Ethereum (ETH): What It Is & How to Buy It (2026)

Ethereum Price (ETH): Live Chart & Rate

2 376,5000 $ Ethereum (ETH) 1h 0.03% 24h 0.97% USD EUR GBP

The Ethereum price displayed above updates automatically, along with market capitalization and volume — this page is the live source, with no manually entered figures. ETH trades 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, on hundreds of platforms worldwide; quoted in dollars on virtually every market, it is accessible in euros from France via regulated platforms. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization since its creation, ether is above all — and this is what sets it apart — the fuel of a global network of smart contracts: every application running on Ethereum consumes ETH, which gives it a utility no memecoin possesses.

Live Ethereum market statistics

Ethereum (ETH)

Rank: 2 2 376,5000 $ Prezz (BTC) Ƀ0.02942852 Kap tas-suq 290 288 641 980 $ volum 8 885 782 074 $ 24h Bidla 0.97% Provvista Totali 122 ETH



This data — market capitalization, volume, circulating supply — refreshes automatically: it reflects the market at this very instant. One figure worth reading closely for ETH: the share of supply committed to staking (detailed below), a gauge of long-term holder confidence with no Bitcoin equivalent.

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Convert Ethereum to euros

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The converter instantly translates an amount in ETH into the major currencies — useful for estimating an investment, tracking a portfolio or double-checking a price displayed elsewhere. Precision matters on a volatile asset: the euro amounts of a past transaction are no longer worth today’s.

What is Ethereum? The five-minute definition

Ethereum huwa a blockchain platform launched in 2015 by Vitalik Buterin, a teenage programmer who had published his white paper as early as 2013, frustrated by Bitcoin’s limitations. The founding idea: where Bitcoin transfers value from point A to point B, Ethereum runs programmi — smart contracts that operate on their own, with no intermediary, according to rules engraved in the code. Ether (ETH) is the currency that pays for this work: every computation, every transaction, every application consumes ETH — it is the network’s “gas,” a fuel whose price rises and falls with traffic.

The most accurate analogy for understanding Ethereum’s place: Bitcoin is deheb diġitali — rare, simple, a single function; Ethereum is the land and the legal system of the internet of value — the ground on which everything else is built. Autonomous lending contracts, decentralized exchanges, NFTs, autonomous organizations, the tokenization of real assets: nearly all of it was born on Ethereum, and much of it still lives there.

Ethereum vs Bitcoin: two different inventions

The question comes up in every crypto conversation — and its answer shapes every portfolio. Bitcoin optimizes one thing: being an indestructible store of value, with supply capped at 21 million, secured by work. Ethereum optimizes execution: a programmable global computer, with no supply cap but a fee-burning mechanism, secured by stake. Practical consequences: Bitcoin is simpler to understand and to value — gold; Ethereum is more complex but with more use cases — land to build on, whose value depends on the activity built there. The two are not mutually exclusive: most investors hold both, in very uneven proportions depending on their conviction. For the full profile of the elder coin, our guide Bitcoin: price, guide and review.

Smart contracts and gas: how Ethereum actually works

A kuntratt intelliġenti is a program deployed on the blockchain: it holds funds, receives instructions and executes — automatically, publicly, with no possibility of tampering. A decentralized loan, for example: you deposit collateral, the contract lends, sets the interest, liquidates if the collateral becomes insufficient — no bank, no human. Every operation consumes gass, billed in ETH according to its complexity: a simple transfer costs little, a heavy computation costs a lot. When the network is congested, the gas price soars — it is the data users watch, and the reason second-generation layers exist (below).

This architecture has one unique consequence: no one can switch off a deployed contract — not even its creators. It is the promise of “application without intermediary” that made the network’s reputation; it is also its rigor, because faulty code is immutable: crypto’s historical hacks almost all exploited contract bugs, not the blockchain itself.

The Merge and staking: the silent 2022 revolution

In September 2022, Ethereum pulled off the most ambitious upgrade in crypto history: Il-Merge — the switch from proof of work (energy-hungry mining, like Bitcoin) to prova tal-interess. The numbers: the network’s energy consumption fell by more than 99.9%, turning the environmental argument — historically Ethereum’s number-one criticism — into an advantage. Since then, the network’s security has rested on validaturi who commit capital in ETH and are paid for their work — that is staking.

For the holder, staking works three ways: solo (32 ETH and a machine of your own — the purists’ route), via staking pools (you join in with a small amount, the pool runs the validator), or via staking likwidu — you receive a token representing the staked ETH, usable elsewhere while it earns. The yield, paid in ETH, varies with network conditions — our complete staking guide details the mechanics, the liquidity risks and the staking definition għall jibdew.

ETH supply: why there is no cap — and why it no longer matters

The classic objection: “Bitcoin is capped at 21 million, Ethereum has no cap.” True — but incomplete since 2021 and EIP-1559, a reform that ħruq part of the fee on every transaction, permanently removing it from circulation. The counter-intuitive result: during periods of heavy traffic, Ethereum destroys more ETH than it issues — supply shrinks, a deflationary mechanism no central bank possesses. So the right question is no longer “how many ETH will exist?” but “does network activity burn more than it issues?” — a public data point, tracked live by analysts, which makes ETH a hybrid monetary asset: no programmed cap, but programmed burning.

