Pips: What They Are & How to Count Them in Forex

Pips are a term you will come across constantly on the forex market. A pip represents the smallest change, or the smallest move, that the price of a currency pair can make. For professional forex traders, the term holds no mystery. So what does this acronym, tied to the forex market, actually stand for? In this guide you will find every detail on pips.

What Are Pips in Forex Trading?

The pip trading term is derived from the English expression “point in percentage.” In forex, a pip is the fourth decimal place of a currency pair, which makes it the smallest unit of quotation, except for forex pairs quoted in JPY (Japanese yen), for which the pip is the second decimal place. In trading forex pips explained guides, the pip, also called an index point, is specific to the forex market. In other words, it is a unit of measurement used to track the moves of an asset, based on its largest unit of quotation.

The whole point of a pips trading definition is to have one standard unit of measurement for every asset, so that traders and analysts can communicate more easily about how prices evolve. Expressed as a number, a pip works out at 1/1000, i.e. 0.001, whatever currency pair you trade. The pip also serves as the measure for the spread, although it also lets you calculate your gains and any potential losses on the market. The pip forex trading definition applies to the forex trading market.

How to Calculate Pip Value in Forex

In forex trading, it is very important to know how to work out the value of your pips. In principle, this helps you understand trading better and quickly gauge your performance in pips and in euros. The pip value calculation takes several factors into account. First of all, it mainly depends on the size of your position in lots (the capital invested in euros). On top of that, the currency pair involved and the currency of your trading account must also be taken into account.

To calculate the value of forex pips, let’s run a simulation with a euro trading account. On that account, you open a long position to the upside (buy) on the EUR/USD pair. With EUR/USD quoted at 1.2187, you take your position with a mini lot (0.1 lot), which represents 10,000 euros. The pip value is therefore = 0.0001 x 10,000 / 1.2187 = 0.82 euro. Once the calculation is done, the forex pip value therefore comes out at 0.82.

The Special Case of Japanese Yen (JPY) Currency Pairs

There are some currencies whose quotation does not follow the fourth-decimal rule. The best-known example is generally the yen. With this currency, pips are calculated on the second decimal place because of how the Japanese currency works. Expressed as a number, the PIP is 0.01, or 1:100.

As an example: the USD/JPY pair is quoted at 133.4, which means 1 USD is worth 133.4 JPY, and the move in pips is 12 when the price rises to 134.56.

Pip vs Point: Value per Contract x Contract Size

Many traders, retail and professional alike, trade the index market, yet they often struggle to find the value of the index point they are speculating on.

Example pip index value calculation on DAX 30 CFD – If you open a buy position on the DAX 30 CFD at 11,000.00 for 3.7 contracts, the point value on the DAX 30 CFD is 1 EUR for 1 contract:

3.7 contracts x 1 EUR = 3.7 EUR per pip

If you close the position by selling 3.7 DAX30 CFD contracts at 11,035.00:

11,035.00 – 11,000 = 35 DAX 30 CFD points

This means you have won:

35 points x 3.7 EUR = 129.5 EUR

By buying 3.7 DAX 30 CFD contracts at 11,000 EUR and selling them at 11,035 EUR, you make a gain of 129.5 with 53 DAX 30 points at 3.7 EUR per point on your position.

Vantage: Best Forex Broker for Beginners

Vantage is known as the leading forex broker in France. Founded in 2007, it is the ideal platform for investing in international financial markets. The broker is regulated by bodies such as CySEC in Cyprus, the FCA in the United Kingdom and ASIC in Australia. Thanks to its Social Trading feature, users can copy the trades of other experts in the field on the platform.

Vantage also offers a mobile app, which lets users follow the market’s every move from their smartphone. On this trading platform you can trade currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, stocks, commodities, stock indices and more. The payment methods you can use are: PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, credit cards, Rapid Transfer, bank transfers and others.

Capital.com: The Best Secure Trading Site

Capital.com is a trading platform launched in 2016. On the market, this broker quickly established itself and now ranks among the best trading sites. Its goal is to offer its users the best possible trading experience, on every type of device. With this site you can enjoy 70 technical indicators and top-quality educational content.

It also offers more than 3000 markets, made up of 2733 stocks, 142 currencies, 34 indices, 54 commodities and 84 cryptocurrencies. On top of its 0% commission policy, spreads are reduced too, which lets you trade in complete safety. Capital.com protects and holds your funds in bank accounts under state-of-the-art security protocols. The platform is regulated by the leading supervisory bodies such as the FCA (Financial Conduct Authority) and CySEC in Cyprus.

What Are the Advantages of the Forex Market?

High liquidity and volatility – The forex market is one of the places where huge amounts of money change hands: 5.3 trillion dollars a day. As a rule, opening and closing positions takes just a fraction of a second. On this market, exchange rates are very active, which allows traders to profit from price moves.

The forex market is one of the places where huge amounts of money change hands: 5.3 trillion dollars a day. As a rule, opening and closing positions takes just a fraction of a second. On this market, exchange rates are very active, which allows traders to profit from price moves. The forex market is available around the clock – The forex market is open from Monday to Friday evening and 24 hours a day. With this level of market access, you don’t have to wait for specific trading sessions before investing in the market. What’s more, investing is simpler since you can use a forex broker.

