The Stock Market: How It Works & Key Concepts

ตลาดหลักทรัพย์: For people who want to grow their savings, investing in a brokerage account is the best option. These investments are indeed highly profitable, but they require close attention on your part. Read this stock market basics guide to find out more about the stock market.

What Are the Different Stock Exchanges?

The Capital Market

ที่รู้จักกันทั่วไปในชื่อ ตลาดหลักทรัพย์, the capital market is a long-term investment market. As you may know, most countries in the world have their own stock exchange. Thanks to capital markets, companies can access financing through the sale (sale on the stock market) of the following financial assets:

หุ้น; พันธบัตร; Commercial paper.

Keep in mind that all the companies involved in this approach are listed on the stock exchange.

The Money Market and Foreign Exchange

The money market: this type of trading venue is a short-term investment market, such as Chi-X. Indeed, this financial universe helps listed companies, insurers and countries gain access to borrowed funds. Likewise, this type of online listing also allows them to grant loans to third parties. The foreign exchange market: The foreign exchange market, commonly known as Forex, is the largest of all. Indeed, the foreign exchange market is an investment venue that allows you to exchange currencies known as convertible currencies. Note that an exchange rate applies to these transactions.

What Are the Regulated Stock Markets in France?

Regulated markets are stock markets for trading. They operate under control and permanent supervision. All participants (stock market participants) in a regulated market are subject to strict rules that must be applied. On this exchange, all data relating to companies and their industry is kept up to date and available on demand. Among regulated stock markets you will find exchanges such as NYSE Euronext Paris. Note that the NYSE Euronext Paris exchange is the former Paris Stock Exchange.

What Are Unregulated Markets?

The Alternext Market : is a trading venue that gives small and medium-sized companies the opportunity to be listed on the stock exchange. That is why so many of these companies turn to the Alternext market.

: is a trading venue that gives small and medium-sized companies the opportunity to be listed on the stock exchange. That is why so many of these companies turn to the Alternext market. The Free Market : This is a set of listings intended for newly created companies. Indeed, it allows them to easily access a stock market listing.

: This is a set of listings intended for newly created companies. Indeed, it allows them to easily access a stock market listing. สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกการค้าพหุภาคี: also known by the abbreviation MTF, multilateral trading facilities offer you a competitive pricing plan. But you must keep in mind that this financial universe is a little riskier than the others. You should therefore approach it with caution.

In short, it is worth knowing that unregulated markets are not recommended for novice investors: anyone exploring the stock market for beginners should keep in mind that this type of marketplace requires a good understanding of stock market activities.

How to Analyze the Stock Market?

Financial analysis of the price of listed assets is done through a stock market chart, which provides real-time information. This gives you insight into the market and, in particular, into what moves the stock market. As a result, you will get a sense of inflation and of stock market volatility. You will therefore need to monitor how the stock market works closely in order to anticipate the trend of the market. This is how you will be able to generate a return. Based on this analysis, every investor should be able to make stock market forecasts.

Indeed, stock market forecasting allows you to anticipate trends. Keep in mind that predictions change every year. You must take the market outlook into account when making your forecasts. Bear in mind that you do not have to work in the stock market to perform these analyses. Note that in your market analysis you will be able to identify stock market closing times. In addition, you should draw up the list that suits you best. As a guide, it is recommended to invest in:

The US stock market; Live stock market data; The Chinese stock market; Quotes on the crypto market; The gold market (gold on the stock market); The direct stock market; The Wall Street stock market; Today’s stock market;

Who Can Invest in European Markets?

Today, anyone can grow their capital by investing through a แอพซื้อขายหุ้น. This move will allow you to become a shareholder or a bondholder of a company listed on the stock exchange. To make this possible, the PEA (the French stock savings plan) was created to allow individuals to invest in French or European stocks. It therefore follows that anyone can invest in the European stock market. Two things explain this: the end of the monopoly of the historical stock markets and the number of European stock markets.

German Stock Market Hours

ตลาด Listed financial product เวลาเปิด แบตส์ ยุโรป (บาเต้ เดอ) หุ้น วันจันทร์ - ศุกร์: 8:00 - 16:30 น CBOE สหภาพยุโรป หุ้น วันจันทร์ - ศุกร์: 8:00 - 16:30 น บริษัท CHI-X ยุโรป จำกัด เคลียร์สตรีม (CHIXDE) ETFs, Stocks วันจันทร์ – วันศุกร์: 9:00-17:30 น. ยูโรเอ็กซ์ (DTB) ฟิวเจอร์ส (ดัชนีหุ้น, ตราสารหนี้, หุ้นรายตัว), ออปชั่นฟิวเจอร์ส (ตราสารหนี้), ดัชนี, ออปชั่น (หุ้น, ดัชนีหุ้น) วันจันทร์ – วันศุกร์: 9:00-22:05 น. ตลาดหลักทรัพย์แฟรงก์เฟิร์ต (FWB) ETFs, Stocks, Structured Products (Turbos and Certificates), Warrants (Index, Stock) วันจันทร์ - ศุกร์: 8:00 - 20:00 น

