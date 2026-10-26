What to Invest In: Options by Profile & Horizon

What to invest in: Choosing the right investments is one of the biggest concerns for investors who want to grow their money. With so many investment options available, you need to select the best investments to suit your budget. What to invest in for a good return? Here is our complete guide.
What to Invest In – Investing in the Stock Market
Investing in the stock market is one of the best alternatives for diversifying your investments. It involves putting money into shares of listed companies in order to become a shareholder. Investing in stocks is therefore a way of taking part in a company’s growth. In return, you benefit from capital gains and a share of dividends depending on the shares you invest in.
- Average annual return:% 2.6
- ใครสามารถลงทุนได้: Individual investors and investment clubs
- ข้อได้เปรียบหลัก: Benefiting from the long-term performance of listed companies.
การลงทุนใน Cryptocurrencies
While cryptocurrencies are best known as a means of payment, it is entirely possible to invest in them. As financial assets with an unstable and volatile value, they can deliver significant gains from a small sum. To do so, you will need to ซื้อ cryptocurrencies, then hold them in order to profit from price movements over the short or long term.
- Average annual return:% 230
- ใครสามารถลงทุนได้: Any investors willing to take risks
- ข้อได้เปรียบหลัก: Potential for very high returns.
การซื้อขาย
The foreign exchange market is another investment avenue that arouses the interest of a great many investors. Since the exchange rates of currencies such as the euro or the dollar change from one day to the next, Forex investing has become one of the best ways to grow your money. The activity consists in speculating on the movements of convertible currencies based on exchange rates.
- Average annual return: 20 ถึง 100%
- ใครสามารถลงทุนได้: Individual investors or companies willing to take risks
- ข้อได้เปรียบหลัก: High liquidity.
ลงทุนในทองคำ
If you want to put your money into precious metals, investing in gold is a good diversification idea. This safe-haven commodity protects you from inflation, which is why it has always been considered a reliable investment. To buy gold, you will need to go to the counter of a physical branch or use a specialised online broker. It is nevertheless advisable to check the indicators of future depreciation in order to choose the best time to invest.
- Average annual return:% 8
- ใครสามารถลงทุนได้: All investor profiles
- ข้อได้เปรียบหลัก: A protective value against inflation.
Investing in Oil
A raw material used in many different sectors, oil is a highly profitable investment. Its constantly rising price, along with future forecasts, indicates good growth in its value over the long term. To invest in oil, you can, for example, buy shares in oil companies, buy oil through CFDs, or trade futures contracts, depending on your investment goals.
- Average annual return:% 10
- ใครสามารถลงทุนได้: Everyone, especially experienced investors
- ข้อได้เปรียบหลัก: Future forecasts pointing upwards.
ลงทุนใน Metaverse
A highly fashionable investment, the metaverse is a sector with a future. Thanks to advances in technology, investing in the metaverse can pay off big. It covers various fields connected to the virtual world, including robotics, cryptocurrencies, ETFs, and investment in the shares of companies focused on the metaverse. Examples include Microsoft, Facebook and Roblox shares.
- Average annual return: -
- ใครสามารถลงทุนได้: All investor profiles
- ข้อได้เปรียบหลัก: A sector full of promise.
การลงทุนใน ETF
If you want to put money into foreign markets, investing in ETFs is an advantageous activity. It means placing your money in a passive fund that allows you to invest in every company in a stock index. Just like investments in cryptocurrencies or Forex, putting money into an ETF comes with the risk of losing capital. However, it offers several considerable advantages, including easy access and limited fees.
- Average annual return:% 8
- ใครสามารถลงทุนได้: Investors with a good knowledge of the financial markets
- ข้อได้เปรียบหลัก: Flexible investment and high liquidity.
การลงทุนในอสังหาริมทรัพย์
To build lasting wealth, การลงทุนในอสังหาริมทรัพย์ is also a good idea. Although this sector can experience variations, it remains a profitable long-term investment. You can rent out properties, put money towards your main home, turn to commercial real estate, and so on.
- Average annual return: 2 ถึง 10%
- ใครสามารถลงทุนได้: Individual investors and companies
- ข้อได้เปรียบหลัก: A tangible and lasting investment.
