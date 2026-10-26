Dow Jones Futures: Hours & How to Trade Them

ดาวโจนส์แห่งอนาคต are futures contracts whose underlying asset is the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Traded nearly 24 hours a day on the CME Group’s electronic market, they serve as Wall Street’s barometer before the New York Stock Exchange even opens. This guide explains what these contracts are, how they work, their trading hours, their margins and their risks, along with the ways to gain exposure to them from France — professional products as well as alternatives for individual investors.

Live Dow Jones Futures Price

The chart and values below follow Dow futures live, updated automatically from market data. They display the latest available price of the futures contract, including outside cash-market trading hours.

Contract price (USD): 52 597,00 $

การเปลี่ยนแปลงวันนี้: 0,39

0,39 ราคาสูงสุดในรอบ 52 สัปดาห์: 54 884,00 $

54 884,00 $ ราคาต่ำสุดในรอบ 52 สัปดาห์: 45 052,00 $

The contract displayed is the benchmark Dow Jones future, the YM futures contract. Its price moves continuously, including overnight and at weekends right up to Friday’s close: this is what makes it the most closely watched opening indicator on Wall Street, long before the bell rings in New York.

What Is a Dow Jones Future?

A สัญญาซื้อขายล่วงหน้า is a standardized commitment: the buyer agrees to buy — and the seller to sell — an asset, here the Dow Jones index, at a price agreed today, for settlement at a future expiry date. In practice, almost all positions are closed before expiry and settled in cash, on the price difference.

Dow Jones futures trade on CME Group, born of the merger of the Chicago exchanges, whose CBOT created the Dow contract. Two flagship sizes exist: the อี-มินิ ดาว, quoted under the symbol YM, and the ดาว ไมโคร อี-มินิ, symbol MYM, ten times smaller. The benchmark underlying of Dow Jones Industrial Average futures remains the index of the thirty leading US industrial stocks, covered in detail in our guide to the ดาวโจนส์.

How a Futures Contract Works

Price, value and the multiplier

A Dow Jones futures price is quoted in index points, like the Dow itself. The monetary value of a contract equals its price multiplied by a fixed multiplier: $5 per point for the E-mini YM, $0.50 per point for the Micro MYM. A one-point move in the index therefore makes — or costs — $5 per E-mini contract held.

Quarterly expiries

Contracts expire in March, June, September and December, following the cycle shared by the world’s major index futures. Liquidity concentrates in the nearest-expiry contract, known as the “front” contract. As expiration approaches, positions are rolled into the next contract — the “roll” — otherwise cash settlement ends the position automatically.

Hedging and speculation

Two kinds of participant use these contracts. The hedger — a fund manager, bank or company — protects a portfolio of US stocks against a decline by selling futures: if the market falls, the contract’s gain offsets the loss on the shares. The นักเก็งกำไร, meanwhile, takes long or short positions to capture an anticipated move. It is speculators who provide the market’s liquidity, at the price of a high level of risk.

Dow Jones Futures Trading Hours

Contracts trade on the CME’s Globex electronic system from Sunday evening to Friday evening, with a daily one-hour break in the late American afternoon. For an investor based in France, that covers virtually the entire week, nights included.

Two moments draw particular attention: the European evening, when futures absorb Asian news and the first reactions to US announcements, and the European morning, when the Dow contract hints at Wall Street’s upcoming open, ahead of the cash session from 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Paris time. US public holidays reshape this schedule, as Martin Luther King Day — made famous by the Kerviel affair in January 2008 — famously did.

Margins and Leverage: The Heart of How They Work

To open a position, you do not need to deposit the full value of the contract: an ระยะขอบเริ่มต้น is enough — a deposit set by the clearing house, on the order of a few percent of the notional value. That is leverage: a move of a few percent in the index translates into a far larger swing in the capital you have committed.

Every evening, positions are marked to the closing price. If the market turns against you, the clearing house issues a การเรียกเงินประกัน: you must top up your deposit or face liquidation. Unlike the CFDs regulated in Europe, futures losses can exceed the sums deposited: this is the major risk of these products, historically reserved for professionals and experienced investors.

How to Trade Dow Jones Futures from France

Choose a broker with access to the CME: not all mainstream brokers offer real futures; those that do require declared experience in derivatives and suitability tests. Open and fund the account: identity verification, and a deposit covering the margin rather than just the order amount. Choose the contract and the size: the Micro E-mini, ten times smaller than the E-mini, is the most sensible entry point for learning with reduced amounts. สั่งซื้อ: market or limit, specifying the expiry — always check that you are trading the front contract, the most liquid one. บริหารจัดการตำแหน่งงาน: protective stop order, monitoring of margin calls, roll before expiry.

