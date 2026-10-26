Cronos (CRO): What It Is & How to Buy It (2026)

Cronos Real-Time Chart – CRO/USD

Cronos Statistics

โครนอส (CRO)

อันดับ: 40 0,054099 $ ราคา (BTC) Ƀ0.00000068 มูลค่าตลาด 2 746 159 167 $ ปริมาณ 4 679 695 $ เปลี่ยน 24 ชม. 0.11% Supply ทั้งหมด 99 โครนๆ



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CRO AED AFN ทั้งหมด เอเอ็มดี อ่างทอง AOA ARS ดอลลาร์ออสเตรเลีย AWG AZN BAM BBD BDT BGN BHD BIF BMD BND บ๊อบ BRL BSD BTC คว้าน้ำเหลว BWP BYN BYR BZD ดอลลาร์แคนาดา CDF CHF CLF CLP CNH หยวนจีน COP ซีอาร์ซี CUC CUP CVE CZK DJF DKK DOP DZD EGP ERN ETB ยูโร FJD FKP ปอนด์อังกฤษ จีบีเอ็กซ์ เจล จีจีพี GHS GIP จีเอ็มดี GNF GTQ GYD ดอลลาร์ฮ่องกง HNL HRK HTG HUF รูเปียอินโดนีเซีย ILS เขามี ภูตผีปีศาจ รูปีอินเดีย IQD IRR ISK JEP JMD JOD เยนญี่ปุ่น KES KGS KHR KMF KPW วอนเกาหลีใต้ KWD KYD KZT LAK LBP LKR LRD LSL LTL LVL LYD MAD MDL MGA MKD อืม MNT ซับ MRU MUR MVR MWK MXN เอ็มเอ็กซ์วี ริงกิตมาเลเซีย MZN NAD NGN NIO NOK เอ็นพีอาร์ NZD OMR PAB ปากกา PGK PHP PKR PLN PYG QAR RON RSD ถู RWF SAR SBD SCR SDG SEK ดอลลาร์สิงคโปร์ SHP SLE SLL สัญญาณขอความช่วยเหลือ SRD เอสเอส STD STN SVC SYP SZL บาท TJS TMT TND TOP TRY TTD ดอลลาร์ไต้หวันใหม่ TZS UAH UGX USD ยูเอสเอ็กซ์ UYU UZS VES VND VUV WST XAF XAG XAU XCD เอ็กซ์ซีจี XDR XOF XPF YER ZAR เก็บเกี่ยว ZMK รถ ซดับเบิลยูแอล

What Is Cronos Crypto?

Cronos crypto is a public, decentralized and open-source blockchain developed by Crypto.com. It is designed to be fast and scalable and to support the development of decentralized applications (dApps). Cronos is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), which makes it easy to port existing applications from Ethereum over to its ecosystem. The native token of the Cronos blockchain is CRO, used to secure the network, pay transaction fees and access certain services within the Crypto.com ecosystem.

In short, Cronos is a platform that aims to provide a fast and secure development environment for dApps, while letting users enjoy the benefits of decentralized finance.

How Does Cronos Crypto Work?

Cronos is a blockchain designed by Crypto.com to make it easier to build and run decentralized applications (dApps). It offers a robust, scalable ecosystem while remaining compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM).

Blockchain and EVM: ฐาน: Cronos is a public blockchain, which means anyone can take part in it. EVM ที่เข้ากันได้: This compatibility allows developers to easily migrate their Ethereum dApps to Cronos, cutting development costs and lead times. ฉันทามติ: Cronos uses a consensus mechanism to validate transactions and keep the network secure.

CRO Token: ค่าธรรมเนียมการทำธุรกรรม: It is used to pay the fees associated with transactions on the blockchain. Governance: CRO holders can take part in decisions about how the blockchain evolves. รางวัล: CRO staking lets you earn rewards. การเข้าถึงบริการ: CRO is often required to access certain services offered by Crypto.com, such as higher interest rates on accounts.

ระบบนิเวศ DeFi: DeFi platform: Cronos hosts a variety of DeFi protocols, such as DEXs (decentralized exchanges), lending and borrowing protocols, and yield farming applications. ความสามารถในการทำงานร่วมกัน: Cronos allows interoperability with other blockchains, opening up new possibilities for users.

scalability: ขยายขีดความสามารถ: Cronos is designed to be highly scalable, meaning it can handle a large number of transactions per second. sharding: To improve scalability even further, Cronos may in the future use sharding techniques, which involve splitting the blockchain into several fragments.



History of the Cronos Cryptocurrency

Cronos is a relatively young blockchain, closely tied to the Crypto.com platform. Although its history is not as long as that of some other blockchains, its rise has been fast and significant.

