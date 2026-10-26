Kaspa (KAS): What It Is & How to Buy It

Live Kaspa Price Chart – KAS/USD
สถิติคาสปา
คาสปา (KAS)
อันดับ: 750,035698 $ราคา (BTC)Ƀ0.00000045มูลค่าตลาด991 670 609 $ปริมาณ8 908 819 $เปลี่ยน 24 ชม.0.55%Supply ทั้งหมด27 แคช
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What Is Kaspa Crypto?
Kaspa crypto (KAS) is a digital currency focused on transaction speed and scalability. Launched in 2025, it uses an innovative blockchain technology called “GHOSTDAG” (Greedy Heaviest Observed Subtree Directed Acyclic Graph), which allows multiple blocks to be confirmed simultaneously. This significantly improves transaction processing speed while maintaining a high level of security. Kaspa aims to solve the scalability problems faced by other cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, while enabling fast, low-cost transactions.
How Does Kaspa Crypto Work?
Kaspa works on a unique blockchain architecture. Here are the key details:
- โกสต์แด็ก: Kaspa uses the GHOSTDAG algorithm (Greedy Heaviest Observed Subtree Directed Acyclic Graph), which allows multiple blocks to be added simultaneously, unlike traditional linear chains.
- บล็อกคู่ขนาน: Unlike conventional blockchains, where blocks are added sequentially, Kaspa mining adds blocks in parallel, increasing processing speed.
- เอกฉันท์: Consensus is reached through the validation of blocks in the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph). Blocks are confirmed according to their weight and depth in the structure.
- ความปลอดภัย: Kaspa’s blockDAG structure provides a high level of security against double-spend attacks, thanks to the interconnection of blocks.
- scalability: By enabling fast, simultaneous block confirmation, Kaspa can process a large number of transactions per second, improving its scalability.
- ความเร็ว: The DAG structure and fast consensus enable almost instantaneous transactions, delivering a better user experience.
Kaspa stands out for its innovative approach to blockchain, aiming to combine speed, security and scalability.
History of the Kaspa cryptocurrency
Here are the main key dates in the history of the Kaspa cryptocurrency:
- ตุลาคม 2016: Development of Kaspa begins. The underlying technology, including the GHOSTDAG protocol, begins to take shape.
- เมษายน: Kaspa is launched on the mainnet. This marks the start of the Kaspa blockchain running in production, with the KAS token in circulation.
- มิถุนายน: Kaspa begins to gain recognition in the cryptocurrency community, attracting attention for its innovations in scalability and parallel block processing.
- กันยายน 2025: The first centralized crypto exchanges (CEX) enabling KAS trading are launched, increasing its visibility and accessibility for investors.
- มกราคม: Kaspa announces major improvements to its platform, including security updates and performance optimizations.
- 2025: Kaspa continues to grow its ecosystem with strategic partnerships and technical updates, aiming to strengthen its position in the cryptocurrency market.
These steps show the growth and evolution of Kaspa from its early days to its current development.