Stock Market Opening Hours: Paris, US & Global

Knowing stock market opening hours is essential for any trader who wants to invest successfully. Trading hours can indeed affect your performance through the volatility of assets. Some assets are available 24 hours a day, while others only trade during specific stock market opening hours. Discover the opening hours of the main financial centers in this article.

Stock Market Opening Hours in New York

When does the market open in New York? The US market hours of the New York Stock Exchange are as follows:

แลกเปลี่ยน NYSE Opening Hours Paris Time (CET) จันทร์ 9-30 น 16.30 น. - 19.00 น. อังคาร 9-30 น 16.30 น. - 19.00 น. พุธ 9-30 น 16.30 น. - 19.00 น. พฤหัสบดี 9-30 น 16.30 น. - 19.00 น. ศุกร์ 9-30 น 16.30 น. - 19.00 น. เสาร์ ไม่มี ไม่มี อาทิตย์ ไม่มี ไม่มี

Note that these opening hours change in winter, becoming 2:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Paris time (CET) from Monday to Friday, while the market remains closed on weekends.

NASDAQ Opening Hours

Here are the stock market opening hours for the Nasdaq:

แลกเปลี่ยน NASDAQ Opening Hours Paris Time (CET) จันทร์ 9-30 น 16.30 น. - 19.00 น. อังคาร 9-30 น 16.30 น. - 19.00 น. พุธ 9-30 น 16.30 น. - 19.00 น. พฤหัสบดี 9-30 น 16.30 น. - 19.00 น. ศุกร์ 9-30 น 16.30 น. - 19.00 น. เสาร์ ไม่มี ไม่มี อาทิตย์ ไม่มี ไม่มี

อเมริกัน แลกเปลี่ยนหุ้น open for at least seven hours a day, from 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Paris time.

As in Europe, some American trading venues open and close earlier or later, as in Canada (S&P/TSX 60), Brazil (Bovespa) and Argentina (S&P Merval).

Tokyo Stock Exchange Opening Hours

The Tokyo market stands out because the stock market does not open continuously throughout the day. The exchange is indeed closed between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Here are the stock market opening hours of the Tokyo Stock Exchange:

แลกเปลี่ยน Tokyo Opening Hours Paris Time (CET) จันทร์ 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., then 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. 2:30 a.m. to 4 a.m., then 5:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. อังคาร 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., then 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. 2:30 a.m. to 4 a.m., then 5:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. พุธ 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., then 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. 2:30 a.m. to 4 a.m., then 5:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. พฤหัสบดี 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., then 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. 2:30 a.m. to 4 a.m., then 5:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. ศุกร์ 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., then 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. 2:30 a.m. to 4 a.m., then 5:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. เสาร์ ไม่มี ไม่มี อาทิตย์ ไม่มี ไม่มี

The time difference between France and Tokyo is 7 hours.

Shanghai Stock Market Opening Hours

The Shanghai Stock Exchange opens according to the following schedule:

แลกเปลี่ยน Shanghai Opening Hours Paris Time (CET) จันทร์ 9 ถึงน. 5 น 3 ถึง 11 am อังคาร 9 ถึงน. 5 น 3 ถึง 11 am พุธ 9 ถึงน. 5 น 3 ถึง 11 am พฤหัสบดี 9 ถึงน. 5 น 3 ถึง 11 am ศุกร์ 9 ถึงน. 5 น 3 ถึง 11 am เสาร์ ไม่มี ไม่มี อาทิตย์ ไม่มี ไม่มี

Hong Kong Stock Market Opening Hours

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange opens according to the following schedule:

แลกเปลี่ยน Hong Kong Opening Hours Paris Time (CET) จันทร์ 10: 00 น. - 4: 00 น

(break between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.) 3 น. - 00:9 น

(break between 5:30 a.m. and 9:00 a.m.) อังคาร 10: 00 น. - 4: 00 น

(break between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.) 3 น. - 00:9 น

(break between 5:30 a.m. and 9:00 a.m.) พุธ 10: 00 น. - 4: 00 น

(break between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.) 3 น. - 00:9 น

(break between 5:30 a.m. and 9:00 a.m.) พฤหัสบดี 10: 00 น. - 4: 00 น

(break between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.) 3 น. - 00:9 น

(break between 5:30 a.m. and 9:00 a.m.) ศุกร์ 10: 00 น. - 4: 00 น

(break between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.) 3 น. - 00:9 น

(break between 5:30 a.m. and 9:00 a.m.) เสาร์ ไม่มี ไม่มี อาทิตย์ ไม่มี ไม่มี

The Hong Kong financial center takes a break during the day. From 12:30 p.m. onwards, the market closes and reopens at 2:30 p.m.

