Dassault Aviation Stock (AM.PA): Analysis & Outlook

Dassault Aviation Stock (AM): Live Price and Key Data

Dassault Aviation Акції торгуються на Euronext Paris під тікером AM (AM.PA, код ISIN FR0014004L86). Ціна акцій наразі становить €, з коливанням у % протягом сесії. За останні дванадцять місяців акції торгувалися в діапазоні від € до €, з щоденними обсягами торгів близько акцій. Таким чином, ринкова капіталізація компанії становить кілька десятків мільярдів євро, і вона входить до числа великих компаній Паризького ринку.

Акції торгуються безперервно з 9:00 до 17:30 за паризьким часом і котируються в євро, без суттєвих бар'єрів ліквідності для приватного інвестора: портфель замовлень формується французькими та міжнародними установами, а також приблизно третиною капіталу, що знаходиться у вільному обігу, решта стабільно утримується родиною засновників та Airbus, як детально описано нижче.

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How to Read the Dassault Aviation Share Price

Ціна акцій Dassault Aviation, що відображається на постійній основі, відповідає останній угоді, укладеній на Euronext: вона змінюється разом із потоком ордерів, з ширшими спредами на відкритті, коли сесія обговорює новини за вечір, та навколо публікацій прибутків.

Three reference points are enough to size up the stock: the day’s move, useful for traders; the twelve-month performance, which puts the session into a broader trend; and the gap to the yearly high, an indicator of buying or selling pressure. Large institutional orders can sometimes turn a quiet order book into a choppy session within minutes — the visible translation of the scarce free float described further on.

Dassault Aviation at a Glance: A Century of French Aerospace

Спадкоємець століття французької аерокосмічної галузі — промислові пригоди Марселя Дассо, уродженця Марселя Блока, розпочалися під час Першої світової війни — Dassault Aviation є одним з останніх великих незалежних виробників літаків у Європі.

Група проектує та будує два взаємодоповнюючі сімейства літаків: вогневе напад, an omnirole combat aircraft sold to France and to export customers, and the Falcon range, business jets among the most widely operated in the world, from the Falcon 2000LX to the ultra-long-range Falcon 8X and the recently introduced Falcon 6X, while the Falcon 10X, the largest of the family, is under development.

This duality — defence and business aviation — shapes the group’s results: weapons orders spread over long years with deposits paid as soon as contracts are signed, while the business jet market tracks global economic cycles, with a strong sensitivity to US gross domestic product and interest-rate movements. Added to this is a third leg, quieter but precious for an investor: support for in-service fleets.

Spare parts, maintenance, training and upgrades generate recurring revenue throughout the life of the aircraft — several decades for a Falcon as for a Rafale — cushioning the shocks of new-aircraft sales cycles.

Based in Paris, the company relies on a French industrial network — Bordeaux-Mérignac for final Falcon assembly, Martignas, Argonay, Seclin and Biarritz for sub-assemblies — and employs more than 10,000 people, most of them in France.

Why the Dassault Aviation Share Price Moves

Four drivers explain most of the stock’s movements. The first is Rafale orders: every export signature is a landmark event. Egypt and Qatar in 2015, India in 2016, Greece, the Emirate of Abu Dhabi with the largest export order in the history of the program, and then Indonesia have turned an aircraft long reserved for the French armed forces into an international commercial success, with deliveries spread over more than a decade.

The second driver is the business jet market: Falcon orders react to the economic climate, and delivery lead times — several years for the latest models — feed services revenue once the fleet is in service. The third is budgetary: European and French rearmament plans, reinforced by the war in Ukraine, secure domestic military demand over the long term.

The fourth, more discreet, is technical and operational: keeping certification schedules on track, Falcon 10X development costs, the pace of deliveries and margins on export batches weigh directly on profitability.

Для інвестора ці рушійні сили можна прочитати у трьох публічних документах: книзі замовлень, опублікованій з результатами за повний рік та півріччя, квартальному бізнес-звіті та оголошеннях про замовлення, що публікуються протягом року. Розуміння цих публікацій є частиною основ фундаментальний аналіз applied to an industrial stock.

Dassault Aviation Stock: History and Market Performance

На ринках Dassault Aviation пройшла через кілька різних періодів. Довгий час компанія підтримувалася виключно своєю французькою промисловою базою та зрілим ринком бізнес-джетів, акції компанії пережили помітні цикли: 2010-ті роки, коли портфелі військових замовлень були обмежені, а Falcons стикалися з жорсткою конкуренцією, після пандемії змінилися етапом переозброєння Європи та зростанням експортних замовлень на Rafale, що змінило траєкторію акцій.

