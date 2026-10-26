ETF Definition: What an ETF Is & How It Works

ETF Definition: What Is an ETF? (Complete ETF Guide

ETF definition: An ETF is a basket of securities that investors can trade on the stock exchange like an individual stock. In general, an อีทีเอฟ tracks the performance of an index, a bond, a commodity or another asset.

However, unlike a traditional mutual fund, you can buy or sell ETFs just like a regular stock. What is more, ETF share prices fluctuate continuously as investors buy and sell ETFs. That said, it is a tradable fund that offers many profit opportunities.

One of the main advantages of ETFs is their low expense ratio. This type of index fund also carries fewer brokerage commissions than individual stocks.

Unlike a stock, an ETF holds several underlying assets. That makes it a popular choice for investors looking for diversification. Beyond the different types of investments possible with an ETF, it can also hold several stocks across a range of industries. But it can also focus on funds isolated within a particular industry or sector.

ETFs can generally track almost any index from the world’s largest financial markets. However, the tracking method they use can differ: an ETF can replicate its index either physically or synthetically.

ETF Meaning: Synonyms and Other Names for ETFs

FNB (French acronym for ETF)

แลกเปลี่ยนเงินซื้อขาย

ติดตาม

กองทุนดัชนี

Basket of securities

Exchange-listed fund

OPCVM (UCITS fund)

What Does ETF Stand For? ETF Etymology

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund, a name that literally translates as a fund traded on the stock exchange.

List of Brokers for Trading ETFs

Types of ETFs: Related Terms and Vocabulary

OPCVM ETF – Definition: UCITS, or Undertaking for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities (UCITS), is one of the names used for ETFs that track the movements of a stock index. In general, UCITS funds can take the form of a SICAV (investment company with variable capital) or a FCP (mutual investment fund).

Physically Replicated ETF – Definition: Physical replication is one of the most common replication methods used for ETFs. This form of replication consists in investing in the underlying assets of the index the ETF tracks. In other words, all the companies that make up the index.

Synthetically Replicated ETF – Definition: This ETF replication technique reproduces only the performance of an index, not its composition. That said, this form of synthetic replication allows an ETF to track an index outside the euro. It also makes the ETF eligible for the PEA.

Warrant – Definition: A warrant is a financial instrument issued by a banking institution. It is one of the derivative products that allow the purchase or sale of financial assets in a set quantity and at a set price.

Inverse ETFs – Definition: This is an exchange-traded fund that uses various derivatives to profit from a decline in a benchmark index. For investors, inverse ETFs also make it possible to earn money without having to sell anything short.

Smart ETF – Definition: A smart ETF stands out through its use of an active investment strategy based on a broad index such as the CAC 40. A smart ETF then helps mitigate the market capitalisation weighting problems of regular ETFs.

Commodity ETF – Definition: This refers to exchange-traded ETFs that invest in physical commodities.

คำจำกัดความอื่น ๆ

คำจำกัดความของ ETF บริการทางการแพทย์: In the medical field, ETF stands for Echographie Transfontanellaire (transfontanellar ultrasound). This is a procedure used to explore the inside of an infant’s skull through the fontanelle. Thanks to this imaging technique, doctors can examine the shape and the vascular system of this part of the child’s head.

ETF คืออะไร?

An ETF, or tracker, is a UCITS fund that is quoted continuously on the stock exchange. This financial product allows investors to diversify their portfolio, no matter which geographical area they are in. ETFs generally hold 5 securities and can replicate the performance of indices, a basket of stocks, commodities and other instruments.

What Are the Benefits of ETFs — and Are ETFs Good for Beginners?

ETFs have the advantage of being easy to access. Even though an ETF is an กองทุนรวมที่ลงทุน, it is a product that is quoted continuously on the market like an ordinary stock — the main practical difference in the ETF vs index fund comparison. Investing in ETFs therefore offers many opportunities.

How Do ETFs Work?

ETFs can be traded on the stock exchange because their value fluctuates continuously. What is more, the performance of an ETF depends on the performance of the underlying asset it is tied to. So when the value of that underlying asset rises, the value of the ETF rises too, and vice versa.

What Is the Best ETF?

สำหรับตอนนี้ best ETF is the Lyxor MSCI World, which makes it possible to invest in several countries. The Lyxor S&P 500 ETF in the United States as well as the Lyxor MSCI Europe ETF are also interesting funds.

อ่านเพิ่มเติม: How to Buy ETFs? and the OPCVM (UCITS) definition

What Is a Structured ETF? – Definition

A structured ETF is a type of ETF distinguished by the different risk profiles that make it up. In general, this can take the form of full capital protection at the maturity of a financial product. It can also involve a greater degree of risk-taking. Structured ETFs therefore allow for gains and losses depending on shifts in the state of the market, through leverage.

More questions about the ETF definition? Feel free to ask them in the comments!

This article is intended for educational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. Investing in the stock market involves a risk of capital loss.