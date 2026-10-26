MSTR Stock (Strategy): Bitcoin Treasury Play Explained

MSTR Stock Price in Real Time

MSTR stock — the Nasdaq listing of Strategy, the company renamed in 2025 from what was called MicroStrategy — trades under the ticker MSTR. The current price stands at $139,06 $, a move of -4,76% in the session.

Over the last twelve months the shares have traded between $81,81 $ and $299,80 $ — a range whose sheer width tells the story: no other large-cap US stock moves like this one, the shares systematically amplifying the swings of the bitcoin they hold. Daily volumes in the region of 3 255 251 shares make it one of the most traded stocks in the technology market. A US company quoted in dollars, Strategy is not eligible for the PEA — France’s tax-advantaged share savings plan: it must be bought through a standard brokerage account.

Strategy in Brief: From Software Publisher to Bitcoin Treasury Company

The company has had two lives. The first: MicroStrategy, founded in 1989, a pioneer of business intelligence — data-analytics software for large corporations, a real, profitable business that is still running today. The second began in 2020, when management — around Michael Saylor — decided to place the excess treasury, and then capital raised specifically for the purpose, into bitcoin. Purchase campaign after purchase campaign, the group became the world’s largest institutional holder of bitcoin, the cryptocurrency becoming the very substance of its balance sheet.

In 2025 the company made its metamorphosis official with its new name — Strategy — owning what it has become: a listed company that is now a bitcoin treasury company, its investment thesis the holding and accumulation of bitcoin, backed by a software publisher that keeps on running.

For the investor, this hybrid nature changes every reading: the stock can be analysed neither as a classic technology stock — software accounts for only a fraction of the valuation — nor as a plain bitcoin fund — the company borrows, issues shares and buys actively. It is a category of its own, one the market has learned to read with its own indicators.

What Moves the MSTR Share Price

The first driver flows from the source itself: the price of bitcoin. The value of the group’s holdings makes up the bulk of it, and the stock follows the cryptocurrency with a tight — amplified — correlation. Historically, MSTR moves more than bitcoin: to the upside, when buying euphoria pours out of the crypto market into this listed proxy; to the downside, when the same imbalance spreads the other way.

The second driver is the premium over net asset value — the famous mNAV: the share price is worth more or less than the underlying slice of bitcoin per share, and this premium or discount itself stretches and compresses with market phases, adding a volatility of its own on top of bitcoin’s.

The third: financial operations — every capital raise, whether shares issued on the market, convertible bonds or preferred stock, funds new bitcoin purchases and redraws each shareholder’s slice; the market greets each issuance according to whether it judges it dilutive or accretive per bitcoin held. The fourth, finally: quarterly results — fair-value accounting for the bitcoin held pushes their swings through the income statement, with spectacular amplitude from one quarter to the next.

Strategy Bitcoin Holdings: The Leverage Machine Explained

The central mechanics of the story deserve to be broken down, because that is what the shareholder is buying. Strategy has three funding sources: the cash generated by its software, share issuance — notably through at-the-market programs — and debt, in the form of convertible bonds and hybrid instruments, including series of listed preferred shares designed for income-seeking investors. All of these resources are used to buy bitcoin.

The value-creation case fits in one sentence: if the listed stock trades at a premium to its assets, issuing shares at that premium to buy bitcoin increases the amount of bitcoin per share — every accretive issuance enriches existing shareholders in bitcoin held, not just in dollars.

The leverage works symmetrically on the way down: the debt must be serviced whatever the price of bitcoin, and a lasting discount would shut down the issuance machine — the strategy depending on the market’s appetite for its securities. It is this circularity — the share price funds the purchases that support the thesis that supports the share price — that makes this story a financial object like no other, tracked as such by professionals.

The Software Business: The Quiet Foundation

The original activity — business intelligence — keeps generating recurring revenue from enterprise customers, licences and services. Its role in the current structure is threefold: a source of cash independent of bitcoin, however modest on the scale of the balance sheet; a vehicle for integrating blockchain technology into enterprise tools, the company having built offerings in this field; and an operational base that preserves its status as a technology company listed on the Nasdaq.

