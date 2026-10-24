TotalEnergies Stock (TTE): Dividend & Outlook 2026

From offshore oil platforms to wind farms at sea, and from LNG to service stations: TotalEnergies stock is the most complete way to play the French energy sector — and one of the most hotly debated energy stocks in the CAC 40, caught between a generous yield and dependence on hydrocarbons. This is the complete guide to deciding whether TotalEnergies stock deserves a place in your portfolio.

Aġġornat l-aħħar: Ottubru 22, 2026

Kummerċ ma' Vantage Swieq Sensar regolat · Kont demo bla ħlas · Eżekuzzjoni veloċi Is-CFDs huma strumenti kumplessi u jiġu b'riskju għoli ta' telf rapidu ta' kapital. Iftaħ kont b'xejn →

TotalEnergies Stock Price: Live Data (TTE.PA)

Right now, stock trades at €, a move of % since the open. So far today, the TotalEnergies share has traded between € and €, after opening at €.

Over the past 52 weeks, TotalEnergies stock has traded between € and €. The share is listed on Euronext Paris and in New York, where it trades under the ticker TTE; it is one of the most liquid lines on the Paris market, with daily volume in the region of shares.

Financial Data — TotalEnergies SE

ISIN FR0000120271 Elenku Pariġi — ticker TTE.PA Settur Enerġija — Żejt u Gass Integrati Kwartieri ġenerali Franza — websajt uffiċjali Għatu tas-suq ≈ €179.36bn (as of Oct 23, 2026) P/E (TMT) ≈ 11.9 (as of Oct 23, 2026) Dividend €3.60 per share — yield ≈ 4.4%

Recent Annual Results

Sena Dħul Dħul nett 2025 € 182.34bn € 13.13bn 2024 € 195.61bn € 15.76bn 2023 € 218.94bn € 21.38bn

Dividend per Share History

Data Ex-Dividend Dividend Settembru 30, 2026 €0.90 Ġunju 30, 2026 €0.85 Mar 31, 2026 €0.85 Diċembru 31, 2025 €0.85 Ottubru 1, 2025 €0.85

Sources: Yahoo Finance — price, market cap, P/E, annual accounts and dividend history, data as of Oct 23, 2026. Figures are indicative and quoted in the listing currency; this does not constitute investment advice.

TotalEnergies at a Glance: End-to-End Integration

TotalEnergies describes itself as a “multi-energy company” — behind that term sits an integrated value chain: oil and gas exploration and production (the upstream business, the biggest earnings contributor), integrated LNG (liquefied natural gas, from drilling to shipping through to sales), low-carbon power (renewables, storage, grids — the fast-growing arm), and refining-chemicals.

This integration is the key to reading the stock: when oil prices rise, upstream outperforms; when they fall, refining and LNG cushion the blow. Power is building a third leg designed to take over in the long run — the heart of the group’s transition strategy.

The group employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and operates on every continent. Its profile differs from that of its Italian peer: our guide to buying ENI stock covers a competitor more focused on Africa and Mediterranean gas.

2026 Results: The Effect of the Middle East Conflict

The year 2026 illustrates how sensitive the group is to energy prices. On July 23, 2026, TotalEnergies reported net income of €4.7 billion for the second quarter, versus €2.36 billion a year earlier, boosted by the surge in hydrocarbon prices tied to the Middle East conflict.

For the first half as a whole, net income came in at $11.2 billion, up 73% year on year, after a first quarter that was already sharply higher. “In a high-price environment linked to the Middle East conflict, TotalEnergies is leveraging its integrated model and its diversification to post adjusted net income of $6 billion for the second quarter,” summarized Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanné.

Metriċi valur Perjodu Dħul nett €4.7bn (vs €2.36bn a year earlier) Q2 2026 Dħul nett aġġustat $ 6bn Q2 2026 Dħul nett $11.2bn (+73%) H1 2026

Source: press release dated July 23, 2026, as reported by the business press. These figures underline the essential rule of this guide: TotalEnergies’ earnings track oil and gas prices. An exceptional quarter does not repeat itself automatically — and the same holds true for weak quarters.

How to Read a TotalEnergies Quarter

Adjusted net income is the metric analysts follow: it strips out one-off items, asset value adjustments and accounting effects. Next come operating cash flow, which funds the dividend and buybacks, and gearing, the group’s net debt ratio.

Also read the breakdown by segment: when upstream carries the results, profitability depends on the barrel; when integrated power and LNG grow, the recurring share of the model increases. It is this second trend that, over time, could justify a higher valuation.

