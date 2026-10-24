What Is an NFT? Meaning, How It Works & Examples

What Is an NFT? The NFT Meaning in Simple Terms

So, what is an NFT in plain terms? NFT stands for Token Mhux Funġibbli. Fungibility is the key concept: a €20 bill is fungible (interchangeable with any other €20 bill), while an NFT is unique and non-interchangeable — like a serial number recorded on a blockchain that designates one specific digital object, and it alone. In practice, an NFT is a digital certificate of ownership: it proves, in a tamper-proof way anyone can verify, that you are the holder of a specific asset — an image, a video, a ticket, an in-game item, a piece of music.

The most accurate analogy is not “the artwork” but the certificate of authenticity and the land registry rolled into one: the work can be copied a thousand times over (anyone can save the image of a famous NFT), yet the blockchain always knows who holds the registered original. This distinction between the file — endlessly copyable — and the title of ownership — unique — is what explains the NFT’s entire revolution, and its entire confusion.

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How Do NFTs Work? The Technology Without the Jargon

An NFT lives on a blockchain — most often Ethereum, or cheaper specialized networks. Its creation is called zkuk: the artist or creator records a file (or its fingerprint) and its metadata in a kuntratt intelliġenti — a program that governs the work. That contract assigns the NFT a unique identifier and keeps the register of successive owners. At every resale, the contract automatically updates the owner, and can — an option, not an obligation — pay the creator a royalties (a fee of 5% to 10% on each resale).

Two practical consequences follow from this architecture. Ownership is self-sovereign: your wallet, your private key, your NFT — no platform can confiscate it as long as it sits in your own wallet. And the market is tiftaħ: any marketplace can read the contract and list your NFT for sale, unlike the closed platforms of conventional e-commerce.

What Are NFTs Used For? Real NFT Examples Beyond the Hype

The 2021-2022 media bubble left the impression that NFTs were nothing but monkey pictures selling for fortunes. The subsequent bust cleared the air, and durable use cases emerged. Arti diġitali first: artists found in the NFT the first means of selling digital originals — and of collecting automatic royalties on every resale, a first in the history of art. Logħob tal-vidjo next: items genuinely owned by the player, tradable across compatible games, monetizable — a model still young but backed by major studios. Ticketing and live events: an NFT ticket is counterfeit-proof, traceable, and can deliver lifetime perks to holders (content, replays, priority seating). Identity and diplomas: institutions issue credentials that can be verified in one click. Finally, it-tokenizzazzjoni ta' assi tad-dinja reali — shares of property, fractionalized physical artworks — uses the same technique to split ownership into tradable tokens.

How to Buy an NFT: Step by Step

Buying an NFT takes four steps. 1. Set up a wallet: install a wallet compatible with your target blockchain (MetaMask is the standard on Ethereum) and guard your recovery phrase carefully — it, and it alone, controls your NFTs. 2. Fund it with crypto: buy ether (or the currency of your chosen network) on an exchange, then transfer it to your wallet — network fees are on you at every step. 3. Pick a marketplace: OpenSea remains the global benchmark, while other marketplaces have specialized by universe (art, gaming, sport) — our NFT platform comparison details the options. 4. Buy or bid: most NFTs sell at a fixed price or through English auctions; confirm the transaction in your wallet, and the NFT appears in your collection.

The total budget does not stop at the listed price: add tariffi tal-gass (network costs, which vary with congestion) and platform fees (usually 2.5% to 5%). On Ethereum’s so-called “layer 2” networks, these fees have become almost negligible — a point to check before any purchase on an older network.

How to Create an NFT and Sell It

Creating an NFT is now open to everyone: on a marketplace, connect your wallet, click “Create”, upload your file (image, video, audio), enter a name, a description and any royalties, then confirm the mint. Depending on the marketplace and the network, creation is free (fees deferred to the first sale, via “lazy minting”) or costs a little gas. Selling is switched on in one click: fixed price, auction, or bundle sale.

Two honest caveats. First, technical ease does not create value: millions of NFTs have been minted, and only a tiny fraction ever finds a buyer — scarcity alone is not enough; you need demand. Second, mind the rights: minting a work you did not create is counterfeiting, and marketplaces delist such collections — along with the account’s reputation. An NFT does not create copyright: it records it.

NFT Standards: ERC-721, ERC-1155 and Co.

NFTs follow published, open technical standards that guarantee compatibility across wallets and marketplaces. ERC-721 is the historic standard: each token is a one-off contract — ideal for a work of art whose every copy must be singular. ERC-1155 introduced multi-fungibility: a single contract issues several token types, fungible (in-game currency) and non-fungible (rare items) — the standard for video games, because it drastically cuts creation and transfer costs. Other standards thrive on alternative blockchains, each arbitrating between decentralization, cost and speed.

For the buyer, the standard matters in concrete terms: it determines which wallets and marketplaces will display your NFT, and what its transfers cost. Before a major purchase, check two things in the contract details: the standard used (displayed by serious marketplaces) and whether the metadata and image are Deċentralizzata — stored on distributed file networks rather than a simple web server; otherwise your NFT could display a blank image if the server disappears. This is the most neglected technical point, and the most decisive in the long run.

NFTs and Gaming: The Play-to-Own Revolution

Video gaming is the most active laboratory for NFTs. The promise: to flip the classic economic model, in which your in-game purchases (skins, weapons, land) actually belong to the publisher, who can make them disappear tomorrow. With an NFT, the item belongs to the player — proven by the blockchain, transferable on an open market, sometimes usable across several compatible games in the same ecosystem. The early successes of “play-to-earn” exposed the limits of a purely speculative economy; the current generation aims for tilgħab biex tkun tiegħek: the NFT as real property inside a game that is fun first and foremost, not a yield machine.

