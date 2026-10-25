EduBourse » Buy Stocks » Biotech Stocks: How to Invest & What to Watch (2026)

Why invest in biotech stocks?

Biotech stocks — also known as biotechnology stocks — belong to the stock market’s most singular category: companies whose value depends on a pipeline of drugs in development, where each clinical trial can validate — or destroy — years of work and billions in investment. This binary mechanic attracts two opposite profiles: the thematic investor, who believes in demographic aging and therapeutic advances as a long-term trend; and the speculator drawn to the double-digit swings that accompany every clinical results announcement.

Between the two lies a simple reality: the sector has created global stars and ruined concentrated portfolios, and the difference between the two almost always comes down to selection method and position sizing.

The structural demand itself is not in dispute: aging populations, chronic diseases, oncology, gene therapies — healthcare spending is rising across the developed world. The question for the shareholder is not whether the research will succeed, but which of these companies will capture the value, and at what entry price.

The biotech business model: pipeline, phases and catalysts

Understanding a biotech starts with its pipeline. A drug moves through codified stages: discovery, Phase I (tolerance in humans), Phase II (first signs of efficacy), Phase III (validation in hundreds or thousands of patients), then marketing authorization and commercialization. Each successful transition multiplies the value of the program; each failure slashes it abruptly — hence the term catalyst for the events that trigger these jumps: trial results, decisions from regulatory agencies (the US FDA, the European EMA), the signing of a partnership with a major pharmaceutical company.

The flip side of this machinery is cash burn: during the development years, the biotech sells nothing and burns through its capital — clinical trials, scientific salaries, regulation. Funding comes from successive fundraisings, in other words the issuance of new shares that dilute existing shareholders. A biotech is therefore judged on three lines above all: the depth of the pipeline, the cash available (expressed in months of “runway”), and the calendar of upcoming catalysts.

When the cash melts away and markets close, dilution turns brutal — that is the sector’s structural risk.

How to analyze a biotech stock: the 6 criteria

The stage of the lead program : a Phase III drug is theoretically worth more than a Phase I one, but the risk gap between stages is paid for in the share price — each phase cleared divides the remaining risk of failure.

: a Phase III drug is theoretically worth more than a Phase I one, but the risk gap between stages is paid for in the share price — each phase cleared divides the remaining risk of failure. Cash and runway : how many months of financial survival before the next forced fundraising — below twelve months, the company negotiates its financings from a position of weakness.

: how many months of financial survival before the next forced fundraising — below twelve months, the company negotiates its financings from a position of weakness. The next catalyst : the date and nature of the next event (trial result, regulatory decision) that can move the stock by dozens of percent in either direction.

: the date and nature of the next event (trial result, regulatory decision) that can move the stock by dozens of percent in either direction. Intellectual property : patents, data exclusivity and remaining protection time determine the profitability window if the drug reaches the market.

: patents, data exclusivity and remaining protection time determine the profitability window if the drug reaches the market. Partnerships : an agreement with a major pharma company scientifically validates the pipeline and brings milestone payments that finance the research.

: an agreement with a major pharma company scientifically validates the pipeline and brings milestone payments that finance the research. The team and the market cap: a management team that has already taken drugs to market, and a market cap consistent with the development stage.

Top 10 best biotech stocks to watch

This selection blends established pharma stocks — profitable, diversified — with more speculative development-stage companies. Prices for the French stocks are displayed live; each company profile includes the full analysis.

1. BioMérieux (BIM) — the French diagnostics leader

At 88,85 € €, BioMérieux dominates in vitro diagnostics: instruments and reagents installed in hospitals around the world, recurring revenues, proven profitability — the most defensive profile in the French sector. Profile: BioMérieux stock.

2. Ipsen (IPN) — the specialized biopharma company

At 151,50 € €, Ipsen already markets drugs in oncology and rare diseases, with a pipeline of new assets — the rare balance between products on the market and the next wave of growth. Profile: Ipsen stock.

3. Novavax (NVAX) — the American vaccine specialist

Known for its Covid vaccine built on recombinant protein technology, Novavax is betting on wider applications of its platform — a pure catalyst profile, volatile by nature. Profile: Novavax stock.

