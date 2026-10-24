Metaverse: What It Is & How to Invest (2026)

What Is the Metaverse? – Definition
Metaverse Definition: The metaverse is a digital world that combines the distinctive features of social media, online gaming, augmented reality and virtual reality, as well as kriptokonanzi. In short, the metaverse brings together all the elements needed to allow people to interact virtually.
- People can access the metaverse’s virtual environment simply by logging on through the Internet. What is more, augmented reality and virtual reality make immersion in the metaverse far more convincing. Using suitable hardware, you can experience a genuine feeling of “virtual presence”.
- It is revolutionizing digital content, because the metaverse lets you immerse yourself in a space where the digital and the physical converge. That said, reality inside the metaverse is fictional, and it only values unreal things.
- On the other hand, this digital environment is highly conducive to genuine cryptocurrency transactions and commercial exchanges. Existing metaverse platforms already offer several kinds of metaverse crypto, such as MANA for Decentraland, SAND for the Sandbox and Diem for Facebook’s metaverse project, as well as Render Token from Render Network.
- Buying and selling all sorts of items in the metaverse takes the form of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. That said, NFTs, just like the blockchain, are essential building blocks of the metaverse. If the metaverse appeals to you and you are wondering how to invest in the metaverse, you can already buy metaverse crypto and metaverse stocks on Vantage fx.
Metaverse Synonyms
- Virtual Universe,
- Virtual Digital Environment,
- Beyond the universe,
- Meta Universe.
Metaverse Etymology
The word “metaverse” combines the prefix “meta” and the root “universe”. It therefore literally means “beyond the universe”.
Terms and Vocabulary Related to the Metaverse
- Web 3.0 Metaverse – Definition: Web 3.0 corresponds to the era of the decentralized Internet, just like the metaverse. This third version of the Web is built on peer-to-peer technologies such as blockchain. This means that every Web 3.0 user keeps full control over their personal data. As a reminder, Web 1.0 corresponds to access to information, and Web 2.0 to the era of social media.
- NFT Metaverse – Definition: NFT stands for token mhux funġibbli. These are tokens that cannot be exchanged for another token of the same type. They are therefore the opposite of fiat money or ordinary cryptocurrencies, which are fungible.
- Metaverse Crypto – Definition: A metaverse crypto describes an immersive virtual world with enormous social and financial potential. Their use of blockchain infrastructure allows these worlds to tap into a much larger cryptographic economy. As a result, virtual objects can then be traded with real economic value beyond the boundaries of the metaverse.
- Metaverse Facebook – Definition: The Facebook metaverse is a concept blending physical and virtual reality that the founder of the Facebook social network wants to invest in. Moreover, the Facebook group has been renamed “Meta”, in reference to the metaverse.
- Interactive Media – Definition: Interactive media refers to communication channels that prompt a user to interact with a recipient. This type of media truly took off with the advent of smartphones and social networks.
- Monetize – Definition: Monetize, or monetization, refers to the process of earning money on a social platform.