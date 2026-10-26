Crypto Trading: Strategies, Platforms & Risk

การซื้อขาย Crypto: Crypto trading is the practice of investing in cryptocurrencies on the financial markets in order to generate additional income. Because of how profitable it can be, many investors are drawn to it. However, before you start trading, it is important to understand how the market works, the trading techniques involved and which brokers to use. Read this guide to find out more.

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The rise of virtual currencies has been a genuine investment option for several years now. Crypto traders find opportunities in these currencies through the volatility of cryptocurrencies. For anyone starting out, trading cryptocurrency means speculating on the price movements of a virtual currency through a CFD trading account. Among investors who want to diversify their portfolios and steadily build their trading skills, digital currencies are in vogue and represent one of the go-to trading strategies.

How Does the Cryptocurrency Market Work?

The cryptocurrency market works differently from the market for traditional currencies. These currencies are not issued by central authorities that hold controlling power over them. The virtual currency market is therefore decentralized: coins are traded via crypto exchanges and held in wallets.

Unlike traditional currencies, cryptocurrencies are a virtual proof of ownership stored on the blockchain. When an investor wants to sell cryptocurrencies to another investor, the transaction is carried out through the other investor’s digital wallet. For the transaction to be complete, it must be verified and added to the blockchain through the mining process. This is also how new tokens are created.

การซื้อขาย Crypto ทำงานอย่างไร?

When trading cryptocurrencies, investors have several trading options. You can trade cryptocurrencies via crypto CFDs, derivative products that let you speculate on both rising and falling prices of the currency you choose. CFDs are leveraged products, which means you can invest part of your investment capital when opening a position. Leveraged products are therefore favorable for gains, but they also generate losses when the market turns against you.

What Are the Crypto Trading Strategies?

To trade cryptos, you can use buy and hold strategies or scalping and day trading strategies.

Buy and Hold Strategies – Buy and hold strategies for cryptocurrencies are long-term investments. In principle, this approach aims to capture the large gains that come as cryptocurrency prices rise on the market. To adopt this strategy, it is important to use an exchange platform to buy the cryptos you want to hold. Keeping cryptocurrency in your wallet involves no commission fees, no matter how long you hold it. Anyone who buys cryptocurrencies and keeps them rather than selling them soon after purchase is therefore doing what is known as “buy and hold”.

Buy and hold strategies for cryptocurrencies are long-term investments. In principle, this approach aims to capture the large gains that come as cryptocurrency prices rise on the market. To adopt this strategy, it is important to use an exchange platform to buy the cryptos you want to hold. Keeping cryptocurrency in your wallet involves no commission fees, no matter how long you hold it. Anyone who buys cryptocurrencies and keeps them rather than selling them soon after purchase is therefore doing what is known as “buy and hold”. Scalping and Day Trading Crypto Strategies – Scalping and day trading are styles of trading cryptocurrencies. Unlike the previous strategy, these are based on short-term projects. Day trading crypto and scalping strategies rely on chart analysis and depend on small price variations. Anyone who profits from short-term investment returns therefore uses scalping and day trading strategies.

Which Are the Best Cryptos for Crypto Trading?

Bitcoin – The Best Crypto Trading Asset: Bitcoin is known as the first cryptocurrency. Created in 2008, it is the most widely accepted currency in digital exchanges. Since its creation, even though it has occasionally been shaken by crises, its progress over time has been reassuring. For 2026, several forecasts already point to a price target of up to 100,000 dollars. Over time, the evolution of the market and above all the influence of bitcoin have enabled many other people to build new projects that run on top of bitcoin.

Bitcoin is known as the first cryptocurrency. Created in 2008, it is the most widely accepted currency in digital exchanges. Since its creation, even though it has occasionally been shaken by crises, its progress over time has been reassuring. For 2026, several forecasts already point to a price target of up to 100,000 dollars. Over time, the evolution of the market and above all the influence of bitcoin have enabled many other people to build new projects that run on top of bitcoin. Ethereum – A Good Altcoin for Crypto Trading: The Ethereum cryptocurrency, known as Ether, is a virtual currency launched in July 2015. This cryptocurrency goes one step further in its investment project with its system of “smart contracts”. It removes any human involvement in the growth of the currency’s value. Since its creation, Ether has kept climbing just like bitcoin, despite the ups and downs of the financial market. In recent years, its price has even tripled.

The Ethereum cryptocurrency, known as Ether, is a virtual currency launched in July 2015. This cryptocurrency goes one step further in its investment project with its system of “smart contracts”. It removes any human involvement in the growth of the currency’s value. Since its creation, Ether has kept climbing just like bitcoin, despite the ups and downs of the financial market. In recent years, its price has even tripled. Crypto Trading With Ripple: Ripple is a virtual currency called “XRP”, launched in 2012. Thanks to its simple, fast payment system for transactions, this currency has become a staple among investors. Since its creation, it has been in constant progression, and its value keeps rising day after day. Investors looking for a reliable project can choose to invest in Ripple.

Is Crypto Trading Profitable? How Much Can You Earn?

Crypto trading is a profitable investment, but it is not without risk. In truth, no one can say precisely what you could earn by investing in crypto trading. Earnings depend on:

The investment strategy of each trader;

Whether or not risk is taken during trading;

The amount of investment capital deployed;

The duration of the investment.

To better understand the gains involved, take the example of an investor who invested in 1 Bitcoin at the end of 2019. He probably paid 6,400 dollars for it. If he holds it for at least 6 months, he will have 1,800 dollars in 2020. However, if he had invested more heavily in Bitcoin at the end of 2019 while keeping risks to a minimum, his percentage gain would be huge. What is more, if the currency stays in the wallet until 2025, when forecasts for Bitcoin point to 100,000 dollars, this investor could earn a very large sum.

Tips for Trading Cryptocurrencies Successfully

Do not invest all of your capital

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Limit the leverage on your digital assets

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Take your profits regularly

ใช้การวิเคราะห์ทางเทคนิค

Learn how to use technical indicators

Develop expertise in crypto analysis

Talk to professional crypto traders

Learn to use Expert Advisors on MT4 to automate your trading

Crypto Trading for Beginners: How to Get Started

Take a good crypto trading course;

Choose a reliable crypto trading app;

Have investment capital available;

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See also: Altcoin – The Complete Guide to Altcoins

Crypto Trading – Protective Wallets

How do you trade cryptocurrencies well? To trade cryptocurrencies well, you can use online exchanges that are regulated in France.

Crypto trading works on the basis of scalping and day trading crypto strategies as well as the buy and hold strategy. Investors are free to choose their investment strategies.

Which cryptocurrency will explode in 2025? There are several cryptocurrencies on the market. To make sure you invest in good projects, you can choose Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, and so on. These cryptos can help you succeed in your trading investment.