4. BioNTech (BNTX) — from messenger RNA to cancer

The German company made famous by its messenger RNA vaccine is reinvesting its exceptional cash pile into oncology — a broad pipeline, abundant resources, and a valuation that remains debated, depending on the confidence placed in the platform.

5. Valneva (VLA) — vaccines against neglected diseases

At 2,37 € €, Valneva develops and markets vaccines against diseases with no existing solution — Lyme, chikungunya, tick-borne diseases — with institutional contracts that underpin its revenues. Profile: Valneva stock.

6. Quantum Genomics (ALQGC) — resistant hypertension

A small-cap French stock in the Growth segment, Quantum Genomics targets resistant hypertension with an original mechanism — the archetypal development-stage biotech bet: concentrated, binary, sized accordingly. Profile: Quantum Genomics stock.

7. Merck & Co (MRK) — the pharmaceutical giant

Among established US pharma stocks, Merck illustrates the big-lab model: blockbusters in oncology, a deep pipeline, a solid dividend — the sector’s “defensive” facade. Profile: Merck stock.

8. Nicox (COX) — ophthalmology

The Nice-based company concentrates its resources on eye diseases, with commercial partners that monetize its programs — a capital-light approach that limits dilution at the cost of a smaller upside. Profile: Nicox stock.

9. Biosynex (ALBIO) — rapid diagnostics

The Alsatian rapid-test maker lived through the post-Covid boom and then normalization; its redeployment toward chronic infectious diseases revives the thesis — on the Growth segment, with the corresponding volatility. Profile: Biosynex stock.

10. Abivax (ABVX) — the French clinical-stage leader

Featured in our detailed analysis of the top cheap PEA stocks, Abivax runs clinically advanced programs in inflammatory immunology — one of the most closely watched French expressions of the biotech bet, also listed internationally. Profile: Abivax stock.

This list deliberately mixes opposite profiles — the profitable diagnostics company and the pre-revenue biotech — because a coherent biotech portfolio layers risk rather than blending it. To widen the scope to neighboring names, our selection of European stocks with high potential completes the read.

French or international biotechs: what difference for the investor?

French and European companies listed in Paris offer a decisive tax advantage: eligibility for the PEA, which exempts gains after five years — valuable on stocks whose expected trajectory is measured in years. US stocks — Nasdaq first among them — concentrate the majority of the sector’s global market cap: more liquidity, more analyst coverage, but standard securities-account taxation, dollar conversion and a time difference for following announcements.

A typical allocation combines the two: a PEA-eligible European core and US satellites on specific themes.

The sector’s specific risks

Three risks dominate and compound. Clinical failure: a failed Phase III trial can wipe out most of the value in a single session — no internal diversification protects clinical trial stocks running a single program. Dilution: funding through successive share issues mechanically reduces existing shareholders’ stake, especially when markets close to biotechs in periods of high rates.

Regulatory and pricing pressure: agencies attach conditions to approvals, governments and insurers negotiate prices — the profitability of an approved drug remains a calculation, not a given. To which a timing risk is added: between two catalysts, a biotech can drift for entire quarters depending on the market’s moods. The remedy comes down to three things: diversification across programs, modest position sizes, and a genuinely multi-year horizon.

Building a balanced biotech portfolio: the layered method

The layered structure cuts stock-specific risk without killing the sector’s upside. The core layer — half to two-thirds of the sleeve — groups the profitable, diversified names: diagnostics companies and big labs whose revenues depend on no single clinical trial. The middle layer takes the companies already selling products, whose pipeline funds the next wave of growth: products on the market, hence revenues, but catalysts that still weigh on the share price.

The satellite layer — deliberately a minority — consists of pre-revenue development biotechs, chosen for their dated catalysts and comfortable runway, each position sized so a total failure stays absorbable. This architecture also forces rebalancing after big rallies: sell part of the satellites that have been promoted to rebuild the core, rather than let the riskiest layer dominate the sleeve after a run-up.

The buying calendar completes the method: build each layer in tranches, favor periods when the sector is out of favor to add to positions, and note catalyst dates to avoid opening a satellite position on the eve of a binary event — buying after the announcement costs more but removes the event risk, a legitimate trade-off for a first position.

How to invest in biotech stocks from France

French stocks are bought on Euronext Paris in a PEA or a securities account through any broker covering the Paris market — our comparison of online brokers works out the real costs. US stocks require a securities account with Nasdaq access, with currency fees and withholding tax on dividends (reduced via the W-8BEN form).