The forex market is open from Monday to Friday evening and 24 hours a day. With this level of market access, you don’t have to wait for specific trading sessions before investing in the market. What’s more, investing is simpler since you can use a forex broker. Lower trading fees – The fees you pay when you use a forex broker are much lower than what you would pay on other assets such as stocks. This allows investors to keep the greater part of the income they generate.

The fees you pay when you use a forex broker are much lower than what you would pay on other assets such as stocks. This allows investors to keep the greater part of the income they generate. Leverage – Traders can trade with leverage on the forex market. Leverage lets you invest a larger sum than the one you actually hold. As an example, with 50:1 leverage, you can stake 50 dollars for every dollar you have in your account. It therefore magnifies your profits. However, in the event of a loss, the sums you stand to lose will also be very large.

How Do You Make Money in Forex?

Get organized – Getting organized is a very important factor in earning money from forex trading; it is also what will determine whether or not you succeed on the market. First of all, organization starts with setting up your trading calendar. This helps you avoid making bad decisions at the wrong moment. Beginner traders who win for the very first time often tend to pick up a bad habit. The reason is that they trade by ever increasing their stake sizes, which does not always guarantee a gain.

Getting organized is a very important factor in earning money from forex trading; it is also what will determine whether or not you succeed on the market. First of all, organization starts with setting up your trading calendar. This helps you avoid making bad decisions at the wrong moment. Beginner traders who win for the very first time often tend to pick up a bad habit. The reason is that they trade by ever increasing their stake sizes, which does not always guarantee a gain. Nobody wins all the time – Finally, you should know that you cannot win all the time with forex. The market is made of risk, and all you can do is win and lose. Even so, you must make sure that the gains you generate are far bigger than the losses. Otherwise, you will not be able to go a long way in trading. You should also learn to manage your investment portfolio so as to grow it and considerably reduce your losses on the forex market.

Pitfalls to Avoid to Make Money Trading

Don’t chase gains – To make more profit with forex, you must not give in to the market’s ease and temptation. This point is very important, since it conditions your profits and at the same time your risk of loss. To begin with, above all you must turn away from unrealistic targets. There are undoubtedly probabilities under which you can quickly generate enormous returns from trading.

To make more profit with forex, you must not give in to the market’s ease and temptation. This point is very important, since it conditions your profits and at the same time your risk of loss. To begin with, above all you must turn away from unrealistic targets. There are undoubtedly probabilities under which you can quickly generate enormous returns from trading. Don’t trade all the time – Looking for the slightest opportunity to enter the market can cause genuinely negative consequences for your trading. You must understand that not every occasion is a favorable one for making a profit on the market. Besides, if you want to win large sums of money with pip trading, you must not trade all day long. Since the goal is indeed to make money, you should also stay disciplined and alert to follow the market’s new trends.

The Average Return Possible on Forex

Calculating the return with a specific formula – On the stock market, return is calculated with the following formula: Return = Net gain / Initial investment . The return is expressed as a percentage of the initial investment. A gain of 200 euros on an investment of 2000 euros, for instance, is considered a very good return, because the trader has earned 10% income on the capital invested. The 200 euros on an initial capital of 200 euros mean a ROI of 100%.

On the stock market, return is calculated with the following formula: Good trading capital management for a good return – Generally, many traders believe that good capital management and the correct application of their strategy’s capital rules can help them make money, and some of them adopt this method. However, it is not uncommon to see considerable losses, all the more so as they expose their entire capital after a gain to a potential win.

Generally, many traders believe that good capital management and the correct application of their strategy’s capital rules can help them make money, and some of them adopt this method. However, it is not uncommon to see considerable losses, all the more so as they expose their entire capital after a gain to a potential win. Improve your trading knowledge to win more – To get a favorable return on your investment, you must be able to put in enough effort to improve your knowledge of trading. You should seek training before investing in forex. Another way to earn income is to work with brokers as a business introducer.

How Does Lot Size Affect Forex Pip Values?

There is a well-defined relationship between lot size and the value of pips in forex trading. To understand how lot size acts on the value of forex pips, let’s consider pip trading calculations in euros. As a rule, the larger the lot size, the higher the value of the pips forex traders win or lose. You should also know that the standard is 100,000 forex units of the base currency, and for the rest:

A mini-lot equals 10,000 units A micro-lot equals 1,000 units.

The conclusion is that with the same number of pips in fx trading, the value of the pips you win/lose depends on the size of the lot traded.

What Is a PIP in Trading? Pip is the acronym of the English expression “point in percentage.” It is defined as the smallest possible change in a price at any given moment. The pip is undoubtedly an indicator of how prices vary over a period, used to determine a gain or a loss.

How Do You Calculate Pip Value in Trading? To calculate the value of a pip in trading, you need to divide one pip by the value of the currency pair. Then you must multiply that figure by the lot size, i.e. the number of units you are investing on.

How Much Is One Pip Worth? For one pip worth 1 euro, the lot equals 10,000. These values hold for every xxx/USD pair on the foreign exchange market: EUR/USD (euro-US dollar), GBP/USD (pound sterling-US dollar), NZD (New Zealand dollar-US dollar). The calculation to perform to get the result is as follows: 0.0001 x 10,000 = 1.

Read also: Updated Trading & Stock Market Vocabulary How Do You Convert Pips to Euros? To calculate the value of a pip for a currency pair, you must multiply the size of your trade in lots by a pip in decimal form (0.0001 or 0.01). Then you must divide that by the exchange rate of one currency against the other.

This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Leveraged trading carries a high risk of losing your capital; the majority of retail accounts lose money.