2025: Cronos launch: The Cronos blockchain was officially launched, marking a major milestone in the expansion of the Crypto.com ecosystem. This launch gave developers a fast, scalable platform on which to build and deploy dApps. การรวม DeFi: The Cronos ecosystem started welcoming a wide range of DeFi projects, giving users a variety of options for their investments and transactions.

ตั้งแต่ปี 2025: การเติบโตแบบทวีคูณ: The Cronos network has grown rapidly, with a steadily rising number of dApps and users. ความร่วมมือ: Crypto.com has formed numerous partnerships to grow the Cronos ecosystem and attract new users. วิวัฒนาการอย่างต่อเนื่อง: The Cronos blockchain is continuously updated and improved to meet the needs of its community and stay competitive.



สกุลเงินดิจิทัลยอดนิยมอื่นๆ

Cronos Crypto Review – Does CRO Have a Future?

The crypto.com coin, CRO, is a viable investment option that attracts many investors for different reasons. Its Crypto.com blockchain is a newcomer, but it has plenty of potential: lower fees, near-instant transactions and dedicated merchant support. It has a market capitalization of 2,7462 B $ and sits in 2251 place among cryptocurrencies, according to CoinMarketCap.

Its platform is designed to make cryptocurrency easy and accessible, even for people new to crypto. The decentralized nature of crypto.com guarantees privacy and security. Its various security features work together to significantly reduce the risk of hacking and fraud. Cronos currently builds on its performance of 3321 Satochi at the start of 2019. It did, however, fall to as low as 149 Satochi. Forecasts nevertheless point to a return to 1740.

Advantages of Buying Cronos

Cronos crypto has strong growth potential: CRO could have strong potential thanks to the vast marketing campaigns of its parent company. According to Shaun Heng, vice president of growth and operations at CoinMarketCap, a price-tracking website for crypto assets: “If crypto.com name recognition remains strong, the future growth of its token could be strong as well”.

High staking APY: In February 2026, the staking APY for CRO is 10%. This is the return you receive (in CRO) for putting your CRO to work helping run the Crypto.com blockchain. For comparison, the ETH staking APY at its competitor Coinbase is around 4,5%.

Lower trading fees on crypto.com: If you hold CRO in your Crypto.com account, you can enjoy lower trading fees. This is particularly useful for high-volume traders.

CRO cashback: The Crypto.com Visa debit card offers very generous rewards, such as up to 8% back on purchases paid in CRO. Think free subscriptions to Netflix, Spotify and Amazon Prime, plus free airport lounge access. The more CRO you stake with your crypot.com wallet, the more rewards you receive.

Drawbacks of Investing in Cronos

The crypto is highly volatile: Like most other cryptocurrencies, the Cronos price can fluctuate considerably in any given week. Cryptos can be high-risk, high-reward investments. That is why investors need to be prepared for losses, especially in the short term.

Cronos crypto is vulnerable to negative publicity: Since CRO is the native token of crypto.com, its success is tied to that of the exchange. For example, in January 2026, Crypo.com faced a hack in which 33 million dollars were stolen, which also dragged down the market value of CRO.

Rewards depend on locking up your investment: To earn higher rewards with Crypto.com, you must stake your CRO with them for six months at a time. As a result, you cannot cash out quickly. You can only qualify for the highest reward rates by staking more than 400 000$.

The Cronos Blockchain Explained

The crypto.com chain is built on top of the Ethereum blockchain, which enables ERC20 compatibility. The network is secured by the Etash function, a proof-of-work (PoW) algorithm adapted from Dagger-Hashimoto. Etash requires the output of the hashing process to produce a hash value below the threshold. The Ethereum network raises or lowers this threshold to make sure blocks are mined at an appropriate pace.

To maintain security, the Crypto.com chain uses a framework called threat modeling. This ensures the network can properly predict, identify and protect the blockchain against threats using the STRIDE model. The latter focuses on the following six categories:

การปลอมแปลง

การงัดแงะ

การปฏิเสธ

การเปิดเผยข้อมูล

การปฏิเสธบริการ

Elevation of privilege

The architecture of the CRO blockchain is designed to make mobile payments easy. This is thanks to a variety of specialized features it delivers through the use of multiple nodes.

Should You Buy Cronos Crypto?

CRO offers a number of advantages over the typical cryptocurrency, particularly given the substantial marketing resources of crypto.com. If you already use the Crypto.com exchange, CRO may be worth buying and holding this year.

However, since CRO experiences significant price swings, you should follow a dollar-cost averaging strategy. In that case, you make several purchases spread out over months rather than all at once.

This article is educational in nature and does not constitute investment advice. Crypto assets are highly risky investments: you can lose your entire stake.