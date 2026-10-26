Nasdaq Futures: Hours, Specs & How to Trade Them

แนสแด็ก futures trading allows you to invest in the price movements of the Nasdaq 100 Index, which represents the largest US technology companies. This type of trading offers significant profit opportunities, but it also carries high risks. Here is a guide that explains how to trade Nasdaq futures and outlines the benefits this market offers to investors.

Nasdaq 100 Futures Live Prices

The values below are updated automatically from market data.

Contract price: 29 184,50 $

Day change: 0,23

How to Trade Nasdaq Futures

เลือกหลักสูตรเตรียมความพร้อมสอบ แพลตฟอร์มการซื้อขาย: Pick a reliable platform that suits your needs. AvaFutures is an excellent option to get started. เปิดบัญชีซื้อขาย: Sign up with your chosen platform to trade Nasdaq futures and complete the verification process. ฝากเงิน: Add money to your trading account so you can start trading. Learn the basics of futures trading: Familiarize yourself with key terms and concepts, such as margin, leverage, and the different types of orders. วิเคราะห์ตลาด: Use technical and fundamental analysis tools to assess the market and identify trading opportunities. Place your orders: Place your trades according to your analysis and your กลยุทธ์การซื้อขาย. จัดการความเสี่ยงของคุณ: Use stop-loss and take-profit orders to limit your losses and secure your gains.

Best Platform for Nasdaq Futures Trading

To get the most out of futures trading, it is crucial to choose a reliable, high-performance trading platform that offers advanced tools.

เอวาฟิวเจอร์ส stands out as one of the best platforms for trading Nasdaq futures thanks to several key advantages:

ส่วนต่อประสานที่ใช้งานง่าย:

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A wide range of educational resources.

Why Trade Nasdaq Futures?

Trading Nasdaq futures offers traders several advantages, including:

เลเวอเรจสูง: Nasdaq futures contracts allow traders to use high leverage, which can amplify potential profits.

Nasdaq futures contracts allow traders to use high leverage, which can amplify potential profits. 24-hour trading: Nasdaq futures trade 24 hours a day, 5 days a week, giving traders great flexibility.

Nasdaq futures trade 24 hours a day, 5 days a week, giving traders great flexibility. Hedging against declines: Nasdaq futures can be used to hedge positions in the underlying stocks.

Nasdaq futures can be used to hedge positions in the underlying stocks. Speculating on short-term market moves: Index futures such as Nasdaq futures are popular instruments for speculating on short-term market movements.

Nasdaq Futures Trading Hours

NQ futures can be traded almost 24 hours a day, from Sunday evening to Friday evening. Exact hours may vary depending on the trading platform, but here are the general trading hours:

จุดเปิด : Sunday at 6:00 p.m. ET

: Sunday at 6:00 p.m. ET ปิดหน้านี้: Friday at 5:00 p.m. ET, with a daily 60-minute break starting at 5:00 p.m. ET

These hours allow traders around the world to take part in the market at different times of the day and night.

Key Features of Nasdaq Futures

สล็อตความผันผวนสูง : Nasdaq futures are known for their volatility, offering frequent trading opportunities.

: Nasdaq futures are known for their volatility, offering frequent trading opportunities. สภาพคล่องลึก : The Nasdaq futures market is highly liquid, allowing fast transactions.

: The Nasdaq futures market is highly liquid, allowing fast transactions. เงินกู้เพื่อการลงทุน (Leverage) สูงสุด : Traders can use leverage to control larger positions with a smaller initial outlay.

: Traders can use leverage to control larger positions with a smaller initial outlay. การเปลี่ยน : Allows traders to diversify their portfolio.

: Allows traders to diversify their portfolio. ขยายเวลา : Nasdaq futures can be traded almost 24 hours a day, from Sunday evening to Friday evening.

: Nasdaq futures can be traded almost 24 hours a day, from Sunday evening to Friday evening. สินค้าที่ได้มาตรฐาน : Futures contracts are standardized, making them easier to understand and compare.

: Futures contracts are standardized, making them easier to understand and compare. กฎระเบียบที่เข้มงวด: Futures trading is strictly regulated to ensure transparency and the security of transactions.

Nasdaq Futures Trading Risks

สล็อตความผันผวนสูง : Can lead to rapid and significant losses.

: Can lead to rapid and significant losses. เงินกู้เพื่อการลงทุน (Leverage) สูงสุด : Amplifies potential gains but also losses.

: Amplifies potential gains but also losses. ความเสี่ยงด้านตลาด : Unpredictable market movements can affect positions.

: Unpredictable market movements can affect positions. ความเสี่ยงด้านสภาพคล่อง : Although rare, a lack of liquidity can make it difficult to close positions.

: Although rare, a lack of liquidity can make it difficult to close positions. ความเสี่ยงจากคู่สัญญา : The risk that the other party to the contract fails to meet its obligations.

: The risk that the other party to the contract fails to meet its obligations. ความซับซ้อน : Understanding futures and trading strategies can be complex for beginners.

: Understanding futures and trading strategies can be complex for beginners. ค่าใช้จ่ายในการทำธุรกรรม: Brokerage fees and other costs can eat into profits.

Tips for Trading Nasdaq Futures

Learn the basics of futures trading: Before you start trading Nasdaq futures, make sure you fully understand how futures contracts, leverage, short selling, and the associated risks work.

Before you start trading Nasdaq futures, make sure you fully understand how futures contracts, leverage, short selling, and the associated risks work. กำหนดงบประมาณและยึดติดกับมัน: Only trade with money you can afford to lose. Set a clear budget and stick to it strictly.

Only trade with money you can afford to lose. Set a clear budget and stick to it strictly. ใช้คำสั่งหยุดขาดทุน: Stop-loss orders allow you to limit your potential losses if the market moves against you.

Stop-loss orders allow you to limit your potential losses if the market moves against you. จัดการอารมณ์ของคุณ: Trading can be an emotionally intense activity. It is important to keep a cool head and avoid impulsive decisions driven by emotion.

See also: สัญญาซื้อขายล่วงหน้าพันธบัตร และ ฟอเร็กซ์ฟิวเจอร์ส

สรุป

Nasdaq futures trading offers many opportunities, but it also involves significant risks. By choosing a solid platform like AvaFutures, continually educating yourself, and using proper risk management strategies, traders can maximize their chances of success. Stay informed, follow a well-defined strategy, and manage your risks carefully to succeed in trading Nasdaq futures.

This article is intended for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Leveraged derivative products carry a high risk of losing your capital.