On stocks prone to brutal gaps around catalysts, the limit order is a must, and building positions in tranches smooths an entry point that is uncertain by nature. For multi-asset trading beyond stocks, specialized platforms remain accessible by opening an account with Vantage →. Finally, the guide to buying stocks covers every step of the first order.

FAQ: your questions about biotech stocks

Which are the best biotech stocks to start with?

Established, profitable names — BioMérieux in France, the large American drugmakers — offer exposure to the sector without the binary risk of development-stage companies. Pre-revenue biotechs such as Abivax or Quantum Genomics should be treated as satellites, with positions sized to absorb a clinical failure.

Can you buy biotech stocks in a PEA?

Yes for French and European companies listed on Euronext: BioMérieux, Ipsen, Valneva, Abivax and Quantum Genomics are all eligible. US stocks — Novavax, BioNTech, Merck — go through the ordinary securities account.

Why are biotechnology stocks so volatile?

Because their value depends on binary events: a clinical trial that succeeds or fails, a regulatory decision for or against moves the valuation by dozens of percent in a single session. Limited cash and periodic dilution amplify these moves.

How do you track a biotech’s catalysts?

Through regulatory filings — trial calendars, interim results, authorization submissions — and the medical conferences where clinical data is presented. Every edubourse stock profile identifies the catalysts to watch for the company concerned.

What percentage of your portfolio should go to biotech?

Usual prudence puts the health-biotech sleeve at a limited fraction of the portfolio — a few percent up to around fifteen depending on the profile — with its riskiest part (pre-revenue companies) remaining a minority within the sleeve itself.

Is there a biotech ETF for investing without picking individual stocks?

Yes: several specialized ETFs track indices of US or global biotech companies, sometimes widening into pharma. They offer maximum diversification within the sector — no single holding depends on one clinical trial — at the price of a smoothed performance, without the jumps of individual catalysts. Some are PEA-eligible depending on their European format: the natural solution for anyone who wants the exposure without the stock-picker’s job.

Are biotech stocks a good investment in 2026?

In 2026 the sector serves its usual cocktail: growing structural healthcare demand, valuations that have come down from their post-Covid excesses, and a rich scientific pipeline — gene therapies, oncology, immunology. The answer depends less on the year than on the method: a layered portfolio, sized satellite positions, and a horizon compatible with development cycles. Anyone who cannot absorb a thirty percent swing on a single holding should not own the sector’s satellite layer.

Calendar and sources for tracking the sector

The biotech sector lives to the rhythm of recurring dates every investor benefits from knowing. The major medical conferences — oncology, hematology, infectious diseases — are the occasions where companies present their clinical data, often accompanied by synchronized market announcements: each congress becomes a season of potential catalysts. The regulatory calendars — FDA and EMA decision deadlines, agency review periods — structure the second axis of events. The quarterly results of commercial-stage names add the financial layer: sales by product, guidance, cash.

On the sources side, the hierarchy is simple: the regulatory filings released by the companies themselves (via the AMF for French stocks, the SEC for American ones) take precedence over any secondhand report; the newswires of specialized agencies add context; and mainstream media coverage, arriving last, serves at best as a signal that a move is ending. An organized investor consults three sources — the catalyst calendar, the official filings, the accounts — and leaves the noise to the others.

Our profile on fundamental analysis completes this reading discipline for the healthcare sector as for the others.

Key takeaways

Sector : clinical pipeline + binary catalysts — selection method beats timing.

: clinical pipeline + binary catalysts — selection method beats timing. Selection : mix profitable names (BioMérieux, Ipsen, Merck) with development-stage satellites (Abivax, Valneva, Quantum Genomics).

: mix profitable names (BioMérieux, Ipsen, Merck) with development-stage satellites (Abivax, Valneva, Quantum Genomics). PEA : French/European biotechs are eligible — the most efficient wrapper for this long horizon.

: French/European biotechs are eligible — the most efficient wrapper for this long horizon. Three lines to watch : cash (runway), next catalyst, dilution.

: cash (runway), next catalyst, dilution. Main risk: clinical failure + dilution — diversify across programs and size every position for the worst.