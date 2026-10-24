S&P 500: Index Guide & How to Invest (2026)

il S&P 500 index is the benchmark of the United States stock market. It brings together around 500 of the largest companies listed on Wall Street and serves as a barometer for the entire American economy — and often for the global market. Live price, how it works, composition, history, trading hours from France and the different ways to invest in it: here is everything you need to know about this index.

S&P 500 Live Price: Real-Time Chart and Data

The chart and data below are updated automatically from market quotations. The figures you are reading therefore reflect the latest available price, not a value frozen at the time of writing.

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L-aħħar prezz: 7 623,68 punti

punti Day’s change: -0,52%

-0,52% L-ogħla livell f'52 ġimgħa: 7 844,52 $

7 844,52 $ L-inqas livell f'52 ġimgħa: 6 316,91 $

The index is calculated continuously throughout the US trading session. Outside opening hours, it displays the previous session’s closing value. S&P 500 futures, by contrast, trade almost 24 hours a day and provide an early indication of the trend before the opening bell.

What Is the S&P 500?

The S&P 500, short for Standard & Poor’s 500, is an index that measures the performance of around 500 large US companies, listed mainly on the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq. It covers a very large share of the total market capitalization of the United States. That is why professionals regard it as the most accurate reflection of the US equity market — far more so than the Dow Jones and its 30 constituents.

Today the index is calculated and managed by Indiċijiet S&P Dow Jones, a subsidiary of the S&P Global group. It serves as the reference — or benchmark — for a huge portion of global asset management: the performance of many US equity funds is judged against it. Trillions of dollars are invested in index funds and ETFs that replicate it.

A frequent source of confusion: the S&P 500 actually contains slightly more than 500 listed lines. Some companies, such as Alphabet, appear in it with several share classes. People still speak of 500 companies, however, because the number of firms represented remains fixed at 500.

How Is the S&P 500 Calculated?

Weighting by Free-Float Market Capitalization

L-S&P 500 huwa a free-float market capitalization-weighted index. Each company’s weight depends on the value of its shares actually available for trading, excluding blocks held on a long-term basis by founders, governments or other corporations. The higher a company’s valuation, the more weight it carries in the index — and the more its price moves influence the overall level.

This is a major difference from the Dow Jones, which is weighted by share price. In the Dow, a $400 stock carries more weight than a $100 stock, whatever the size of the company. The S&P 500, by contrast, reflects the real economic weight of each company in the market.

The Divisor

The index level is obtained by dividing the total free-float market capitalization of its members by a diviżur. This divisor is adjusted each time an event occurs that does not correspond to a market move: a company joining or leaving the index, a share issue, a share buyback, an exceptional corporate action. As a result, the index level changes only in response to price movements, not because of technical changes to its composition.

Price Index vs. Total Return Index

The S&P 500 you see quoted is a indiċi tal-prezz: it does not take paid dividends into account. There is a Total Return version, which reinvests them, and a Net Total Return version, which reinvests them after tax withholding. Over the long run the gap is considerable, because dividends have accounted for a large share of the historical performance of US stocks. Comparing a fund against the price index alone therefore hands it an unfair advantage.

S&P 500 Companies: Eligibility Criteria and Sectors

Who Decides Which Companies Join the Index?

Unlike some indices built on purely mechanical rules, the composition of the S&P 500 is decided by an kumitat tal-indiċi at S&P Dow Jones Indices. The committee applies public criteria but keeps a degree of judgment, notably to maintain balanced representation of the economy’s sectors.

To be eligible, a company must in particular:

be domiciled in the United States and listed on an eligible US exchange;

and listed on an eligible US exchange; iltaqa 'ma' minimum market capitalization threshold, reviewed periodically to keep pace with the market;

threshold, reviewed periodically to keep pace with the market; show sufficient likwidità and a free float of at least 10% of its shares;

and a free float of at least 10% of its shares; be profittabbli: the sum of its earnings over the four most recent quarters, as well as the most recent quarter’s result, must be positive under US accounting standards.

This last criterion explains why some highly valued but still loss-making companies once had to wait years to enter the index. Weights are rebalanced every quarter, on the third Friday of March, June, September and December. Additions and deletions, however, can happen at any time, following a merger, an acquisition or a bankruptcy. Announcements of index inclusion often send the stock concerned sharply higher, because index funds have to buy it on the effective date.

The 11 S&P 500 Sectors

Companies are classified according to the GICS sector framework, which counts eleven sectors:

Settur GICS Eżempju ta' Attivitajiet Information Technology Software, semiconductors, computer hardware Servizzi ta ’Komunikazzjoni Search engines, social networks, media, telecoms Konsumaturi Diskrezzjonarji Online retail, automobiles, retail distribution, leisure Staples tal-Konsumatur Food, beverages, household products, grocery retail Kura tas-Saħħa Pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical equipment, health insurance Financials Banks, insurers, asset management, payment systems Industrials Aerospace, defense, transportation, machinery Enerġija Oil, gas, oilfield services materjali Chemicals, mining, packaging Utilitajiet Electricity, gas, water Real Estate Listed property companies (REITs)

The Largest S&P 500 Companies

For the past fifteen years or so, the largest market caps have been dominated by the giants of technology and digital services: Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta and a few others. Their exact ranking and weight shift constantly with share prices. The index membership also includes flagship names from other sectors, such as the retailer Costco, banks, pharmaceutical companies and industrial groups.