Layer 2s: scaling Ethereum

Ethereum’s success created its problem: congestion, and with it fees that exceeded tens of dollars per transaction at peak hours. The architectural answer: Saff 2s — networks built on top of Ethereum that execute transactions in bulk, then record their proof on the main chain. The result: fees cut to a few cents, multiplied capacity, all while inheriting Ethereum’s security. Arbitrum, Base and their rivals now capture a major share of decentralized activity. For the investor, two implications: historically high fees are no longer the anti-Ethereum argument they once were — traffic has moved — and ETH’s captive value depends on the ecosystem as a whole, not on a single chain.

DeFi, NFTs and tokenization: why ETH is the fuel of an ecosystem

Demand for ether does not come from speculation alone: it comes from użu. Decentralized finance — lending, trading, insurance with no intermediary — was built on Ethereum and locks up billions in value there. NFTs, born from Ethereum’s ERC-721 standard, created the market for unique digital objects — our complete NFT guide retraces that story. And the next wave, the tokenizzazzjoni ta' assi reali — funds, bonds, real estate as tokens — is choosing Ethereum as its infrastructure at scale. Every record, every trade, every contract consumes gas: the activity of the internet of value is, literally, bought in ETH. It is this loop — growing usage, demand for fuel, network value — that underpins the “platform” investment thesis, as opposed to Bitcoin’s “digital gold” thesis.

How to buy Ethereum from France: the practical guide

Buying ETH follows the same sequence as any crypto. 1. Choose a regulated platform — our comparison of crypto platforms for France compares fees, payment methods and the track record of each provider, including their PSAN registration status with the AMF. 2. Open and fund the account — email, proof of identity, a euro bank transfer. 3. Poġġi l-ordni — market order for simplicity, limit order for control. 4. Secure it — beyond small amounts, move your ETH to your own Ethereum wallet: our crypto wallet guide compares hot and cold wallets. The foundational advice remains DCA — regular purchases of a fixed amount, which smooth out the asset’s legendary volatility instead of suffering it.

On the tax side, French rules apply as they do for Bitcoin: capital gains taxable at the 30% flat tax upon conversion into euros (with the exemption regime for modest annual disposals), declaration of accounts held abroad — keep the history of every purchase from the first euro, it doubles as proof of identity on the day you sell.

Ethereum ETFs: exposure without a crypto platform

Mill-approvazzjoni ta spot Ethereum ETFs — first in the United States in 2024, with European versions following — investing in ETH has become as simple as buying a stock: a securities account with a traditional broker, one ticker, no wallet to manage. These funds hold ether physically and track its price, for annual fees in the region of one to two percent for the euro-denominated references. The trade-off is the same as for Bitcoin: the platform gives you the lowest fees and true ownership of your keys; the ETF gives you convenience and tax consolidation — with no way to withdraw the ETH or take part in staking individually. For many investors, the winning combination: the core position through ETFs, the experimentation and staking through a platform.

Is Ethereum a good investment? Strengths and risks, no sugarcoating

The case for ETH: crypto’s most decentralized and most used platform, the largest developer base in the world, upgrades executed with unmatched success (The Merge replaced the engine of a plane in flight without losing a passenger), fee burning that disciplines supply, and pole position for the tokenization of real assets — the next institutional frontier. Kontra: fierce competition — faster, cheaper networks like Solana attack it on fees and user experience; usage value still correlated to crypto speculation — DeFi activity rises and falls with the cycles; and volatility at least equal to Bitcoin’s, with drawdowns of 70 to 90% in every crypto winter. The honest position: Ethereum is the bet on the internet of value — the best-founded of the “platform” bets, but a bet all the same, to be sized as the risky pocket of your portfolio.

Frequently asked questions about Ethereum

What is the difference between Ethereum and ether (ETH)?

Ethereum is the network — the blockchain platform; ether (ETH) is its currency, which pays for transactions and rewards security. In everyday usage, “buying Ethereum” means buying ether.

Can you buy Ethereum in a PEA?

No — cryptocurrencies are not eligible for the PEA. “Stock market” exposure goes through spot ETH ETFs, bought in a securities account with a traditional broker.

How much ETH do you need for staking?

Solo, 32 ETH — a validator’s deposit. Below that, pools and liquid staking accept any amount, for a small fee; the yield follows network conditions.

Why do Ethereum fees vary so much?

The gas price follows traffic: when blocks fill up, users outbid each other to get in first. Off-peak hours cost a few cents; frenzies, tens of dollars — hence the rise of the Layer 2s that execute at low cost.

Is there an ETH cap like Bitcoin’s 21 million?

No — but since EIP-1559, part of the fee on every transaction is burned permanently: during periods of heavy traffic, supply shrinks. The cap has given way to an issuance-burning balance, observable in real time.

Where should you keep your ETH safe?

Small amounts: a hot wallet from a reputable app. Significant amounts: a cold wallet — an offline key — with the 12- or 24-word recovery phrase kept on paper, never photographed or shared. Our wallet guide compares the options.