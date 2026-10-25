DAX 40 Index: Composition & How to Invest (2026)

Traders also keep a close eye on the ZEW indicator, a genuine catalyst for the German stock index: here is our DAX 40 trading strategy based on the ZEW.

DAX 40 Index Composition

The DAX 40 composition is traditionally reviewed at the end of summer. However, it should be noted that changes to the composition of the index can take place at any time of the year.

Thus, index members can be removed if they no longer rank among the 45 largest companies, and some companies can be added if they reach the top 25 market capitalizations. Among the DAX companies that make up the index, we can mention in particular: Adidas, BMW, Bayer AG, BASF, Daimler, Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Lufthansa, Henkel, Metro, Siemens, Volkswagen, etc.

List of Companies Affiliated with the DAX 40 Index

Companies Roles Adidas AG (ETR : ADS) Adidas AG is a designer and developer of sports and athletics products, including its famous line of footwear. BASF SE (ETR : BAS) BASF SE is one of the largest chemical companies in the world, operating across several different segments. Bayer AG (ETR : BAYN) Bayer AG developed one of the most popular painkillers in the industry and remains a healthcare giant. BMW AG St. (ETR : BMW) BMW AG is a carmaker whose award-winning range of brands is recognized all over the world. Deutsche Bank AG (ETR : DBK) Deutsche Bank AG is one of the largest banks in the world, with products and services for individuals and businesses around the world Infineon Technologies AG (ETR : IFX) Infineon Technologies is a supplier of semiconductors and complete solutions for microelectronics applications. Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR : DTE) It is one of the largest integrated telecommunications companies in the world. Merck KGaA (ETR : MRK) One of the largest pharmaceutical and healthcare companies in the world. Siemens AG (ETR : SIE) It is a provider of electronic and electrical engineering services for a wide range of market sectors. Volkswagen AG Vz (ETR : VOW3) It is a carmaker known for its « Beetle » cars.

Why Invest in the DAX 40?

Membership of the European Union: Germany has benefited greatly from its inclusion in the European Union, which has helped it become more competitive against the other industrialized countries and the other members of the euro area.

Germany has benefited greatly from its inclusion in the European Union, which has helped it become more competitive against the other industrialized countries and the other members of the euro area. The German workforce and tax system : It is highly skilled and, compared with the other EU countries, goes on strike less often. The country’s unified tax code and its business-friendly policies are also favorable to listed companies as well as to stock market indices.

: It is highly skilled and, compared with the other EU countries, goes on strike less often. The country’s unified tax code and its business-friendly policies are also favorable to listed companies as well as to stock market indices. Germany’s strong economy: The country has one of the strongest economies in the world, both in terms of size and exports. In 2019, the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) reached 3,846 billion dollars. However, the CAC 40, the stock market index of the Paris stock exchange, sometimes tends to outperform the DAX, so a DAX vs CAC 40 comparison does not always favor the German index.

What Returns Does the DAX 40 Index Offer Investors?

Since its launch 30 years ago, the value of the DAX has more than multiplied tenfold. Investors who entered at the highest level in 1988 would have seen an average annual return of 7.5%. Based on this calculation, an initial investment of 1,000 euros would currently be valued at 8,754.96 euros.

DAX 40 Trading – What Is the DAX 40?

The DAX 30 is the main stock market index of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Short for « Deutscher aktien index », its stability and growth make it the leading European stock index, far ahead of competitors such as the CAC 40. Trading the DAX 30 therefore consists in buying or selling this index with the aim of making profits and earning money.

The DAX 30 was launched on the market in 1988, with a value of 1,000 points. However, its value has kept growing despite certain economic ups and downs. The index includes thirty stocks that represent about 3⁄4 of the total market capitalization of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and 80% of transactions on the stock market. The DAX 30 is a capitalization index, but with dividends reinvested. In other words, it takes into account the dividends paid by the companies that compose it, but these are immediately reinvested. This indicator is used to measure the performance of listed companies and also serves as the underlying for derivative products.

DAX 40 Trading – Best Trading Practices

Before placing a buy or sell order, certain safety measures must be taken into account. To do this, it is important to determine an entry and exit point for your trades. Thus, to place a Stop-Loss order, make sure not to exceed a stake ceiling of 5% of your capital. In order to optimize risk management, the trading of the DAX 30 must be done with strong emotional discipline. Therefore, to trade the DAX 30 better, you must combine your psychological qualities with theoretical and practical knowledge of the financial markets.

