Trading for Beginners: Markets, Strategies & Platforms

Trading for beginners can seem intimidating at first, yet the principle is simple: kummerċ means buying and selling financial assets over shorter or longer periods to profit from price movements. Popularised by online trading platforms and social media, it attracts large numbers of newcomers every year.

The reality, however, is demanding: most individuals who trade lose money. This guide to trading for beginners explains how trading works, the different trading styles, the markets and the tools. It also details how to get started, the rules that govern the activity in France and the risks to understand before placing your first order.

Kummerċ ma' Vantage Swieq Sensar regolat · Kont demo bla ħlas · Eżekuzzjoni veloċi Is-CFDs huma strumenti kumplessi u jiġu b'riskju għoli ta' telf rapidu ta' kapital. Iftaħ kont b'xejn →

What Is Trading? Definition

Trading is the activity of buying and selling financial assets in order to capture the gap between the purchase price and the selling price. Unlike long-term investing, which bets on the growth of a company or an economy over years, trading seeks to profit from price movements over minutes, days or weeks.

Traders can profit in both directions. If they expect a rise, they jixtru (a “long” position) to sell back higher. If they expect a fall, they biegħ qasir (a “short” position): they sell an asset they do not own, or a derivative, hoping to buy it back cheaper later. In both cases, a wrong call translates into a loss.

Trading vs Investing: What’s the Difference?

kriterju Trading Investiment Orizzont tal-ħin A few seconds to a few weeks Diversi snin Source of gain sought Movimenti tal-prezz Company growth, dividends, interest Metodu prinċipali Technical analysis, news flow Fundamental analysis, diversification Ħin meħtieġ Significant, with regular market monitoring Limited once the strategy is set spejjeż High in aggregate (many transactions) Baxxa Livell ta 'riskju High, especially with leverage Variable, reduced by time horizon and diversification

For a saver whose priority is growing their wealth over time, regular investing, for example through ETFs, remains statistically the safest path. Trading is for those who accept a high level of risk and commit time and training to it.

Liema Swieq Tista' Innegozja?

Ħażniet : shares in listed companies, traded on exchanges during market hours. This is the best-known market; see our guide on how to jixtru ħażniet.

: shares in listed companies, traded on exchanges during market hours. This is the best-known market; see our guide on how to jixtru ħażniet. Forex : the foreign exchange market, where currency pairs such as EUR/USD are traded. It is the most liquid market in the world, open 24 hours a day on weekdays. Our guide to Forex trading explains its specifics.

: the foreign exchange market, where currency pairs such as EUR/USD are traded. It is the most liquid market in the world, open 24 hours a day on weekdays. Our guide to Forex trading explains its specifics. Indiċi tal-Borża : CAC 40, S&P 500, DAX or Nasdaq, usually traded through futures contracts, CFDs or ETFs. See our page on kummerċ bl-indiċi.

: CAC 40, S&P 500, DAX or Nasdaq, usually traded through futures contracts, CFDs or ETFs. See our page on kummerċ bl-indiċi. Komoditajiet : gold, oil, gas, metals, agricultural products. Their prices react to supply, demand and geopolitics. Read our guide to kummerċ ta 'komoditajiet.

: gold, oil, gas, metals, agricultural products. Their prices react to supply, demand and geopolitics. Read our guide to kummerċ ta 'komoditajiet. Kriptozanzi : Bitcoin, Ethereum and others, quoted around the clock, 7 days a week, with extreme volatility. See our guide to kriptokonanzi.

: Bitcoin, Ethereum and others, quoted around the clock, 7 days a week, with extreme volatility. See our guide to kriptokonanzi. Bonds and rates: mostly accessible through futures contracts, generally reserved for professionals.

The Different Trading Styles

Trading style is defined above all by the length of time positions are held. Each one demands different availability and a different temperament.

stil Position holding period Disponibbiltà meħtieġa Profil Scalping A few seconds to a few minutes Very high, continuous screen time Reactive, disciplined, very low costs essential Kummerċ jum Intraday, no position held overnight High during trading sessions Full-time or close to it Swing trading Ftit jiem sa ftit ġimgħat Moderate, daily analysis Compatible with a day job Pożizzjoni tal-kummerċ Several weeks to several months Baxxa Close to investing, follows major trends

Scalping aims to capture very small moves, repeated many times a day: costs and the spread between bid and ask prices weigh heavily here. Kummerċ jum means opening and closing every position within the day, to avoid the risk of an overnight price gap. Swing trading aims to capture moves lasting several days; it is often the most accessible style for a beginner who works on the side.

