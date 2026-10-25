DAI Stablecoin: How It Works & Is It Safe (2026)

The DAI stablecoin is a decentralized stablecoin issued by the MakerDAO protocol, designed to maintain a stable value equivalent to one US dollar (USD). Unlike centralized stablecoins, DAI is backed by cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum deposited as collateral in smart contracts. Thanks to overcollateralization and stabilization mechanisms, DAI aims to offer reliable stability while remaining fully decentralized, which makes it a popular choice for transactions, payments, and DeFi applications.

How Does the DAI Crypto Work?

DAI crypto works as a decentralized stablecoin issued by the MakerDAO protocol, aiming to maintain a stable value of around one US dollar (USD). Here is how it works:

DAI creation: Users deposit cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum into a smart contract on the MakerDAO platform. In exchange, they can generate DAI based on the value of their collateral. Overcollateralization: To guarantee the stability of DAI, borrowers must deposit collateral worth more than the value of the DAI borrowed. This creates a safety margin to absorb price fluctuations. Smart contracts: DAI operations are managed by smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, ensuring transparency, security, and automation of the processes. Stability: How does DAI keep its peg? MakerDAO uses a system of interest rates and other mechanisms to keep the price of DAI close to 1 USD. These parameters can be adjusted to stabilize the price in the event of market volatility. Liquidation: If the value of the collateral falls below a certain threshold, the smart contracts trigger a liquidation to recover the funds and repay the DAI borrowed, thereby protecting the value of the stablecoin. Governance: Holders of the MKR token (the governance token of the MakerDAO protocol) vote on parameter changes, policy adjustments, and protocol updates. Use: DAI is used in various decentralized finance (DeFi) applications for lending, trading, and transactions, offering a stable alternative to volatile cryptocurrencies.

In short, DAI combines the security of smart contracts, overcollateralization, and a decentralized governance mechanism to maintain a stable and reliable value.

History of the DAI Cryptocurrency

Here is a history of the key dates for the DAI cryptocurrency:

December 2017: MakerDAO launch

MakerDAO is launched to create a decentralized stablecoin system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The protocol aims to offer a stable alternative to volatile cryptocurrencies. December 2017: Introduction of DAI

DAI is officially introduced as the decentralized stablecoin of the MakerDAO protocol. It is designed to maintain parity with the US dollar (USD). January 2018: First Use of DAI

DAI begins to be used in various DeFi applications, demonstrating its usefulness as a stablecoin in a decentralized financial ecosystem. March 2019: Launch of Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD)

MakerDAO deploys Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD), allowing the creation of DAI with various collateral types, thereby expanding the possibilities and flexibility of the stablecoin. November 2019: Migration to the MCD System

The migration to the new MCD system is completed, replacing the old Single-Collateral Dai (SCD) system with a more flexible and robust one. June 2020: Introduction of the DAI Savings Rate (DSR)

MakerDAO launches the Dai Savings Rate, allowing DAI holders to earn interest on their funds by depositing them in a smart contract. September 2020: Integration of DAI on DeFi Platforms

DAI is integrated into numerous DeFi applications, consolidating its position as one of the most widely used stablecoins for lending, trading, and transactions. April 2025: Announcement of the Governance Enhancements Project

MakerDAO announces governance improvements, aiming to make the decision-making process more efficient and transparent for MKR holders. July 2025: Introduction of Dai Plus

Dai Plus is launched, offering an improved version of DAI with additional features to meet the growing needs of the DeFi market. June 2025: Reforms and Adaptations

MakerDAO continues to reform and adapt its protocol to address emerging challenges and stablecoin market trends, adjusting governance mechanisms and stability parameters.

These steps illustrate the continuous evolution of DAI, from its creation to its growing integration into the DeFi ecosystem, as well as the improvements made to maintain its stability and flexibility.

Other popular cryptocurrencies

DAI Crypto Review – Does DAI Crypto Have a Future?

DAI is a revolutionary cryptocurrency that is going to revolutionize decentralized finance. Moreover, a few pieces of information lead us to believe that it is a cryptocurrency with a future.

DAI is in step with the evolution of the market – DAI will provide services that allow it to gain visibility. Moreover, the experts are not mistaken. Decentralized operations, that is, without intermediaries, constitute a highly attractive market that many are looking for. Indeed, breaking with any intermediary will reduce the costs associated with transactions.