Macro-Economic Analysis

To better understand how the financial markets evolve, investors rely far more on the Top Down strategy. Also called the top-down method, this strategy first takes into account the economy and the financial system before tackling the intrinsic value of securities. Economic and financial analysis of the market is therefore prioritized in a broad sense. As a result, to trade with greater clarity, the Top Down strategy offers you certain tools. The latter make it possible to identify bullish sectors, with the highest profit potential, in a given zone or geographic sector. You must therefore have access to international news, government decisions, new developments in the relevant sector and events related to the company you want to invest in.

Investors commonly use this method, as it is recommended by many brokers. It places more emphasis on the overall conditions and general dynamics of a sector than on selecting the securities with the highest return potential. The tools offered by this strategy are ideal for the trader, but it is essential for him to choose a strategy that better suits his investor profile.

Micro-Economic Analysis

Unlike the macro-economic approach, micro-economic analysis relies on the company itself and makes it its starting point. Indeed, this strategy aims more at knowing the financial health of the company, rather than its sector of activity and the competition, in order to have better information to trade your stocks. By betting on the most promising stocks and making sure that this choice is in line with market trends, you opt for a Stock Picking strategy. The latter, opposed to the Top Down strategy, delivers more regular results, but requires more patience and specific monitoring of companies.

Technical Analysis

It focuses far more on the study of trends on stock charts. This method, which pays very little attention to the economic context, instead requires a good use of technical indicators, and above all a good ability to interpret stock prices. These indicators include, among others: moving averages, the RSI, the Stochastic Oscillator, Momentum… Knowing the chart patterns for continuation, breakout and trend reversal is a must for this type of analysis.

Behavioral Analysis

Integrating the human factor into DAX 30 trading strategies is not trivial. Indeed, although an investor may have a complete view of the financial markets, the trends of an index like the DAX 30 can be misleading. By stepping back and putting certain events into perspective, the investor can steer clear of false trends. What is more, the rise of certain financial products is often amplified when many people rush into them, which overvalues the product. The human factor will in this case act as a barrier against hasty decisions. By deepening your research on the trend, you will be able to understand it better and react with caution. Thus, mastering the economic environment, the trends of stock charts and the psychology of the investor makes it possible to invest better.

Why Trade the DAX 40?

Several reasons can lead to trading the DAX 30. If you are wondering how to invest in the DAX 40, everything starts from the synergy effect visible through the combination of these companies.

DAX 40 A Solid Business Model – Initially, the DAX 30 was established on a base of 1,000 points; today its value has reached 12,000 points. This makes this index a stable financial product, despite the various crises it has gone through. Bringing together all the largest German companies, the DAX 30 has a positive impact on the German economy. These 30 companies welcomed into the index enjoy solid financial stability and operate in fairly diversified sectors of activity. This diversification makes the DAX 30 a volatile, profitable but above all high-performing index. Moreover, its exhaustive nature comes from the fact that the index takes dividends into account in the calculation of market capitalizations.

Initially, the DAX 30 was established on a base of 1,000 points; today its value has reached 12,000 points. This makes this index a stable financial product, despite the various crises it has gone through. Bringing together all the largest German companies, the DAX 30 has a positive impact on the German economy. These 30 companies welcomed into the index enjoy solid financial stability and operate in fairly diversified sectors of activity. This diversification makes the DAX 30 a volatile, profitable but above all high-performing index. Moreover, its exhaustive nature comes from the fact that the index takes dividends into account in the calculation of market capitalizations. DAX 40 A Renowned Index – It is one of the most widely used indices by traders on the financial market. Indeed, it offers enough liquidity to make order execution smooth. Moreover, the long trading hours and the reduction of spreads make trading the DAX 30 easier to access. Its volatility, although strong enough to generate a capital gain, follows logical rules that can be studied theoretically. In this case, technical analysis is appropriate for an investment in the DAX 30. Thus, high volatility leads to a proportional risk of loss. To offset this, you can set Stop Losses or follow training suited to your profile.

DAX Strategy Trading – How to Trade the DAX 30?

Since the DAX 30 is a stock index, it is therefore not associated with any real economic asset. To invest in the DAX 30, traders generally turn to derivative financial products. These can be CFDs or Futures, with the DAX 30 as the underlying instrument. Thus, it is possible to speculate on the rise or fall of the DAX 30 price over various time horizons. The advantage offered by this index is that it suits both short-term and long-term strategies.

