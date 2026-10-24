Stockbroker: What They Do & How to Choose (2026)

What Is a Stockbroker? A Simple Definition

A stockbroker is the intermediary that executes your orders on the financial markets. Between you and the stock exchange there is no direct access: when you want to buy a share, an ETF, a currency contract or a cryptocurrency, it is the broker who transmits the order, finds the counterparty, confirms execution and holds the securities in your account. In exchange for this service, it charges commissions or a margin on every transaction.

Without a broker, there is no buying securities: even traditional online banks play this role through their brokerage subsidiaries.

Торгувати з Vantage ринки Регульований брокер · Безкоштовний демо-рахунок · Швидке виконання CFD – це складні інструменти, які пов'язані з високим ризиком швидкої втрати капіталу. Відкрийте безкоштовний рахунок →

The word “broker” covers two realities today. Historically, the stockbroker is a finance professional who trades on behalf of clients — corporations, funds, wealthy individuals. In everyday usage, and on this page, the term refers above all to the online brokerage firm that puts a trading platform at the disposal of individual investors.

Both meanings coexist in search results, from the definition of the profession to platform comparisons: this page covers both, starting with what matters most to the individual investor — how to choose a stockbroker. Because that is the real challenge: finding the best broker for your needs, not the most visible one in the advertising.

Online brokerage has changed profoundly in twenty years. Where placing an order once required a phone call to a trading floor, a mobile app today executes a share purchase in seconds, for a fraction of the former cost. This democratization has blurred the benchmarks: hundreds of platforms compete for retail savings, from the historic online bank to the neobroker launched the year before. Hence the value of a framework — types of brokers, reliability criteria, real fees — before you entrust your first euro.

Broker vs Trader: What’s the Difference?

Confusing these two roles derails many stock market beginners. The брокер — whether written as one word or as the two-word stock broker — is the regulated intermediary that executes orders for a fee. The trader, by contrast, is the one who makes the buy and sell decisions — a professional acting for a bank or a fund, or an individual operating from a platform. In other words: the trader decides, the broker executes.

A good broker does not manage your positions and does not promise you gains; it gives you the tools — real-time quotes, order types, news, charts — to decide on your own. This separation of roles is itself a safeguard: the party executing your orders has no interest in steering them.

Types of Online Brokers: Stocks, Forex, Crypto, Neobrokers

Not all platforms are alike: the markets available, the fees and the tools change with each specialization. Four families structure the offering.

The Stock and ETF Broker

This is the classic intermediary for investing in the stock market: it gives access to listed shares, ETFs and France’s tax wrappers — the PEA and the standard share dealing account (compte-titres). Fees here are generally the lowest on the market, especially on European exchanges. It is the natural choice for a long-term investment strategy, as our guide on як купувати акції explains; our detailed comparison of Інтернет-брокери weighs up their real fees wrapper by wrapper.

The Forex and CFD Broker

Specialized in currency trading and contracts for difference, the форекс брокер offers leverage that magnifies gains and losses alike, extended trading hours — the forex market runs around the clock on weekdays — and fast analysis tools. The Брокер CFD extends the same mechanism to indices, commodities and shares. These products are aimed at experienced traders: the majority of retail CFD accounts lose money, a warning every serious broker displays.

Our page dedicated to the торговий брокер compares these platforms instrument by instrument.

The Crypto Broker

Cryptocurrency exchange platforms have grown closer to traditional brokers: limit and market orders, mobile apps, sometimes even share offerings. Regulation is advancing with the European MiCA framework, but the volatility of the underlying assets remains of a different order from that of stocks — our overview of криптовалюта details this market and its players.

The Neobroker

Arriving from Northern Europe and Germany, neobrokers bet on simplicity: a mobile app, fractional orders, zero commission on certain exchanges. They suit modest first deposits, at the cost of an offering that is sometimes less complete on advanced orders and secondary markets.

How to Spot a Reliable Stockbroker: The Criteria That Matter

The question “which is the most reliable broker?” has no single answer, but it has a method: before any deposit, check the following six criteria.

Регулювання : a trustworthy broker is licensed by a recognized authority — the AMF and ACPR in France, BaFin in Germany, the FCA in the United Kingdom, CySEC in Cyprus. Licences can be verified directly in the official registers, such as the AMF’s list of financial services providers.

