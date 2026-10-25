Crypto Prices: Live Tracker & How to Read the Market

Crypto Prices in Real Time

Bitcoin 79 929,0000 $ 0.56% Ethereum 2 306,5300 $ 1.48% Tether 0,998691 $ 0.03% BNB 740,9500 $ 0.21% XRP 1,2900 $ 0.66% USDC 0,999304 $ 0.03% Solana 100,3400 $ 1.09% TRON 0,329617 $ 0.15% Lido Staked Ether 2 265,0500 $ 3.46% Figure Heloc 1,0410 $ 0% Zcash 1 223,7500 $ 1.36% Hyperliquid 77,4100 $ 0.82% Dogecoin 0,077081 $ 0.11% Monero 593,5000 $ 1.01% USDS 0,999905 $ 0.02% WhiteBIT Coin 76,7200 $ 1% Wrapped stETH 2 779,6700 $ 3.22% Chainlink 11,3300 $ 1.11% LEO Token 9,0300 $ 0.21% Wrapped Bitcoin 76 243,0000 $ 3.12% Cardano 0,204568 $ 0.18% Binance Bridged USDT (BNB Smart Chain) 0,998762 $ 0.02% Stellar 0,167679 $ 0.34% Wrapped Beacon ETH 2 466,9300 $ 3.47% NEAR Protocol 4,4600 $ 1.68% Bitcoin Cash 277,7000 $ 0.59% Rain 0,007593 $ 10.97% Wrapped eETH 2 465,3100 $ 3.39% Ethena USDe 0,998843 $ 0.08% sUSDS 1,0830 $ 0.16% Dai 0,999853 $ 0.01% Uniswap 7,0500 $ 1.5% Litecoin 56,4900 $ 0.62% Avalanche 8,8700 $ 0.54% Coinbase Wrapped BTC 76 366,0000 $ 3.12% Canton 0,098192 $ 3.72% USD1 0,998702 $ 0.02% Blockchain USD 0,932324 $ 0.31% Sui 0,907436 $ 1.58% WETH 2 268,3700 $ 3.4% Gram (prev. Toncoin) 1,2100 $ 4.01% Hedera 0,076425 $ 1.04% Tether Gold 4 012,9100 $ 0.39% USDT0 0,998824 $ 0.03% Global Dollar 0,999807 $ 0.03% PayPal USD 0,999732 $ 0.03% Quant 201,4800 $ 5.21% Shiba Inu 0,000005 $ 0.41% Bittensor 249,1100 $ 1.54% Ethena 0,206539 $ 0.52%

Crypto prices are determined entirely by supply and demand. If more people are looking to buy an asset than there are people looking to sell it, the price goes up, and vice versa.

Bitcoin Price in Real Time

Crypto Prices – What Are They?

First of all, cryptocurrencies are used to make money transfers easier and more secure, and to fight the drawbacks of FIAT currencies. Before investing in a crypto, you need to check its price.

In fact, the crypto price tells you whether you should buy or sell a cryptocurrency. With live crypto rates, you can track how cryptocurrencies are moving in real time. Right now, it really pays to keep an eye on the popular coins such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Why Do Crypto Prices Change?

The value of cryptocurrencies changes constantly, for many reasons. Crypto-assets are known for being highly volatile. This volatility is particularly striking compared with fiat currencies, which go through regular devaluation and depreciation.

A cryptocurrency gains value when several factors evolve in a positive direction. Limited supply will push the value of a cryptocurrency up. So will positive media coverage, a high mining difficulty level or a political crisis.

Ethereum Price in Real Time

Ethereum’s Value in the Crypto Market

Ethereum crypto reviews place it in second place in the crypto market ranking. Ethereum has a very large market capitalization, historically behind that of Bitcoin. Trading volume is also high at the moment, especially its integration into NFTs announced at the start of the year.

Tether (USDT) Value in the Crypto Market

Tether holds third place in our ranking, with one of the strongest market capitalizations in the market. Initially pegged to the US dollar, Tether has changed its backing since 2019 and now takes into account loans to affiliated companies. Tether crypto reviews are fairly encouraging and rank it among the most recommended cryptocurrencies.

What Is the Value of a Cryptocurrency Based On?

The value of a cryptocurrency is the price at which it trades on the market. The price varies from one market to another depending on the currency and the market involved. Cryptocurrencies are traded on the US market, and their value is set against the dollar. It will be in euros on French and European markets, and sometimes in other currencies.

Crypto Prices – Which Factors Influence the Value of Cryptocurrencies?

The economic context;

Technological advances;

The media;

User confidence;

The number of users;

How deeply the cryptocurrency penetrates the economy;

Token scarcity;

Crypto mining.

Take the time to analyze these factors carefully before investing in a cryptocurrency.

What Is a Cryptocurrency? What Is It Used For?

Often called crypto-assets, digital currencies, cryptographic currencies or crypto coins, cryptocurrencies are virtual currencies created and issued peer to peer. This money is not subject to the authority of any central bank or financial institution. It is a free currency whose value trades 24 hours a day, 7 days a week — a true 24-hour market. Cryptocurrencies are managed by decentralized, autonomous computer networks.

From the start, these tokens were not issued for their current purpose. They were simply meant to make the various peer-to-peer exchanges within a specific network easier. Today, cryptocurrencies are fully used as a means of payment by several financial institutions. Their role in the market is now beyond dispute.

What Are the Life Phases of a Cryptocurrency?

The launch phase;

Growth phase;

The maturation phase;

The decline phase.

The price history of a cryptocurrency represents the time the crypto has spent on the market up to the valuation date. This history can include 4 main phases, which correspond to the life phases of a product.

Crypto Values – What Is the Blockchain?

