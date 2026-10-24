Fortuneo Review (2026): Fees, Platform & Verdict

Fortuneo Review 2026: Our Verdict in 30 Seconds

Фортунео is the online banking and brokerage arm of Crédit Mutuel Arkéa — a French online broker and one of the few digital banks to combine a current account, savings and stock-market investing in a single app, with genuinely serious brokerage behind them. In this Fortuneo review, we test what that promise is worth: its standout strength is the PEA (the French equity savings plan), where competitive fees, a deep ETF universe and recurring promotional offers on orders make it a safe pair of hands for long-term investors.

The reservations are just as clear: the international offering is narrower than a pure broker’s, and a full banking relationship is part of the package — you choose Fortuneo as much for its bank as for its brokerage. Our Fortuneo review verdict: an excellent choice for a PEA plus everyday banking; multi-market investors should also look at an international broker as a complement.

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Who Is Fortuneo? History and Positioning

Launched in the early 2000s, Fortuneo grew into the digital arm of Crédit Mutuel Arkéa, the Breton stronghold of French mutual banking. That backing explains its trajectory: rather than chasing growth at any cost the way neobanks do, Fortuneo built a complete offering — interest-bearing current account, cards, loans, life insurance, stock-market investing — anchored in the solidity of a century-old French banking group.

The positioning targets demanding savers who want a complete online banking relationship, with advisers who actually answer and branches in major cities, without giving up competitive brokerage rates. This dual identity — bank and broker — is both its strength (everything in one place) and its constraint (the Fortuneo broker offer has to be judged as part of the whole).

Is Fortuneo Regulated and Safe?

Yes, fully: Fortuneo is a brand of the Arkéa group, a French credit institution supervised by the ACPR, with its brokerage activities overseen by the AMF — France’s financial regulator — the two reference authorities in France.

Concretely, that means a licence you can verify in the official registers, membership of the statutory guarantee schemes (bank deposits covered up to the regulatory ceilings per client and per institution), segregation of investment assets, and automated handling of French tax rules — the annual single tax form (IFU), the withholding tax on dividends and the capital gains summary. For an investor, this is what separates a mainstream market intermediary from an offshore platform: at Fortuneo, regulation protects the client rather than the institution.

Brokerage Accounts: PEA, Securities Account and PEA-PME

The range covers the three French wrappers. The Fortuneo PEA is the centrepiece: a regulatory ceiling of €150,000 in contributions, eligibility for European shares and ETFs, and the tax advantage of exemption on gains after five years. The звичайний рахунок у цінних паперах (compte-titres) opens up the world’s exchanges — including American ones — under standard taxation. The ГОРОХ-МСП rounds out the offer for shares in smaller companies.

On top of these wrappers come life insurance and the PER (the French personal retirement plan), extending the wealth-planning toolkit beyond the stock market — the point for the investor being to centralise every tax wrapper with a single intermediary, with a consolidated view of their wealth.

Fortuneo Fees and Commissions: What Does It Cost?

The fee schedule crosses two logics: competitive brokerage on French and European markets — historically at the low end of the online-bank field, with recurring conditional promotions of free trades — and market-standard charges on the more distant venues. The table below frames the reading; the exact figures, revised regularly, are kept up to date by our data team.

Плата за послуги значення примітки Брокерська компанія Euronext з акціями/ETF - Recurring conditional promotional offers Overseas-market brokerage (US…) - + currency conversion fees Плата за зберігання - - PEA account maintenance fees - - Мінімальний початковий депозит - -

The comparison method remains the classic one: model a typical year — number of orders, markets used, amounts invested — and total it up at two or three competitors, as our порівняння онлайн-брокерів робить.

The Banking Ecosystem Around the Brokerage

Choosing Fortuneo for the stock market also means inheriting the bank that wraps around it — which is precisely the model’s argument. The current account comes with a card — the premium ranges being income-gated, in line with online-banking standards — plus instant transfers and a banking app widely praised for its fluidity.

Regulated savings accounts (livrets) and life insurance complete the wealth picture: the latter, backed by Arkéa group vehicles and the major external managers, serves as a retirement-horizon receptacle alongside the PEA. The banking PER closes the loop for tax optimisation.

For the investor, the benefit shows in practice: a transfer from the current account to the PEA within hours, a consolidated read-out of holdings, a single point of contact for the tax treatment of every wrapper — the comfort of a one-stop shop that pure brokers do not offer.

Where Are Your Shares and Your Money Held at Fortuneo?

The question deserves the same precise answer as for any intermediary: shares bought at Fortuneo are registered in your name with the central depositary — Euroclear France for most Paris-listed stocks — and held in beneficial ownership; they do not appear on the bank’s balance sheet and revert in full to the holder if the institution runs into difficulty.

Cash in the brokerage accounts sits in associated cash accounts, separate from the company’s own funds; bank deposits benefit from the guarantee fund up to the regulatory ceilings. This architecture, standard among regulated French institutions, has proved itself through episodes of banking stress: it is the concrete translation of the ACPR licence mentioned above.

Transferring a PEA or a Securities Account to Fortuneo

Fortuneo accepts in remittance transfers of existing wrappers, with the market’s usual sweetener: part of the transfer fees covered according to the schedules in force, to be claimed before signing. A transfer preserves the plan’s tax seniority — a three-year-old PEA that moves keeps its three years — and takes place in kind: securities migrate from depositary to depositary without any sale, hence without any taxable event.

In practice: a transfer request from the Fortuneo client area, authorisation given to the outgoing institution, then migration of securities and cash in two to six weeks depending on portfolio complexity. Two standard precautions: place no orders during the transfer window, and reconcile the portfolio statement received on arrival, line by line, with the departure statement.

Placing an Order at Fortuneo: The Actual Journey

Concretely, buying a share from the trading space follows four screens: search for the security by name or ISIN code, a quote sheet with live pricing and a condensed order book, order entry — quantity or amount, market or limit type, validity — then confirmation with a fee summary before the electronic signature. Execution on Euronext is near-instant during the session; the trade confirmation verifies the transaction and the shares appear in the portfolio within minutes.

Scheduled orders — monthly, on a fixed date — are set up once and then repeat without intervention, the backbone of regular investing. For beginners, the share order types page details each order type; the купівля акцій guide covers the full first-purchase journey.

Fortuneo Trading Platform and App: Everyday Ergonomics

The Fortuneo experience splits in two: the full website for preparing orders — security research, order books, analysis — and the mobile app for monitoring and fast order placement. The whole is defined by clarity rather than power: fewer advanced indicators than at an international broker, but instant handlability and unambiguous flows — a positioning consistent with a clientele of long-term savers rather than intensive traders.

Market and limit orders execute without friction on Euronext; scheduled and recurring orders support monthly investing. Users who demand charting depth will add dedicated tools, with the platform handling execution.

Обслуговування клієнтів і взаємодія з користувачами

Customer service is one of Fortuneo’s historically strong marks: reachable by phone during extended hours, via secure messaging and through the app’s chat, with advisers based in France — a comfort pure brokers generally do not offer. Account opening is done online in about fifteen minutes, validation taking from a few hours to a few days depending on the supporting documents.

Response times observed on routine requests (transfers, taxation, platform access) remain within the good standards of French online banking — a criterion that weighs heavily when a problem arises on a portfolio.

Fortuneo Pros and Cons

Сильні Слабкі сторони One of the most competitive PEAs among online banks International offering narrower than a pure broker’s A full bank: current account, savings, loans, insurance A bundled entry ticket (banking + brokerage together) French AMF/ACPR regulation, Arkéa group Moderate analysis tools for active traders France-based customer service, reachable and well rated Currency conversion fees on foreign-currency markets Regular promotional offers on orders Promo conditions to check at every sign-up

Which Investor Profile Is Fortuneo For?

Fortuneo is first and foremost for the long-term French-market saver who wants a competitive PEA anchored in a real online bank — transfers, card, adviser — and to centralise their wrappers (PEA, CTO, life insurance, PER) in one place. The створення багатства profile gets its money’s worth from the full product range. Conversely, the active multi-market trader will head to an international broker for breadth and tools — the two approaches can be combined: Fortuneo for the PEA core, a dedicated broker for international exposure and активна торгівля.