Retail traders more often go through CFD ดัชนี, available from European brokers with leverage capped at 20:1 on major indices under ESMA rules and negative balance protection. The Autorité des marchés financiers nevertheless reminds investors that the vast majority of retail accounts lose money on these products. Our comparison of แพลตฟอร์มการซื้อขาย details these routes.

Futures, CFDs, ETFs: What Are the Differences?

เกณฑ์ ฟิวเจอร์สดาวโจนส์ ดัชนี CFDs Dow Jones ETFs ธรรมชาติ Standardized contract traded on the CME Contract for difference with your broker Exchange-traded fund เงินกู้เพื่อการลงทุน (Leverage) สูงสุด High, via the initial margin Capped (20:1 on indices, ESMA) ไม่มี ชั่วโมงการซื้อขาย เกือบ 24/5 Broker-dependent, extended Exchange sessions การสูญเสียสูงสุด Possibly above the margin Capped at the deposit (no negative balance) Limited to the investment ผู้ชม Professionals, experienced investors Experienced retail traders All savers การใช้งานทั่วไป Hedging, arbitrage, speculation การเก็งกำไรระยะสั้น การลงทุนระยะยาว

For long-term exposure to the Dow Jones without leverage or margin management, an อีทีเอฟ remains the simplest instrument. For futures on other underlyings, our pages on ฟิวเจอร์ส S&P 500 และ การซื้อขายสัญญาซื้อขายล่วงหน้า round out this guide.

E-mini and Micro E-mini: The Specifications

คุณสมบัติ (Feature) อี-มินิ ดาว (YM) ดาว ไมโคร อี-มินิ (MYM) ตัวคูณ $5 per index point $0.50 per index point ขนาดสัมพัทธ์ The market’s historical benchmark Ten times smaller than the E-mini สถานที่ค้าขาย ซีเอ็มอี โกลบ็อกซ์ ซีเอ็มอี โกลบ็อกซ์ วันหมดอายุ มีนาคม มิถุนายน กันยายน ธันวาคม เหมือนกัน กลุ่มเป้าหมาย Institutions and experienced investors Retail traders discovering futures

These specifications are fixed: it is the contract’s price that moves all the time. Initial margins, by contrast, are revised regularly by the clearing house and should be checked with your broker before every order — beware of any dated margin figure in an article, including this one.

The Risks of Futures Trading

เงินกู้เพื่อการลงทุน (Leverage) สูงสุด magnifies losses just as much as gains; a badly sized position can be liquidated within a few sessions.

magnifies losses just as much as gains; a badly sized position can be liquidated within a few sessions. การเรียกมาร์จิ้น force you to inject funds at the worst possible moment, often in the middle of a market panic.

force you to inject funds at the worst possible moment, often in the middle of a market panic. Losses larger than your deposit are possible, unlike the CFDs protected by European regulation.

are possible, unlike the CFDs protected by European regulation. Near-continuous trading multiplies the hours of exposure and the fatigue of decision-making.

multiplies the hours of exposure and the fatigue of decision-making. Opening gaps : even on a market that trades around the clock, major announcements trigger violent price jumps.

: even on a market that trades around the clock, major announcements trigger violent price jumps. หมดอายุ: a forgotten position is settled automatically, with the tax and cash-flow consequences that come with it.

FAQ: Your Questions About Dow Jones Futures

What time do Dow Jones futures open?

The CME’s electronic market opens on Sunday evening and closes on Friday evening, with a daily one-hour break in the late American afternoon. The Dow contract therefore quotes almost continuously, overnight included, for an investor in France.

What is the difference between the Dow Jones and Dow Jones futures?

The Dow Jones is the cash index, calculated on the thirty stocks during the New York session. The future is a derivative contract whose price anticipates the index and quotes continuously: it leads the opening and reflects out-of-hours sentiment.

How much capital do you need to trade a Dow future?

At the very least the initial margin set by the clearing house, revised regularly, plus a reserve to absorb margin calls. The Micro E-mini, ten times smaller than the E-mini, reduces these amounts proportionally, without reducing the leverage risk itself.

Are Dow Jones CFDs futures?

No. A CFD is a contract with your broker that replicates the index’s movement, with capped leverage and balance protection. The future is a standardized contract traded on an exchange, with real margin and the risk of losing more than you deposit.

Can you lose more than your stake on futures?

Yes. This is the major difference from European CFDs: losses can exceed the sums deposited — hence the margin calls and the need for stop orders.

What use are Dow futures to a long-term investor?

Above all, an indicator. What do Dow futures tell you? Where the market expects the Dow to open: their price before Wall Street opens guides the European markets. Fund managers also use them to hedge a portfolio of US stocks at low cost.

This article is intended for educational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. Displayed prices are updated automatically. Trading derivatives with leverage carries a high risk of losing capital, potentially more than the sums committed.