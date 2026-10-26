Kaspa (KAS): What It Is & How to Buy It

0,035698 $ คาสปา (กสทช.) 1h 0.7% 24h 0.55% USD ยูโร ปอนด์อังกฤษ

Live Kaspa Price Chart – KAS/USD

สถิติคาสปา

คาสปา (KAS)

อันดับ: 75 0,035698 $ ราคา (BTC) Ƀ0.00000045 มูลค่าตลาด 991 670 609 $ ปริมาณ 8 908 819 $ เปลี่ยน 24 ชม. 0.55% Supply ทั้งหมด 27 แคช



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KAS AED AFN ทั้งหมด เอเอ็มดี อ่างทอง AOA ARS ดอลลาร์ออสเตรเลีย AWG AZN BAM BBD BDT BGN BHD BIF BMD BND บ๊อบ BRL BSD BTC คว้าน้ำเหลว BWP BYN BYR BZD ดอลลาร์แคนาดา CDF CHF CLF CLP CNH หยวนจีน COP ซีอาร์ซี CUC CUP CVE CZK DJF DKK DOP DZD EGP ERN ETB ยูโร FJD FKP ปอนด์อังกฤษ จีบีเอ็กซ์ เจล จีจีพี GHS GIP จีเอ็มดี GNF GTQ GYD ดอลลาร์ฮ่องกง HNL HRK HTG HUF รูเปียอินโดนีเซีย ILS เขามี ภูตผีปีศาจ รูปีอินเดีย IQD IRR ISK JEP JMD JOD เยนญี่ปุ่น KES KGS KHR KMF KPW วอนเกาหลีใต้ KWD KYD KZT LAK LBP LKR LRD LSL LTL LVL LYD MAD MDL MGA MKD อืม MNT ซับ MRU MUR MVR MWK MXN เอ็มเอ็กซ์วี ริงกิตมาเลเซีย MZN NAD NGN NIO NOK เอ็นพีอาร์ NZD OMR PAB ปากกา PGK PHP PKR PLN PYG QAR RON RSD ถู RWF SAR SBD SCR SDG SEK ดอลลาร์สิงคโปร์ SHP SLE SLL สัญญาณขอความช่วยเหลือ SRD เอสเอส STD STN SVC SYP SZL บาท TJS TMT TND TOP TRY TTD ดอลลาร์ไต้หวันใหม่ TZS UAH UGX USD ยูเอสเอ็กซ์ UYU UZS VES VND VUV WST XAF XAG XAU XCD เอ็กซ์ซีจี XDR XOF XPF YER ZAR เก็บเกี่ยว ZMK รถ ซดับเบิลยูแอล

What Is Kaspa Crypto?

Kaspa crypto (KAS) is a digital currency focused on transaction speed and scalability. Launched in 2025, it uses an innovative blockchain technology called “GHOSTDAG” (Greedy Heaviest Observed Subtree Directed Acyclic Graph), which allows multiple blocks to be confirmed simultaneously. This significantly improves transaction processing speed while maintaining a high level of security. Kaspa aims to solve the scalability problems faced by other cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, while enabling fast, low-cost transactions.

How Does Kaspa Crypto Work?

Kaspa works on a unique blockchain architecture. Here are the key details:

โกสต์แด็ก : Kaspa uses the GHOSTDAG algorithm (Greedy Heaviest Observed Subtree Directed Acyclic Graph), which allows multiple blocks to be added simultaneously, unlike traditional linear chains.

: Kaspa uses the GHOSTDAG algorithm (Greedy Heaviest Observed Subtree Directed Acyclic Graph), which allows multiple blocks to be added simultaneously, unlike traditional linear chains. บล็อกคู่ขนาน : Unlike conventional blockchains, where blocks are added sequentially, Kaspa mining adds blocks in parallel, increasing processing speed.

: Unlike conventional blockchains, where blocks are added sequentially, Kaspa mining adds blocks in parallel, increasing processing speed. เอกฉันท์ : Consensus is reached through the validation of blocks in the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph). Blocks are confirmed according to their weight and depth in the structure.

: Consensus is reached through the validation of blocks in the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph). Blocks are confirmed according to their weight and depth in the structure. ⁠ความปลอดภัย : Kaspa’s blockDAG structure provides a high level of security against double-spend attacks, thanks to the interconnection of blocks.

: Kaspa’s blockDAG structure provides a high level of security against double-spend attacks, thanks to the interconnection of blocks. scalability : By enabling fast, simultaneous block confirmation, Kaspa can process a large number of transactions per second, improving its scalability.

: By enabling fast, simultaneous block confirmation, Kaspa can process a large number of transactions per second, improving its scalability. ความเร็ว: The DAG structure and fast consensus enable almost instantaneous transactions, delivering a better user experience.

Kaspa stands out for its innovative approach to blockchain, aiming to combine speed, security and scalability.

History of the Kaspa cryptocurrency

Here are the main key dates in the history of the Kaspa cryptocurrency:

ตุลาคม 2016: Development of Kaspa begins. The underlying technology, including the GHOSTDAG protocol, begins to take shape. เมษายน: Kaspa is launched on the mainnet. This marks the start of the Kaspa blockchain running in production, with the KAS token in circulation. มิถุนายน: Kaspa begins to gain recognition in the cryptocurrency community, attracting attention for its innovations in scalability and parallel block processing. กันยายน 2025: The first centralized crypto exchanges (CEX) enabling KAS trading are launched, increasing its visibility and accessibility for investors. มกราคม: Kaspa announces major improvements to its platform, including security updates and performance optimizations. 2025: Kaspa continues to grow its ecosystem with strategic partnerships and technical updates, aiming to strengthen its position in the cryptocurrency market.

These steps show the growth and evolution of Kaspa from its early days to its current development.