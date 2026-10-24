Interactive Brokers Review (2026): Fees, Pros & Cons

Interactive Brokers (IBKR) Stock Price in Real Time

Інтерактивні брокери trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker IBKR (ISIN US45841N1072). The stock currently changes hands at $, a move of % on the session. This Interactive Brokers review tracks both sides of the story — the listed stock and the broker behind it — so here is the live picture: over the past twelve months the shares have traded between $ and $, with daily volume of roughly shares — the calm liquidity of a large-cap US stock followed by institutions.

A useful note for European shareholders: the stock is quoted in dollars, which adds currency risk to any reading of the share price.

Торгувати з Vantage ринки Регульований брокер · Безкоштовний демо-рахунок · Швидке виконання CFD – це складні інструменти, які пов'язані з високим ризиком швидкої втрати капіталу. Відкрийте безкоштовний рахунок →

As a US-listed stock, Interactive Brokers is not eligible for the PEA (the French equity savings plan): it is bought through a standard brokerage account, where it ranks among the purest exposures to global retail brokerage.

Interactive Brokers Review: From Pioneer to Industry Benchmark

The Interactive Brokers story begins in 1978, when Thomas Peterffy — a Hungarian-born computer scientist who emigrated to the United States — automated options order routing long before electronic trading took over the markets. From that technical origin, the group has kept its DNA: a platform built by traders for traders, execution costs among the lowest in the world, and a culture of engineering rather than marketing.

The 2007 IPO opened the capital to the public, with the founding family retaining significant influence — a stability of vision that is rare in American finance.

Today, Interactive Brokers provides access to more than 150 markets in around 30 currencies: stocks, options, futures, bonds, currencies, metals — a breadth unique among retail brokers. The group’s commercial paradox: it serves the most demanding professionals (funds, introducing brokers, algorithmic traders via its well-known API) as well as pragmatic individuals drawn in by minimal commissions and the absence of any minimum deposit. That duality explains the steady growth in client accounts, a key indicator tracked by the market every month.

Why the Interactive Brokers Share Price Moves

The stock reacts to three families of signals. First, the щомісячні показники: client accounts, net deposits, margin lending balances — the brokerage’s organic growth can be read continuously, almost like a subscription. Then the квартальні результати: commissions per client, interest margin on balances, adjustment margin — because part of revenue depends on interest rates: interest paid on client balances and Interactive Brokers margin rates are renegotiated in line with policy rates, and falling rates mechanically weigh on that line.

Нарешті, ринковий цикл: volatility lifts order volumes and commissions, bull markets attract new accounts — but the group’s geographic diversification and low cost base smooth out the cycles better than most competitors.

IBKR Stock History and Market Performance

Listed in 2007 — at the very moment the financial crisis was about to redraw global brokerage — Interactive Brokers stock has since delivered one of the steadiest trajectories in the American financial sector: growth driven by the continuous rise in client accounts, expansion funded entirely from internal cash flow, and surplus capital returned through share buybacks.

The stock has been through the cycles — crashes, the zero-commission era, the mobile-trading boom started by younger rivals — gaining market share thanks to a cost model the competition has never managed to replicate exactly.

To judge that performance, three comparisons say more than the share price alone: against other listed brokers — covered further down — some of which have done better on specific segments; against the broad US market, of which IBKR remains a partial and cyclical exposure; and in total return terms, with quarterly dividends and buybacks stacking on top of the price. The French investor adds a fourth lens: euro-dollar conversion, which has at times amplified — or damped — the stock’s performance depending on currency phases.

How to Read the Interactive Brokers Share Price

IBKR’s price reads like that of any large US stock, with its own particularities. The calendar counts double: the monthly statistics — accounts, deposits — arrive at the start of the month and move the stock as much as an ordinary quarterly report; Federal Reserve rate announcements act directly on the interest income line — every FOMC meeting becomes an event for the stock.

Trading hours: the US session concentrates volume, and the opening is the most volatile window for a European investor placing orders in the late French afternoon. And finally currency: the European holder of IBKR carries an implicit dollar position — on the day they sell, their return in euros depends on the exchange rate as much as on the share price.