This dominance creates a konċentrazzjoni effect: the ten largest stocks account for a historically high share of the index. Buying the S&P 500 therefore means, today, betting partly on a handful of technology giants. It is a point to keep in mind when diversifying your portfolio.

S&P 500 History: From 1860 to Today

The story of the index begins with that of its founders. In 1860, the analyst Henry Varnum Miskin published a financial history of American railroads and canals, written for investors. His company, which became Poor’s Publishing, specialized in financial information. In parallel, the Kumpanija tal-Istatistika Standard, founded in 1906, published company data and launched its first stock indices in the 1920s.

The two houses merged in 1941 to create Standard & Poor's. On March 4, 1957, the company launched the S&P 500 index in its current form, with 500 constituents. Thanks to the first computers, it could be calculated continuously throughout the session. It quickly became the benchmark for professional fund managers.

In 1976, Vanguard launched the first index fund accessible to individual investors, tracking the S&P 500. In 1993 came the first US ETF, the SPDR S&P 500, still among the largest listed funds in the world. These two innovations made the S&P 500 the most invested-in index on the planet.

S&P 500 Historical Returns: Major Crises and Recoveries

avveniment Perjodu Takeaway Key October 1987 crash (Black Monday) Ottubru 19, 1987 The steepest one-day fall in the index’s history, about −20% Dot-com bubble burst 2000-2002 A loss of nearly half its value, driven by the collapse of technology stocks Global financial crisis (subprime) Late 2007 – March 2009 A fall of more than 50% from peak to trough, amid a worldwide banking crisis Tiġrifa tal-COVID-19 Frar – Marzu 2020 A drop of about one-third in a few weeks, followed by one of the fastest recoveries in history 2022 suq ors 2022 A decline of roughly one quarter against a backdrop of inflation and rising rates

Each of these crises was followed, more or less quickly, by a recovery and new record highs. This resilience is exactly what S&P 500 historical returns have shown over the long run, and it explains the popularity of long-term investing in the index. But it guarantees nothing for the future, and it sometimes took many years to regain a peak: more than a decade after the dot-com bubble, once inflation is taken into account.

S&P 500 Trading Hours from France

S&P 500 stocks trade during the Wall Street session, from 9:30 am sal-4 pm New York time, Monday to Friday, excluding US public holidays. For an investor in France, this normally corresponds to 3:30 pm – 10 pm Ħin ta' Pariġi.

Beware of the mismatch when the clocks change: the United States switches to daylight saving time earlier (second Sunday of March) and back to standard time later (first Sunday of November) than Europe. During those few weeks, the session runs from 2:30 pm sal-9 pm Paris time. Pre-market and after-hours sessions are also available at some brokers, with lower liquidity.

How to Invest in the S&P 500 from France

You cannot buy an index directly: it is a calculated basket. Several solutions exist to gain exposure, from long-term investing to speculative products.

S&P 500 ETFs: The Simplest Option

An ETF, or tracker, is a listed fund that replicates the performance of the index, generally with very low management fees. It is the simplest and cheapest way to buy the entire S&P 500 in a single transaction. All the major issuers (Amundi, BNP Paribas, iShares, Vanguard, SPDR, Xtrackers…) offer one. Before buying, compare:

l- annual ongoing charges , stated in the key information document;

, stated in the key information document; l- replication method : physical, with the shares actually bought, or synthetic, through a swap agreement;

: physical, with the shares actually bought, or synthetic, through a swap agreement; l- politika tad-dividendi : accumulating (dividends reinvested) or distributing;

: accumulating (dividends reinvested) or distributing; l- hedging tal-munita : a standard version exposed to the dollar, or a hedged version against euro/dollar risk;

: a standard version exposed to the dollar, or a hedged version against euro/dollar risk; the fund’s size and liquidity, as well as the spread between buying and selling prices.

Which Investment Account Should You Use?

PEA : although the S&P 500 is made up of US stocks, synthetically replicated ETFs are eligible for the PEA, the French personal equity plan. They allow investors to benefit from the plan’s tax treatment after five years.

: although the S&P 500 is made up of US stocks, synthetically replicated ETFs are eligible for the PEA, the French personal equity plan. They allow investors to benefit from the plan’s tax treatment after five years. Standard securities account : access to every ETF, including physically replicated ones, but standard taxation of capital gains and dividends.

: access to every ETF, including physically replicated ones, but standard taxation of capital gains and dividends. Assigurazzjoni fuq il-ħajja : many contracts offer S&P 500 ETFs as unit-linked investments, combining exposure to the index with the life insurance wrapper.

: many contracts offer S&P 500 ETFs as unit-linked investments, combining exposure to the index with the life insurance wrapper. PER: some French retirement savings plans also offer investments indexed to the index.

