EduBourse » Stock Market » Share Dealing Account: How It Works & How to Open One

In investing, the share dealing account is the ideal tool to open the doors of the stock market. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer looking for lucrative opportunities, opening a share dealing account is the crucial first step towards achieving your financial goals. Get ready to discover how this valuable tool works and to master the subtleties of successful investing.

What Is a Share Dealing Account?

A share dealing account is a special account held with a bank or a stockbroker, designed specifically to hold and trade financial instruments such as shares, bonds, ETFs and other asset classes. Known in France as a compte-titres — literally a securities account — it is your gateway to the financial markets, letting you buy, sell and track your investments seamlessly. For readers in the US and UK, think of it as the French counterpart of a standard brokerage account, sometimes simply called a stock account.

How to Open a Share Dealing Account in France

Opening a share dealing account is usually a simple, quick process. Here are the key steps:

Choose your stockbroker: Compare offers in terms of fees, services, trading tools and the training they provide. Fill in the share dealing account opening documents: You will need to provide personal and financial information and define your investor profile. Deposit funds: Transfer money from your bank account to fund your first investments. Start investing: Access your broker’s investment platform and start investing.

Where to Open a Share Dealing Account?



Freedom24 Share Dealing Account SEC regulation in the US and CySEC in the EU

Listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange

Offices in France

Shares, ETFs, Options, Futures, Interest-Bearing Savings

Market Analysis Open an Account

XTB Share Dealing Account Polish regulation and others

Offices in Paris

Share Dealing Account and Trading Available

0% Commission Shares and ETFs

Interest on Deposits Open an Account

Degiro Share Dealing Account Dutch and German regulation

Complete Stock Market Platform

Share Dealing Account with a Banking License

Shares, ETFs, Bonds, Options, Futures

Investor Academy Open an Account

How to Choose the Right Share Dealing Account for You

Choosing the share dealing account that fits your needs is crucial. Here are the key factors to consider:

Types of accounts:

– Ordinary share dealing account: ideal for active investors who want to trade on a regular basis.

– The PEA (the French equity savings plan, Plan d’Épargne en Actions): offers tax advantages for investing in European shares — the classic share account vs PEA dilemma is largely a question of tax treatment.

– An insurance-based account: combines the advantages of a life insurance policy (assurance vie) with those of a securities account.

– Ordinary share dealing account: ideal for active investors who want to trade on a regular basis. – The PEA (the French equity savings plan, Plan d’Épargne en Actions): offers tax advantages for investing in European shares — the classic share account vs PEA dilemma is largely a question of tax treatment. – An insurance-based account: combines the advantages of a life insurance policy (assurance vie) with those of a securities account. Brokerage fees: Compare transaction fees, account custody charges and other recurring costs between offers.

Compare transaction fees, account custody charges and other recurring costs between offers. Services and tools: Assess the trading platforms, expert guidance, financial analysis and training on offer.

Assess the trading platforms, expert guidance, financial analysis and training on offer. Security and regulation: Make sure the broker is licensed and regulated by the competent authorities.

Which Instruments Are Available in a Share Dealing Account?

Once your share dealing account is open, it is time to start investing! Here are some of the financial instruments available in a standard account (the compte-titres ordinaire, or CTO):

Shares: Buy stakes in listed companies and benefit from their long-term growth potential.

Buy stakes in listed companies and benefit from their long-term growth potential. Bonds: Lend money to companies or governments and receive regular interest income.

Lend money to companies or governments and receive regular interest income. ETFs: Diversify your portfolio by investing in funds with a predefined theme, such as a region or a sector.

Diversify your portfolio by investing in funds with a predefined theme, such as a region or a sector. Derivatives: For experienced investors, explore options, futures contracts and other derivative instruments.

Why Open an Ordinary Share Dealing Account?

Portfolio diversification: A share dealing account gives you the opportunity to diversify your investments beyond traditional banking products, reducing risk and increasing your chances of higher returns.

A share dealing account gives you the opportunity to diversify your investments beyond traditional banking products, reducing risk and increasing your chances of higher returns. Growth potential: Financial markets, although volatile, offer considerable growth potential over the long term, allowing you to grow your savings significantly.

Financial markets, although volatile, offer considerable growth potential over the long term, allowing you to grow your savings significantly. Control and flexibility: With a share dealing account, you take the reins of your investments, deciding when to buy, sell or rebalance your portfolio according to your goals and risk tolerance.

Tips for Managing a Share Dealing Account

A good investor never rests on their laurels. Here are a few tips to stay on track:

Monitor your positions regularly and make any necessary adjustments.

Rebalance your portfolio periodically to maintain your target asset allocation.

Keep learning and stay up to date with the latest market trends.

Review your investment goals regularly and adjust your strategy accordingly.

