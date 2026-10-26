About EduBourse: Who We Are & Our Mission

EduBourse is a French-language information website dedicated to the stock market, trading, cryptocurrencies and Forex. Our mission is to inform readers about the markets, with guides for beginners, a stock market and trading glossary, executive biographies, analyses and broker reviews. This page tells you about EduBourse: who we are, who publishes the site, who writes its articles and how it is funded.

About EduBourse’s Publisher

The edubourse.com website is published by BK SEO Marketing SASU:

Head office: 3 rue de l’Abbé Pouchard, 94160 Saint-Mandé

SIRET: 987 464 096 00013 (RCS Créteil 987 464 096)

EU VAT number: FR78987464096

Publishing director: Cristina Balan, president

All legal information can be found in our แจ้งให้ทราบตามกฎหมาย.

Who Writes EduBourse Articles?

Content is created and supervised by คริสตินาบาลัน, founder of BK SEO Marketing. She has 15 years of experience in online brokerage, including 10 years leading sales teams at XTB and Admirals (XTB from 2011 to 2016, Admirals from 2016 to 2021). A graduate of ESCP Europe, she passed the AMF professional certification exam (January 2012) and the CFA Level I exam (CFA Institute, 2011).

Her full career is presented on her Cristina Balan Biography page. You can also find her on LinkedIn.

How Is the Site Funded?

EduBourse is free and funded through affiliate marketing. Our only commercial partner is the broker Vantage: when a reader opens an account via a link or an “Open a Vantage account” button, BK SEO Marketing may receive a commission. The details are explained on our เราสร้างรายได้อย่างไร หน้า.

What EduBourse Is Not

BK SEO Marketing is neither a brokerage firm nor a securities firm. Content published on EduBourse follows our editorial standards: it is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. See our การปฏิเสธความรับผิดทางกฎหมาย.

To ask a question, report an error or request a correction, use the EduBourse contact form or email the EduBourse team at finance@bkseo.fr.

EduBourse is also on YouTube, LinkedIn, เอ็กซ์ (ทวิตเตอร์), Facebook และ Telegram.