The Instruments Used for Trading

Cash Securities

Buying stocks or ETFs in cash, through a securities account, is the simplest form. The maximum loss is limited to the amount invested, and you actually own the securities.

CFDs

A CFD (contract for difference) is an agreement with a broker that mirrors the price movement of an asset without you owning that asset. It lets you trade rising as well as falling markets and embeds lieva: with €1,000 in margin, you can take exposure worth several thousand euros. Gains are amplified, but so are losses. The CFD is the product retail traders use most for online trading on Forex and indices, and it is also where losses are concentrated.

Futuri u Għażliet

Kuntratti futuri are standardized commitments to buy or sell an asset at a future date, traded on organized exchanges. Għażliet give the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell an asset at a set price. These products are powerful but technical, and reserved for experienced traders.

Turbos and Warrants

Exchange-traded products issued by banks, turbos offer leverage with losses capped at your stake, thanks to a knock-out barrier. If the price reaches that barrier, the product is knocked out and the stake is largely or entirely lost.

Leverage: Understanding the Main Risk

Leverage lets you take exposure larger than your capital. With leverage of 10, a 1% move in the asset translates into a 10% move in the capital committed. A 10% move against the position therefore wipes out the entire stake.

To protect retail traders, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) introduced leverage limits on CFDs in 2018, enforced in France by the AMF, France’s financial regulator:

Assi sottostanti Maximum leverage for a retail client Pari tal-munita maġġuri 30:1 Other currencies, gold, major indices 20:1 Commodities excluding gold, non-major indices 10:1 Stokks individwali 5:1 Kriptozanzi 2:1

These rules also require the automatic closure of a position when margin falls to 50% of the required minimum, plus protezzjoni tal-bilanċ negattiv: a retail trader cannot lose more than the money deposited in their CFD account. Finally, brokers must display the percentage of their retail clients who lose money on these products. That figure very often exceeds half of all accounts.

Is Trading Profitable? What the Numbers Say

This is the essential question, and the honest answer is disappointing for most beginners. An AMF study covering the years 2009 to 2012 found that nearly 9 out of 10 retail traders who traded Forex or CFDs had lost money. The average loss came to more than €10,000 per client. The warnings that brokers must display today confirm that the majority of retail accounts remain unprofitable.

Several factors explain this:

spejjeż : spreads, commissions and financing charges on leveraged positions pile up with every trade.

: spreads, commissions and financing charges on leveraged positions pile up with every trade. Ingranaġġ , which turns small mistakes into large losses.

, which turns small mistakes into large losses. The information and resource gap when facing professionals and algorithms.

when facing professionals and algorithms. Preġudizzji psikoloġiċi: cutting winners too early, letting losers run, and chasing losses to “get even” after a setback.

Some traders are consistently profitable, but they are a minority, and they rely on a tested trading strategy, strict risk management and extensive experience. Trading is neither a reliable way to top up your income nor a shortcut to financial independence.

What Is a Trader’s Salary?

A retail trader has no salary: their income is their net profit, which can be negative. Salaried traders at banks and asset management firms receive a fixed salary and bonuses tied to their results. They work with their employer’s capital, professional tools and tightly controlled risk limits. Promises of monthly “salaries” of several thousand euros for beginners belong to the world of marketing, or out-and-out scams.

The Basics to Master Before You Trade

Teknika Analiżi

L-analiżi teknika studies price and volume charts to spot trends, support levels, resistance levels and recurring patterns. It uses indicators such as moving averages, the RSI or the MACD. It is the short-term trader’s main tool, but no indicator predicts the future with certainty.

Fundamentali Analiżi

It assesses the value of an asset based on economic data: company earnings, interest rates, inflation, employment. Statistical releases and central bank decisions often trigger sharp moves, which you need to know about to avoid being caught off guard.

Ġestjoni tar-Riskju

This is the most important skill, and the most neglected. It rests on a few rules:

risk only a small fraction of your capital per position, usually 1% to 2%;

always place a iwaqqfu t-telf , an order that closes the position if the price reaches a pre-defined loss threshold;

, an order that closes the position if the price reaches a pre-defined loss threshold; aim for a favorable ratio between potential gain and accepted loss;

keep leverage to a minimum, or avoid it entirely at the start;

żomm a ġurnal kummerċjali to review your decisions and your mistakes.

Ordni Tipi

A ordni tas-suq executes immediately at the best available price. A jillimitaw l-ordni sets a maximum purchase price or a minimum selling price. A twaqqaf l-ordni triggers when a price threshold is reached, to cut a loss or enter on a breakout. Mastering these orders prevents executions at unexpected prices.