The stock is part of the CAC 40 and ranks among the significant industrial market caps on the Paris exchange, which exposes it to index fund flows and to sector rotations by fund managers.

To judge stock market performance, two habits are essential: reason in total return — dividends reinvested included, since Dassault Aviation pays one every year — and compare the stock with its sector over the same period, not with the CAC 40 alone. French defence stocks do not react like banks or technology names: their cycles are counted in years, much like the programs they deliver.

The Dassault Aviation Dividend: A Regular Yield

Dassault Aviation pays an annual dividend

Dassault Aviation pays an annual dividend on its fiscal year, proposed at the annual general meeting in the spring and paid a few weeks later. The latest proposed dividend stands at € per share, a yield of around % at the current price — a level in the upper range of CAC 40 industrial stocks, without falling into the very high yield category.

The distribution policy, historically prudent, aims to reward shareholders while preserving the group’s industrial resources: the share of earnings paid out fluctuates over the years, but the dividend is not meant to disappear, as the business model generates cash from the moment orders are signed.

For a saver looking for income, the stock can fit into a selection of дивідендні акції, provided you reason in net-of-tax yield and in regularity over a full cycle, not just the last year.

Who Owns Dassault Aviation? A Stable Shareholder Base

Структура капіталу захищає компанію від рейдерів, а також від короткострокового тиску. Родина Дассо контролює близько двох третин акцій через свою холдингову компанію, і цей показник не змінюється протягом десятиліть, а Airbus володіє майже 10% капіталу, що є історичною часткою, успадкованою від реструктуризації європейської аерокосмічної промисловості на початку 2020-х років, за умови обмеження її участі.

The free float actually available on the market therefore represents about a quarter to a third of the capital: this relative scarcity of shares can amplify price movements in both directions.

Таке сімейне управління має конкретні наслідки для міноритарного акціонера: промислові рішення — інвестиції, графіки, передачі — приймаються з урахуванням безперервності, що історично сприяло фінансовій силі, але за рахунок меншої гнучкості, ніж у деяких конкурентів, що котируються на біржі та більш схильних до впливу ринків.

As the holder of a share, you have the same rights as any shareholder: voting at the annual general meeting on the accounts, the allocation of earnings and appointments, access to financial documents, and the right to the proposed dividend. With a reference shareholder holding two-thirds of the votes, the influence of an individual holder on resolutions is symbolic — the point of the AGM lies elsewhere: it gives management a platform to speak on the order book, margins and strategy, an information session often more instructive than a press release.

Dassault Aviation’s Competitors in Defence and Business Aviation

На ринку бойових літаків Rafale конкурує з європейським Eurofighter Typhoon, американським F-35 компанії Lockheed Martin та шведським Saab Gripen; на ринку бізнес-джетів Falcons змагаються з літаками Gulfstream компанії General Dynamics, літаками Global компанії Bombardier та сімейством Cessna Citation компанії Textron. У самій Франції перерахована аерокосмічна екосистема пропонує різні профілі: Акції Airbus, лідер цивільної авіації, Thales shares, the defence electronics specialist, plus Lockheed Martin shares та Boeing shares з американського боку.

Comparing these valuations — earnings multiple, enterprise value multiple, dividend yield — helps to position Dassault Aviation’s premium or discount within its sector.

Рейтинги аналітиків та цільові ціни акцій Dassault Aviation

Інвестиційні банки, що займаються акціями, публікують рекомендації — купувати, тримати або продавати — разом із цільовими цінами на дванадцять місяців. Ці аналізи базуються на моделях дисконтованих грошових потоків, відкаліброваних відповідно до портфеля замовлень, виробничої маржі та темпів поставок: розкид цільових показників між установами головним чином відображає припущення, прийняті для майбутніх експортних замовлень, та відновлення маржі за останніми партіями Rafale.

The analyst consensus aggregates these recommendations into an average rating, often expressed on four or five levels (strong buy, buy, hold, reduce, sell). Interpreting it calls for three precautions: consensus follows the price more than it anticipates it — target upgrades readily arrive after the rallies; it is structurally biased toward buy ratings; and it is quickly reshuffled after a major event, such as a large export order or an industrial incident.

Remember the logic rather than the figure: a price target is a dated snapshot, revised at every publication, never a promise.

