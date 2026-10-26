Casper (CSPR): What It Is & How It Works (2026)

Real-Time Casper Chart – CSPR/USD

Casper Statistics

เครือข่ายแคสเปอร์ (CSPR)

อันดับ: 558 0,002132 $ ราคา (BTC) Ƀ0.00000003 มูลค่าตลาด 37 084 824 $ ปริมาณ 2 326 720 $ เปลี่ยน 24 ชม. 0.41% Supply ทั้งหมด 20 111 137 525 ซีเอสพีอาร์



Convert CSPR

ซีเอสพีอาร์ AED AFN ทั้งหมด เอเอ็มดี อ่างทอง AOA ARS ดอลลาร์ออสเตรเลีย AWG AZN BAM BBD BDT BGN BHD BIF BMD BND บ๊อบ BRL BSD BTC คว้าน้ำเหลว BWP BYN BYR BZD ดอลลาร์แคนาดา CDF CHF CLF CLP CNH หยวนจีน COP ซีอาร์ซี CUC CUP CVE CZK DJF DKK DOP DZD EGP ERN ETB ยูโร FJD FKP ปอนด์อังกฤษ จีบีเอ็กซ์ เจล จีจีพี GHS GIP จีเอ็มดี GNF GTQ GYD ดอลลาร์ฮ่องกง HNL HRK HTG HUF รูเปียอินโดนีเซีย ILS เขามี ภูตผีปีศาจ รูปีอินเดีย IQD IRR ISK JEP JMD JOD เยนญี่ปุ่น KES KGS KHR KMF KPW วอนเกาหลีใต้ KWD KYD KZT LAK LBP LKR LRD LSL LTL LVL LYD MAD MDL MGA MKD อืม MNT ซับ MRU MUR MVR MWK MXN เอ็มเอ็กซ์วี ริงกิตมาเลเซีย MZN NAD NGN NIO NOK เอ็นพีอาร์ NZD OMR PAB ปากกา PGK PHP PKR PLN PYG QAR RON RSD ถู RWF SAR SBD SCR SDG SEK ดอลลาร์สิงคโปร์ SHP SLE SLL สัญญาณขอความช่วยเหลือ SRD เอสเอส STD STN SVC SYP SZL บาท TJS TMT TND TOP TRY TTD ดอลลาร์ไต้หวันใหม่ TZS UAH UGX USD ยูเอสเอ็กซ์ UYU UZS VES VND VUV WST XAF XAG XAU XCD เอ็กซ์ซีจี XDR XOF XPF YER ZAR เก็บเกี่ยว ZMK รถ ซดับเบิลยูแอล

What Is Casper Crypto?

แคสเปอร์ (CSPR) เป็นสกุลเงินดิจิทัลดั้งเดิมของประเทศ เครือข่ายแคสเปอร์, a blockchain platform designed to deliver high-performance, secure solutions for decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts. The Casper crypto is built on a Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, enabling fast, scalable transactions while preserving the decentralization and security of the network. The CSPR token is used to pay transaction fees, take part in governance, and secure the network by incentivizing validators to confirm transactions.

How Does Casper Crypto Work?

นี่คือวิธีการ แคสเปอร์ (CSPR) cryptocurrency works:

กลไกฉันทามติ : Casper uses a Proof of Stake (PoS) mechanism and a consensus algorithm called “Casper CBC” (Correct-by-Construction). Validators stake CSPR tokens to take part in transaction validation and in securing the network.

: Casper uses a Proof of Stake (PoS) mechanism and a consensus algorithm called “Casper CBC” (Correct-by-Construction). Validators stake CSPR tokens to take part in transaction validation and in securing the network. CSPR Tokens : CSPR is the native token used to pay transaction fees, take part in governance, and reward validators. It is also used for staking, where participants lock up their tokens to support the network.

: CSPR is the native token used to pay transaction fees, take part in governance, and reward validators. It is also used for staking, where participants lock up their tokens to support the network. สัญญาสมาร์ท : Casper supports smart contracts and dApps (decentralized applications) through its virtual machine (Casper VM). Smart contracts are written in languages such as Rust and Solidity.

: Casper supports smart contracts and dApps (decentralized applications) through its virtual machine (Casper VM). Smart contracts are written in languages such as Rust and Solidity. การกำกับดูแลกิจการ : CSPR holders can take part in the governance of the network by voting on proposals and protocol changes, shaping the future of the platform.

