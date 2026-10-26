Kaspa (KAS): What It Is & How to Buy It

0,035163 $ Kaspa (KAS) 1h 0.36% 24h 1.93% USD EUR GBP

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Kaspa Statistics

Kaspa (KAS)

Rank: 75 0,035163 $ Price (BTC) Ƀ0.00000044 Marketcap 976 732 396 $ Volume 9 594 163 $ 24h Change 1.93% Total Supply 27 777 313 134 KAS



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What Is Kaspa Crypto?

Kaspa crypto (KAS) is a digital currency focused on transaction speed and scalability. Launched in 2025, it uses an innovative blockchain technology called “GHOSTDAG” (Greedy Heaviest Observed Subtree Directed Acyclic Graph), which allows multiple blocks to be confirmed simultaneously. This significantly improves transaction processing speed while maintaining a high level of security. Kaspa aims to solve the scalability problems faced by other cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, while enabling fast, low-cost transactions.

How Does Kaspa Crypto Work?

Kaspa works on a unique blockchain architecture. Here are the key details:

GHOSTDAG : Kaspa uses the GHOSTDAG algorithm (Greedy Heaviest Observed Subtree Directed Acyclic Graph), which allows multiple blocks to be added simultaneously, unlike traditional linear chains.

: Kaspa uses the GHOSTDAG algorithm (Greedy Heaviest Observed Subtree Directed Acyclic Graph), which allows multiple blocks to be added simultaneously, unlike traditional linear chains. Parallel blocks : Unlike conventional blockchains, where blocks are added sequentially, Kaspa mining adds blocks in parallel, increasing processing speed.

: Unlike conventional blockchains, where blocks are added sequentially, Kaspa mining adds blocks in parallel, increasing processing speed. Consensus : Consensus is reached through the validation of blocks in the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph). Blocks are confirmed according to their weight and depth in the structure.

: Consensus is reached through the validation of blocks in the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph). Blocks are confirmed according to their weight and depth in the structure. Security : Kaspa’s blockDAG structure provides a high level of security against double-spend attacks, thanks to the interconnection of blocks.

: Kaspa’s blockDAG structure provides a high level of security against double-spend attacks, thanks to the interconnection of blocks. Scalability : By enabling fast, simultaneous block confirmation, Kaspa can process a large number of transactions per second, improving its scalability.

: By enabling fast, simultaneous block confirmation, Kaspa can process a large number of transactions per second, improving its scalability. Speed: The DAG structure and fast consensus enable almost instantaneous transactions, delivering a better user experience.

Kaspa stands out for its innovative approach to blockchain, aiming to combine speed, security and scalability.

History of the Kaspa cryptocurrency

Here are the main key dates in the history of the Kaspa cryptocurrency:

October 2016: Development of Kaspa begins. The underlying technology, including the GHOSTDAG protocol, begins to take shape. April 2025: Kaspa is launched on the mainnet. This marks the start of the Kaspa blockchain running in production, with the KAS token in circulation. June 2025: Kaspa begins to gain recognition in the cryptocurrency community, attracting attention for its innovations in scalability and parallel block processing. September 2025: The first centralized crypto exchanges (CEX) enabling KAS trading are launched, increasing its visibility and accessibility for investors. January 2025: Kaspa announces major improvements to its platform, including security updates and performance optimizations. 2025: Kaspa continues to grow its ecosystem with strategic partnerships and technical updates, aiming to strengthen its position in the cryptocurrency market.

These steps show the growth and evolution of Kaspa from its early days to its current development.