Key Figures and TotalEnergies Share Price Performance

The gauge below positions the current price within the 52-week range:

The last 5 trading sessions:

The stock usually trades at a discount to the market’s largest names: this is the oil majors’ famous “discount”, which pays investors for cyclical risk and doubts over long-term oil demand. That discount has been debated for years: it may be a buying opportunity, or the sign of a sector in structural decline.

TotalEnergies Dividend: The Group’s Hallmark

This is what most shareholders are here for: one of the most attractive dividends in the CAC 40, paid quarterly — a cash-flow comfort appreciated by retirees and income investors.

For fiscal year 2025, the dividend reached €3.40 kull sehem, up 5.6%, paid in four installments of €0.85. For fiscal year 2026, the first two installments were set at €0.90 kull sehem, up 5.9% versus 2025: the first went ex-dividend on September 30, 2026, and the second will on December 31, 2026 (official dividend calendar).

The table below shows the latest data (amount per share, yield, five-year average) — compare it with your own yield requirement before buying.

Share Buybacks: The Dividend’s Complement

The group complements the dividend with regular share buybacks, whose scale varies with oil prices and cash generation. Mechanically, each buyback reduces the number of shares outstanding and increases the share of earnings and dividends going to each remaining shareholder.

Since 2022, this policy has materially supported the stock: dividends rising every year and cumulative share cancellations make TotalEnergies one of the CAC 40 companies that gives back the most to its shareholders. To compare it with other income plays, see our selection of the l-aħjar stokks ta ’dividend.

Dividend Taxation for a French Resident

An often-overlooked point: unlike foreign oil companies, TotalEnergies is a French company. No foreign withholding tax therefore takes a bite out of the dividend, unlike ENI or the US majors.

In a standard brokerage account, dividends are subject to France’s 30% flat tax (the prélèvement forfaitaire unique), or to the income tax scale with a 40% allowance if you opt for it. In a PEA, the French equity savings plan, they are tax-exempt after five years of holding — a valuable advantage for a quarterly dividend being reinvested.

LNG and Power: The Other Two Legs

Liquefied natural gas has become the group’s second pillar. The principle: cool the gas to -160°C so it can be shipped by LNG carrier, no pipeline needed. TotalEnergies is one of the world’s leading players in the sector, present across the entire chain — production, liquefaction, transport, sales.

The war in Ukraine has reshaped this market: Europe had to replace Russian gas with American and Qatari LNG, and trading margins soared before normalizing. For the shareholder, LNG provides exposure to global gas, less volatile than oil for volumes contracted over the long term.

Low-carbon power is the third leg, still under construction: solar farms, offshore wind, battery storage and grids. The strategy targets a portfolio of decarbonized power assets designed to generate a recurring earnings stream, less dependent on the barrel. This arm’s profitability remains lower than upstream’s, however: it is an investment in the future mix of earnings, not an immediate earnings engine.

Why the TotalEnergies Share Price Moves

Prezzijiet tal-brent mhux raffinat : the number one driver. The oil upstream remains the biggest contributor to earnings; every sustained move in the barrel feeds through to expected profits.

: the number one driver. The oil upstream remains the biggest contributor to earnings; every sustained move in the barrel feeds through to expected profits. Gas and LNG prices : the group is one of the world’s leading LNG operators; Asian and European prices have a direct impact on the division.

: the group is one of the world’s leading LNG operators; Asian and European prices have a direct impact on the division. Id-dollaru : oil is billed in dollars while part of costs is in euros. A strong dollar supports converted earnings.

: oil is billed in dollars while part of costs is in euros. A strong dollar supports converted earnings. Ġeopolitika : the Middle East conflict turbocharged 2026 results, but it also illustrates the risk of operating in sensitive regions.

: the Middle East conflict turbocharged 2026 results, but it also illustrates the risk of operating in sensitive regions. Rati ta 'imgħax: like all income stocks, the share suffers when rates are high, as bonds become more competitive.

Finally, accounting rules come into play: asset impairments — refineries, fields — can weigh on reported net income with no equivalent effect on cash, as in the major oil-price downturns. Add refinery maintenance cycles, new fields coming on stream and investment decisions in power: over a year, the gap between the stock’s high and low regularly exceeds 25%.

History: From CFP to TotalEnergies

The company was born in 1924 out of the creation of the Compagnie française des pétroles, set up to guarantee France access to oil after World War I. Privatized from 1996 under the Total name, it merged in 1999-2000 with Belgium’s Petrofina, then with Elf Aquitaine, a former French state-owned company, to become TotalFinaElf, and then Total.

In 2021, the group changed its name to TotalEnergies, cementing its pivot toward a multi-energy company: massive investments in solar, offshore wind and grids, while keeping hydrocarbons as the financial engine of the transition.

For the shareholder, this history matters: it explains the stock’s French roots, its long-standing presence in Africa and the Middle East, and the permanent debate over the consistency of its climate strategy — every year, the group must answer to a general meeting that is often stormy on the subject.