DAI will provide services that allow it to gain visibility. Moreover, the experts are not mistaken. Decentralized operations, that is, without intermediaries, constitute a highly attractive market that many are looking for. Indeed, breaking with any intermediary will reduce the costs associated with transactions. DAI stands out from other stablecoins – In any DAI vs USDT comparison, the operating mechanism of DAI is quite unique because it is no longer under the aegis of the dollar, unlike many other stablecoins. Its value will not collapse after the closure of the bank that ensures the storage of its funds, for example, because DAI is tied to Ethereum.

Advantages of Buying DAI Crypto

DAI is stable: its stablecoin quality gives it a character that can be compared to defensive stocks.

its stablecoin quality gives it a character that can be compared to defensive stocks. Reduced volatility: as a stablecoin, DAI is not subject to excessive fluctuation

as a stablecoin, DAI is not subject to excessive fluctuation DAI is easy to buy: buying DAI is possible on the majority of exchange platforms using fiat currency.

buying DAI is possible on the majority of exchange platforms using fiat currency. DAI crypto is easy to exchange: it can be converted into several cryptocurrencies.

it can be converted into several cryptocurrencies. DAI is fully decentralized: it is managed by the community

it is managed by the community A secured store of value: Ether cannot be frozen, and this provides total assurance about the value of DAI, unlike other stablecoins backed by a fiat currency.

Ether cannot be frozen, and this provides total assurance about the value of DAI, unlike other stablecoins backed by a fiat currency. DAI is censorship-resistant: its backing by Ether is the reason for it.

Disadvantages of Investing in DAI Crypto

A young project: is DAI safe in a crisis? DAI is young, which implies that its life cycle does not yet allow us to know its capacity for resilience in the face of crises, despite its stablecoin quality.

is DAI safe in a crisis? DAI is young, which implies that its life cycle does not yet allow us to know its capacity for resilience in the face of crises, despite its stablecoin quality. Competition: the future stakes of the decentralized economy are causing a widespread rise in projects based on the blockchain.

the future stakes of the decentralized economy are causing a widespread rise in projects based on the blockchain. A complex system: the way the Maker system works is relatively difficult, which could confuse beginners.

the way the Maker system works is relatively difficult, which could confuse beginners. Backing by an asset: Ether is more volatile, therefore the collateral must be around 150% to stabilize DAI.

Review of the DAI Crypto Blockchain

The blockchain is the database that records all the transactions that rely on all the users of the blockchain. In other words, it is a transparent register that everyone can consult but without ever being able to modify previous entries. Security and absolute transparency are therefore the watchwords of the blockchain.

DAI uses the Ethereum blockchain to operate, which is the second blockchain in terms of market capitalization. In fact, Ethereum stores the transaction histories while allowing the development of applications and smart contracts.

DAI Crypto Future and Price Predictions for the Coming Years

DAI future in 2025 – For the year 2025, if DAI crypto has maintained its upward trend, the maximum price could reach the level of 3,50 $. Thus, the minimum value of DAI will hover around 3,00 $ with the expected average price of 3,20 $.

For the year 2025, if DAI crypto has maintained its upward trend, the maximum price could reach the level of 3,50 $. Thus, the minimum value of DAI will hover around 3,00 $ with the expected average price of 3,20 $. DAI Value Prediction in 2026 – Experts estimate that the year 2026 is favorable for DAI crypto, which is why this crypto should reach the maximum possible level of 4,50 $. The expected minimum price will be around 4,00 $. On average, DAI will trade around 4,20 $ throughout the year 2026.

Experts estimate that the year 2026 is favorable for DAI crypto, which is why this crypto should reach the maximum possible level of 4,50 $. The expected minimum price will be around 4,00 $. On average, DAI will trade around 4,20 $ throughout the year 2026. DAI crypto price forecast in 2030 – By 2030, DAI can surpass its previous ATH values, according to the technical analysis of experts. Consequently, DAI crypto should reach the maximum possible level of 8,50 $. The minimum price will therefore be 8,00 $ with the expected average price of 8,20 $.

Should You Buy DAI Crypto This Year?

DAI is a forward-looking project that will revolutionize the decentralized economy. Admittedly, in terms of capital gains, it will be difficult to achieve an enormous profit, since its price is more or less stabilized at around 1 dollar. But if you like to secure your investments and guarantee yourself a profitable placement, we advise you to keep DAI in your asset portfolio; DAI has partly solved the problem of volatility. To make it easy to act on this asset, such as how to withdraw crypto?

This article has an educational purpose and does not constitute investment advice. Crypto-assets are very risky investments.