: CSPR holders can take part in the governance of the network by voting on proposals and protocol changes, shaping the future of the platform. ความสามารถในการปรับขนาดและความปลอดภัย : Casper is designed to be highly scalable and secure, with dynamic adjustment capabilities to handle demand spikes while maintaining a high degree of decentralization.

: Casper is designed to be highly scalable and secure, with dynamic adjustment capabilities to handle demand spikes while maintaining a high degree of decentralization. Fees and Staking: Transaction fees are paid in CSPR. Validators who take part in staking receive CSPR rewards for their contribution to transaction validation and network security.

Casper aims to provide a robust platform for dApps and smart contracts while optimizing performance and security through its PoS model and its consensus innovations.

History of the Casper Cryptocurrency

Here is a timeline of the key dates in the history of the แคสเปอร์ (CSPR) cryptocurrency:

2018 – Founding and Early Development: Casper Network was founded under the name แคสเปอร์แล็บส์. The team began working on the development of a scalable, secure blockchain based on the “Casper CBC” consensus technology. March 2019 – Fundraising: Casper Labs raised approximately $14 million in a Series A funding round to finance the development of the platform. May 2020 – Testnet Launch: The Casper test network (testnet) went live, allowing developers and the community to test the blockchain’s features before the mainnet launch. June 2020 – Rebranding: Casper Labs changed its name to เครือข่ายแคสเปอร์ to better reflect the nature of its blockchain. July 2020 – Beta Mainnet: Launch of the beta version of the Casper mainnet, with limited but functional features for larger-scale testing. March 2025 – Mainnet Launch: Casper Network officially launched its mainnet, marking the beginning of the blockchain’s operational phase. May 2025 – Introduction of CSPR: ชาวพื้นเมือง ซีเอสพีอาร์ token was officially introduced, serving as a payment mechanism for transaction fees, governance participation, and staking. September 2025 – First Main Network: Casper Network consolidated its main network with major updates and strategic partnerships. 2025 – Expansion and Adoption: Casper continued to grow its ecosystem, attracting projects and decentralized applications, while improving the scalability and features of the platform.

These dates mark the key milestones in the development and growth of Casper Network and its native CSPR token, illustrating the platform’s evolution from inception to full deployment.

สกุลเงินดิจิทัลยอดนิยมอื่นๆ

Casper Crypto Review: Does CSPR Have a Future?

The Casper crypto has a promising future thanks to the project’s key characteristics:

Large-scale adoption of blockchain technology, smart contracts and dApps

A crypto project in continuous evolution

Casper tackles security, scalability and decentralization at the same time

Gas fees are predictable for every transaction

Advantages of Buying Casper

A more scalable architecture

An ecosystem open to all developers

A user-friendly and highly decentralized environment

Disadvantages of Investing in Casper

It is impossible to predict how the project will evolve over the coming years

The Casper Blockchain Explained

Casper is an emerging project born out of the Ethereum blockchain. The Casper blockchain therefore relies on smart contracts. Its main goal is to deliver a more flexible, open-source blockchain for professionals and cryptocurrency developers.

Should You Buy Casper Crypto?

Now could be the right time to buy Casper crypto. CSPR is a high-potential cryptocurrency that is still in its launch phase. It is highly anticipated because it tackles a problem traders face every day. In addition, Casper offers a more flexible solution, particularly when it comes to fee predictability. So, is Casper crypto a good investment? As with any early-stage crypto asset, the answer depends on your risk tolerance.

Casper’s Future in the Coming Years

Casper Crypto Price Prediction 2025: With this bullish momentum, this cryptocurrency could reach a minimum value of $0.091 within three years. The maximum price of Casper crypto is expected to reach 0.11$, with an average price of 0.094 $.

With this bullish momentum, this cryptocurrency could reach a minimum value of $0.091 within three years. The maximum price of Casper crypto is expected to reach 0.11$, with an average price of 0.094 $. CSPR Crypto Price Prediction for 2030: The Casper price could reach a minimum value of $0.58. By then, the maximum Casper value should reach a level of $0.70 with an average price of $0.59 throughout 2030.

This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Crypto-assets are highly risky investments: you may lose all of the money you invest.