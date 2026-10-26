Agree Realty Stock (ADC): REIT Analysis & Dividend

Agree Realty Stock (ADC): Live Price and Real-Time Quote

Agree Realty stock trades on the NYSE under the ticker ADC. The share price currently shows $67,39 $, a variation of 1,03% over the session. Over the past twelve months, the stock has moved between $64,34 $ and $82,08 $, with daily volume in the region of 1 865 864 shares — the calm liquidity of an income stock watched by institutions.

A US company quoted in dollars, Agree Realty is not eligible for the French equity savings plan (PEA): it is bought through a regular securities account, with currency conversion fees and withholding tax on dividends.

Agree Realty at a Glance: A Net Lease REIT for Everyday Retail

Agree Realty is a listed real estate investment company — a REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) — specialized in net lease retail: it owns commercial buildings — big-box stores, pharmacies, neighborhood shops, auto centers — which it leases to national US chains under long leases in which the tenant bears most of the property charges, taxes and maintenance included. The model comes down to three words: predictable, defensive, income-paying.

Predictable, because leases run ten years and more with index-linked escalations; defensive, because the portfolio targets everyday-essentials chains — groceries, pharmacies, home improvement — that pay their rent in every phase of the cycle; and distribution-driven, because REIT status obliges the company to return most of its rental income as dividends — which Agree pays out every month, the hallmark of a monthly dividend REIT.

Born from a family-owned Michigan business converted to REIT status in the early 2020s, the company has built its reputation on quality: tenants with verified financial strength, below-average debt for the sector, and a selection discipline that weighs the tenant as much as the location. An approach the market rewards with a premium valuation to the net-lease sector — the price of peace of mind.

Why the Agree Realty Share Price Moves

REITs live to the rhythm of interest rates, and Agree is no exception: their revenues are fixed rents on long leases, while their funding cost — the debt that accompanies property purchases — is repriced with market rates. When long rates rise, the yields demanded on REITs rise with them and share prices fall back, mechanically, with no change in operations; when rates fall, the process reverses.

The second engine is the business itself: acquisitions of new buildings (the portfolio’s external growth), occupancy rates, dividend coverage by rental income — the quarterly releases detail these aggregates and steer the stock. The third is the health of US retail: the fate of tenant chains — store closures, retailer bankruptcies, the pivot to e-commerce — fuels the permanent debate over physical-retail risk, even though a net-lease model centered on essentials dampens its effects.

For the investor, the reading is therefore twofold: Agree as a rates play — sensitive to moves along the US yield curve — and Agree as a business — whose execution quality shows up in profitable acquisitions and steadily stronger dividend coverage.

The ADC Dividend: Monthly, Covered and Growing

The ADC dividend stands at $3,17 $ per share, paid monthly — a feature appreciated by investors seeking regular income — for a yield of roughly 4,71 %% at the current price.

Two features set the distribution apart: its coverage — rental income comfortably exceeds the dividend paid, a safety margin that allows growth even in a difficult phase — and its upward regularity — frequent increases, modest but repeated, tracking the growth of rents and of the portfolio.

For a French shareholder, the 15% US withholding tax applies (file the W-8BEN form with your broker), and the French taxation of a regular securities account treats this income as foreign dividends — the net yield is calculated after these two filters.

Who Owns Agree Realty?

The capital of US REITs is typically split between institutions — income funds, asset managers, insurers — and a loyal retail shareholder base drawn in by the monthly dividend; Agree follows this pattern, with a notable share of individual investors who reinvest their distributions. Governance retains a family imprint — management descended from the founders remains at the helm — a pledge of strategic continuity on a model that lends itself poorly to fashions.

For the minority shareholder, this profile brings a steady heading: the company buys buildings, leases them to solid chains, distributes the proceeds — no dramatic surprises, in either direction.

Competitors and Landscape: The US Net Lease REIT Sector

The segment counts several listed reference players: Realty Income, the sector’s historic giant with its pioneering monthly dividend; W.P. Carey, diversified across asset types and geographies; NNN REIT, the single-tenant retail specialist — competition that plays out on the cost of capital, tenant quality and acquisition yields, more than on the model itself.

Agree’s distinguishing feature in this landscape: the concentration on everyday-essentials chains and a deliberately conservative debt policy — a bet on quality that lowers the headline yield in exchange for greater resilience. Comparing yields, dividend coverage and leverage across these players sheds more light on the sector’s trade-offs than any marketing promise.

In listed real estate (REITs), you can also follow the stocks Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Centerspace and Chimera Investment.

Agree Realty Financial Data

The indicators below structure the fundamental reading of the stock; the detailed figures are compiled by our data team and updated after every release.

Indicator Value Period Revenue (rental income) — — Number of properties — — Occupancy rate — — Operating result (AFFO/share) — — Dividend per share (monthly) $3,17 $ (live) — Leverage (debt-to-asset value ratio) — —

Is Agree Realty Stock a Buy in 2026?

The strengths are those of a proven model: predictable rental income under long leases; everyday-essentials tenants at near-full occupancy; a monthly dividend, covered and growing; low debt that allows acquisitions in every phase of the cycle.

The risks are symmetric and identifiable: sensitivity to US long rates, which governs the valuation regardless of operations; the real-estate nature of the asset, with no spectacular growth available; the sector risk of physical retail, dampened but not zero; and currency, for the French investor, whose euro-denominated return depends on the dollar-euro pair. So, is Agree Realty a good investment? Agree is built as a source of regular income within an income allocation — not as the performance engine of a growth portfolio.