Three habits, in short: limit orders around data releases, anticipating rate windows, and reading returns in your account’s base currency.

Interactive Brokers Dividend: Modest, Topped Up by Buybacks

The quarterly dividend stands at $ per share, a yield of about % — deliberately modest, as is the custom for a financial growth company. Shareholder returns also come from regular share buybacks, which reduce the share count and mechanically increase each holder’s share of future profits.

For the French investor, these US dividends carry a 15% withholding tax once the W-8BEN form has been filed, creditable against French tax — a tax point to factor into the net yield calculation.

Who Owns Interactive Brokers?

The ownership structure reflects the history: the founding family and related entities keep a significant share of voting rights, with the rest split between American and international institutions via the Nasdaq free float. That family influence translates into an atypical governance style — little decorative financial communication, long-term industrial choices, a culture of frugality — and a strategic stability that patient investors appreciate.

The minority shareholder gains a management team aligned with the long run; in exchange, they accept reduced governance flexibility, with major decisions following the founder’s vision rather than the market’s quarterly moods.

Interactive Brokers Competitors: The Global Brokerage Landscape

Global retail brokerage is shared between diversified giants and pure players. Чарльз Шваб (SCHW), which absorbed TD Ameritrade, dominates the US mass market with an integrated banking offer; Робінхуд (HOOD) embodies the mobile generation of zero commissions and fractional positions; European neobrokers — presented in our Інтернет-брокер comparison — compress fees on their home markets.

Interactive Brokers has set itself apart through breadth (150 markets against a handful for most rivals), unit costs and professional tools — a defensible position, though watched closely by free-commission competitors. A comparative reading of multiples — price to earnings, account growth, net margin — sheds light on the premium granted to each model.

In brokerage and asset management, you can also follow the stocks of Фінансові компанії Ameriprise, Cohen & Steers та DigitalBridge.

IBKR Pro vs IBKR Lite: How Interactive Brokers Fees Work

Interactive Brokers splits its retail client base into two plans. ІБКР Професіонал is aimed at active investors: volume-tiered commissions, access to the full range of order types, optimized execution — the broker’s historical model. ІБКР Лайт targets the hands-off saver: zero commissions on US stocks and ETFs, at the cost of a few restrictions on orders and markets — the natural entry point in any Interactive Brokers review for beginners.

Switching between the two is done in the account settings: start on Lite, then move to Pro once the pace of orders justifies the tiered grid. For a French investor, the arbitrage is calculated over a typical year — a few orders a year on US stocks favor Lite; regular multi-market activity favors Pro — and in both cases, access to the 150 markets stays identical.

Interactive Brokers Financial Data

The metrics below structure the fundamental reading of the stock; the detailed figures are compiled by our data team and updated with every release.

Metric значення період Доходи - - Client accounts - - Чиста маржа - - Чистий прибуток - - Дивіденди на акцію $ (live) - Ринкова капіталізація see share price × shares -

Is Interactive Brokers Good? Strengths and Risks in 2026

The strengths of the case lie in the structural position: global cost leader in an industry where cost is the decisive weapon; unmatched product breadth that locks in multi-market clients; revenue anchored in balances and lending, partially uncorrelated with order volumes; massive cash generation that self-funds buybacks and dividends; and the stable governance of a founding shareholder.

The risks press on the very same lines: revenue sensitivity to falling policy rates; zero-commission competition grinding down retail pricing; US regulation of margin lending and deposit protection, which frames margin activity — readers asking “is Interactive Brokers safe?” will find much of the answer in that regulatory perimeter; and a valuation that already assumes flawless execution — the stock is quick to punish every disappointing monthly statistic. As always, no strength guarantees the share price: diversification remains the answer.

Сильні Ризики Global leader in brokerage costs Revenue sensitivity to policy rates 150+ markets, 27+ currencies — unmatched breadth Zero-commission competition Recurring revenue on balances and lending Regulation of margin and deposits Regular share buybacks + dividend Valuation demanding flawless execution

How to Buy Interactive Brokers Stock from France

A US stock listed on the Nasdaq, Interactive Brokers is bought through a standard brokerage account — the PEA does not admit it — via a broker offering access to US exchanges, which is the case for most of the players presented in our Інтернет-брокери порівняння.