Analyst Targets and Consensus

The consensus above summarizes the market’s recommendations and price targets. A peculiarity of the sector: estimates depend heavily on the oil and gas price assumptions each firm builds in — two analysts can therefore justify far-apart targets with reasoning that is coherent on both sides.

Competitors: The Majors’ Club

TotalEnergies operates within a small club of integrated companies, the “majors”, where competition is as much about access to resources as it is about profitability:

Shell (United Kingdom): the European leader, heavily weighted toward LNG.

(United Kingdom): the European leader, heavily weighted toward LNG. BP (United Kingdom): refocused on hydrocarbons after scaling back its renewables ambitions.

(United Kingdom): refocused on hydrocarbons after scaling back its renewables ambitions. ENI (Italy): controlled by the Italian state, strong in Africa and the Mediterranean — our ENI stock guide details the comparison.

(Italy): controlled by the Italian state, strong in Africa and the Mediterranean — our ENI stock guide details the comparison. ExxonMobil and Chevron (United States): the two American giants, whose market caps far exceed those of the European players.

Against the US names, TotalEnergies shows a persistent valuation discount, partly offset by a superior yield. That trade-off — yield versus growth and valuation — is what the investor settles when buying the stock.

European peers share the same reality: facing the same barrel prices, they lean on yield to keep their shareholders loyal, whereas the Americans favor capital discipline and massive buybacks.

Is TotalEnergies a Good Dividend Stock? Strengths and Risks

The bulls’ arguments:

A high yield and a regular quarterly dividend, backed by robust cash generation;

A historically modest valuation relative to earnings (the energy sector’s famous “discount”);

An LNG + power diversification that is slowly reducing dependence on the barrel alone.

The risks buyers accept:

Oil and gas price volatility, which directly drives earnings;

Transition risk: climate policies, windfall taxes, long-term decline in oil demand;

Heavy geopolitical exposure — the group operates on every continent, including sensitive regions.

The typical shareholder profile: an income investor, tolerant of volatility, who reinvests the quarterly installments and accepts that the value of their capital moves with the barrel. The stock is a poor fit for anyone seeking steady earnings growth or refusing all fossil-fuel assets. Past performance is no guide to future performance.

How to Buy TotalEnergies Shares

Identify the security: TotalEnergies SE, ticker TTE, ISIN FR0000120271, Euronext Paris (and the NYSE for the US line). Agħżel l-imballaġġ: as a French company, the stock is eligible for the PEA — particularly relevant for a quarterly dividend reinvested without tax friction after five years. Check your broker’s fees: four installments a year, plus any reinvestments, multiply the number of orders. Poġġi ordni ta' limitu to control your execution price. Note the calendar: ex-dividend dates in late September, late December, late March and late June.

Last step: choosing the intermediary — our paragun tas-sensar makes it easy by detailing real trading costs, order by order.

For short-term moves, the Vantage platform offers CFDs on European stocks — risky leveraged products that do not pay the dividend in the same form and cannot be held in a PEA.

TotalEnergies Stock: Frequently Asked Questions

Why does TotalEnergies pay its dividend quarterly? It is a shareholder policy choice made to smooth investors' income: rather than a single concentrated annual payment, the group distributes its dividend in four installments. For an income portfolio, this regularizes cash flows across the year.

What is the TotalEnergies dividend in 2026? For fiscal year 2026, the first two installments were set at €0.90 per share, up 5.9% versus 2025. The first went ex-dividend on September 30, 2026, and the second will on December 31, 2026. The 2025 dividend totaled €3.40 per share.

Is TotalEnergies stock compatible with an ESG strategy? It depends on your reading grid: the group invests heavily in renewables and is reducing the carbon intensity of its production, but most of its earnings remain tied to hydrocarbons. Some ESG funds exclude it, others include it as a “transitioner”. Where you draw the line is up to you.

Can you hold TotalEnergies stock in a PEA? Yes. TotalEnergies is a French company listed on Euronext Paris: the stock is fully eligible for the PEA. After five years of holding, dividends and capital gains are tax-exempt within it — a significant advantage for a quarterly dividend.

What is the difference between the Paris and New York listings? The stock trades on Euronext Paris (TTE) and on the NYSE (TTE). It is the same share, but the US line trades in dollars. For a French resident, the Paris line in euros is the simplest and the best suited to the PEA.

Why did earnings double in the second quarter of 2026? The Middle East conflict drove up oil and gas prices, to the benefit of the group's upstream business. Net income reached €4.7 billion in the second quarter of 2026, versus €2.36 billion a year earlier. This type of exceptional quarter does not repeat automatically.

Il Bottom Line