What to Invest In: Options by Profile & Horizon

What to invest in: Choosing the right investments is one of the biggest concerns for investors who want to grow their money. With so many investment options available, you need to select the best investments to suit your budget. What to invest in for a good return? Here is our complete guide.

What to Invest In – Investing in the Stock Market

Investing in the stock market is one of the best alternatives for diversifying your investments. It involves putting money into shares of listed companies in order to become a shareholder. Investing in stocks is therefore a way of taking part in a company’s growth. In return, you benefit from capital gains and a share of dividends depending on the shares you invest in.

Average annual return :% 2.6

:% 2.6 ใครสามารถลงทุนได้ : Individual investors and investment clubs

: Individual investors and investment clubs ข้อได้เปรียบหลัก: Benefiting from the long-term performance of listed companies.

การลงทุนใน Cryptocurrencies

While cryptocurrencies are best known as a means of payment, it is entirely possible to invest in them. As financial assets with an unstable and volatile value, they can deliver significant gains from a small sum. To do so, you will need to ซื้อ cryptocurrencies, then hold them in order to profit from price movements over the short or long term.

Average annual return :% 230

:% 230 ใครสามารถลงทุนได้ : Any investors willing to take risks

: Any investors willing to take risks ข้อได้เปรียบหลัก: Potential for very high returns.

การซื้อขาย

The foreign exchange market is another investment avenue that arouses the interest of a great many investors. Since the exchange rates of currencies such as the euro or the dollar change from one day to the next, Forex investing has become one of the best ways to grow your money. The activity consists in speculating on the movements of convertible currencies based on exchange rates.

Average annual return : 20 ถึง 100%

: 20 ถึง 100% ใครสามารถลงทุนได้ : Individual investors or companies willing to take risks

: Individual investors or companies willing to take risks ข้อได้เปรียบหลัก: High liquidity.

ลงทุนในทองคำ

If you want to put your money into precious metals, investing in gold is a good diversification idea. This safe-haven commodity protects you from inflation, which is why it has always been considered a reliable investment. To buy gold, you will need to go to the counter of a physical branch or use a specialised online broker. It is nevertheless advisable to check the indicators of future depreciation in order to choose the best time to invest.

Average annual return :% 8

:% 8 ใครสามารถลงทุนได้ : All investor profiles

: All investor profiles ข้อได้เปรียบหลัก: A protective value against inflation.

Investing in Oil

A raw material used in many different sectors, oil is a highly profitable investment. Its constantly rising price, along with future forecasts, indicates good growth in its value over the long term. To invest in oil, you can, for example, buy shares in oil companies, buy oil through CFDs, or trade futures contracts, depending on your investment goals.

Average annual return :% 10

:% 10 ใครสามารถลงทุนได้ : Everyone, especially experienced investors

: Everyone, especially experienced investors ข้อได้เปรียบหลัก: Future forecasts pointing upwards.

ลงทุนใน Metaverse

A highly fashionable investment, the metaverse is a sector with a future. Thanks to advances in technology, investing in the metaverse can pay off big. It covers various fields connected to the virtual world, including robotics, cryptocurrencies, ETFs, and investment in the shares of companies focused on the metaverse. Examples include Microsoft, Facebook and Roblox shares.

Average annual return : -

: - ใครสามารถลงทุนได้ : All investor profiles

: All investor profiles ข้อได้เปรียบหลัก: A sector full of promise.

การลงทุนใน ETF

If you want to put money into foreign markets, investing in ETFs is an advantageous activity. It means placing your money in a passive fund that allows you to invest in every company in a stock index. Just like investments in cryptocurrencies or Forex, putting money into an ETF comes with the risk of losing capital. However, it offers several considerable advantages, including easy access and limited fees.

Average annual return :% 8

:% 8 ใครสามารถลงทุนได้ : Investors with a good knowledge of the financial markets

: Investors with a good knowledge of the financial markets ข้อได้เปรียบหลัก: Flexible investment and high liquidity.

การลงทุนในอสังหาริมทรัพย์

To build lasting wealth, การลงทุนในอสังหาริมทรัพย์ is also a good idea. Although this sector can experience variations, it remains a profitable long-term investment. You can rent out properties, put money towards your main home, turn to commercial real estate, and so on.