Fortuneo vs Neobrokers: A Clash of Models

The competition structuring the French market pits online banks like Fortuneo against mobile neobrokers — Trade Republic at the fore. The latter’s argument is absolute simplicity — fractional shares, scheduled deposits, zero frills — perfect for automating monthly saving. Fortuneo’s argument is depth — PEA, securities account, PEA-PME, life insurance, PER, a current account with advisers, loans — and competitive brokerage on Euronext that holds up as soon as the portfolio grows.

In practice, the two models answer different moments in an investor’s life: the neobroker escorts the first €100 a month; the online bank structures a complete portfolio. Many savers combine both — the automated core on one side, the sophistication on the other — the key being that each tax wrapper sits with the intermediary that handles it at the best cost.

How Do You Open a Fortuneo Account?

The process takes about fifteen minutes online: an identity and situation form, digitised supporting documents (ID, proof of address, bank details), a knowledge questionnaire for access to the instruments, then validation within a few days. The brokerage account activates together with the bank account — the model’s peculiarity — and the first transfer funds the PEA or the securities account.

Команда PEA та opening a PEA guides walk you through the rest of the journey, and our порівняння брокерів puts the offer back in its competitive context — including the eToro проти DEGIRO віч-на-віч for the alternatives.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions About Fortuneo

Is Fortuneo a good broker?

Yes: a brand of the Crédit Mutuel Arkéa group, Fortuneo operates under a French licence supervised by the ACPR and the AMF, with the associated statutory guarantees — deposit protection, segregation of investment assets, automated tax handling. It is a regulated mainstream intermediary, not an exotic platform.

Is the Fortuneo PEA any good?

It ranks among the online-bank references: competitive brokerage on Euronext, recurring promotional offers, a broad ETF universe and clear account maintenance charges. For a long-term PEA anchored in a full bank, it is one of the French market’s best value-for-money propositions.

What is the difference between Fortuneo and a pure online broker?

The model: Fortuneo is an online bank with integrated stock-market investing — current account, advisers, loans — whereas a pure broker focuses on execution and minimal fees. At equal fee schedules on Euronext, the choice comes down to usage: banking centralisation versus international breadth and tools.

Can you trade US shares at Fortuneo?

Yes, via the ordinary securities account, with access to the main American venues and currency conversion fees applied to orders in foreign currencies. The breadth nonetheless remains below that of specialised international brokers — factor in the international share of your portfolio. In practice, the most common split: the European core and the PEA’s ETFs at Fortuneo, specific US stocks at a multi-currency broker once conversion fees become significant.

Does Fortuneo offer managed investing?

Yes, the group’s ecosystem offers managed investment solutions, notably within life insurance, complementing self-directed stock-market investing. The details of the mandates and their fees are set out in the contractual documentation in force at the time of subscription.

What is the minimum amount to open an account at Fortuneo?

Opening the bank account follows the conditions of the current online offer; the brokerage account requires no specific minimum deposit beyond the institution’s general terms. The current figures appear in the fee table above, updated by our team.

Does Fortuneo Offer Brokerage Without a Full Bank Account?

Fortuneo’s model rests on the full banking relationship: the brokerage account opens as part of the current-account opening. That is the difference from a pure broker, which opens a stand-alone securities account. Investors who want only the stock market without the bank head to the providers in our comparison — or accept the one-stop shop in exchange for its consolidated advantages.

What Should You Do if You Have a Problem With Your Fortuneo Account?

The procedure follows the classic escalation: first customer service via secure messaging or phone, keeping the references of every exchange; if blocked, the institution’s complaints department, whose details appear in the contractual documents; and as a last resort the AMF’s ombudsman, free of charge for the client, to be approached only once the internal route is exhausted.

For disputes tied to stock-market orders, the order log — timestamped in the platform — is the centrepiece of the file: it is what establishes what was requested, at what price, and what was actually executed.

The Essentials to Remember