Saving in SCPI
Still within the real estate sector, SCPI (Sociétés Civiles de Placement Immobilier), French real estate investment companies that pool investors’ money to buy rented properties, are profitable. Investing in SCPI nevertheless requires a fairly large budget, which is not always within everyone’s reach. However, this type of rental property investment is profitable over the long term. It involves no management constraints, allowing investors to generate a potential income without much involvement on their part.
- Average annual return:% 4.45
- ใครสามารถลงทุนได้: Young investors or those who do not have the time to manage their investment
- ข้อได้เปรียบหลัก: Management already handled by a licensed company.
Investing in Wine
Another type of investment that can also stand the test of time is investing in wine. Ranked among the best investments this year, wine investing takes different forms. You can buy a few bottles and keep them to resell later. Otherwise, it is also interesting to build online wine cellars to make money.
- Average annual return: 1 ถึง 4%
- ใครสามารถลงทุนได้: Enthusiasts of the field
- ข้อได้เปรียบหลัก: Wine gains value over time.
Which Investment Options with a Budget from 10 to 100,000 euros?
How to choose what to invest in, and where to invest money, depends above all on your budget. Here are some interesting investment ideas depending on the amount invested.
1. Investing a Sum of 10 euros
With €10, you can already start investing 10 euros in trading or buying cheap shares on the stock markets. Besides, you do not need a large amount of capital to start investing, which makes this one of the best investments for beginners. Experienced investors can also use leverage to increase this capital.
2. Investing a Small Budget of 50 euros
With 50 euros, you can also bet on stock market assets. There are various kinds of shares accessible at this budget, such as Coca-Cola shares or AT&T shares. Otherwise, it is also possible to invest on a small budget in cryptocurrencies. With an amount of 50 euros, you can definitely start trading.
3. Saving a Sum of 100 euros
ไปยัง ลงทุน 100 ยูโร, you can choose between several types of investment. This amount already allows you to invest in stocks, in a French life insurance policy (assurance vie, a flexible tax-advantaged savings wrapper), in a PEA (a French tax-advantaged share savings plan), in a Livret A (a state-regulated, tax-free savings account), or in SICAV and FCP funds (French collective investment funds).
4. Growing 500 euros
With 500 euros, the choice of investments becomes much wider. As a result, the profits made become much more significant. To make this sum grow, you can ลงทุน 500 ยูโร in SCPI (French real estate investment companies), in real estate with no down payment, or in real estate crowdfunding.
5. What to Invest in with 1,000 euros
In addition to the investment options mentioned above, 1,000 euros already offers you a wide range of investments. For example, you can ลงทุน 1,000 ยูโร in stocks, in renewable energy, in cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, in gold, or in a French ประกันชีวิต (life insurance savings plan).
6. Saving 5,000 euros
Do you have 5,000 euros and want to enjoy a good return? There are short-term or long-term solutions to diversify your investment. We would suggest here investing 5,000 euros in a Livret A, in bonds or in stocks. It is also possible to prepare for your retirement with an assurance vie or to choose other types of investments such as wine or SCPI.
7. Investing 10,000 euros
ไปยัง ลงทุน 10,000 ยูโร, you can also invest in stocks through a PEA. Think, for example, of buying the best shares such as Apple or Tesla. In addition, you can opt for a Livret A, an assurance vie, ETFs, or real estate.
8. Investing a Budget of 100,000 euros
Investing 100,000 euros is ideal for carrying out a real estate project. You can possibly invest in an SCPI or in bank savings accounts. But whatever your choice, always diversify your portfolio with different types of investments across every investment horizon: short, medium and long term.
See also: How to Invest in Forex? Guide and Tips
5 Mistakes to Avoid When Investing
- Staying away from risky investments.
- Betting on the stock market only on large and risky investments.
- Going into debt to invest.
- Investing only in real estate.
- Betting without researching first.
What to Invest in This Year?
The best investments depend on your budget; however, investing in stocks, the metaverse and cryptocurrencies are the most popular this year.
What to Invest in for the Future?
Investments in stocks, gold and real estate are the most profitable investments for the future.
What to Invest in When You Are a Student?
If you are still a student, we advise you to put your money into volatile assets such as cryptocurrencies.
What to Invest in with 20,000 or 50,000 euros?
With an amount between 20,000 and 50,000 euros, you can already diversify your portfolio across different investments. Otherwise, real estate investment is the most recommended.
This article has an educational purpose and does not constitute investment advice. Investing involves a risk of losing capital.