Three main families of software dominate retail trading:

MetaTrader 4 u 5 : platforms widely used by Forex and CFD brokers, appreciated for their indicators, automated trading robots and community. See our guide to the Kont MT4.

: platforms widely used by Forex and CFD brokers, appreciated for their indicators, automated trading robots and community. See our guide to the Kont MT4. Brokers’ proprietary trading platforms : interfaces developed by each broker, often simpler for getting started.

: interfaces developed by each broker, often simpler for getting started. TradingView: a very popular online charting tool, with a social network of trading ideas. It can connect to some brokers to place orders.

Beyond the software, a trader needs an economic calendar, a reliable news feed and a kont demo to practice without risking real money.

Trading for Beginners: How to Get Started in 7 Steps

Tħarreġ on the basics: markets, orders, technical analysis, risk management. Our guide to tagħlim għall-kummerċ offers a step-by-step path. Define a goal and a budget: only commit money you do not need, after building an emergency fund. Choose a style and a market that fit your availability, rather than trading everything at once. Agħżel sensar regolat, licensed by the ACPR or the AMF, or by an equivalent European authority. Compare costs, products and platform quality: our paragun tas-sensar jgħinek tagħmel dan. Prattika fuq kont demo for several weeks, applying the same rules as for a live account. Iftaħ live kont tal-kummerċ with a small amount, with no leverage or very low leverage. Review your results regularly using your trading journal, and stop if the strategy keeps losing over time.

The Regulatory and Tax Framework in France

Check That the Broker Is Authorized

In France, investment services providers must be licensed by the ACPR or authorized to operate in France from another European Union country. The REGAFI register and the list of authorized providers make it possible to verify this. The AMF also publishes listi suwed of sites offering Forex, CFDs or crypto-assets without authorization. Since the 2016 Sapin II law, online advertising for the riskiest financial products, such as CFDs and leveraged Forex, has also been heavily restricted.

Warning Signs of a Scam

promises of high, guaranteed returns, or “risk-free” claims;

cold calls by phone, messaging apps or social media;

pressure to transfer additional money quickly;

difficulty or impossibility of withdrawing your funds;

a company missing from official registers or based outside the European Union.

How Trading Gains Are Taxed

For individuals, capital gains on stocks and ETFs held in a securities account (compte-titres) are in principle subject to the prélèvement forfaitaire unique, France’s flat tax. Gains on derivatives, such as CFDs or futures, fall under specific regimes.

The PEA, France’s tax-advantaged equity savings plan, allows you to trade European shares with reduced tax after five years, but it accepts neither CFDs nor leverage. Accounts held with a broker abroad must be declared every year. The rules evolve with each finance bill: check your situation on impots.gouv.fr.

Mistakes to Avoid When You Start Trading

Negozjar mingħajr pjan : entering on a whim, with no idea where to cut the loss or take the profit.

: entering on a whim, with no idea where to cut the loss or take the profit. Using high leverage from the very start, which is enough to empty an account in a few days.

from the very start, which is enough to empty an account in a few days. Trying to win it back after a loss by increasing position sizes.

after a loss by increasing position sizes. Blindly following signals sold on social media or “gurus” who never show verified results.

sold on social media or “gurus” who never show verified results. Neglecting costs , which often turn a marginally winning strategy into a losing one.

, which often turn a marginally winning strategy into a losing one. Trading too often : multiplying trades increases costs and emotional mistakes.

: multiplying trades increases costs and emotional mistakes. Confusing luck with skill: a few early wins do not prove that a method works.

FAQ: Your Questions About Trading

What is trading, in one sentence?

Trading means buying and selling financial assets over short periods to profit from their price movements, on the way up as well as on the way down.

How to start trading with little money?

Some brokers accept deposits of just a few dozen euros, but the real question is the amount you are prepared to lose. It is best to start on a demo account, then go live with a small amount and no leverage.

Can you lose more than your stake?

On CFDs, the negative balance protection required in Europe prevents a retail trader from losing more than their deposit. On other products, such as futures or selling options, losses can however exceed the initial stake.

Which trading style should a beginner choose?

Swing trading is often the most accessible, because it requires less screen time than day trading or scalping and generates lower costs.

Is trading legal in France?

Yes, provided you go through a provider authorized to operate in France. Beware of unregulated platforms, often flagged on the AMF’s blacklists.

Can you make a living from trading?

Very few individuals manage it sustainably. Statistics published by the AMF and by brokers show that the majority of retail accounts lose money: trading should not be considered a source of regular income.

This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Trading, particularly with leverage, carries a high risk of losing your capital.