Орієнтир Що він вимірює Застереження щодо читання Median price target Ціна, яку аналітики планують досягти через 12 місяців Переглядається після кожного звіту про прибутки або замовлення Consensus rating The average recommendation (buy → sell) Structural bias toward buy ratings Кількість аналітиків Глибина покриття запасу Varies with investor interest

Should You Buy Dassault Aviation Stock in 2026? Strengths and Risks

Сильні сторони справи вагомі. Портфель замовлень, заповнений роками виробництва; унікальна позиція незалежного виробника літаків, здатного продавати як літак, так і його довічний сервіс; зростання європейських оборонних бюджетів; стабільне управління та баланс з незначною заборгованістю; а також підрозділ бізнес-джетів, останні моделі якого оновлюють модельний ряд протягом десятиліття.

The risks exist and must be weighed. Dependence on state orders and export negotiations, irregular by nature; head-on competition from the F-35 in certain markets; industrial execution — any delay or cost overrun on the Falcon 10X would weigh on margins; the sensitivity of the business jet market to an economic slowdown; and finally a valuation that already prices in a large share of this good news, which limits the margin of safety in the event of disappointment.

As with any listed stock, none of these strengths guarantees tomorrow’s price: portfolio diversification remains the answer to idiosyncratic risk.

Сильні Ризики Order book covering several years of production Export orders that are irregular and political by nature European defence budgets on a durable upward path Competition from the F-35 in tenders Стабільне сімейне управління, солідний баланс Зменшення вільного обігу, що посилює цінові коливання Falcon range renewed up to the Falcon 10X Можливі затримки або перевитрати коштів під час розробки Dividend paid every year Valuation already embedding high expectations

How to Buy Dassault Aviation Shares from France

A French stock listed on Euronext Paris, Dassault Aviation is eligible for the French equity savings plan (PEA), the most tax-efficient wrapper for a French resident after five years of holding, as well as for an звичайний рахунок у цінних паперах якщо ви вже вичерпали ліміт внесків.

Процес зводиться до трьох кроків: відкрийте рахунок у обраного вами брокера, поповніть його банківським переказом, а потім розмістіть ордер на купівлю за тікером AM — типи ордерів (ринковий, лімітний) детально описані в нашому посібнику. ордери на фондовому ринку.

On the cost side, buying a CAC 40 stock is among the cheapest trades: most online brokers execute it for a few euros at most per order, and the financial transaction tax applies to purchases of large-cap French shares. Two habits will trim the bill further: grouping your purchases rather than multiplying small orders, and setting up a regular investment plan if you want to build the position gradually — a method that smooths the cost basis across the cycles specific to the defence sector.

To choose the platform suited to your order volumes, see our comparison of Інтернет-брокериІ наша Vantage огляд якщо ви розглядаєте платформу з кількома регулюваннями — ви також можете відкрити a Vantage обліковий запис →. Finally, our guide how to buy shares details every step for a confident first purchase.

Frequently Asked Questions About Dassault Aviation Stock

What Is the Outlook for Dassault Aviation?

The industrial outlook rests on two pillars: the Rafale, whose French and export order books are filling production beyond the decade, and the renewal of the Falcon range up to the Falcon 10X. The group also takes part in European discussions on future combat systems, which extends its trajectory beyond current programs.

Is Dassault Aviation a Good Investment?

It depends on your time horizon and asset allocation: the stock combines a defensive industrial profile with irregular order cycles. The strengths — a full order book, stable governance, a dividend — are set against execution and valuation risks. Analyzing your own goals and diversification matters more than any general recommendation.

What Is the Current Dassault Aviation Dividend Yield?

The yield is obtained by dividing the annual dividend by the share price: with the latest dividend of € and the price at €, it comes out at around %. This figure moves every day with the price and with every dividend announcement.

What Is the Price Forecast for Dassault Aviation Stock?

Аналітики публікують цільові ціни на дванадцять місяців, розподілені відповідно до їхніх припущень щодо замовлень та маржі. Ці прогнози переглядаються під час кожного випуску звіту про прибутки: розглядайте їх як робочі орієнтири, а не як певні факти, та перевіряйте їх з фундаментальними показниками книги замовлень.

Чи входить Dassault Aviation до складу CAC 40?

Yes: the stock belongs to the CAC 40 індекс, який об'єднує найбільші ринкові капіталізації на Euronext Paris. Це членство гарантує високу щоденну ліквідність та присутність у більшості французьких індексних фондів, включаючи ETF, що відтворюють індекс.

Чи можна придбати акції Dassault Aviation у PEA?

Yes: as a French company listed on Euronext Paris, it is eligible for the PEA. Dividends and capital gains are exempt from income tax after five years of holding; only the social security levies apply to withdrawals beyond that period.