Three practical points: currency conversion fees apply (the stock trades in dollars) and are minimized by grouping orders; fractional orders make it possible to invest a fixed amount whatever the unit price; and the W-8BEN form, filled in once with your broker, cuts the withholding tax on dividends to 15%. An irony investors appreciate: buying the broker’s stock is done… at a broker, and this IBKR review serves both purposes.

For multi-asset trading beyond stocks, specialized platforms such as Vantage → complete the toolkit. Our guide to купівля акцій details every step of placing the first order.

Where Does IBKR Fit in a Portfolio?

IBKR is best analyzed as a financial growth stock: it capitalizes a structural position — the lowest cost in a cost-sensitive industry — rather than a cycle. In a portfolio, it can serve as exposure to global brokerage and, more broadly, to the financialization of savings: every cohort of new investors worldwide is a potential client of the platform.

Two allocation approaches coexist: the long-term position built in tranches, tolerating the volatility around the monthly statistics; or the “financial infrastructure” sleeve that groups IBKR with exchanges and market makers — pooling the bets on global volumes. The dollar currency risk is taken on knowingly: for a European saver whose expenses are in euros, an IBKR position is also, de facto, a small position in the greenback.

Frequently Asked Questions About Interactive Brokers Stock

Can You Buy Interactive Brokers in a PEA?

No: as a US company listed on the Nasdaq, the stock is not eligible for the PEA. It is bought through a standard brokerage account, with that wrapper’s taxation — the 30% flat tax (PFU) or the progressive scale — plus US withholding tax on dividends, reduced to 15% with the W-8BEN form. For brokerage exposure inside a French tax wrapper, there is no direct equivalent: the PEA turns to other sectors, and the standard brokerage account remains the route to US stocks.

Why Is Interactive Brokers So Popular?

For three measurable reasons: commissions among the lowest in the world across a very large number of markets; unique access to more than 150 exchanges from a single platform; and professional tools — order types, API, margin — that serve the demanding individual investor as much as the institutional trader.

Does Interactive Brokers Pay a Dividend?

Yes, a modest quarterly dividend — a yield of around % — complemented by regular share buybacks. The policy aims at reasonable shareholder remuneration without sacrificing investment in the platform.

What Is the Main Risk of IBKR Stock?

Interest-rate sensitivity: part of revenue comes from interest on client balances and margin loans — Interactive Brokers margin rates move down with policy rates, mechanically shrinking that line regardless of the broker’s commercial health.

How to Follow Interactive Brokers News

Through the three regular appointments: the monthly account and deposit statistics, published at the start of the month; the quarterly results with their commentary on margins; and the Federal Reserve rate calendar, which moves the interest income line. The whole routine takes a few minutes a month — discipline matters more than reactivity.

Is IBKR a Growth Stock or an Income Stock?

Rather a financial growth story: the rise in account numbers and client assets drives profits, the dividend remains symbolic, and share buybacks are the real redistribution channel to shareholders. The distinction guides allocation: those looking for immediate income look elsewhere; those who believe in the durable expansion of global brokerage find a direct expression of it here.

Can You Buy Fractional IBKR Shares, and With What Budget?

Yes: international brokers offer fractional shares, and a few dozen euros are enough for a slice — to be weighed against the EUR/USD conversion cost, which weighs proportionally heavier on small regular amounts. Grouping purchases quarterly rather than monthly mechanically cuts the currency bill.

What Is the Difference Between Interactive Brokers and Interactive Investors?

No affiliation: despite the similar names, Interactive Investors is a separate British broker, while Interactive Brokers (IBKR) is the American group founded by Thomas Peterffy, listed on the Nasdaq and presented on this page. The frequent confusion comes from the shared prefix; checking the ticker — IBKR for the group discussed here — removes any ambiguity before any investment.

Ключові висновки