Blockchain is the database on which all cryptocurrency transactions over a given period are recorded. This database is secured and shared among several users, with no need to go through an intermediary. That way, anyone can verify its validity. In the crypto market, it is a decentralized, autonomous network that validates transactions.

How Do Crypto Prices Move?

Cryptocurrencies are not instruments put into circulation by banks or major financial institutions. They are virtual instruments that find a place in the market through user demand and the supply put out by issuers. Price movements therefore rest mainly on the mechanism of supply and demand.

Crypto prices will rise if demand is stronger. Conversely, they will fall if supply becomes stronger. This is the factor an investor should pay attention to.

Is Cryptocurrency a Safe Haven?

Cryptocurrencies are not a safe haven, because they are not backed by any underlying value. Unlike the US dollar and other currencies backed by gold, cryptocurrencies are not yet pegged to any specific store of value. Token prices on the market move with the tokens available and with demand. That said, platforms can issue as much as they like, except for Bitcoin, which is capped at 21 million tokens.

Live Cryptocurrency Prices

Platforms such as Binance constantly publish live crypto rates so traders can get a real-time view. A live crypto price is determined by the rate, the market cap, the price of a token, and so on. Economic news about a crypto can considerably influence its value, which explains why the price moves all day long.

Crypto Prices Closely Tracked Cryptocurrencies

Beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, the market counts thousands of assets with varied uses: dollar-backed stablecoins, tokens of oracle protocols like Chainlink, smart contract platforms, payment layers. Their prices move all the time: exact valuations belong in the live data, not in a frozen article. The widget below therefore shows the Chainlink price live, updated automatically:

11,3300 $

Our page of altcoin prices breaks down the main families and their functions, with no promise of performance. The golden rule remains the same: yesterday’s high market cap guarantees nothing tomorrow, and several once-major coins have almost disappeared.

Which Factors Make Cryptocurrency Prices Fluctuate?

Many factors make the value of the cryptocurrency fluctuate:

Limited supply and demand: the more people want to acquire a given cryptocurrency, the more that cryptocurrency gains in value.

Energy put in, in the form of electricity, to secure the blockchain

The difficulty level of the blockchain

The usefulness of the coin and how easy it is to use and store

How the public perceives its value.

Can You Predict Crypto Prices?

No, and beware of anyone who claims otherwise. Crypto prices depend on factors so numerous and so volatile that no serious long-term numerical forecast exists. Analysts publish scenarios, not certainties: their assumptions change with interest rates, regulation and market cycles.

A healthier approach is to watch the structural factors: institutional adoption, the evolution of regulation such as the European MiCA regulation, Bitcoin halvings (dated events, programmed into the protocol), the liquidity of the platforms and the flows into listed funds. These elements shed light on trends, without ever guaranteeing a future price.

The classic analysis methods remain useful if you take them for what they are: technical analysis spots trends and levels on crypto price charts, while fundamental analysis assesses the real activity of a network. Neither of the two removes risk. The only effective protection remains diversification and amounts you can afford to lose.

Which Wallet Is Best for Storing Cryptocurrencies?

In this fast-moving period for cryptocurrencies, plenty of wallets have appeared as well. But some of them remain the best. Here is the list of the most reliable wallets right now:

Ledger Nano X

ZenGo

Ledger Nano S

Trezor One

Trezor T.

Tips for Buying Cryptocurrencies

Before buying crypto, pay close attention to these points:

First, you need to know the risks of investing in crypto. For example, the risk of losing your capital, scams,…

You should also know which platform to choose. It matters, since that is where you will place your trades. As we saw earlier, Vantage is the best option for buying crypto.

You may be wondering how much you will invest. In principle, the rule is: « don’t invest more than 10/15% of your savings in cryptocurrencies. »

Which crypto should you choose? Earlier we mentioned the most promising cryptos for this year, so all you have to do is choose among these cryptos, while still diversifying your investments.

Read next: Crypto Prices and Luna2 Staking

Crypto Prices – Why Invest in Crypto?

According to one expert, investing this year would be a good idea, since she expects the number of investors to rise this year. She also believes it will mark the entry into an institutionalization phase. While several countries have already started to recognize Bitcoin as a currency, more and more companies will accept cryptos. Thus, cryptocurrencies are increasingly developing as a credible means of payment.

Finally, unlike the dollar or the euro, which are issued directly by the central banks (the FED and the ECB), cryptocurrency depends on no higher authority. In the case of Bitcoin, it is the miners who allow the number of Bitcoin in circulation to grow day after day. Until it reaches that floor of 21 million BTC.

How to Read Crypto Prices?

A crypto price is more than just its quote. Four data points, available on the quotation tables like the one at the top of this page, put it in context:

The price : the last traded price, in dollars or euros depending on the platform. It differs slightly from one venue to another, because there is no single worldwide quote.

: the last traded price, in dollars or euros depending on the platform. It differs slightly from one venue to another, because there is no single worldwide quote. The 24-hour change : the recent move, to be read with care on a market that never closes, where a single day can wipe out weeks of trend.

: the recent move, to be read with care on a market that never closes, where a single day can wipe out weeks of trend. Trading volume : the total amount traded over a period. High volume signals a liquid market; a price that moves on low volume is more suspect.

: the total amount traded over a period. High volume signals a liquid market; a price that moves on low volume is more suspect. Crypto market cap: the price multiplied by the units in circulation. It makes it possible to compare the real weight of two cryptos, which the price alone cannot do — a low-priced crypto can carry an enormous market cap.

Add Bitcoin’s dominance, that is, its share of the total crypto market cap: a rise often signals investors acting relatively cautiously, while a fall accompanies the phases of enthusiasm for altcoins. These indicators predict nothing: they describe.

This article has an educational purpose and does not constitute investment advice. Crypto-assets are highly risky investments: you can lose your entire stake.