: a trustworthy broker is licensed by a recognized authority — the AMF and ACPR in France, BaFin in Germany, the FCA in the United Kingdom, CySEC in Cyprus. Licences can be verified directly in the official registers, such as the AMF’s list of financial services providers. Segregation of funds : your money must be held in an account separate from the firm’s own funds; should the broker fail, it cannot be used to pay its creditors.

: your money must be held in an account separate from the firm’s own funds; should the broker fail, it cannot be used to pay its creditors. Прозорість плати : commissions, spreads, currency conversion fees, inactivity penalties — everything must appear in black and white in the pricing schedule, not in the small print.

: commissions, spreads, currency conversion fees, inactivity penalties — everything must appear in black and white in the pricing schedule, not in the small print. Якість виконання : processing speed, controlled slippage, a published best-execution policy.

: processing speed, controlled slippage, a published best-execution policy. Обслуговування клієнтів : reachable in your language, responsive — test it before the first problem, not during.

: reachable in your language, responsive — test it before the first problem, not during. Послужний список та репутація: regulator sanctions, recurring disputes and years in business can all be checked with a few minutes of research.

A foreign broker can be reliable if it is regulated by an equivalent authority; the reverse is also true — a firm based in France without a licence deserves the greatest suspicion. Nationality does not protect you; the licence does.

Scams exist and follow known patterns: unregulated platforms promising guaranteed returns, fake “advisers” who contact you after a sign-up on a side website, ghost brokers copying the visual identity of well-known players, automated trading systems with fabricated results.

Three reflexes are enough to rule out most of them: verify the licence in the official register before any deposit, refuse any pressure to invest quickly (“last chance”, limited-time bonus), and never transfer funds to an account in the name of a private individual. A real broker will never call you to say that buying is urgent.

Our Selection: The Best Online Brokers in France

This selection rests on verifiable criteria: licensing and regulation, the real pricing schedule on the markets most used by retail investors, depth of the stock and ETF offering, platform quality and the feedback published in our detailed reviews. The ranking evolves with the offers: each review page is updated whenever a broker changes its fees or services.

The best broker depends on your profile: a long-term investor funding a PEA does not have the same needs as an active currency trader. Here is our selection by use case, with a link to our detailed test of each platform.

Основне використання брокер Ключові сильні сторони Наш огляд Stocks and ETFs at the lowest cost РОТАЦІЯ Reduced brokerage fees, broad access to global exchanges Огляд DEGIRO PEA and full banking offering Фортунео Competitive PEA, online bank, comprehensive tools Огляд Fortuneo Global and professional access Інтерактивні брокери 150 markets, advanced orders, among the lowest fees IBKR stock Social trading and simplicity eToro Copy trading, intuitive interface, community features eToro огляд Mobile automated saving Trade Republic Fractional orders, investment plans, app Trade Republic огляд Direct access to the Paris stock exchange Bourse Direct Euronext access, PEA and CTO, per-order pricing Bourse Direct огляд CFD and multi-asset trading XTB xStation platform, CFDs and real stocks XTB огляд

For active multi-asset trading — currencies, metals, indices, energies — our choice goes to Vantage: a MetaTrader 4 and 5 platform, fast execution, unlimited demo accounts for practice and more than 1,000 tradable instruments from a single interface. Read our Повний Vantage огляд, or take action: відкрити a Vantage обліковий запис → or test it risk-free with a Vantage demo account →.

How to Choose a Stockbroker for Your Investor Profile

There is no universally superior broker: there are matches between an investor profile and a platform. The long-term saver who funds a PEA every month looks for minimal brokerage fees on Euronext and the ability to schedule orders — online banks and neobrokers meet that brief. The active investor diversifying across several exchanges prioritizes global access, advanced limit orders and possibly an API — the turf of international brokers.

The currency and CFD trader wants tight spreads, controlled leverage, MetaTrader and fast execution — the specialty of multi-asset brokers like Vantage. Finally, the crypto investor will make sure the platform complies with the European MiCA framework and separates digital assets from operating funds.

In every case, the right method remains the same: list your real needs — markets, order frequency, tax wrappers, tools — then match that list against the pricing schedule and the licence. The best broker is the one that ticks your boxes, not those of the latest influencer.

How Much Does a Stockbroker Cost? Fees and Commissions to Know

The free trading advertised in large print tells only part of the story. Five fee categories make up a broker’s real bill. Брокерські винагороди, per order or as a percentage, range from promotional zero to a few dozen euros depending on the markets — European exchanges generally cost less than exotic ones. Спреди, the gap between the buy and sell price, are how forex and CFD brokers get paid: invisible on the statement, they weigh on every position.