Belgian Stock Market Hours

Trading Hours: Belgium ตลาด สินค้า เวลาเปิด แบตส์ ยุโรป (BATEEN) หุ้น Monday – Friday: 800 – 1630 บริษัท CHI-X Europe Ltd Clearnet (CHIXEN) หุ้น Monday – Friday: 800 – 1630 ENEXT.BE หุ้น วันจันทร์ – วันศุกร์: 9:00-17:40 น. ยูโรเน็กซ์ บรัสเซลส์ (เบลฟ็อกซ์) ฟิวเจอร์ส (ดัชนีหุ้น), ดัชนี, ออปชั่น (ดัชนีหุ้น) ฟิวเจอร์ส (ดัชนีหุ้น), ดัชนี, ออปชั่น (ดัชนีหุ้น) วันจันทร์ – วันศุกร์: 9:00-17:35 น. เทอร์ควอยซ์ (TRQXEN) หุ้น Monday – Friday: 800 – 1630

Trading Hours: Canada

Trading Hours: Canada ตลาด สินค้า เวลาเปิด อัลฟา เอทีเอส (อัลฟา) หุ้น วันจันทร์ – วันศุกร์: 8:00-17:00 น. ตลาดหลักทรัพย์แคนาดา (PURE) - วันจันทร์ – วันศุกร์: 9:30-16:00 น. ไค-เอ็กซ์ แคนาดา ETFs, Stocks Monday – Friday: 930 – 1600 ตลาดแลกเปลี่ยนมอนทรีออล (CDE) ฟิวเจอร์ส (ดัชนีหุ้น, ตราสารหนี้), ดัชนี, ออปชั่น (หุ้น, ดัชนีหุ้น) วันจันทร์ – วันศุกร์: 9:30-16:30 น. โอเมก้า เอทีเอส (โอเมก้า) ETFs, Stocks Monday – Friday: 800 – 1700 ตลาดหลักทรัพย์โตรอนโต (TSE) ETFs, Indices (Stocks), Stocks 9:30 – 16:00 น. ตามเวลาภาคตะวันออก

Why Invest in the European Stock Market?

By investing in the largest European stocks, you have the opportunity to diversify your capital as much as possible. As a result, you can limit or minimize the risk of financial loss in a market crisis. Investing in the European stock exchange also contributes to the development of listed companies. Indeed, the European stock market provides these various listed companies with the capital they are looking for. To put it simply, it grants them the loans they want.

The International Stock Market

There are many countries through which you can invest in stock markets, such as the following:

อินเดีย;

บราซิล;

The Moscow Exchange;

แคนาดา;

The South American market;

เป็นต้น

All of these countries have at least one platform for ลงทุนในหุ้น.

The Bombay Stock Market: keep in mind that the Bombay Stock Exchange is one of the oldest exchanges on the Asian continent. This exchange is located in Mumbai. Worldwide, the Bombay Stock Exchange ranks tenth, a commendable record.

The São Paulo Stock Exchange: Also known as Bovespa, this exchange represents the union of the values of the following stock markets:

The São Paulo stock exchange;

The Rio de Janeiro stock exchange sites;

The Minas-Espírito Santo-Brasília stock exchange;

The Extremo Sul stock exchange;

The Santos stock market;

The Bahia-Sergipe-Alagoas stock exchange;

The stock market of Pernambuco and Paraíba;

The stock exchange of Paraná; and

The Bolsa Regional stock market.

Outside Brazil, however, several other South American countries are present on the international stock market (stock markets around the world). They include the following countries with their exchanges:

Colombia and its stock exchange;

Argentina and the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange;

Venezuela and the Caracas Stock Exchange, or Bolsa de valores de Caracas.

Other International Stock Markets

You may also come across the Russian stock market. As for the Moscow Exchange, it was formed by the merger of the two largest exchanges in Russia, namely the following exchanges:

the MICEX, which by definition stands for Moscow Interbank Currency Exchange; and

the RTS, which in English stands for Russian Trading System.

Together, these two exchanges form the largest stock market in Russia. Note that international stock markets do not stop there. Indeed, on the international stock market you will also find other exchanges, such as the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada. On the stock market, it is recognized under the ticker TSX. Keep in mind that it is the largest stock market in Canada. It ranks second in North America.