Strengths Risks Long net leases, predictable income Direct sensitivity to US long rates Monthly dividend, covered and growing Real estate: no spectacular growth Everyday-essentials tenants Residual: health of physical retail Conservative debt — room for acquisitions USD/EUR currency for the French investor

How to Buy ADC Shares from France

A US stock listed on the NYSE, Agree Realty is bought through a regular securities account — the PEA does not admit it — via a broker offering access to US exchanges; our comparison of online brokers lays out the true costs of each offering.

Three practical points: the W-8BEN form cuts the withholding tax on dividends to 15%; currency conversion fees apply to dollar purchases and are minimized by grouping orders — all the more relevant on an income stock where every tenth of a percent counts; and reinvesting the monthly dividends, automated at several brokers, puts into practice the compounding that makes the model strong.

Order mechanics are detailed in our guide to stock market order types, and for multi-asset trading beyond shares, specialized platforms remain accessible by opening an account with Vantage →. Finally, the buying shares guide covers every step of the journey.

The Net Lease Model Explained Simply

The net lease is the instrument at the heart of Agree’s model: the company buys a building and leases it to a chain for a long term, typically ten to fifteen years, with rent escalations indexed to inflation. The “net” refers to what the tenant takes on: the building’s maintenance, property taxes and insurance — three items that, in a standard commercial lease, weigh on the owner and erode his real yield.

The outcome for Agree: a rent of known amount, which appreciates over time, on buildings the tenant has every incentive to keep in good condition — the closest structure to an inflation-indexed bond that commercial real estate can produce. The model’s counterpart: growth depends on acquisitions — every building bought adds its rents — which ties performance to the cost of capital and to the vibrancy of the sale-and-leaseback market between chains and investors.

REITs and Taxation: The Read for a French Investor

For a French resident, dividends from a US REIT pass through two successive filters: the US withholding tax, cut to 15% thanks to the W-8BEN form filed with the broker, then the French taxation of foreign dividends — the 30% flat tax or the progressive schedule, with the US withholding creditable under the terms of the tax treaty.

A REIT’s net yield is therefore calculated after these two layers, and Agree’s monthly payment multiplies the lines on the statement — hence the appeal of brokers that consolidate the tax year into a single document. One last point: unlike European stocks, a US REIT does not fit in a PEA; the US real-estate income allocation lives in the regular securities account, and pairs naturally with eligible European property companies, allocated according to the currency sensitivity accepted.

How to Assess the Quality of a Net Lease REIT

Four tests are enough to separate retail REITs from one another. The tenant profile: the share of rent coming from investment-grade chains or everyday-essentials names — the higher the share, the further away tenant default risk sits. The remaining lease duration: a portfolio whose leases run another ten years protects income better than a portfolio to be re-let in three years.

Leverage: the debt-to-asset-value ratio, and the fixed-rate share — the sector tolerates leverage when it is stable and cheap, and punishes it when it is refinanced at higher rates. Finally, the dividend coverage by AFFO — the real-estate cash generated — which measures the safety margin of the distribution.

On these four tests, Agree consistently aims for the top of the class: it is the core of its thesis, and the reason for its valuation premium to the sector.

Frequently Asked Questions About Agree Realty Stock

What exactly is a REIT?

A listed real estate investment company which, in exchange for the obligation to distribute most of its rental income, benefits from reduced taxation at the corporate level. The shareholder receives regular dividends taxed as distributed income — a vehicle built for real-estate yield without buying a property outright.

Why does Agree Realty pay its dividend every month?

By choice of distribution policy: rents come in every month, the dividend goes out every month — a schedule appreciated by investors seeking regular income, popularized by the sector leader and adopted by Agree. The frequency changes nothing about the annual amount, only the convenience of the flow.

Is Agree Realty sensitive to interest rates?

Yes, structurally: fixed income on long leases on one side, funding that is repriced with rates on the other. Rises in US long rates weigh mechanically on REIT valuations — the stock is therefore managed with the yield curve in mind as much as the operations.

Does e-commerce threaten Agree Realty?

The risk exists for physical retail in general, but Agree’s portfolio deliberately targets resilient formats — groceries, pharmacies, services, auto centers — where physical presence remains the norm. The tenant selection discipline is the model’s first line of defense.

How to track Agree Realty’s activity through the year?

Through the quarterly releases: acquisition volumes, occupancy rates, AFFO per share — the real-estate earnings that cover the dividend — and debt leverage. The Federal Reserve’s rate decisions complete the picture: they steer the sector’s valuation far more than the group’s own news flow.

Can you buy Agree Realty in a PEA?

No: as a US company, the stock is not eligible. It trades in dollars on a regular securities account, with withholding tax reduced to 15% via the W-8BEN and the French taxation of foreign dividends.

How do acquisitions fund the growth of the dividend?

Every acquired building leased on a net lease adds its rents to portfolio income; financed at a debt cost below the building’s yield, the acquisition immediately creates value per share. As long as this gap — the acquisition spread — stays positive, the group can keep buying, growing income and the dividend: the quiet engine of REIT growth, and the reason rates govern the sector.

The portfolio’s geography completes the picture: spread across the entire US territory, it avoids dependence on a single region or local market — a diversification the smaller specialized REITs cannot offer.

Why is Agree’s yield lower than that of some REITs?

Because the market pays for quality: solid tenants, low debt, a covered dividend — the valuation premium mechanically lowers the headline yield. Higher-yielding REITs generally compensate with more risk — weaker tenants, heavier leverage, or struggling sectors. The choice between immediate yield and distribution safety sums up the sector’s trade-off.

The Bottom Line