What Are the Advantages of Opening a Share Dealing Account?

Holding a share dealing account offers investors a number of advantages:

No deposit limits: There is no cap when it comes to making deposits. In other words, you decide how much you want to transfer into your portfolio. To keep track of your investments and make the most of this freedom, you can bring all your holdings together in a single place.

There is no cap when it comes to making deposits. In other words, you decide how much you want to transfer into your portfolio. To keep track of your investments and make the most of this freedom, you can bring all your holdings together in a single place. The ability to invest in a wide range of instruments: The purpose of a portfolio is to let you invest in the assets that interest you. So when you open a share dealing account, you can place your money across a large number of assets.

The purpose of a portfolio is to let you invest in the assets that interest you. So when you open a share dealing account, you can place your money across a large number of assets. A share dealing account is available to everyone : Some portfolios are reserved for a select few. The CTO is not one of them. One of the defining features of the ordinary share dealing account is that it is open to all.

: Some portfolios are reserved for a select few. The CTO is not one of them. One of the defining features of the ordinary share dealing account is that it is open to all. Flexible withdrawals and any number of accounts: With a share dealing account, you do not need authorization to withdraw your funds. You do it whenever you want and as often as suits you. Another appealing feature of this type of portfolio is that you can take direct possession of your gains as soon as they are realized.

What Are the Disadvantages of a Share Dealing Account?

Beyond the advantages, it has to be said that opening a share dealing account can also come with a few drawbacks:

The weight of taxation: Of all the investment wrappers available on the stock market, the CTO is certainly the most heavily taxed — the exact opposite of tax-efficient portfolios such as the PEA. Be aware that all your gains with a share dealing account are subject to tax. This taxation applies to the profits you make as well as the dividends you receive. In other words, you pay tax on every gain and every dividend. In the share dealing account vs PEA debate, this is the single biggest difference.

Of all the investment wrappers available on the stock market, the CTO is certainly the most heavily taxed — the exact opposite of tax-efficient portfolios such as the PEA. Be aware that all your gains with a share dealing account are subject to tax. This taxation applies to the profits you make as well as the dividends you receive. In other words, you pay tax on every gain and every dividend. In the share dealing account vs PEA debate, this is the single biggest difference. The risk of losing your capital: As an investor, you should know that investing through a share dealing account carries a high risk of losing your capital. That loss can be total or partial, so it pays to be cautious. With a share dealing account, the possibility of alternating between gains and losses is always there.

As an investor, you should know that investing through a share dealing account carries a high risk of losing your capital. That loss can be total or partial, so it pays to be cautious. With a share dealing account, the possibility of alternating between gains and losses is always there. A multitude of fees: The last dark side of share dealing accounts concerns the sheer number of fees. You will need to budget not only for opening and trading fees, but also for account maintenance. Fees can even extend to portfolio management, and the list is not exhaustive. Some depend on the banking institution or the broker you have chosen as your intermediary. That is exactly why you should choose your broker carefully.

See also: What Is the Difference Between a PEA and a Share Dealing Account?

Conclusion

With a share dealing account, you now hold the keys to start investing in the stock market. By following best practices and staying disciplined, you can turn your stock market investments into gains.

Who is eligible to open a CTO (ordinary share dealing account)? In principle, as long as you are an adult, you can already hold a share dealing account. However, there are circumstances in which minors can exceptionally have a CTO. Parental approval is necessarily required for this to be possible. If you live in France, for example, you must either hold French nationality or be a French tax resident. Beyond individuals, legal entities can also hold CTOs. Here the legal form does not really matter: all legal entities are eligible.

What are the different types of share dealing accounts? There are several types of share dealing accounts, grouped into 3 distinct categories. The first is the individual CTO, whose defining feature is that it belongs to a single owner. Only the account holder is able to make decisions. Then comes the joint CTO, which means two owners can each carry out transactions fully independently. Finally, there is the undivided CTO: here several people jointly hold the account. However, they cannot make independent decisions — for a transaction to be carried out, all holders must first give their approval.

Why open a share dealing account? One of the advantages of trading on the stock market is the ability to open a share dealing account. This portfolio is worth having because you face no restrictions on deposits. It also allows you to invest in the assets of your choice. What is more, no trader is excluded: there is a trading wrapper available to every category of investor. You also enjoy complete freedom when making withdrawals. Most interesting of all is probably the fact that every trader can hold several share dealing accounts at the same time.

What fees are required to open a share dealing account? When you decide to open a share dealing account, you need to budget for fees linked to the account opening and to trading, so you can take positions on the securities of your choice. You should also factor in fees for management, custody and account maintenance. These are naturally not the only fees: others may arise over time, so it is best to be prepared.

This article is intended for educational purposes and does not constitute investment advice.