For the investor curious about the sector, two readings matter. The health of an NFT game is measured by its number of real active players — not by the floor price of its items, which can be propped up artificially. And the major publishers are moving cautiously, through small experiments rather than wholesale pivots — a sign that the technology interests them, without the general public ever having clamored for it. Our selection of NFT projects to watch applies both filters.

NFTs and Copyright: What the Law Actually Says

A widespread confusion: buying an NFT does not buy the work — you buy the token, not the rights. Unless the creator explicitly states otherwise, the buyer of an NFT holds neither the reproduction right nor the right of communication to the public over the underlying work: they can own it and resell it, not exploit it commercially. Professional collectors know this and negotiate separate licenses; the major platforms now display the transferred rights on each collection’s page — read them as you would a gallery contract.

On the creator’s side, the blockchain has introduced a major innovation: automatic royalties, paid on every resale by the smart contract. Enforcing them has become a market battleground — some marketplaces have cut or made them optional to attract volume, others have made them their signature. Before minting on a platform, check its royalty policy: it is the social contract of artistic NFTs.

X'Jagħti Valur NFT?

The value of an NFT rests on five observable pillars. provenjenza: the full history of owners and prices is public — a collection held early by recognized collectors gains prestige. Rarezza: the rare attributes within a collection (golden background, one-of-a-kind accessory) structure prices within a series. Utilità: access to a community, a game, events — the NFT as a membership card, not a mere image. The kreatur: the reputation of the artist or the issuing brand carries weight, as in traditional art. And the crypto market cycle as a whole, to which NFTs remain correlated — highly volatile in both directions.

The instructive counter-example remains the 2021 bubble: anonymous collections reached delusional prices before losing 95% to 99% of their value — while the historic foundational collections held up better. The investor’s lesson: on this market, diligence (provenance, liquidity, community) protects you better than enthusiasm.

The History of NFTs: From CryptoPunks to Records, Then Back to Reality

The story begins well before the hype: as early as 2014, pioneering experiments were recording works on a blockchain. The turning point came in 2017 with the Cryptopunks — 10,000 unique characters given away for free, since become the most expensive collector artifacts in the sector — and CryptoKitties, the virtual-cat game that literally congested the Ethereum network. Then came 2021: Christie’s auction of a Beeple collage for $ 69 miljun propelled the NFT into the mainstream, Twitter changed its logo, the brands rushed in — and volumes peaked in early 2022 before collapsing with the broader crypto crash. Since then, the market has rationalized: less blind speculation, volumes concentrated on the major collections, and above all a shift of value toward real uses — gaming, ticketing, tokenization — less visible but more solid. For anyone who wants to understand the full crypto cycle, our Gwida Bitcoin traces the same journey in parallel.

How to Keep Your NFTs Safe: The Golden Rules

NFT security rests on the same principles as cryptocurrency security, with a few specifics. Rule number one: your keys, your NFTs — keep valuable collections in a cold wallet (a specialized USB device), not in the wallet you connect to marketplaces every day. Rule two: never sign a transaction blindly — malicious “drainers” disguise themselves as tempting offers and empty the wallets of hasty users; always check what a signature authorizes. Rule three: beware of unsolicited links — Discord and X are the hunting grounds of fake mints and fake announcements. Rule four: test transfers with small amounts before moving an entire collection. These habits, learned the hard way in art as in crypto, are what separate the collections that get passed down from those that get lost.

Are NFTs Still Worth Buying? Benefits and Risks, Unfiltered

The case for: NFTs are the purest expression of digital ownership — a global market, open 24/7, with no middleman, with built-in royalties for creators; the use cases (gaming, tickets, tokenization) keep advancing quietly; and the foundational collections have demonstrated relative resilience across a full cycle. The case against: this is by far the most speculative asset class in the crypto ecosystem — skeletal liquidity outside the major series, extreme volatility, an overwhelming majority of collections destined to go to zero, and a regulatory and tax framework still in flux. Our honest position: NFTs belong to the riskiest pocket of a portfolio — to be reserved for a small percentage of your wealth, after mastering the technical fundamentals, and never with money you need.

Frequently Asked Questions About NFTs

What Is the Difference Between an NFT and a Cryptocurrency?

A cryptocurrency such as bitcoin is fungible: every unit is identical and interchangeable. An NFT is unique: each token carries a distinct identifier that designates a specific asset. Crypto is money; an NFT is a title of ownership.

Can an NFT Be Copied?

You can copy the file (the image), never the title of ownership: the blockchain register identifies, without ambiguity, the holder of the original. Copying an image is like photographing a painting — the photo is not the painting.

How Are NFTs Taxed in France?

Taxation depends on the nature of the transaction: gains on NFTs held as crypto-asset investments fall in principle under the digital-asset regime (the 30% flat tax), while certain sales of qualifying works may fall under the art-object regime — a point to confirm case by case with a professional, as the framework is still evolving.

What Budget Do You Need to Start?

A few tens of euros are technically enough — but the real budget to plan for is the learning curve: start with amounts whose total loss would be a lesson, not a tragedy, and secure your acquisitions before you scale up.

Where Can You Buy NFTs?

On specialized marketplaces — OpenSea at the head of the pack, plus platforms differentiated by universe. Our dedicated NFT platform comparison details fees, supported blockchains and ease of use at a glance.

Are NFTs Dead After the Crash?

The speculative image market collapsed by more than 90% — but the technology has moved toward less visible uses: gaming, ticketing, asset tokenization, identity. The hype is dead; the prototype of an internet of unique goods is still being built.