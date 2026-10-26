Bitcoin Stock: Every Way to Get Bitcoin Exposure

กำลังหาซื้อ Bitcoin stock? Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency in circulation on the market today. With more than 40 % of the total cryptocurrency market cap, the price of bitcoin has a considerable influence on the market. It is still a little premature to talk about การซื้อหุ้น in bitcoin, because its stock market listing has not yet taken effect to date. So the question that imposes itself is: is there a bitcoin stock, and what are the various options available when it comes to how to invest in bitcoin without buying it directly? For now, investors get their exposure through bitcoin proxy stocks – MicroStrategy bitcoin holdings have made the software company the best-known crypto proxy – or through a bitcoin ETF.

How to Buy a Bitcoin Stock on the Stock Market?

Bitcoins have been announced, but they have never been listed on a stock exchange to this day. However, once bitcoin shares are quoted on the stock market, the investor could then proceed as follows:

Open an investment account with a reputable broker.

Make a first deposit to fund the account. The broker offers several payment methods to make funding accounts easier.

Configure and open a position. Positions can be opened long or short depending on the trend of the stock. When the share price moves down, a short sale is recommended.

Bitcoin Stock Quote and Real-Time Price

Bitcoin is not yet listed on a stock exchange, so it is not possible to show the evolution of its share price at the moment. However, investors and traders can speculate on bitcoin price movements.

BTC Price Evolution Analysis

What we can see at this date is that bitcoin has just broken a support in an attempt to regain an uptrend. Since 02 February, the BTCUSD pair has been in a consolidation phase, and until now prices have struggled to confirm new targets.

With supports broken, prices could move higher in a dramatic way. This change of trend would aim to rebalance international markets because of the weight of bitcoin in the current economy. While a week earlier investors were still hoping the 44 000 $ mark would be crossed, prices are now moving towards 80 133,0000 $.

Bitcoin Stock Review: Trend, Forecasts and Outlook for 2025

With the new data collected from the market, it is essential to take a position while trying to anticipate upcoming events.

Review of the Bitcoin Trend in 2025

The bitcoin trend had been bearish between November 2025 and 17 January 2025. After that period, bullish movements started to take shape. Prices tried to bounce before falling into a consolidation between 02 February and 25 March.

In 2025, the resistance was broken – a strong signal of a potential bullish reversal. Bitcoin prices are crossing the 47 000 $ mark, a target that took a long time to reach.

What Are the Bitcoin Forecasts for 2025?

Forecasts had already been made on Bitcoin for the year 2025. According to some analysts, bitcoin prices could cross the 75 000 $ mark before the end of the year 2025.

With this reversal of trend at the end of the first quarter of 2025, that forecast is materialising. It is therefore possible to see prices cross the 75 000 $ mark before the end of the year 2025. This forecast is not absolute: you need to keep an eye on the progression of bitcoin prices and above all on the economic data surrounding bitcoin.

For the coming years, several analysts agree that bitcoin prices will continue to soar. For the year 2025, targets are set at 100 000 $ before the end of the year for a single token.

These forecasts go even higher, with a 200 000 $ cap in 2025. As to whether these targets can be reached, the data is increasingly coming true. Long-standing trends are being broken, bitcoin is being adopted more and more on the major stock exchanges, and so on. With its stock market listing the subject of more and more debate, it is likely that a Bitcoin token could be bought at 200 000 $ in 2025.

What Are the Prospects for the Coming Years?

For the coming years, it is obvious that the buy option should prevail over the other options. 4 years earlier, the value of bitcoin was still around 10 000 $ and investors were delighted. Today, many realise they should have bought at that time. In 3 years, the value of bitcoin will have grown by 500 % from its current value. It is better to buy bitcoin now.

Analyst Consensus on the Question of Bitcoin

Analysts agree that the price of bitcoin should move in an impressive trend after the breakout of 28 March. For the next 12 months, analysts at การลงทุน set targets at 120 000 $, a target to be reached in the first quarter of 2025.

Should You Buy or Sell Bitcoin Stock?

Bitcoin prices are crossing an important mark marked by a breakout. The breakout of current prices as we can observe it is a very determining factor. It is the beginning of a forecast set several months ago. This breakout was highly anticipated by investors.

Good forecasts for the coming years. Forecasts for the coming years are very encouraging. Upcoming events are expected, as was the case a few years ago. The forecasts are very interesting and analysts are unanimous on this point.

Strong buy signals for the coming months. Technical analysis tools predict buy signals in the medium and long term. Moving averages stand at 11/1 while technical indicators stand at 5/3.

The listing of bitcoin on the stock market. Bitcoin is not yet listed on a stock exchange, but the question has attracted the interest of American leaders. They have mentioned the possibility of listing bitcoin on the stock market, while showing how much such a listing could attract more investors.

High volatility. Bitcoin is a highly volatile financial instrument. This volatility gives it the ability to make very significant price movements.

The buy signals and the factors that should encourage buying positions in the coming months are varied. These factors stem from the analysis of the market’s history, and the chances that these analyses prove correct are significant.

Few factors encourage selling the stock at the moment. If the analyses do not seem convincing enough to open buying positions or to buy bitcoin tokens, those who hold them in their portfolio can simply hold on while waiting for more concrete signals.

Dividend History of the Bitcoin Stock

Given that the stock is not yet listed on a stock exchange, bitcoin has not distributed any dividend to its shareholders. Indeed, to this day, users are still speculating about the identity of the owner of bitcoins. There are 21 million bitcoin tokens in circulation, but these tokens do not belong to any individual or legal entity.

Dividends can therefore be considered as the returns on investment of those who buy the tokens or speculate on their value.

Which Stock Market Products to Buy Bitcoin Stock?

Buy Bitcoin Stock With Leverage on CFDs

Vantage FX is the best online platform for trading stocks on CFDs with leverage. Trading on CFDs means speculating on the price movements of a stock, or of any stock market product for that matter. Whether for bitcoin tokens or the bitcoin stock itself, Vantage FX is well suited to those who want to invest with leverage.