DAX Swing Trading

The swing trading strategy consists, for index traders such as those of the DAX 30, in buying and selling financial assets to hold them for several days or even weeks. To place orders, trend followers use daily charts, which very often align with the overall market trend.

A swing strategy can be based solely on technical analysis combined with a price chart to help make trading decisions. However, these methods sometimes use data or analyses spread over different time scales, because managing trades over several days requires more detail.

The use of trading indicators is a technique that many traders use for swing trading. However, it is important to choose the best indicator for this strategy if you want accurate results. Many swing traders use for this purpose the Stochastic Oscillator, the MACD or the RSI to anticipate price action, whether it is a trend or, on the contrary, an unexpected trend change.

DAX Day Trading Strategy

DAX Day Trading consists in buying and selling several financial assets in a single trading session while closing the position at the end of the day. This strategy is not conventional for active traders; it can however occur exceptionally. In this trading strategy, the time frames used by investors are generally four hours, one hour, thirty minutes and fifteen minutes.

It is also possible to create an intraday strategy; to do so, you must define the market on which you are going to trade. In our case, the DAX 30 market is appropriate since it offers traders reduced commissions and competitive spreads. Moreover, as far as the time scale is concerned, the hourly horizon offered by the DAX 30 is very wide for any investor wanting to choose a time slot that fits their availability.

As for the indicators to use, it is advisable for a day trading strategy to use the indicators that the investor masters best. In order to minimize the risk of losses on each trade, it is essential to use trading and risk management systems, because risking too much on each order can lead to a series of failures.

Position Trading Method

Position trading is a form of trading in which traders buy and sell assets to hold them for several weeks or months. For this type of trading, a combination of daily, weekly and monthly charts is generally used in trading decisions. A certain style of fundamental analysis can be added to this.

For a position trader, short-term fluctuations are not really interesting; he rather seeks to hold long-term positions. His main objective is the risk/reward ratio associated with a position. This means that by keeping trades open for a relatively long period, he minimizes losses in the hope of winning on a major trade. This therefore allows him to risk small amounts on trades and to increase the frequency of the operations carried out in order to diversify his portfolio.

Scalping – DAX Day Trading Strategy

With this strategy, the trader opens and closes his positions over very short periods of time. These range from a few seconds to a few minutes. This type of trading is very fast, and in this case, the trader seeks to make small gains in large quantities. Thanks to a good strategy, these many gains can easily turn into large profits.

The volatility of the DAX 30 is an asset for scalping this index. An index as volatile as the DAX 30 offers good opportunities. The trader therefore has the possibility of taking small positions during a session and seeing the price rise very quickly. It is moreover during periods of high volatility that the trader opens his positions. In doing so, he attacks the market at the opening, when the largest volume of transactions is concentrated there.

Anticipation Strategies – DAX Gap Trading Strategy

Gap trading is a gap that occurs when the market opens and closes at a different price level. This can happen because of the time difference that exists between markets. Indeed, most financial markets open and close at different time intervals. The index or stock market closes every day and during the weekend. When these markets are thus closed, events occur that cause prices to open in markets other than the one that is closed.

The DAX is a tangible example of a gap market. Indeed, since the market opens at 8 GMT and closes at 16:30 GMT, this creates gap trading. DAX gaps are very visible because of the way the exchange operates. Since such is the case, it is possible, through their opening and closing, to use them to line up potential trades. Knowing exactly at what level the market opens and closes, it is easier to determine the trading zone in which to take a position.

Other Uses of the Gap

Furthermore, gaps can also serve to place Stop Losses and profit targets depending on the strategy being traded. If, for example, it is possible to visualize at what level a gap can be filled, the investor can easily place a Stop Loss near that spot to exit quickly in case the market moves against him. A narrowing gap acts as a support level, which allows the market to bounce from it. To place a profit target, the ideal position would therefore be to do so just above the close of the gap. If, on the other hand, the period is relatively long, the Stop Loss could be placed below the gap in case it becomes a support level.

DAX Trading – Is It the Right Time to Invest?

The DAX is one of the most widely used indices on the stock market, and the fact that large companies make it up makes this index highly sought after by traders. Both advantageous and risky, DAX trading does not prevent traders from investing in it. Despite these risks, trading the DAX 30 means investing in one of the most promising stock markets. However, given that financial instruments carry high risks of loss, you must make sure you fully understand how they work. In addition, make sure to invest only capital that you are prepared to lose without it affecting your standard of living.

DAX Components

This article is intended for educational purposes and does not constitute investment advice.