Комісія за конвертацію валюти apply as soon as a security is denominated in another currency. Плата за зберігання have all but disappeared among online brokers but persist in banking. Finally, some brokers charge плата за бездіяльність after a few months without an order: worth checking if you trade infrequently.

The simplest way to compare: simulate your typical profile — number of orders per month, markets used, amounts — on the pricing schedules of two or three shortlisted brokers, then add it all up. The ranking that comes out of it is yours, not an advert’s.

An example makes the mechanics visible. Imagine an investor placing four €500 orders per month on French stocks and one US ETF per quarter. With a broker charging €1 per order on Euronext and €1 for currency conversion, the annual bill comes to around €60; at a traditional bank charging €5 per order plus custody fees of 0.4% on a €10,000 portfolio, the same activity far exceeds €300.

Over ten years, the difference runs into thousands of euros — more than the return on many sophisticated strategies. Hence the rule: compare fees in annual euros on your actual usage, never as isolated percentages.

Online Stock Broker: The Steps to Open a Share Dealing Account

Opening a brokerage account takes less time than a tax return. The typical journey comes down to five steps: fill in the online form with your details; submit the requested documents — proof of identity, proof of address, sometimes a bank statement; complete the suitability questionnaire (experience, objectives, risk tolerance) which conditions access to certain products; fund the account by bank transfer; then place your first order from the platform.

Final approval takes from a few minutes to a few days depending on the provider. Our page on the торговий рахунок details every step, pitfalls included.

The platform is your command post: quotes, charts, orders, alerts. Two standards dominate multi-asset trading — MetaTrader 4 for forex and CFDs, MetaTrader 5 for broader coverage of stocks and futures. Stock brokers mostly develop their own interfaces, which are simpler, plus mobile apps where the majority of retail orders are now placed.

Команда порівняння торгових платформ reviews the tools available for each profile, including specific requirements such as the Islamic account covered in our page on the халяльний брокер.

The Stockbroker Profession: Duties, Salary and Training

Behind the platforms, the broker’s profession — the human intermediary — remains very much alive on trading floors. Its duties: executing institutional clients’ orders at the best price, advising on market conditions, managing counterparty risk, analysing flows. The qualities expected come down to three words: reactivity, rigour, stress resistance.

On the training side, recruiters favour master’s degrees in financial markets — Paris-Dauphine University and specialized business schools dominate the career paths, complemented by the professional certifications required on trading floors.

Pay follows the logic of the sector: a base salary in line with finance standards, topped up by a variable component indexed on volumes traded and client portfolio performance. Early in a career, the gap between candidates comes down to the degree and command of the products; past five years, it comes down to the client book and reputation — in this relationship business, trust is the real capital, and it is built on flawless executions, not promises.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions About Stockbrokers

What exactly is a stockbroker?

A stockbroker is a regulated financial intermediary that executes its clients’ buy and sell orders on the markets — stocks, ETFs, currencies, CFDs or cryptocurrencies — for a commission or a margin. For an individual, the broker is the mandatory gateway to the financial markets, via an online platform.

Which stockbroker is the most reliable?

Reliability is verified through facts: a licence from a recognized authority (AMF, FCA, BaFin), segregation of client funds, fee transparency and the absence of sanctions. The brokers featured in our selection meet these criteria; beyond that, the best choice depends on your markets and your order frequency.

What is a stockbroker’s salary?

Early in a career, a floor broker’s pay aligns with finance industry roles: a base salary in line with sector standards, plus a variable portion tied to results and volumes traded. The gap widens with experience and the client book.

What is the difference between a broker and a trader?

The broker executes the orders, the trader makes them. The broker is the intermediary paid for the best possible execution; the trader decides what to buy and sell, for their own account or a client’s. The two professions work together constantly without ever merging.

Which broker should a stock market beginner choose?

To get started: a broker regulated in France offering a PEA, low brokerage fees on Euronext and a simple interface. Neobrokers and online banks meet these conditions for the first orders; needs then evolve toward more markets and more tools.

Can you buy stocks without a broker?

No: access to regulated markets necessarily goes through a licensed intermediary. Employee savings plans and some PEAs managed by your bank use a broker themselves, even if invisible to you. The real question is not “with or without a broker”, but “which broker, at what cost”.