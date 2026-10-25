20 Francs Gold Coin: Value, Premium & How to Buy

20 Francs Gold Coin: These coins are among the coins of France you can invest in for a good return. However, given the diversity of French gold coins in existence, you need to have all the information about a coin before investing in it. Discover in this article everything you need to know about the 20 francs gold coin.

Why Invest in the French 20 Francs Gold Coin?

The 20 francs gold coin is the first French rare coin to meet with great success in Europe. The 20 francs gold coin is therefore very well known and sought after by the French. The 20 franc gold coin was a French currency from 1803 until the outbreak of World War I. By and large, the 20 francs gold coin is in demand.

In fact, most of the gold coins traded in France are 20 francs gold coins. During the nineteenth century, the 20 francs gold coin helped make the French economy a real success. These coins are an excellent way to invest for long-term gains.

French Gold Coins: The 20 Francs Gold Coin Before 1852

Bonaparte 20 francs First Consul struck from Year XI to Year XII

struck from Year XI to Year XII The various Napoleon coins that appeared from Year XII to 1815

The Louis XVIII coin that appeared between 1814 and 1815

the LONDON 20 francs of 1815

The bare-head Louis XVIII coin issued between 1816 and 1824

the Charles X 20 francs with a reeded edge, 1830

the Louis-Philippe 20 francs of 1830 and 1831

the Louis-Philippe Domard 20 francs of 1832 and 1848

the Genius 2 e Republic coin issued between 1848 and 1849

Republic coin issued between 1848 and 1849 the Ceres 2 e Republic coin issued between 1849 and 1851

Republic coin issued between 1849 and 1851 the Swiss 20 francs.

The 20 Francs Gold Coin After 1852

The 20 francs gold coins issued after 1852 are:

Napoleon III bare head 20 francs gold coins struck between 1853 and 1860

Napoleon III laureate head coins issued between 1861 and 1970

Genius 3e Republic 20 francs gold coins of 1871 and 1898

Rooster 20 francs gold coins between 1898 and 1914

the Swiss 20 francs between 1897 and 1949.

The 20 Francs Gold Coins for Investment

20 Francs Napoleon: A French gold coin created on 20 March 1803 under the reign of Napoleon Bonaparte as First Consul, until the outbreak of World War I.

A French gold coin created on 20 March 1803 under the reign of Napoleon Bonaparte as First Consul, until the outbreak of World War I. 20 Francs Swiss: A French gold coin also known as the Helvetia head or the Vreneli.

A French gold coin also known as the Helvetia head or the Vreneli. 20 Francs Marianne Coq: An iconic French coin.

Keep in mind that the Napoleon gold coins come in several categories and are sometimes confused with Louis d’or coins. However, they are not the same coins.

Why Sell 20 Francs Gold Coins?

20 francs Napoleon – When you buy the 20 francs Napoleon coin, you can make a substantial profit when you sell. The aim is to earn gains through speculation.

– When you buy the 20 francs Napoleon coin, you can make a substantial profit when you sell. The aim is to earn gains through speculation. 20 francs Swiss – The 20 francs Swiss coin is easily liquidated on the market. The 20 francs Swiss coin can be traded both in your home country and internationally on the specialized Or & Argent brokers.

– The 20 francs Swiss coin is easily liquidated on the market. The 20 francs Swiss coin can be traded both in your home country and internationally on the specialized brokers. 20 francs Coq and Marianne – Marianne Coq 20 francs gold coins are recent and never entered circulation. As a result, these coins are still in fine condition and undamaged. You can therefore sell them at a good price without fearing a loss.

How to Recognize a 20 Francs Gold Coin – 20 francs gold coins generally measure 21 mm and weigh 6.45 g. All of these coins carry the 20 francs face value on one of their two sides. In addition, 20 francs gold coins contain 90% pure gold, i.e. 5.805 g. Here are some of the characteristics of a few 20 francs gold coins.

Napoleon Gold Coin: Features of the 20 Francs Napoleon

20 Francs Napoleon III Bare Head Gold Coins Struck Between 1853 and 1860

The 20 francs Napoleon III gold coin is also known as the Louis d’or or the Napoleon gold coin. It contains 5.80644 g of pure gold. The obverse of this coin bears the image of Napoleon III facing right. The name “bare head” comes from the fact that the head of Napoleon III is not crowned. Below the portrait is engraved “BARRE”, the name of the engraver. On the reverse, the coin’s 20 francs face value is engraved with the year of minting below it, along with two laurel branches and the initial of the mint where the coin was struck.

Napoleon III Laureate Head Coins Issued Between 1861 and 1970

On the obverse, the image of Emperor Napoleon III is surmounted by a laurel wreath. That is the origin of the name 20 francs Napoleon laureate head. The inscription EMPEREUR is engraved on the right, NAPOLÉON III on the left and BARRE below. On the reverse, you find the designation “Empire Français” framing the sceptre, the crown, the hand of justice, the eagle in the coat of arms and the imperial mantle. Likewise, the Knight’s Cross of the Legion of Honour is engraved beneath the eagle, together with the initial N, the year of minting, the 20 francs face value and the initial of the striking mint.

Features of the 20 Francs Swiss and Marianne Coq Coins

20 Francs Swiss Coins Struck Between 1897 and 1949

The Swiss 20 francs coins were produced between 1897 and 1949. The Swiss 20 francs was linked to the French Napoleon during the Latin Monetary Union. The obverse of the coin bears the image of a female face with the inscription “Helvetica” above it. On the reverse of the coin, you find the Swiss coat of arms in the form of a cross, the year of minting, the initial B and the coin’s 20 francs face value. Until 1985, the rim of the Swiss 20 francs coin consisted of 22 stars arranged in the form of a ribbon. But in 1847, the inscription “AD LEGEM ANNI” appeared on the edge of the coin.

