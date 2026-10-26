Bitcoin Cash (BCH): What It Is & How It Differs

Bitcoin Cash works as follows:

Increased Block Size: Bitcoin Cash raised the maximum block size to 8 MB (and up to 32 MB in later versions), allowing more transactions per block and thereby reducing fees and confirmation times. Proof-of-Work (PoW) Consensus: It uses the PoW mechanism to secure the network, similar to Bitcoin. Miners solve cryptographic puzzles to validate transactions and create new blocks. SHA-256 Algorithm: Bitcoin Cash uses the same SHA-256 hashing algorithm as Bitcoin, which allows Bitcoin miners to also mine Bitcoin Cash. Difficulty Adjustments: It adapts the mining difficulty every 6 blocks (instead of every 2016 blocks as in Bitcoin) to adjust the difficulty quickly and keep block times steady. Fee Economics: Thanks to larger blocks, Bitcoin Cash aims to offer lower transaction fees and faster confirmations compared to Bitcoin. Development and Updates: The Bitcoin Cash community continues to propose technical improvements, such as the integration of new features and the strengthening of network security.

History of the Bitcoin Cash Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created as a fork of Bitcoin (BTC). Here is an overview of the key dates in its history:

August 1, 2017: Creation of Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash is created following a fork of Bitcoin. The main change is the increase of the block size from 1 MB to 8 MB, allowing more transactions to be processed per block and reducing transaction fees. November 16, 2018: Hard Fork of Bitcoin Cash

Another fork of Bitcoin Cash takes place, creating two separate chains: Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHABC) and Bitcoin Cash SV (BCHSV). This fork is the result of disagreements within the Bitcoin Cash community about the future of the blockchain, particularly over its technical direction and leadership. May 15, 2019: Introduction of the “Canon” Update

Bitcoin Cash ABC implements a major update known as “Canon”, aimed at improving the functionality and the efficiency of the chain. January 2020: Introduction of Schnorr Signatures

Bitcoin Cash ABC begins integrating Schnorr signatures, which improves the privacy and the efficiency of transactions. July 21, 2020: Bitcoin Cash Upgrade

The “Teranode” update is activated, bringing significant improvements to the scalability and the functionality of Bitcoin Cash ABC. August 1, 2025: Bitcoin Cash’s Fourth Anniversary

Bitcoin Cash celebrates its fourth anniversary with discussions about its growth and adoption. July 18, 2025: “Nakamoto” Update

The Nakamoto update is activated for Bitcoin Cash ABC, bringing further improvements to the security and the performance of the network.

Why did Bitcoin Cash fork, and how has it evolved since? These events are important milestones in the history of Bitcoin Cash, reflecting the technical developments and the debates within the community that have shaped its development.

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Is Bitcoin Cash Worth Buying – Does BCH Have a Future?

In our opinion, Bitcoin Cash has a bright future.

The way Bitcoin Cash works attracts many investors, as its transactions are faster and cheaper.

According to experts, BCH has a strong chance of maintaining its upward trend over the coming years. This prediction is probably all the more true given that the BCH token is considered a fairly volatile cryptocurrency.

Many investors trust the Bitcoin Cash cryptocurrency thanks to its positive distinctive features.

All of this has a positive impact on the value of BCH and on its place in the cryptocurrency market. In 2025, the BCH token could reach a maximum level of $1,000.

Advantages of Buying Bitcoin Cash

Faster and more secure transactions.

A cryptocurrency that is very widely recognized on the cryptocurrency market.

Bitcoin Cash is considered the leading form of digital money.

Lower transaction fees, on the order of $0.01.

You can buy Bitcoin Cash on all the major exchange markets.

The team behind Bitcoin Cash works hard to implement changes and make it more scalable.

Bitcoin Cash’s scalability is high, which shows that its future adoption potential is high as well.

Almost all online stores and merchants accept Bitcoin Cash.

All transactions made through Bitcoin Cash are secured thanks to its new signature.

Drawbacks of Investing in Bitcoin Cash

Volatility: The value of Bitcoin Cash changes very quickly.

The value of Bitcoin Cash is determined by the law of supply and demand.

Conversion costs between Bitcoin Cash and fiat currencies are too high.

Should You Buy Bitcoin Cash?

Given its popularity and usefulness, we can say without hesitation that it makes sense to buy Bitcoin Cash . In addition, this cryptocurrency is one of the most profitable investments when it comes to trading. With Bitcoin Cash, transactions are fast and low-cost. Indeed, BCH investors can benefit from a high level of security. However, it is important to work with a reliable platform: if you are wondering how to buy Bitcoin Cash, compare trusted platforms before you start.

This article has an educational purpose and does not constitute investment advice. Crypto-assets are very high-risk investments: you can lose your entire stake.