Derivatives: For Experienced Traders Only

Futures contracts (including the mini and micro contracts), options and CFDs make it possible to speculate on the index in both directions, often with leverage. They are also used to hedge a portfolio. These products are complex: leverage magnifies losses as much as gains, and a majority of retail accounts lose money on CFDs. Our guide to trading S&P 500 futures explains in detail how they work and the risks involved.

Buying Individual Stocks

Finally, you can buy shares in individual constituents of the index directly through a securities account — Amazon stock, for example. You are then no longer replicating the index but selecting your own convictions, with a higher concentration risk.

What Drives the S&P 500?

Qligħ korporattiv : every quarterly reporting season, the profits — and above all the outlook — of the largest companies steer the index.

: every quarterly reporting season, the profits — and above all the outlook — of the largest companies steer the index. il-politika monetarja tar-Riżerva Federali : rate decisions and Fed commentary influence the cost of capital and equity valuations, especially technology stocks.

: rate decisions and Fed commentary influence the cost of capital and equity valuations, especially technology stocks. L-inflazzjoni u l-impjiegi : monthly data releases, such as the Consumer Price Index or the employment report, often trigger sharp swings.

: monthly data releases, such as the Consumer Price Index or the employment report, often trigger sharp swings. Rendimenti tal-bonds : rising yields on US government bonds make equities relatively less attractive.

: rising yields on US government bonds make equities relatively less attractive. Geopolitics and trade policy : conflicts, sanctions, tariffs and elections weigh on investor sentiment.

: conflicts, sanctions, tariffs and elections weigh on investor sentiment. Valutazzjoni: a high P/E ratio — the price-to-earnings multiple — makes the index more vulnerable to disappointment. The Shiller P/E (CAPE) is often cited to judge how expensive the US market is.

S&P 500 vs. Dow Jones, Nasdaq and CAC 40: What Are the Differences?

indiċi Number of Constituents Użin Karatteristika Distinttiva S&P 500 Dwar 500 Free-float market capitalization Benchmark of the US market, all sectors Dow Jones (DJIA) 30 Prezz tal-ishma The oldest, highly publicized, less representative Nasdaq 100 100 Modified capitalization No financials, heavily technology-oriented CAC 40 40 Capped free-float capitalization Benchmark of the Paris stock exchange

il Nasdaq is more concentrated in technology and therefore more volatile. The Dow Jones remains a symbolic indicator, but its 30 constituents and price weighting make it less representative. The CAC 40, finally, holds more industrial, financial and luxury stocks, with a larger dividend component. The two indices are therefore complementary in a diversified portfolio.

The Risks of Investing in the S&P 500

Riskju tas-suq : the index can lose a significant portion of its value in a crisis, as 2000-2002 and 2008-2009 showed.

: the index can lose a significant portion of its value in a crisis, as 2000-2002 and 2008-2009 showed. Riskju tal-munita : for a euro-based saver, a falling dollar reduces returns even when the index rises. Hedged ETFs neutralize this risk, at a cost.

: for a euro-based saver, a falling dollar reduces returns even when the index rises. Hedged ETFs neutralize this risk, at a cost. Riskju ta 'konċentrazzjoni : a few technology giants carry enormous weight. Equal-weight versions of the index, in which every company carries the same weight, exist to soften this effect.

: a few technology giants carry enormous weight. Equal-weight versions of the index, in which every company carries the same weight, exist to soften this effect. Riskju tal-valutazzjoni : buying when the market is expensive can lead to years of weak performance. Investing progressively, through regular contributions, reduces the risk of a poor entry point.

: buying when the market is expensive can lead to years of weak performance. Investing progressively, through regular contributions, reduces the risk of a poor entry point. Riskju ġeografiku: the S&P 500 is exposed only to US companies, even though many generate a significant share of their revenue internationally. A world ETF or a European allocation completes the exposure.

FAQ: Your Questions About the S&P 500

What Does S&P 500 Mean?

S&P stands for Standard & Poor’s, named after the company that created the index in 1957, born of the merger of Standard Statistics and Poor’s Publishing. The figure 500 corresponds to the number of companies it contains.

Can You Buy the S&P 500 in a PEA?

Yes, through synthetically replicated ETFs that are eligible for the PEA. They replicate the performance of the index while complying with the plan’s eligibility rules.

What Time Does the S&P 500 Open in France?

At 3:30 p.m. Paris time as a rule, with a close at 10 p.m. During the few weeks in March and late October when daylight saving changes are out of sync, the session runs from 2:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

What Is the Difference Between the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones?

The S&P 500 contains about 500 companies weighted by free-float market capitalization, whereas the Dow Jones contains only 30, weighted by share price. The S&P 500 is far more representative of the US market.

Does the S&P 500 Include Dividends?

No, the quoted index is a price index. Total Return versions reinvest dividends, and accumulating ETFs reinvest them automatically within the fund.

How Much Do You Need to Invest in the S&P 500?

The price of a single S&P 500 ETF unit ranges from a few euros to a few hundred euros depending on the fund. Some brokers also offer fractional shares and regular investment plans starting from small amounts.

The prices displayed come from market data updated automatically. This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Investing in the stock market involves a risk of loss of capital.