Frankfurt Stock Market Opening Hours

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange opens according to the following schedule:

แลกเปลี่ยน Frankfurt Opening Hours จันทร์ 9 ถึงน. 5 น อังคาร 9 ถึงน. 5 น พุธ 9 ถึงน. 5 น พฤหัสบดี 9 ถึงน. 5 น ศุกร์ 9 ถึงน. 5 น เสาร์ ไม่มี อาทิตย์ ไม่มี

Paris Stock Exchange (Euronext Paris) Opening Hours

What time does the Paris stock exchange open? The Euronext Paris hours are as follows:

แลกเปลี่ยน Paris Stock Exchange Opening Hours จันทร์ 9 ถึง 5: 30 น อังคาร 9 ถึง 5: 30 น พุธ 9 ถึง 5: 30 น พฤหัสบดี 9 ถึง 5: 30 น ศุกร์ 9 ถึง 5: 30 น เสาร์ ไม่มี อาทิตย์ ไม่มี

Brussels Stock Market Opening Hours

The Brussels Stock Exchange opens according to the following schedule:

แลกเปลี่ยน Brussels Stock Exchange Opening Hours จันทร์ 9 ถึง 5: 30 น อังคาร 9 ถึง 5: 30 น พุธ 9 ถึง 5: 30 น พฤหัสบดี 9 ถึง 5: 30 น ศุกร์ 9 ถึง 5: 30 น เสาร์ ไม่มี อาทิตย์ ไม่มี

Amsterdam Stock Market Opening Hours

การขอ ตลาดหลักทรัพย์อัมสเตอร์ดัม opens according to the following schedule:

แลกเปลี่ยน Amsterdam Stock Exchange Opening Hours จันทร์ 9 ถึง 5: 30 น อังคาร 9 ถึง 5: 30 น พุธ 9 ถึง 5: 30 น พฤหัสบดี 9 ถึง 5: 30 น ศุกร์ 9 ถึง 5: 30 น เสาร์ ไม่มี อาทิตย์ ไม่มี

Generally, all European stock markets are open for at least seven hours. Financial markets remain closed on weekends. Market opening and closing hours take place between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. in every European trading zone, with a few exceptions. Indeed, in some regions, such as Norway (OBX 25), Ireland (ISEQ) and Greece (Athex 20), opening and closing times can vary by an hour or by a few minutes.

Only the German stock markets allow trading sessions that continue after the general market close. These are known as after-hours.

Is the Stock Market Open on Public Holidays?

US and European stock markets remain closed on New Year’s Day, Good Friday and Christmas Day. Apart from these dates, each financial center observes its own national public holidays. Any trader planning to invest on an exchange should check the stock market holidays 2026 calendar to avoid trading mistakes.

How to Explain the Price Difference Between the Market Close and the Market Open?

The price difference between the closing session of the stock market and the opening session is what traders call a gap. A stock market gap is typical of low-liquidity markets and of markets that open and close on a daily basis. The accumulation of orders during the pre-market session also comes into play.

For a trader, calculating how often gaps occur is essential. In fact, it can point to the trading strategy to adopt and to the right way to manage capital.

What Is the Best Time to Trade?

Every investor is looking for the best time to trade. Trading at the market open can be interesting, but it is not suitable for beginners. Indeed, the volatility at the opening bell, together with the accumulation of orders during การซื้อขายก่อนเปิดตลาด, can have consequences on the price. It is better for a beginner to wait until the price stabilizes to get a better analysis. However, major announcements usually take place overnight, which impacts the price of an asset.

Knowing the trading hours of the different financial centers is important to gain an edge over other traders. Indeed, it gives you a head start on market sentiment. Moreover, some hours of the day correspond to periods when several markets are open at the same time, which gives rise to peaks in volume and liquidity.

อ่านต่อไป: Stock Market Fixing

Why Are Trading Hours Different in France?

Every financial product, such as stocks, bonds, futures contracts, CFDs and ETFs, depends on its issuing organization. Trading hours therefore depend on the listing venue, which is why several markets are open at the same time. This is how overlapping sessions appear. These are interesting opportunities for traders, because the more traders there are in the market, the higher liquidity and volume become. These overlap periods are closely watched by professional traders.

How Do You Buy Stocks Before the Stock Market Opens? To buy stocks during the pre-market session, you can place your orders, which will be recorded in the order books. However, you have to wait for the market to open for these orders to be executed

What Time Does the Paris Stock Exchange Open? The Paris Stock Exchange opens at 9 a.m. CET