20 Francs Marianne Coq Gold Coins Between 1898 and 1914

On the obverse of the 20 francs Marianne Coq, a profile portrait of Marianne with long hair is engraved. The inscription République Française curves in an arc. Also, the rim of the coin carries fine ridges. On the reverse, the motto of France surrounds the image of a rooster walking to the left. The coin’s 20 francs face value appears there as well. The 1907 20 francs gold coin, the 1913 20 francs gold coin and the 1914 20 francs gold coin have similar characteristics.

Gold Coin Values: How Much Is a 20 Francs Gold Coin Worth?

20 francs Napoleon gold – it is also known as the 20 francs Louis d’or. To buy gold, you can opt for this 20 francs coin. Its unit price is €347. For 10 to 49 coins, the price of the 20 francs Louis d’or is €347. 100 to 499 coins are worth €346. The price of 500 Louis d’or coins or more is €345.

gold – it is also known as the 20 francs Louis d’or. To buy gold, you can opt for this 20 francs coin. Its unit price is €347. For 10 to 49 coins, the price of the 20 francs Louis d’or is €347. 100 to 499 coins are worth €346. The price of 500 Louis d’or coins or more is €345. 20 francs Swiss gold – The price of one to 9 coins and of 10 to 49 Swiss 20 francs coins is €348. 50 to 99 Swiss 20 francs coins are worth €347.50. The value of 100 to 499 Swiss franc coins is €347. 500 coins and more are worth €346.

– The price of one to 9 coins and of 10 to 49 Swiss 20 francs coins is €348. 50 to 99 Swiss 20 francs coins are worth €347.50. The value of 100 to 499 Swiss franc coins is €347. 500 coins and more are worth €346. 20 francs gold Marianne Coq – it is worth €350 for 1 to 9 coins and for 10 to 49 coins. The value of 50 to 99 Marianne Coq 20 francs gold coins is €349.50. 100 to 499 Marianne Coq 20 francs coins are worth €349. 500 coins and more are worth €348. The value of the 1907 20 francs gold Marianne Coq, the 1912 20 francs gold Marianne Coq and the 1914 20 francs gold Marianne Coq is €330.

What Is the Gold Coin Premium on 20 Francs Gold Coins?

20 francs Napoleon gold – From January to March 2025, the price of the 20 francs Napoleon coin rose from €309 to €360. The coin’s value then dipped slightly, falling to €353 in late June. As of writing in July 2025, the 20 Francs Napoleon gold coin trades at €348.90, with an intrinsic value of €317.24 and a premium of 8.75%.

– From January to March 2025, the price of the 20 francs Napoleon coin rose from €309 to €360. The coin’s value then dipped slightly, falling to €353 in late June. As of writing in July 2025, the 20 Francs Napoleon gold coin trades at €348.90, with an intrinsic value of €317.24 and a premium of 8.75%. 20 francs Swiss – From January to March 2025, the value of the Swiss 20 francs climbed from €300 to €350. In April 2025, it reached €360. The Swiss 20 francs price stands at €348.90 in July 2025, with an intrinsic value of €316.54 and a premium of 9.31%.

– From January to March 2025, the value of the Swiss 20 francs climbed from €300 to €350. In April 2025, it reached €360. The Swiss 20 francs price stands at €348.90 in July 2025, with an intrinsic value of €316.54 and a premium of 9.31%. 20 francs Marianne Coq – From January to March 2025, the 20 francs Marianne Coq coin moved from €309 to €350. The price of the 20 francs Marianne Coq coin today is €345.10, with an intrinsic value of €316.12 and a premium of 10.08%.

Why Buy Other 20 Francs Gold Coins?

20 Francs Swiss – The Swiss 20 Francs gold coin is very popular in the Latin Union and in Europe because it is easy to trade. Its substantial value makes it highly sought after by investors, collectors and many numismatists. The Swiss 20 francs coin offers reassurance about the way the Swiss monetary market evolves.

– The Swiss 20 Francs gold coin is very popular in the Latin Union and in Europe because it is easy to trade. Its substantial value makes it highly sought after by investors, collectors and many numismatists. The Swiss 20 francs coin offers reassurance about the way the Swiss monetary market evolves. 20 Francs Napoleon – The Napoleon 20 Francs gold coin is highly prized on the market. Buying a 20 francs Louis d’or therefore gives you the assurance of a sound investment. Buying Napoleon 20 francs gold coins is a safe and reliable investment. You can therefore buy Napoleon 20 francs gold coins and make handsome gains over the long term.

– The Napoleon 20 Francs gold coin is highly prized on the market. Buying a 20 francs Louis d’or therefore gives you the assurance of a sound investment. Buying Napoleon 20 francs gold coins is a safe and reliable investment. You can therefore buy Napoleon 20 francs gold coins and make handsome gains over the long term. 20 francs Marianne Coq – The price of the Marianne Coq 20 francs gold coin has been steady for several years. Buying a 20 francs gold coin guarantees that you are investing safely, especially in times of economic crisis.

Conclusion: Is the 20 Francs Coin a Good Investment?

Yes, buying the 20 francs gold coin makes sense. It is an opportunity you should not pass up, because gold today is a metal that gains value with every passing day. It is a safe haven that helps weather economic recessions. That is why so many banking institutions and countries take an interest in it. Choosing the 20 francs gold coin therefore means investing in a durable and profitable asset.

This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice.