

Today, that perception is changing fast.

Longer life expectancy, an ageing population and regular adjustments to the pension system are leading many people in France to question their future income.

Studies show that a large number of workers fear a significant drop in their standard of living once they retire. This worry explains the growing interest in retirement savings schemes, whether individual or collective.

The PER Obligatoire answers precisely this concern by allowing capital to build up progressively throughout a professional career.

How does the PER Obligatoire work in France?

The PER Obligatoire works through regular contributions paid into an individual account opened in the name of each eligible employee.

These contributions can be funded:

– by the company alone;

– jointly by the company and the employee;

– topped up by voluntary payments from the employee.

Depending on the rules of the plan, other sums can also be paid in:

– transfers from previous retirement schemes;

– entitlements from profit-sharing and employee savings plans;

– exceptional one-off payments made by the employee.

All these sums are then invested across financial vehicles to generate long-term growth.

The different ways of managing the savings

One of the great advantages of the PER Obligatoire lies in the variety of management solutions on offer.

Managed investing: the most popular option

Managed investing is now widely preferred by savers.

The principle is simple: the asset allocation evolves automatically according to the employee’s age.

While retirement is still far away, the savings are invested more heavily in dynamic vehicles likely to deliver higher returns over the long term.

Over the years, investments are gradually shifted towards safer vehicles to protect the capital built up.

This approach lets savers benefit from the potential of financial markets while progressively reducing risk.

Free management: more autonomy

Free management lets employees choose their own investment vehicles.

They can therefore adapt their strategy according to:

– their risk tolerance;

– their wealth goals;

– their investment horizon;

– their knowledge of financial markets.

This option offers more freedom but also implies greater responsibility in investment decisions.

A particularly attractive employee benefit

At a time when companies are fighting to attract the best profiles, the PER Obligatoire is a differentiating benefit.

For the employee, it is a form of savings partly funded by the employer. This contribution is often seen as a particularly welcome form of indirect compensation.

The main advantages for employees include:

– automatic building of retirement savings;

– the financial effort shared with the company;

– the ability to make additional payments;

– access to professionally managed financial vehicles;

– better preparation for the future.

This long-term protection dimension strongly reinforces the positive perception of the employer.

The PER Obligatoire as a talent-retention tool

The war for talent now affects many industries.

Recruiting has become hard. Keeping the best employees is often harder still.

In this context, companies need to offer more than a competitive salary.

The PER Obligatoire actively contributes to employee retention for several reasons.

First, it reflects a concrete commitment by the employer to its people’s future.

Second, it creates a long-term relationship between the company and the employee. The longer the career within the organisation, the more the retirement savings grow.

Finally, it strengthens the sense of belonging by showing that the company genuinely cares about the future of its teams.

A powerful lever to strengthen employer branding

Employer branding has become a major strategic issue.

Candidates today check social media, reviews from former employees and the benefits on offer before they even apply.

An ambitious social policy is therefore a significant competitive advantage.

Setting up a PER Obligatoire makes it possible to communicate several positive values:

– social responsibility;

– long-term vision;

– commitment to employees;

– a genuine desire to protect staff.

These elements improve the company’s overall image, both with candidates and with existing employees.

The tax benefits of the PER Obligatoire

The success of the PER Obligatoire is also explained by its particularly favourable tax framework.

For the company, contributions generally receive more favourable treatment than a standard pay rise.

This optimisation improves the cost/benefit ratio of compensation policies.

For employees, certain payments can qualify for tax advantages within the limits set by the rules — a form of retirement investing in France that rewards both sides.

This double optimisation explains why the PER Obligatoire is often seen as a win-win tool.

The built-in protection benefits

The PER Obligatoire is not limited to building retirement savings alone.

Many contracts also include protection benefits.

These safeguards can include:

– a death benefit;

– a guaranteed minimum capital;

– survivor’s pension options;

– beneficiary protection arrangements.

These guarantees bring extra security to employees and their families.

What happens to the savings at retirement?

When employees reach retirement age, several exit options are available.

Depending on the origin of the payments and the applicable rules, they can choose:

The life annuity option

This solution guarantees a regular income until the beneficiary’s death.

It provides lasting financial security and makes retirement budgeting easier.

The capital withdrawal option

The beneficiary receives all or part of their savings as a lump sum.

This format is particularly popular for funding a major project or complementing existing wealth.

The mixed solution

Some situations allow annuity and capital to be combined for extra flexibility.

Why the PER Obligatoire should keep growing

Several long-term trends favour the growth of the PER Obligatoire.

The first is demographics and the persistent uncertainty around future pensions.

The second is the rise of HR policies centred on the employee experience.

Finally, the third is the constant search for effective tools to attract and retain talent.

Faced with these challenges, the PER Obbligatorju stands out as a particularly relevant solution — a true French retirement savings plan for company teams.

Aqra jmiss: The Best Stock Market Account u, Share Kont

Conclusion: a winning investment for company and employee alike

The PER Obligatoire stands today as one of the most complete collective retirement savings schemes.

For employees, it offers an effective way to prepare for the future, top up compulsory pensions and benefit from long-term financial support.

For companies, it is a powerful lever of attractiveness, retention and employer-brand value.

At a time when retirement and social protection questions matter more than ever, the PER Obligatoire looks like a strategic investment able to meet the expectations of employers and employees alike.