In short, you have plenty of options for investing in the international stock market. Many exchanges in different countries are at your disposal. It is therefore recommended to take a minimum of precautions before getting started. This will keep you from investing with an online trading platform that is not suited to your position. As a result, the risk of financial loss will be limited or even avoided altogether. With thorough stock market analysis, you will be able to find a highly profitable trading site with lower risk.

What Is a Stock Exchange?

It is a venue reserved for buying (buying on the stock market) or selling financial assets such as stocks, bonds and securities. Note that an online exchange is an excellent way to assess the economic health of a country. Likewise, the stock market can be an important indicator of global economic power.

To put it simply, growth on the stock market implies a rise in living standards and in the employment rate. Traditionally, in every state where the stock exchange was active, it was represented by buildings. But thanks to the advances of digital technology (stock market software), trading moved to electronic systems. This led to the closing of many of these buildings.

As a result, online trading began to multiply. However, the institutions did not lose their place: they still exist. Some of these institutions have even established themselves worldwide and wield influence on a global scale. They manage several billion dollars in stock market capital.

Stock Market Explained: How It Differs from the Financial Market

The stock market is contained within the financial market. Indeed, the financial market is divided into two parts (the compartments of the stock market). The first is the primary market, also called the issuance market. The latter is in charge of creating new securities.

The second part is the secondary market, also known as the stock market. This is the market through which you can trade. In other words, it is the market that allows you to buy or sell securities already issued by the primary market, or issuance market.

The 10 Largest Stock Markets in the World

อันดับ ตลาดหลักทรัพย์ Ticker symbol 01 ตลาดหลักทรัพย์นิวยอร์ก NYSE 02 แนสแด็ก - 03 The Tokyo Stock Exchange TSE 04 The Shanghai Stock Exchange ทางทิศใต้ 05 The Hong Kong Stock Exchange สศค 06 ตลาดหลักทรัพย์ลอนดอน แอลเอส 07 Euronext: (Euronext Stock Exchange - 08 The Shenzhen Stock Exchange สจล 09 The Toronto Stock Exchange TSX 10 The Frankfurt Stock Exchange: Deutsche Boerse FWB

In short, there are currently around 60 major stock exchanges at the national level. As for the market capitalization of these 60 exchanges, it amounts to more than 63,000 billion dollars.

How Can Stock Markets Be Classified?

ตามประเภทสินทรัพย์

The stock market; Interest rate markets: the bond market, the money market; The foreign exchange market: “forex”, the market where currencies are traded; The commodity market: this is the market where raw materials and basic products are traded.

By Type of Financial Instrument

The futures market; The spot market; The derivatives markets.

Beyond that, you may also come across the primary market. This market sells (selling on the stock market) the new assets of the secondary market, which is the resale market.

Why Invest in the Stock Market?

Investing in the stock market allows you to hold a well-diversified portfolio of assets with a large number of asset classes, namely:

หุ้น;

พันธบัตร;

Money market instruments.

Note that, depending on your risk profile, you can easily build a well-diversified investment portfolio. It is important to know that stocks listed on the stock market offer profitable long-term performance. But you must pay attention to the risks associated with this asset class, namely the following risks:

The risk of capital loss;

Liquidity risks;

ความเสี่ยงด้านอัตราแลกเปลี่ยน

That is why it is recommended to build and stick to a money management strategy. This will allow you to reduce the risks.

What Are the Functions of Stock Markets?

Price determination;

สภาพคล่อง;

Easy access to traditional borrowing and lending;

Providing you with information on fund flows;

Contributing to the sharing of risks;

Financial institutions make it easier to move and circulate funds across global markets. They keep the financial system working properly as a whole.

These institutions include commercial banks, investment banks and central banks. Insurance companies and stockbrokers can also be mentioned, not to mention non-bank financial institutions such as credit unions.

What Is the Purpose of the Stock Exchange?

Financing companies in need;

Generating wealth for the investors who took the risk of investing;

Supporting the economy and helping the country’s GDP grow.

How Are the Stock Markets Doing? In this new year, all IPOs have come to a halt. Indeed, the review of the first half of this year shows that only 321 listed companies have launched on the financial market at the international level. Likewise, if you turn to EY's stock market analysis, you will notice a drop of 37% compared to 2025 over the same period. Note that these companies raised only 54.4 billion in 2025 versus 82 billion in 2025.

What Are the Financial Markets? The financial markets are the following markets: the stock market; the interest rate markets: the bond market, the money market; the foreign exchange market: forex, the market where currencies are traded; the commodity market: this is the market where raw materials and basic products are traded. Online financial marketplaces are made up of capital markets, foreign exchange markets, the money market, regulated and unregulated markets, etc. Beyond these markets you may also come across other stock exchanges.

This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Investing involves a risk of losing your capital.