In the valuation, software weighs little against the digital holdings — but it weighs in credibility: it is what makes Strategy an operating company that invests, rather than a fund in disguise.

Dividend: A Non-Issue for the Common Stock

Common MSTR stock pays no dividend: every dollar is reinvested in the accumulation strategy, in line with the logic of the story — the expected return comes from the growth in holdings per share, not from a distribution.

The important nuance: the company has issued listed preferred shares, instruments specifically designed for income-seeking investors, which pay distributions on their own terms — securities distinct from the common stock, with their own risk profiles and dedicated factsheets in the group’s documentation. The French investor interested in the story remembers the structure: MSTR = growth/compounding, the preferreds = income — two different exposures to the same house.

Who Owns Strategy?

The share register brings together three circles. First, the founder and his team: Michael Saylor retains a major stake and strategic control — the alignment is total, the executive’s fortune resting on the same thesis as the shareholders’. Then the institutions: index funds and active managers that include the stock in their technology baskets, with the weight its market cap gives it in US indices.

Retail investors and crypto-natives, finally: a worldwide base of individual shareholders who use the stock as listed exposure to bitcoin. This composition explains part of the moves: the flows between these three audiences — passive indexation, crypto conviction, institutional arbitrage — run through the stock constantly.

The Landscape: How to Get Bitcoin Exposure in a Portfolio

Strategy occupies a singular place in the range of exposures. US spot bitcoin ETFs — approved in early 2024 — now offer direct, liquid access to the cryptocurrency in a standard brokerage account, with no structural premium. Buying bitcoin directly on an exchange remains the reference route for actual ownership, covered in our guide to buying bitcoin.

Alongside them, MSTR offers something else: exposure with operational leverage and an active strategy — a company buying, borrowing and issuing to accelerate accumulation. The profiles address different investors: the ETF for pure exposure, direct bitcoin for ownership, Strategy for the bet on the financial machine itself. Comparing them honestly — fees, premium, leverage, taxation — is the prerequisite for any position.

Key Financial Data for Strategy

The indicators below frame the fundamental reading of the story; the detailed figures — notably the bitcoin holdings — are filled in by our data team and updated with every publication.

Indicator Value Period Bitcoin held — — Average bitcoin purchase price — — Software revenue — — Debt / hybrid instruments outstanding — — Premium over net assets (mNAV) see share price × holdings per share — Dividend (common stock) 0 — reinvested —

Is MSTR Stock a Good Buy in 2026?

The strengths of the story: the position — the world’s largest institutional bitcoin treasury, with a head start that cannot be replicated quickly; the financial machine — unique access to issuance levers no direct holder possesses; the alignment — a founder whose fortune follows the thesis; and the liquidity — one of the deepest stocks on the Nasdaq.

The risks are symmetric: extreme volatility, structurally higher than bitcoin’s, which demands a genuine tolerance for double-digit swings; the mNAV premium, which can deflate independently of the bitcoin price; the debt leverage, which constrains room for manoeuvre in prolonged downturns; the dependence on the market for its issuances — the strategy grinding to a halt if the stock slips into a lasting discount; and, for the French investor, dollar currency risk added on top of everything else.

The allocation answer is clear: a satellite position, unique of its kind, bought with full knowledge of the mechanics — and never confused with a classic technology-stock investment.

Strengths Risks World’s largest institutional bitcoin treasury Volatility higher than bitcoin’s own Issuance machine: a unique financial lever An mNAV premium that can fade Aligned founder, clear strategic steering Debt to service whatever the price of BTC Exceptional liquidity for its profile Dependence on market appetite for its securities

How to Buy Strategy Stock from France

A US stock listed on the Nasdaq, Strategy is bought through a standard brokerage account with a broker that gives access to US exchanges — our comparison of online brokers lays out the real costs. Three practical points: fractional orders make it possible to invest a fixed amount; currency conversion fees apply to every purchase in dollars and are kept down by grouping orders; the W-8BEN form, filled in once, governs US withholding tax on any distributed income.

On a stock with spectacular trading sessions, limit orders and building the position in instalments are basic hygiene — the guide to buying stocks details every mechanism. For multi-asset trading — including pairs tied to cryptocurrencies — specialised platforms remain within reach by opening an account with Vantage →.

The Reverse Leverage: What Happens When Bitcoin Falls

The symmetry of the model deserves to be faced squarely, because it conditions position sizing. When bitcoin retreats for a prolonged period, three mechanisms stack up. The value of the assets melts mechanically on the balance sheet — and with it, the stock’s reference value.

The mNAV premium, already compressed by distrust, can flip to a discount: the stock is then worth less than its slice of bitcoin, which closes the door on value-creating issuances — the accumulation machine stops for lack of fuel. The debt, finally, remains owed: convertible bonds and hybrid instruments demand their service whatever the price of the cryptocurrency, and restructuring scenarios — conversion, renegotiation — then make their way back into market discussions.

None of these mechanisms is theoretical: leveraged vehicles exposed to a volatile asset have run into them throughout history. For the shareholder, the conclusion is arithmetical: a stock that can lose more than its underlying on the way down — while able to gain more on the way up — is sized like a leveraged position, not like a portfolio cornerstone.

Tax and Currency: The Read for French Investors

Held in a securities account, the US stock follows the regime for foreign securities: capital gains and income taxed at the flat 30% levy (PFU) or at the standard scale, US withholding tax governed by the W-8BEN form, and an annual return of disposals. Added to this is a twist specific to the story: double currency volatility — the underlying is counted in dollars, the French investor consolidates in euros, each currency phase amplifying or cushioning the stock’s move.

Dividends proper do not concern the common stock — nothing to declare on that front — but the preferred instruments issued by the company, for whoever holds them, follow the same withholding and taxation circuit as US distributions.

Finally, for anyone comparing the exposure routes — direct bitcoin, ETF, MSTR — taxation differs radically between regimes: cryptocurrency held directly falls under its own category and its own rates, listed securities under the standard regime; the choice between exposures is worked out after tax, not before.

Frequently Asked Questions About MSTR Stock

Why Does MSTR Trade at a Premium?

Because of the premium: the stock trades above or below the value of the bitcoin held per share (the mNAV), and that premium stretches with euphoria or compresses with caution — so the stock absorbs the move in bitcoin plus the move in the premium, in both directions.

Can You Buy Strategy Stock in a PEA?

No: as a US company listed on the Nasdaq, the stock is not eligible — a brokerage account in dollars, with currency conversion fees and the taxation of US securities.

Are MicroStrategy Stock and Strategy the Same Company?

Yes: the company founded in 1989 as MicroStrategy was renamed Strategy in 2025 to own up to its transformation into a bitcoin treasury — the MSTR ticker and the Nasdaq listing remaining the same for shareholders.

Does Strategy Pay a Dividend?

Not on the common stock: everything is reinvested in bitcoin accumulation. The company has, however, issued listed preferred shares — income instruments distinct from the common stock: two different exposures to the same company.

What Happens if the Stock Falls Into a Lasting Discount?

The issuance machine would stop — issuing below asset value would destroy value per bitcoin held — and the accumulation strategy would fall back on the software’s cash. Debt service would remain due, bringing back the classic debates of leveraged structures: renegotiation, conversion, restructuring. It is the one scenario that by itself justifies sizing the position as a lever.

MSTR or a Bitcoin ETF: Which Should You Choose?

MSTR or a Bitcoin ETF: Which Should You Choose?

The ETF offers pure exposure to the price of bitcoin, with no premium and no leverage; MSTR adds an active accumulation strategy financed by issuances — with leverage working in both directions. The choice depends on what you want to buy: the cryptocurrency, or the machine that accumulates it.

The Key Takeaways